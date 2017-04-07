Doe Science news source

Iver Anderson, senior metallurgist at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Ames Laboratory will be inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame (NIHF) on May 4, 2017.

Anderson joins 14 other inductees (including 6 historical inductees) who will be honored in an illumination ceremony at the NIHF Museum in Alexandria, Va., on May 3 and then presented awards in the 45th Annual Inventors Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on May 4. The induction ceremony will be held at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C.

“Each year, we induct a new class of industry pioneers into the National Inventors Hall of Fame who have conceived and patented innovations to further our nation, and this year’s class is no exception,” said NIHF CEO, Mike Oister. “This year’s inductees have provided solutions to life’s common problems and as a result, they’ve enhanced our lives.”

Anderson is being recognized for developing lead-free solder, an alloy of tin, silver and copper that is now used worldwide in most consumer electronic devices, such as smart phones, laptops and tablets.

As a result of Anderson’s discovery, well over 50,000 tons of lead per year will no longer be released into the environment, worldwide, according to the NIHF.

Anderson, who is also an adjunct professor in the Materials Science and Engineering Department at Iowa State University, says he is humbled and pleased to have been chosen for this prestigious award.

“Many scientists spend years working on a product they hope will one day make it into the marketplace,” said Anderson. “This award is confirmation of the hard work that was put in by my team and me to the betterment of our society.”

Called the greatest celebration of American innovation, the NIHF was founded in 1973 in partnership with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and is dedicated to recognizing inventors and invention, promoting creativity, and advancing the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship.

The 2017 inductees, as part of their involvement in NIHF, will help foster the development of America’s next generation of innovators by inspiring the curriculum of Camp Invention, the nation’s premier summer enrichment day camp, which encourages innovation in youth and focuses on science, technology, engineering and math. Inductees will also serve as judges for the Collegiate Inventors Competition, a national platform for college and university students, showcasing their emerging ideas and technologies that will benefit our society in the future.

“Iver’s colleagues at Ames Laboratory and ISU salute his wonderful record of invention that has led to this award,” said Adam Schwartz, Ames Laboratory director. “We look forward to seeing additional inventions from Iver over the next several years.”

For more information on the National Inventors Hall of Fame, go to: www.invent.org.

