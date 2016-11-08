Doe Science news source
Researchers Use World's Smallest Diamonds to Make Wires Three Atoms Wide
Scientists at Stanford University and the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory have discovered a way to use diamondoids - the smallest possible bits of diamond - to assemble atoms into the thinnest possible electrical wires, just three atoms wide.
Feeding the Ravenous Black Hole at the Center of Our Galaxy
Feature describes improved method for simulating collisionless accretion disk around supermassive Sagittarius A* at center of Milky Way.
Nanoscale 'Conversations' Create Complex, Multi-Layered Structures
Scientists have developed a way to efficiently create scalable, multilayer, multi-patterned nanoscale structures with unprecedented complexity. The method introduces a significant leap in material intelligence, because each self-assembled layer guides the configuration of additional layers.
Ames Laboratory Develops Solvent-, Catalyst-Free Way to Produce Alkali Metal Hydrides
Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory have found a way to create alkali metal hydrides without the use of solvents or catalysts. The process, using room temperature mechanical ball milling, provides a lower cost method to produce these alkali metals which are widely used in industrial processes as reducing and drying agents, precursors in synthesis of complex metal hydrides, hydrogen storage materials, and in nuclear engineering.
Scientists Bear Witness to Birth of an Ice Cloud
Scientists have witnessed the birth of atmospheric ice clouds, creating ice cloud crystals in the laboratory and then taking images of the process through a microscope, essentially documenting the very first steps of cloud formation.
Laser Pulses Help Scientists Tease Apart Complex Electron Interactions
Using a new laser-driven "stop-action" technique for studying complex electron interactions under dynamic conditions, scientists have identified an unusual form of energy loss in a material related to superconductors.
New Leaf Study Sheds Light on 'Shady' Past
A new study led by a Berkeley Lab research scientist highlights a literally shady practice in plant science that has in some cases underestimated plants' rate of growth and photosynthesis, among other traits.
Scientists Boost Catalytic Activity for Key Chemical Reaction in Fuel Cells
New catalysts containing platinum and lead could improve the efficiency of fuel cells--a promising technology for producing clean energy.
New Graphene-Based System Could Help Us 'See' Electrical Signaling in Heart and Nerve Cells
Scientists have enlisted the exotic properties of graphene to function like the film of an incredibly sensitive camera system in visually mapping tiny electric fields. They hope to enlist the new method to image electrical signaling networks in our hearts and brains.
Scientists Develop a Path Toward Improved High-Energy Accelerators
Article describes new theoretical framework for stabilizing high-energy accelerators.
Berkeley Lab Awarded $4.6 Million for Transformational Agriculture Technologies
ARPA-E has awarded Berkeley Lab $4.6 million for two projects to "see" into the soil and ultimately develop crops that take carbon out of the atmosphere. One technology aims to use electrical current to image the root system. The other will use neutron scattering to measure the distribution of carbon and other elements in the soil.
Brookhaven Lab's Yimei Zhu Named AAAS Fellow
Brookhaven senior physicist and group leader Yimei Zhu uses electron microscopy to understand the structure and properties of functional materials. His work has led to major contributions in condensed matter physics, materials science, and chemistry.
Pacific Northwest Researchers to Play Key Role in New Manufacturing USA Institute
PNNL and Oregon State University are part of the newest institute under the Manufacturing USA Initiative. PNNL and OSU will co-lead the Module and Component Manufacturing Focus Area for the institute.
Energy Secretary Moniz., Senator Durbin to Announce Selected Innovators Tuesday
Please join us for a press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in Chicago to announce Argonne National Laboratory's first cohort of entrepreneurs from our Chain Reaction Innovations program. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz and U.S. Senator Dick Durbin are scheduled to attend and make the announcement. We hope you can join us, either in person or on the live stream.
Brookhaven Lab's Peter Takacs Elected OSA Fellow
Peter Takacs, a physicist in the Instrumentation Division at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory, has been named a Fellow of the Optical Society (OSA).
George Joins Elite Group as ORNL-UT Governor's Chair
Easo George, one of the world's foremost authorities on advanced alloy development and theory, has been named the 15th Governor's Chair at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Tennessee.
AAAS and Los Alamos National Laboratory Announce 2016 Fellows
Scott Crooker, of Los Alamos National Laboratory's Condensed Matter and Magnet Science group, and William Charles Louis III, of the Laboratory's Physics Division, have been named Fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). Election as an AAAS Fellow is an honor bestowed upon AAAS members by their peers.
Shreeve to Lead Science Education at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Evangelina Galvan Shreeve has been named PNNL's new director of STEM Education and Outreach.
PNNL Supports White House Efforts on Soil
PNNL is supporting today's announcement by the White House about efforts related to soil sustainability by sponsoring research projects through two research initiatives with funding of $20 million. The research involves a range of diverse projects looking at soil's role in Earth's climate, the environment, food and fuel production.
'Tennessine' Acknowledges State Institutions' Roles in Element's Discovery
The recently discovered element 117 has been officially named "tennessine" in recognition of Tennessee's contributions to its discovery, including the efforts of the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory and its Tennessee collaborators at Vanderbilt University and the University of Tennessee.
Improving Catalysis Science with Synchrotrons
the global economy and have been the subject of research for decades. Despite their unique advantages, x-ray synchrotron spectroscopy techniques were not widely employed by those delving into the intricacies The Synchrotron Catalysis Consortium was established to address this situation by providing scientists a means to study catalysts at work under realistic conditions and developing new techniques to characterize catalysts.
Natural Chemicals Transform Human-Made Particulates
Research into two natural chemicals shows how they compete to coat and change atmospheric particles created by fossil fuel combustion. The results could improve the accuracy of climate and air quality simulations.
Scientists Rewrite Bacteria's Genetic Code
By recoding bacterial genomes such as E. coli, it is possible to create organisms that can potentially synthesize products not commonly found in nature.
Busted: Revealing Mismatches in MJO Modeling
Researchers found that certain models get the relationship between environmental moisture and precipitation wrong. This mismatch produces more precipitation than is observed particularly during inactive phase of the Madden-Julian Oscillation.
Plutonium Keeps Its Electrons Close to Home
Extremely complex plutonium has ties to energy and security. Scientists from Pacific Northwest National Lab and Washington State University found that plutonium's behavior, in plutonium tetrafluoride, can be attributed to atoms hoarding electrons
Making Sense of Failure in Light-Harvesting Semiconductors
Scientists at the Joint Center for Artificial Photosynthesis uncovered the mysteries of photochemical instability in a widely used semiconductor. Their results reveal previously unpredicted pathways to degradation and provide insights.
Electrons Fingerprint the Fastest Laser Pulses
Physicists at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are analyzing how ultrafast laser pulses interact with matter. Their study of how two attosecond laser pulses would interact with a helium atom produced an electron momentum distribution that displays an unexpected two-armed vortex pattern, resembling a spiral galaxy.
Defects, Electrons, and a Long-Standing Controversy
Scientists reconciled a long-standing controversy on topological insulators' low-temperature electrical properties. These results might pave a way to control the properties of these materials, which hold promise for next-generation electronics.
Diverse Fungi Secrete Similar Suite of Decomposition Enzymes
A recent study reveals different fungal species secrete a rich set of enzymes that share similar functions, despite species-specific differences in the amino acid sequences of these enzymes.
Breathable and Stretchable Protein Wafers
Scientists constructed defect-free sheets of material with pores that "breathe"--open and close simultaneously without falling apart.
