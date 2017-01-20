Breaking News:

 

Life

Law and Public Policy

Trump Presidency to Affect the Quality of Financial Reporting Info, Laws of Nature Trump Politics When It Comes to Climate Change, Do Politicians Need Pop Stars? and More in U.S. Politics News Source

20-Jan-2017

"The Presidency Is the 'Wild Card' of American Politics," Says Cal State LA Expert

“The Presidency Is the ‘Wild Card’ of American Politics,” Says Cal State LA Expert

19-Jan-2017

California State University, Los Angeles

Trump Presidency to Affect the Quality of Financial Reporting Information

The number of companies using 'creative accounting techniques' can be expected to increase in Republican-governed states and decrease in Democrat-governed states during the Trump Administration.

19-Jan-2017

University of Bath

Twitter Suited President-Elect Trump Perfectly While Lowering the Quality of Public Discourse

Texas Tech professor Brian L. Ott argues the angry and degrading rhetoric exuded by the next president was suited perfectly for and enhanced by the platform's characteristics.

19-Jan-2017

Texas Tech University

Donald Trump, U.S. presidency, Inauguration, Inauguration Day, transition of power, U.S. Politics

Researchers Versed in the U.S. Presidency, Politics, Available to Discuss Inauguration

19-Jan-2017

Georgia State University

Science

Laws of Nature Trump Politics When It Comes to Climate Change

18-Jan-2017

Cornell University

Do Politicians Need Pop Stars? The Inauguration Query

18-Jan-2017

Saint Joseph's University

Virginia Tech Expert Says Ignoring Intelligence Information Sets Historical Precedent, Risks Politicization

An expert in public policy says President-elect Donald Trump has taken the presidency's sometimes contentious relationship with the intelligence community to new levels. But his willingness to ignore intelligence information and substitute his own judgments for those of the professionals follows a long line of presidents who have done the same.

18-Jan-2017

Virginia Tech

AU Experts Comment on the Inauguration of the 45th President and Related Issues

American University Experts Comment on the Inauguration of the 45th President and Related Issues

17-Jan-2017

American University

Unseen Role of the First Lady Is Why the Position Remains Important Today, Says ISU Professor

First ladies are often defined by the causes they champion, but they also play a vital role the public rarely sees, says Stacy Cordery, an expert on first families and a professor of history at Iowa State University. That behind-the-scenes role is why Cordery says the position is still important.

17-Jan-2017

Iowa State University

Trump's Unpredictability Signals a Shift From the Norm for Inaugural Addresses

17-Jan-2017

West Virginia University

Experts Available: What Type of Inauguration Speech Will Donald Trump Deliver?

17-Jan-2017

National Communication Association

International Affairs Expert: There May Be 'Unexpected Benefits' to Trump's Presidency

17-Jan-2017

Virginia Tech

Experts Available in Advance of Jan. 20 Presidential Inauguration

13-Jan-2017

Texas Tech University

President-Elect and Congress Are Pushing Obama Into Most Active "Lame-Duck" Period in Post World-War II Era, Scholar Says

13-Jan-2017

Georgia State University

Experts in White House Transitions, Economics, and Gender Issues Available to Comment Ahead of Inauguration

12-Jan-2017

Virginia Tech

Inauguration and Transition Experts Available

12-Jan-2017

Vanderbilt University

Home Delinquency Rates Lower Among ACA Households

If you are on Obamacare, you are likely a better tenant or homeowner.

12-Jan-2017

Washington University in St. Louis

WashU Expert: Trump Has No Clear Plan for Reducing Drug Prices

Despite announcing in his first press conference that he would deal with a pharmaceutical industry "getting away with murder," President-elect Donald Trump doesn't seem to have a clear path for how he will reduce drug prices, said Rachel Sachs, associate professor of law at Washington University in St.

12-Jan-2017

Washington University in St. Louis

Why Better Choices Depend on 'Libertarian Paternalism'

Nudging people toward better behavior through policy can be effective, but can face resistance if people feel their autonomy is threatened.

11-Jan-2017

University of Florida






