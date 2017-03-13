Feature Channels:
A New World for Wireless Communication, Parachute Design, Flipping Magnetic Memory Cells, and More in the Engineering News Source
The latest research and features in the Newswise Engineering News Source
Released:
13-Mar-2017 2:05 PM EDT
Newswise
Straining a thin film controllably allows tuning of the materials’ magnetic, electronic, and catalytic properties, essential for new energy and electronic devices.
Released:
13-Mar-2017 1:05 PM EDT
Department of Energy, Office of Science
A team of engineers at the University of California San Diego and La Jolla-based startup Nanovision Biosciences Inc. have developed the nanotechnology and wireless electronics for a new type of retinal prosthesis that brings research a step closer to restoring the ability of neurons in the retina to respond to light. The researchers demonstrated this response to light in a rat retina interfacing with a prototype of the device in vitro.
Released:
13-Mar-2017 1:05 PM EDT
University of California San Diego
At the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Gallego develops carbon materials for energy technologies and space exploration. She investigates the physical and chemical properties of carbon in diverse forms—including fiber, composites and foam.
Released:
13-Mar-2017 12:05 PM EDT
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
A research team from the National University of Singapore has successfully pushed the frontier of polymer technology further by creating novel two-dimensional graphene-like polymer sheets.
Released:
13-Mar-2017 10:00 AM EDT
National University of Singapore
The National Science Foundation has approved Penn State as a site for the Center for e-Design, an Industry/University Collaborative Research Center (I/UCRC).
Released:
13-Mar-2017 8:05 AM EDT
Penn State College of Engineering
Cornell University engineers have devised a method for transmitting and receiving radio signals on a single chip, which could ultimately help change the way wireless communication is done.
Released:
13-Mar-2017 8:00 AM EDT
Cornell University
HTS International Corporation and the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory have signed an agreement to explore potential collaborations in advanced manufacturing research.
Released:
10-Mar-2017 3:05 PM EST
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
A research collaboration between Mississippi State University and Cardiff University in the United Kingdom aims to increase understanding of infant head trauma.
Released:
10-Mar-2017 11:05 AM EST
Mississippi State University
X-ray-based experiments at Berkeley Lab will simulate -- in microscopic detail -- spacecraft parachute fabric performance in the extreme conditions of other planets’ atmospheres.
Embargo expired:
10-Mar-2017 6:00 AM EST
Released:
9-Mar-2017 6:05 PM EST
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory