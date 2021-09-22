College Station, TX USA

New Report Lays Out a Strategic Approach to Red Tide Communications

For the first time, researchers have developed a communication model to provide a variety of Florida’s agencies with a statewide strategic infrastructure. The model also includes recommendations on how to streamline the process of providing red...
22-Sep-2021

Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System Announces New Executive Director

The Board of Directors of the Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System (GCOOS) has announced the organization’s new executive director. Dr. Jorge Brenner will succeed Dr. Barbara Kirkpatrick, who announced her retirement in February.
25-Aug-2021

Red Tide Respiratory Forecast is Now Operational

The Red Tide Respiratory Forecast developed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NOAA-NCCOS) in partnership with the Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System (GCOOS), the state...
10-Aug-2021

GCOOS Spring Meeting Includes Hurricane Update, Board Election Results

The Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System (GCOOS) recently hosted its annual Spring Meeting online, providing updates to members and supporters about the ocean observing system focused on the Gulf of Mexico.
3-Jun-2021

Robots Map Ocean Heat Content in Advance of Hurricane Laura

Researchers are using unmanned underwater robots to map ocean heat content in advance of Hurricane Laura
26-Aug-2020

New Studies to Uncover the Costs of Florida’s Red Tide

GCOOS and NOAA’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NCCOS) are funding two new studies designed to uncover the full costs of harmful algal blooms (HABs) across numerous sectors — from tourism and seafood to industries where impacts are...
1-May-2020

New GCOOS-Funded Radar Installations at the Mouth of the Mississippi Will Help to Protect Lives and Support the Nation’s Blue Economy

The Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System (GCOOS) joined with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the National Ocean Service (NOS), Fugro and the University of Southern Mississippi to celebrate the installation of two...
30-Aug-2019

Undersea Feature Named in Memoriam of GCOOS, Texas A&M Oceanographer

An undersea feature in the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary has been named in memoriam to Dr. Matthew Howard, GCOOS Data Manager and Texas A&M Oceanographer. A scholarship has also been awarded in his name.
8-Aug-2019


About

The Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System (GCOOS) is the Gulf of Mexico regional component of the U.S. Integrated Ocean Observing System (IOOS) and the only certified system dedicated solely to the Gulf of Mexico. Our mission is to provide timely, reliable, accurate and on-demand information on the open ocean and coastal ocean waters of the Gulf of Mexico to ensure a healthy, clean, productive ocean and resilient coastal zone. We work with members across the five Gulf coast states: Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

GCOOS is a 501(c)3 organization responsible for developing a network of business leaders, marine scientists, resource managers, non-governmental organizations and other stakeholder groups that combine their data to provide timely information about our oceans — similar to the information gathered by the National Weather Service to develop weather forecasts. Visit us online at gcoos.org.

