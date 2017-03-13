Feature Channels:

New Nano-Implant Could One Day Help Restore Sight Open in New Tab | View | Comment | Add to Favorites A team of engineers at the University of California San Diego and La Jolla-based startup Nanovision Biosciences Inc. have developed the nanotechnology and wireless electronics for a new type of retinal prosthesis that brings research a step closer to restoring the ability of neurons in the retina to respond to light. The researchers demonstrated this response to light in a rat retina interfacing with a prototype of the device in vitro.