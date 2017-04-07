Doe Science news source

It might be difficult to imagine a job that spans understanding the cosmos, bringing fusion energy to Earth, and treating cancer, but that’s exactly what Siegfried Glenzer does.

He works with high-powered lasers, a field of science that has interested him since his first glimpse of a laser laboratory during a college tour in Germany. Because, as he puts it, “There’s so much control, and you can do so many things with lasers.”

Glenzer came to SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory after working 19 years at another national lab, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. At SLAC, he started an exploratory science program that looks at matter in extreme conditions. Glenzer’s research team uses lasers to create materials that are under high pressure, similar to the interiors of planets and stars.

In addition to learning about other worlds, he has a long-term goal of creating a fusion energy source. And along the way, there have been added discoveries.

What exactly is “high energy density science”?

It means you have matter or material with a lot of energy in it. The energy is so densely packed that the material is under enormous pressure. So “high energy density science” can also stand for “material at extreme pressure.”

How do you create these extreme environments?

We need a powerful laser to start with. We focus those laser beams to tiny spots—like on the micron scale. A human hair is 50 microns, and these spots are a tenth of the diameter of a human hair.

Putting a lot of energy in a very small area produces “high energy density” science. We want to measure the physical properties of these materials.

What can we learn from these measurements?