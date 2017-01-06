Feature Channels:

 

Space

Science

Channels: Scientific Meetings, Particle Physics, Physics, Space, Local - Maryland
NASA, Hubble Space Telescope, Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph, Voyager 1, voyager 2, Interstellar Medium, ISM, Stars, spectroscopic measurements, Grapevine, Texas, AAS Meeting, Gliese 445, Ross 248

Hubble Provides Interstellar Road Map for Voyagers' Galactic Trek

p1701aw-1200x860.jpg

Astronomers using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope have measured the material along the Voyager 1 and 2 probes' trajectories as they move through space. Hubble data, combined with the Voyagers, have also provided new insights into how our sun travels through interstellar space.

Embargo expired:

6-Jan-2017 11:15 AM EST

Released:

6-Jan-2017 11:15 AM EST

Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI)

Science

Channels:

Channels: Aviation and Aeronautics, Space, Local - Virginia

Cosmic Source Found for Mysterious Fast Radio Burst, Research Reinforces Role of Supernovae in Clocking the Universe, Feeding the Ravenous Black Hole at the Center of Our Galaxy, and More in the Space News Source

The latest in space and astronomy in the Space News Source

Released:

6-Jan-2017 10:05 AM EST

Newswise

Science

Channels:

Channels: DOE Science News, Particle Physics, Physics, Space, DOE Science News
Tokamak, Iter, stellarator, magnetic reconnection, , Albert Einstein, Quantum Mechanics, plasma physics, Black Holes, particle accelerators, Fusion

Top 10 PPPL Stories That You Shouldn't Miss

TopTen20171.jpg

List of the top 10 laboratory stories in 2016.

Released:

6-Jan-2017 10:05 AM EST

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Science

Channels:

Channels: Particle Physics, Physics, Space, Nature (journal), Local - New York, All Journal News, Staff Picks, Featured: DailyWire
Astonomy, Fast Radio Burst , Fast radio bursts

Cosmic Source Found for Mysterious 'Fast Radio Burst'

ArtistImpressionFRB-2-Arecibo-EVN.jpg

Cornell University researchers and a global team of astronomers have uncovered the cosmological source of a sporadically repeating milliseconds-long "fast radio burst."

Released:

4-Jan-2017 1:05 PM EST

Cornell University

Science

Channels:

Channels: Particle Physics, Physics, Space, Local - Illinois, All Journal News
Stars, Supernova, Meteroites, Cosmology, Dark Energy

Research Reinforces Role of Supernovae in Clocking the Universe

SuperNovaimage.jpg

New research by cosmologists at the University of Chicago and Wayne State University confirms the accuracy of Type Ia supernovae in measuring the pace at which the universe expands. The findings support a widely held theory that the expansion of the universe is accelerating and such acceleration is attributable to a mysterious force known as dark energy.

Released:

4-Jan-2017 1:05 PM EST

University of Chicago

Science

Channels:

Channels: Physics, Space, Nature (journal), All Journal News
Physics & Astronomy, Resarch

WVU Helps Find Origins of Mysterious, Ultra-Powerful Bursts in Space

JanskyVLA.jpg

West Virginia University astronomers are helping to find the celestial bread crumbs that will help lead scientists to answers about a mysterious phenomenon.

Released:

4-Jan-2017 1:00 PM EST

West Virginia University

Science

Channels:

All Journal News, Apps, Archaeology and Anthropology, Automotive, Aviation and Aeronautics, Biotech, Cell Biology, Chemistry, Climate Science, Crime and Forensic Science, Education, Energy, Engineering, Environmental Science, Ethics and Research Methods, Evolution and Darwin, Fusion, Genetics, High Energy Physics, Materials Science, Mathematics, Meteorology, Na

How to 3-D Print Your Own Sonic Tractor Beam, Researchers Use World's Smallest Diamonds to Make Wires Three Atoms Wide, Physics Tradition Bridges Past with Future, and MORE in the Physics News Source Sponsored by AIP

Click here to go directly to the Physics News Source Sponsored by AIP.

Released:

3-Jan-2017 11:35 AM EST

Newswise

Science

Channels:

Channels: Particle Physics, Physics, Space, DOE Science News
Black Holes, Accretion disk, Collisionless plasma, Sagittarius A*

Feeding the Ravenous Black Hole at the Center of Our Galaxy

SagittariusA.jpg

Feature describes improved method for simulating collisionless accretion disk around supermassive Sagittarius A* at center of Milky Way.

Released:

22-Dec-2016 9:05 AM EST

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Science

Channels:

Channels: Particle Physics, Physics, Space, Technology, Local - Illinois, Local - Chicago Metro
Northwestern University, Research

Northwestern's Research Year in Review 2016

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Northwestern University researchers have had a profound impact on the world in 2016.esign and synthesis of molecular machines.

Released:

21-Dec-2016 12:05 PM EST

Northwestern University

Science

Channels:

Channels: Space, Featured: SciWire, Local - Maryland, Staff Picks
NASA, Hubble Space Telescope, Nebula, NGC 248, SMC N13, Small Magellanic Cloud, SMIDGE, dwarf satellite galaxy, Advanced Camera For Surveys

Festive Nebulas Light Up Milky Way Galaxy Satellite

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Astronomers using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope have captured two festive-looking nebulas, situated so as to appear as one. Known as NGC 248, the nebula resides in the Small Magellanic Cloud, a dwarf galaxy that is a satellite of our Milky Way galaxy.

Released:

20-Dec-2016 1:00 PM EST

Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI)

Science

Channels:

Channels: Chemistry, Materials Science, Particle Physics, Physics, Space, Nature (journal), All Journal News, Staff Picks, Featured: DailyWire

New Antimatter Breakthrough to Help Illuminate Mysteries of the Big Bang

129642_web.jpg

Collaborative team report on first precision study of antihydrogen

Released:

20-Dec-2016 11:05 AM EST

Swansea University

Science

Channels:

Channels: Biotech, Chemistry, Media and Journalism, Physics, Space, All Journal News
Ethics, Science, Research, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Astronomy, Social Science, Natural Science, Facts, publication bias

Researchers Model How 'Publication Bias' Does — and Doesn't — Affect the 'Canonization' of Facts in Science

In an article published Dec. 20 in the journal eLife, researchers present a mathematical model that explores whether "publication bias" — the tendency of journals to publish mostly positive experimental results — influences how scientists canonize facts.

Embargo expired:

20-Dec-2016 8:00 AM EST

Released:

19-Dec-2016 1:05 PM EST

University of Washington

Science

Channels:

Channels: Engineering, Nanotechnology, Space, Technology, Staff Picks, All Journal News

Democratizing the Space Race with Nanosatellite Technology

Another_AlbertaSat-500x500.jpg

Smaller, faster, cheaper—miniaturised space technology opens the door to future University-based space exploration.

Released:

19-Dec-2016 12:05 PM EST

University of Alberta

Science

Channels:

Channels: Climate Science, Environmental Science, All Journal News, Geology, Physics, Space, Featured: SciWire, Staff Picks
Younger Dryas, climate reversal, Mass Extinction, impact hypothesis, Nanodiamonds

The Case of the Missing Diamonds

shutterstock_245412169.jpg

A Washington University physicist practiced at finding tiny diamonds in stardust from the pre-solar universe has repeatedly failed to find them in Younger Dryas sedimentary layers, effectively discrediting the hypothesis that an exploding comet caused the sudden climate reversal at the end of the last Ice Age.

Embargo expired:

19-Dec-2016 12:00 PM EST

Released:

19-Dec-2016 11:05 AM EST

Washington University in St. Louis

Science

Channels:

Channels: Particle Physics, Physics, Space

Astronomers Release Largest Digital Survey of the Visible Universe

ps1Observatory-SmEG.jpg

The world's largest digital survey of the visible Universe, mapping billions of stars and galaxies, has been publicly released.

Released:

19-Dec-2016 9:05 AM EST

Queen's University Belfast

Science

Channels:

Channels: Physics, Space, Local - Maryland
Space Telescope Science Institute, Pan-STARRS1, University of Hawaii Institute for Astronomy, Pan-STARRS1 Consortium, data release

Space Telescope Science Institute to Host Data from World's Largest Digital Sky Survey

p1641ar-panstarrs-1200x800.jpg

Data from the world's largest digital sky survey, Pan-STARRS1, is being publicly released today by the Space Telescope Science Institute, in conjunction with the University of Hawaii Institute for Astronomy. The four years of data comprise 3 billion separate sources, including stars, galaxies, and various other objects. The collection contains 2 petabytes of data, which is equivalent to one billion selfies, or 100 times the total content of Wikipedia.

Embargo expired:

19-Dec-2016 8:00 AM EST

Released:

19-Dec-2016 8:00 AM EST

Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI)

Science

Channels:

Channels: Space, Staff Picks, Featured: SciWire, Top Hit Stories, Staff Picks

Water Discovered in The "Shadowy" Area of Dwarf Planet Ceres

ximage_1.jpg

Cameras on the Dawn Space Probe have performed a very special feat: they have succeeded in taking photos of water ice deposits in places ruled by almost eternal darkness on the dwarf planet Ceres.

Released:

15-Dec-2016 3:55 PM EST

Newswise Trends

Science

Channels:

Channels: Space, Staff Picks, Featured: SciWire, Local - Illinois, All Journal News

Astronomers Discover Dark Past of Planet-Eating 'Death Star'

death-star.jpg

An international team of scientists, including researchers from the University of Chicago, has made the rare discovery of a planetary system with a host star similar to Earth's sun. Especially intriguing is the star's unusual composition, which indicates it ingested some of its planets.

Released:

15-Dec-2016 2:05 PM EST

University of Chicago

Science

Channels:

Channels: Space, Staff Picks, All Journal News

Microlensing Study Suggests Most Common Outer Planets Likely Neptune-Mass

exo-neptune_art_1080.jpg

A new statistical study of planets found by a technique called gravitational microlensing suggests that Neptune-mass worlds are likely the most common type of planet to form in the icy outer realms of planetary systems.

Released:

15-Dec-2016 2:05 PM EST

NASA Goddard

Science

Channels:

Space, Nature (journal), All Journal News

Ceres: Water Ice in Eternal Polar Night

Video Embedded
VIDEO

The cameras of the Dawn space probe discover water ice in Ceres’ polar region. It can survive for aeons in the extreme cold traps, even though there is no atmosphere.

Released:

15-Dec-2016 12:05 PM EST

Max Planck Society (Max-Planck-Gesellschaft)






