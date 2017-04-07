Doe Science news source

Exactly. In fact, we use SLAC’s X-ray laser, the Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS), to make “molecular movies” that show how molecules respond to light.

First we hit the molecule with a pulse from an optical laser. The energy from the light pulse makes the electrons and the bonds between the atoms shift around. Then we immediately hit the molecule with an X-ray laser pulse from LCLS. The way the X-rays interact with the molecule gives us a snapshot of how its electron configuration and atomic structure changed in response to the light.

By making a series of these X-ray snapshots, about 50 femtoseconds apart, we get a nice picture—like frames of a movie—of how the light-struck molecule evolves over time. It’s like having a camera with an incredibly bright flash that shoots 20,000,000,000,000 frames per second.

Do these experiments have any practical benefit?

They do have potential benefits down the road.

For example, our group has been doing a lot of work on dyes that are added to solar cells. They allow the cell to absorb a bigger fraction of the sun’s energy and generate more electricity. The most common dyes are based on the metal ruthenium, which is really efficient but also rare and expensive. We would like to use iron instead, which is cheaper and more abundant, but dyes made with iron don’t work as well; they quickly become deactivated. We are trying to find out why, and these X-ray snapshots are helping us unravel the deactivation process.

We’re also doing work on photocatalysts—molecules that absorb light and use that energy to convert hydrogen ions that are floating in a solution into hydrogen gas for fuel. Other groups have shown that nickel-based photocatalysts can carry out this reaction; now we are trying to find out exactly how it proceeds.

Our hope is that the knowledge we gain from these femtosecond studies will help researchers find ways to make these processes work better.