University of Kentucky Study Finds Time-Restricted Eating May Reduce Diabetes-Related Hypertension

A new University of Kentucky College of Medicine study suggests that time-restricted eating may be able to help people with Type 2 diabetes reduce nocturnal hypertension, which is characterized by elevated blood pressure at night.
New study to reveal health equity impacts of flavored tobacco bans

A new University of Kentucky College of Medicine study will examine how policies that restrict the sale of flavored tobacco products including menthol cigarettes impact health disparities among vulnerable populations.
New research may offer hope for Alzheimer's patients

University of Kentucky Neuroscience Professor Greg Gerhardt's new research program will provide answers to long-standing questions about the role of neurotransmitters GABA and glutamate in the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. A culmination of...
New research could lead to treatment for aortic aneurysms

Thanks to a $5.6 million grant from the NIH, a University of Kentucky College of Medicine team will study the culprit behind thoracic aortic aneurysms, which could lead to a treatment for the potentially deadly disease.
University of Kentucky Study Suggests School Reopenings ‘Substantially’ Increased COVID-19 Spread in Texas

A new study by University of Kentucky researchers estimates the return to in-person learning in Texas last fall led to at least 43,000 additional COVID-19 cases and 800 deaths within the first two months.
New grant-funded research could help improve therapies for sepsis

A University of Kentucky College of Medicine professor has been awarded a $1.9 million NIH grant for his research on the body’s immune response to sepsis, which could potentially help to improve therapies for the common disease.
New MRI Technique Can Detect Early Dysfunction of the Blood-Brain Barrier Associated With Small Vessel Disease

Collaborative research between the University of Kentucky (UK) and University of Southern California (USC) suggests that a noninvasive neuroimaging technique may index early-stage blood-brain barrier (BBB) dysfunction associated with small vessel...
Adulting 101 Course Helps Teens Transition to a Successful Future

The University of Kentucky is offering a web-based course this summer to help students hone important life skills to make the transition to adulthood easier. Adulting 101 is an eight-week summer course beginning on June 15 and meeting every...
Reopening Anxiety? Here’s How to Overcome it According to University of Kentucky Experts

For nearly a year, we relied on masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Now, many are removing the facial coverings, but that doesn’t mean it will be easy to shed the anxiety that accompanies a global pandemic. If you’re having difficulty...
Former U.S. Ambassador available to answer key questions about current conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Virologist Shares What We Know About COVID-19

University of Kentucky virologist Rebecca Dutch answers key questions about SARS-CoV-2 and the coronavirus pandemic.
Juneteenth Explained: ‘History Doesn’t Repeat Itself; People Do’

Today, Juneteenth — which celebrates the abolition of slavery — coincides with protests across the U.S. against racial injustice. Society has become inspired to renew their interest in African American history — a legacy filled with tragedy,...
COVID-19 Pandemic Spotlights Greater Need for Telehealth Training

How Will COVID-19 Impact the 2020 Election? University of Kentucky Experts Have Insight

While the 2020 general election is still more than six months away, the COVID-19 pandemic has sidelined much of the presidential campaign. Meanwhile, state and county officials across the U.S. are already preparing ways to allow voters to cast their...
University of Kentucky Social Psychologist Explains Proper Social Distancing, Steps to Counter Loneliness

As Tony Love, assistant professor of sociology in the UK College of Arts and Sciences, stresses in the Q&A below, it’s important to stay socially connected — even during times when we can’t physically be together.
University of Kentucky Expert, Economist Michael Clark Weighs in on Impact of COVID-19

About

The University of Kentucky is a public, land grant university dedicated to improving people's lives through excellence in education, research and creative work, service, and health care. As Kentucky's flagship institution, the university plays a critical leadership role by promoting diversity, inclusion, economic development, and human well-being.

