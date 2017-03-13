Feature Channels:

 

A New World for Wireless Communication, Parachute Design, Flipping Magnetic Memory Cells, and More in the Engineering News Source

The latest research and features in the Newswise Engineering News Source

13-Mar-2017 2:05 PM EDT

Science

All Journal News, Energy, Engineering, Materials Science, DOE Science News, Local - DC, Local - DC Metro
Basic Energy Research, Basic Energy Sciences, Material Science, Materials Science, materials sciences, Materials Science & Engineering, materials science engineering, Insulator, insulators, Metals, metal catalyst, Catalyst, Catalysts, strontium cobaltite, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, ORNL, Advanced Photon Source, Advanced Photon Source (APS), APS, oxygen v

Stretching a Metal Into an Insulator

BES-2017-02-i-lrg.jpg

Straining a thin film controllably allows tuning of the materials’ magnetic, electronic, and catalytic properties, essential for new energy and electronic devices.

13-Mar-2017 1:05 PM EDT

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Science

Engineering, Nanotechnology, Vision, Local - California
Bioengineering, Retinal Prosthetics, AMD treatment, Retinitis Pigmentosa, nanotechnnology, Nanowires

New Nano-Implant Could One Day Help Restore Sight

image1b.jpg

A team of engineers at the University of California San Diego and La Jolla-based startup Nanovision Biosciences Inc. have developed the nanotechnology and wireless electronics for a new type of retinal prosthesis that brings research a step closer to restoring the ability of neurons in the retina to respond to light. The researchers demonstrated this response to light in a rat retina interfacing with a prototype of the device in vitro.

13-Mar-2017 1:05 PM EDT

University of California San Diego

Science

Energy, Engineering, Materials Science, STEM Education, DOE Science News
Materials Science, Carbon, STEM careers, Space, Energy, Department Of Energy, Department of Energy (DOE), Colombia, Graphite, graphite foam, Nuclear Power, NASA, Carbon Fiber, Women In Science

Nidia Gallego: Carbon Scientist Is as Versatile as the Element She Studies

2016-P07700_Nidia.jpg

At the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Gallego develops carbon materials for energy technologies and space exploration. She investigates the physical and chemical properties of carbon in diverse forms—including fiber, composites and foam.

13-Mar-2017 12:05 PM EDT

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Science

Energy, Engineering, Materials Science, Local - New York Metro
sodium ion battery, 2D materials, Polymer, organic materials

NUS Team Pioneers Two-Dimensional Polymer Breakthrough That Could Revolutionise Energy Storage

Photo.jpg

A research team from the National University of Singapore has successfully pushed the frontier of polymer technology further by creating novel two-dimensional graphene-like polymer sheets.

13-Mar-2017 10:00 AM EDT

National University of Singapore

Science

Engineering, Local - Pennsylvania, Grant Funded News
Research Center, Manufacturing, National Science Foundation grant, big data analytics , Engineering, Engineering design, smart manufacturing, Center for e-, additive manufacturing

Penn State Named Site of Center for e-Design

Terpenny-Janis.jpg

The National Science Foundation has approved Penn State as a site for the Center for e-Design, an Industry/University Collaborative Research Center (I/UCRC).

13-Mar-2017 8:05 AM EDT

Penn State College of Engineering

Science

Engineering, Technology, Local - New York
Two-Way Communication, Wireless Communication, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Cornell University

Two Radio Signals, One Chip, Open a New World for Wireless Communication

CornellResearchers.jpg

Cornell University engineers have devised a method for transmitting and receiving radio signals on a single chip, which could ultimately help change the way wireless communication is done.

13-Mar-2017 8:00 AM EDT

Cornell University

Science

Engineering, DOE Science News
Manufacturing, advanced manufacaturing, conformal cooling, molding, Casting, steel production, injection molding

ORNL, HTS International Corporation to Collaborate on Manufacturing Research

Conformal_cooling.jpg

HTS International Corporation and the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory have signed an agreement to explore potential collaborations in advanced manufacturing research.

10-Mar-2017 3:05 PM EST

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Medicine

Science

Children's Health, Engineering, Neuro, Trauma
Infant, infant head trauma, Head Trauma, Head Injury, Crash Fatality, Crash, Modeling, Modeling & Simulation, Biomechanics, Safety, Child Safety, Child Safety Restraints, Cardiff University, Engineering, Mississippi State University, criminal investigation, Fracture, Brain Injury, Skull, Bagley College of Engineering

Grant Will Fund MSU and UK Research to Advance Understanding of Infant Head Trauma

20160727_112954.jpg

A research collaboration between Mississippi State University and Cardiff University in the United Kingdom aims to increase understanding of infant head trauma.

10-Mar-2017 11:05 AM EST

Mississippi State University

Science

DOE Science News, Energy, Engineering, Technology, DOE Science News, Local - California
NASA, National Aeronautics And Space Administration, Berkeley, Berkeley Lab, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, LBNL, Materials Science, Materials, Parachute, Spacecraft, Mars Mission, MARS, Solar System

A New Paradigm in Parachute Design

cpas_subscale_testing_week_1200px.jpg

X-ray-based experiments at Berkeley Lab will simulate -- in microscopic detail -- spacecraft parachute fabric performance in the extreme conditions of other planets’ atmospheres.

10-Mar-2017 6:00 AM EST

9-Mar-2017 6:05 PM EST

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory






