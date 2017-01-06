Feature Channels:
Space
Filters:
|
Science
Channels:NASA, Hubble Space Telescope, Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph, Voyager 1, voyager 2, Interstellar Medium, ISM, Stars, spectroscopic measurements, Grapevine, Texas, AAS Meeting, Gliese 445, Ross 248
|
Astronomers using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope have measured the material along the Voyager 1 and 2 probes' trajectories as they move through space. Hubble data, combined with the Voyagers, have also provided new insights into how our sun travels through interstellar space.
|
Embargo expired:
6-Jan-2017 11:15 AM EST
Released:
6-Jan-2017 11:15 AM EST
Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI)
|
Science
Channels:
|
Cosmic Source Found for Mysterious Fast Radio Burst, Research Reinforces Role of Supernovae in Clocking the Universe, Feeding the Ravenous Black Hole at the Center of Our Galaxy, and More in the Space News Source
The latest in space and astronomy in the Space News Source
|
Released:
6-Jan-2017 10:05 AM EST
Newswise
|
Science
Channels:Tokamak, Iter, stellarator, magnetic reconnection, , Albert Einstein, Quantum Mechanics, plasma physics, Black Holes, particle accelerators, Fusion
|
List of the top 10 laboratory stories in 2016.
|
Released:
6-Jan-2017 10:05 AM EST
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
|
Science
Channels:
Particle Physics, Physics, Space, Nature (journal), Local - New York, All Journal News, Staff Picks, Featured: DailyWireAstonomy, Fast Radio Burst , Fast radio bursts
|
| | Add to Favorites
Cornell University researchers and a global team of astronomers have uncovered the cosmological source of a sporadically repeating milliseconds-long “fast radio burst.”
|
Released:
4-Jan-2017 1:05 PM EST
Cornell University
|
Science
Channels:Stars, Supernova, Meteroites, Cosmology, Dark Energy
|
New research by cosmologists at the University of Chicago and Wayne State University confirms the accuracy of Type Ia supernovae in measuring the pace at which the universe expands. The findings support a widely held theory that the expansion of the universe is accelerating and such acceleration is attributable to a mysterious force known as dark energy.
|
Released:
4-Jan-2017 1:05 PM EST
University of Chicago
|
Science
Channels:Physics & Astronomy, Resarch
|
West Virginia University astronomers are helping to find the celestial bread crumbs that will help lead scientists to answers about a mysterious phenomenon.
|
Released:
4-Jan-2017 1:00 PM EST
West Virginia University
|
Science
Channels:
All Journal News, Apps, Archaeology and Anthropology, Automotive, Aviation and Aeronautics, Biotech, Cell Biology, Chemistry, Climate Science, Crime and Forensic Science, Education, Energy, Engineering, Environmental Science, Ethics and Research Methods, Evolution and Darwin, Fusion, Genetics, High Energy Physics, Materials Science, Mathematics, Meteorology, Na
|
How to 3-D Print Your Own Sonic Tractor Beam, Researchers Use World's Smallest Diamonds to Make Wires Three Atoms Wide, Physics Tradition Bridges Past with Future, and MORE in the Physics News Source Sponsored by AIP
Click here to go directly to the Physics News Source Sponsored by AIP.
|
Released:
3-Jan-2017 11:35 AM EST
Newswise
|
Science
Channels:Black Holes, Accretion disk, Collisionless plasma, Sagittarius A*
|
Feature describes improved method for simulating collisionless accretion disk around supermassive Sagittarius A* at center of Milky Way.
|
Released:
22-Dec-2016 9:05 AM EST
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
|
Science
Channels:Northwestern University, Research
|
Northwestern University researchers have had a profound impact on the world in 2016.esign and synthesis of molecular machines.
|
Released:
21-Dec-2016 12:05 PM EST
Northwestern University
|
Science
Channels:NASA, Hubble Space Telescope, Nebula, NGC 248, SMC N13, Small Magellanic Cloud, SMIDGE, dwarf satellite galaxy, Advanced Camera For Surveys
|
Astronomers using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope have captured two festive-looking nebulas, situated so as to appear as one. Known as NGC 248, the nebula resides in the Small Magellanic Cloud, a dwarf galaxy that is a satellite of our Milky Way galaxy.
|
Released:
20-Dec-2016 1:00 PM EST
Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI)
|
Science
Channels:
|
Collaborative team report on first precision study of antihydrogen
|
Released:
20-Dec-2016 11:05 AM EST
Swansea University
|
Science
Channels:Ethics, Science, Research, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Astronomy, Social Science, Natural Science, Facts, publication bias
|
In an article published Dec. 20 in the journal eLife, researchers present a mathematical model that explores whether "publication bias" — the tendency of journals to publish mostly positive experimental results — influences how scientists canonize facts.
|
Embargo expired:
20-Dec-2016 8:00 AM EST
Released:
19-Dec-2016 1:05 PM EST
University of Washington
|
Science
Channels:
|
Smaller, faster, cheaper—miniaturised space technology opens the door to future University-based space exploration.
|
Released:
19-Dec-2016 12:05 PM EST
University of Alberta
|
Science
Channels:
Climate Science, Environmental Science, All Journal News, Geology, Physics, Space, Featured: SciWire, Staff PicksYounger Dryas, climate reversal, Mass Extinction, impact hypothesis, Nanodiamonds
|
A Washington University physicist practiced at finding tiny diamonds in stardust from the pre-solar universe has repeatedly failed to find them in Younger Dryas sedimentary layers, effectively discrediting the hypothesis that an exploding comet caused the sudden climate reversal at the end of the last Ice Age.
|
Embargo expired:
19-Dec-2016 12:00 PM EST
Released:
19-Dec-2016 11:05 AM EST
Washington University in St. Louis
|
Science
Channels:
|
The world’s largest digital survey of the visible Universe, mapping billions of stars and galaxies, has been publicly released.
|
Released:
19-Dec-2016 9:05 AM EST
Queen's University Belfast
|
Science
Channels:Space Telescope Science Institute, Pan-STARRS1, University of Hawaii Institute for Astronomy, Pan-STARRS1 Consortium, data release
|
Data from the world's largest digital sky survey, Pan-STARRS1, is being publicly released today by the Space Telescope Science Institute, in conjunction with the University of Hawaii Institute for Astronomy. The four years of data comprise 3 billion separate sources, including stars, galaxies, and various other objects. The collection contains 2 petabytes of data, which is equivalent to one billion selfies, or 100 times the total content of Wikipedia.
|
Embargo expired:
19-Dec-2016 8:00 AM EST
Released:
19-Dec-2016 8:00 AM EST
Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI)
|
Science
Channels:
|
Water Discovered in The "Shadowy" Area of Dwarf Planet Ceres
Cameras on the Dawn Space Probe have performed a very special feat: they have succeeded in taking photos of water ice deposits in places ruled by almost eternal darkness on the dwarf planet Ceres.
|
Released:
15-Dec-2016 3:55 PM EST
Newswise Trends
|
Science
Channels:
|
An international team of scientists, including researchers from the University of Chicago, has made the rare discovery of a planetary system with a host star similar to Earth’s sun. Especially intriguing is the star’s unusual composition, which indicates it ingested some of its planets.
|
Released:
15-Dec-2016 2:05 PM EST
University of Chicago
|
Science
Channels:
|
A new statistical study of planets found by a technique called gravitational microlensing suggests that Neptune-mass worlds are likely the most common type of planet to form in the icy outer realms of planetary systems.
|
Released:
15-Dec-2016 2:05 PM EST
NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
|
Science
Channels:
|
The cameras of the Dawn space probe discover water ice in Ceres’ polar region. It can survive for aeons in the extreme cold traps, even though there is no atmosphere.
|
Released:
15-Dec-2016 12:05 PM EST
Max Planck Society (Max-Planck-Gesellschaft)