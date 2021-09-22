Our News on Newswise
New Report Lays Out a Strategic Approach to Red Tide Communications
For the first time, researchers have developed a communication model to provide a variety of Florida’s agencies with a statewide strategic infrastructure. The model also includes recommendations on how to streamline the process of providing red...
22-Sep-2021 11:55 AM EDT
Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System Announces New Executive Director
The Board of Directors of the Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System (GCOOS) has announced the organization’s new executive director. Dr. Jorge Brenner will succeed Dr. Barbara Kirkpatrick, who announced her retirement in February.
25-Aug-2021 8:05 AM EDT
Red Tide Respiratory Forecast is Now Operational
The Red Tide Respiratory Forecast developed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NOAA-NCCOS) in partnership with the Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System (GCOOS), the state...
10-Aug-2021 8:50 AM EDT
GCOOS Spring Meeting Includes Hurricane Update, Board Election Results
The Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System (GCOOS) recently hosted its annual Spring Meeting online, providing updates to members and supporters about the ocean observing system focused on the Gulf of Mexico.
3-Jun-2021 9:45 AM EDT
Robots Map Ocean Heat Content in Advance of Hurricane Laura
Researchers are using unmanned underwater robots to map ocean heat content in advance of Hurricane Laura
26-Aug-2020 4:45 PM EDT
New Studies to Uncover the Costs of Florida’s Red Tide
GCOOS and NOAA’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NCCOS) are funding two new studies designed to uncover the full costs of harmful algal blooms (HABs) across numerous sectors — from tourism and seafood to industries where impacts are...
1-May-2020 10:40 AM EDT
New GCOOS-Funded Radar Installations at the Mouth of the Mississippi Will Help to Protect Lives and Support the Nation’s Blue Economy
The Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System (GCOOS) joined with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the National Ocean Service (NOS), Fugro and the University of Southern Mississippi to celebrate the installation of two...
30-Aug-2019 9:50 AM EDT
Undersea Feature Named in Memoriam of GCOOS, Texas A&M Oceanographer
An undersea feature in the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary has been named in memoriam to Dr. Matthew Howard, GCOOS Data Manager and Texas A&M Oceanographer. A scholarship has also been awarded in his name.
8-Aug-2019 9:00 AM EDT
