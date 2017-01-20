Breaking News:
U.S. Politics
Life
Law and Public Policy
Trump Presidency to Affect the Quality of Financial Reporting Info, Laws of Nature Trump Politics When It Comes to Climate Change, Do Politicians Need Pop Stars? and More in U.S. Politics News Source
Go here for the latest political experts, features and research in U.S. Politics
Released:
20-Jan-2017 2:05 PM EST
Newswise
Life
Social and Behavioral Sciences
Channels:President, White House, politics and education, Democracy, Election, Presidency
Released:
19-Jan-2017 8:05 PM EST
California State University, Los Angeles
Life
Business
Law and Public Policy
The number of companies using 'creative accounting techniques' can be expected to increase in Republican-governed states and decrease in Democrat-governed states during the Trump Administration.
Released:
19-Jan-2017 1:05 PM EST
University of Bath
Life
Law and Public Policy
Texas Tech professor Brian L. Ott argues the angry and degrading rhetoric exuded by the next president was suited perfectly for and enhanced by the platform’s characteristics.
Released:
19-Jan-2017 10:05 AM EST
Expert Available
Texas Tech University
Life
Law and Public Policy
Channels:Donald Trump, U.S. presidency, Inauguration, Inauguration Day, transition of power, U.S. Politics
Released:
19-Jan-2017 8:05 AM EST
Georgia State University
Science
Channels:Climate Change, Global Warming, Politics, Nature, Arctic, Greenhouse Gases
Released:
18-Jan-2017 2:05 PM EST
Cornell University
Life
Pop Culture
Channels:Inauguraion, Music, music and politics, Political Campaign, Presidents
Released:
18-Jan-2017 2:05 PM EST
Saint Joseph's University
Life
Law and Public Policy
An expert in public policy says President-elect Donald Trump has taken the presidency’s sometimes contentious relationship with the intelligence community to new levels. But his willingness to ignore intelligence information and substitute his own judgments for those of the professionals follows a long line of presidents who have done the same.
Released:
18-Jan-2017 12:55 PM EST
Virginia Tech
Life
Law and Public Policy
Channels:Inauguraion, Presidential Inauguration, election 2016, experts available
American University Experts Comment on the Inauguration of the 45th President and Related Issues
Released:
17-Jan-2017 10:40 AM EST
Expert Available
American University
Life
Law and Public Policy
First ladies are often defined by the causes they champion, but they also play a vital role the public rarely sees, says Stacy Cordery, an expert on first families and a professor of history at Iowa State University. That behind-the-scenes role is why Cordery says the position is still important.
Released:
17-Jan-2017 9:05 AM EST
Expert Available
Iowa State University
Life
Law and Public Policy
Channels:Trump, Inaugural Address, Inaugural Speech, English, Rhetoric, Politics
Released:
17-Jan-2017 9:05 AM EST
West Virginia University
Life
Arts and Humanities
Channels:Inauguration, Inaugural Address, Donald Trump, Presidential Inaugural Address, Presidential Inauguration, presidential rhetoric, pres, Donald J. Trump, 45th president
|
Released:
17-Jan-2017 9:00 AM EST
National Communication Association
Life
Law and Public Policy
Channels:Donald Trump, Trump, Election, President, president-elect, EPA
Released:
17-Jan-2017 3:05 AM EST
Virginia Tech
Life
Law and Public Policy
Released:
13-Jan-2017 12:05 PM EST
Texas Tech University
Life
Law and Public Policy
Channels:Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, presidential legacies, Presidency, Inauguration, lame duck president , Lame Duck
Released:
13-Jan-2017 8:05 AM EST
Georgia State University
Life
Law and Public Policy
Channels:Trump, White House, Inauguration, Presidency, President, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, president-elect, Cyberbullying
Released:
12-Jan-2017 4:05 PM EST
Virginia Tech
Life
Law and Public Policy
Channels:election 2016, Politics, Political Science, Inauguration
Released:
12-Jan-2017 3:05 PM EST
Vanderbilt University
Medicine
Business
Channels:Affordable Care Act , ACA, Obamacare, home loans
If you are on Obamacare, you are likely a better tenant or homeowner.
|
Released:
12-Jan-2017 2:05 PM EST
Washington University in St. Louis
Life
Law and Public Policy
Channels:Trump, Donald Trump, drug prices, drug pricing, Pharmaceuticals
Despite announcing in his first press conference that he would deal with a pharmaceutical industry “getting away with murder,” President-elect Donald Trump doesn’t seem to have a clear path for how he will reduce drug prices, said Rachel Sachs, associate professor of law at Washington University in St.
|
Released:
12-Jan-2017 10:05 AM EST
Washington University in St. Louis
Life
Social and Behavioral Sciences
Channels:Business, Economics
Nudging people toward better behavior through policy can be effective, but can face resistance if people feel their autonomy is threatened.
|
Released:
11-Jan-2017 2:05 PM EST
University of Florida