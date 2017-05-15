Doe Science news source

Add to Favorites
Welcome // The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
//Breaking

First EPA-Approved Outdoor Field Trial for Genetically Engineered Algae

Green Fleet

Green Fleet Technology ...
Scientists Demonstrate

Scientists Demonstrate New Real-Time Technique for Studying Ionic Liquids at Electrode Interfaces ...
Strategic Petroleum

Strategic Petroleum Reserve Taps Sandia Expertise in Salt ...
Assembling Life's

Assembling Life's Molecular Motor ...
Engineering Researchers

Engineering Researchers Apply Data Science to Better Predict Effect of Weather and Other Conditions on Solar Panels ...
More Natural

More Natural Dust in the Air Improves Air Quality in Eastern China ...
New Model

New Model of Plasma Stability Could Help Researchers Predict and Avoid Disruptions in Fusion Machines ...
Fermi Satellite

Fermi Satellite Observes Billionth Gamma Ray with LAT Instrument ...
Low-Energy RHIC

Low-Energy RHIC Electron Cooling Gets Green Light, Literally ...
Scientists Help

Scientists Help Thin-Film Ferroelectrics Go Extreme ...
Scientists Print

Scientists Print Nanoscale Imaging Probe onto Tip of Optical Fiber ...
Ames Laboratory

Ames Laboratory and Iowa State University Scientists Develop More Efficient Catalytic Material for Fuel Cell Applications ...
Argonne

Argonne Welcomes Scientists to Advanced Photon Source and Center for Nanoscale Materials User Meeting ...
Finding a

Finding a New Major Gene Expression Regulator in Fungi ...
Scientists Launch

Scientists Launch Flights to Gather Detailed Data on Aerosols and Clouds ...
Installing Solar

Installing Solar to Combat National Security Risks in the Power Grid ...
X-Ray Imaging

X-Ray Imaging and Computer Modeling Help Map Electric Properties of Nanomaterials ...
Brookhaven Lab

Brookhaven Lab Chemist Etsuko Fujita to Be Honored at Asian American and Pacific Islander Celebration ...
Bacterial Boost

Bacterial Boost for Bio-Based Fuels ...
Brookhaven's John

Brookhaven's John Shanklin Named a Battelle 'Inventor of the Year' ...
Speedy X-Ray

Speedy X-Ray Detector Arrives at NSLS-II ...
New Effort

New Effort by Argonne Helps Power Utilities and Others Better Plan for the Future ...
First EPA-Approved

First EPA-Approved Outdoor Field Trial for Genetically Engineered Algae ...
First Result

First Result from Jefferson Lab's Upgraded CEBAF Opens Door to Exploring the Universal Glue ...
Researchers Develop

Researchers Develop a New Catalyst for Water Splitting ...
FIONA to

FIONA to Take on the Periodic Table's Heavyweights ...
Casting a

Casting a Wide Net ...
New Software

New Software Tools Streamline DNA Sequence Design-and-Build Process ...
Origin of

Origin of Milky Way's Hypothetical Dark Matter Signal May Not Be So Dark ...
The Ultrafast

The Ultrafast Interplay Between Molecules and Materials ...
Supercapacitors: WOODn't

Supercapacitors: WOODn't That Be Nice ...
Groundwater Flow

Groundwater Flow Is Key for Modeling the Global Water Cycle ...
Finding the

Finding the Correct Path ...
Opening Efficient

Opening Efficient Routes to Everyday Plastics ...
Fight to

Fight to the Top: Silver and Gold Compete for the Surface of a Bimetallic Solid ...
New Director

New Director Says Sandia Will Respond to Whatever Future Brings ...
Story Tips

Story Tips From the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, May 2017 ...
Saving Energy

Saving Energy Through Light Control ...
Teaching Perovskites

Teaching Perovskites to Swim ...
Sunblock for

Sunblock for Bacteria ...
Tailoring Materials'

Tailoring Materials' Properties for Nuclear Energy ...
Microbes Making

Microbes Making the Most of Their Energy Sources ...
Unexpected Damage

Unexpected Damage Found Rippling Through Promising Exotic Nanomaterials ...
Scientists Set

Scientists Set Record Resolution for Drawing at the One-Nanometer Length Scale ...
Uncrowded Coils

Uncrowded Coils Record Resolution for Drawing at the One-Nanometer Length Scale ...
Fast Electrons

Fast Electrons and the Seeds of Disruption ...
Special Delivery:

Special Delivery: First Shipment of Magnetic Devices for Next-Gen X-Ray Laser ...
Plasma Turbulence

Plasma Turbulence Generates Flow in Fusion Reactors ...
Where Scientist

Where Scientist Meets Machine: A Fresh Approach to Experimental Design at SLAC X-Ray Laser ...
Video Captures

Video Captures Bubble-Blowing Battery in Action ...
X
X
X

Filters:

Green Fleet Technology

New research at Penn State addresses the impact delivery trucks have on the environment by providing green solutions that keep costs down without sacrificing efficiency.

Scientists Demonstrate New Real-Time Technique for Studying Ionic Liquids at Electrode Interfaces

This electron microscope-based imaging technique could help scientists optimize the performance of ionic liquids for batteries and other energy storage devices.

How Scientists Turned a Flag Into a Loudspeaker

A paper-thin, flexible device created at Michigan State University not only can generate energy from human motion, it can act as a loudspeaker and microphone as well, nanotechnology researchers report in the May 16 edition of Nature Communications.

Assembling Life's Molecular Motor

As part of a project dedicated to modeling how single-celled purple bacteria turn light into food, a team of computational scientists from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) simulated a complete ATP synthase in all-atom detail. The work builds on the project's first phase--a 100-million atom photosynthetic organelle called a chromatophore--and gives scientists an unprecedented glimpse into a biological machine whose energy efficiency far surpasses that of any artificial system.

Engineering Researchers Apply Data Science to Better Predict Effect of Weather and Other Conditions on Solar Panels

In a new study, a team of researchers from Case Western Reserve University and Gebze Technical University (GTU) in Turkey used data science to determine and predict the effects of exposure to weather and other conditions on materials in solar panels.

More Natural Dust in the Air Improves Air Quality in Eastern China

Man-made pollution in eastern China's cities worsens when less dust blows in from the Gobi Desert, according to a new study. That's because dust plays an important role in determining the air temperatures and thereby promoting winds to blow away man-made pollution. Less dust means the air stagnates, with man-made pollution sticking around longer.

New Model of Plasma Stability Could Help Researchers Predict and Avoid Disruptions in Fusion Machines

PPPL physicists have helped develop a new computer model of plasma stability in doughnut-shaped fusion machines known as tokamaks. The model could help scientists predict when a plasma might become unstable and then avoid the underlying conditions.

Can the Motion of Checking Your Smartwatch Charge It?

Triboelectric nanogenerators (TENGs) are small devices that convert movement into electricity, and might just be what bring us into an era of energy-harvesting clothes and implants. But could TENGs, even theoretically, give us wearable electronics powered solely by the wearer's day-to-day body motion? The short answer is yes. New research published this week in APL Materials demonstrates the ability of mechanical energy produced by typical body motions to power a watch or smartphone.

Scientists Help Thin-Film Ferroelectrics Go Extreme

Scientists have created the first-ever polarization gradient in thin-film ferroelectrics, greatly expanding the range of functional temperatures for a key material used in a variety of everyday applications. The discovery could pave the way for developing devices capable of supporting wireless communications in extreme environments.

Scientists Print Nanoscale Imaging Probe onto Tip of Optical Fiber

Combining speed with incredible precision, a team of researchers has developed a way to print a nanoscale imaging probe onto the tip of a glass fiber as thin as a human hair, accelerating the production of the promising new device from several per month to several per day.


Filters:

ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission has approved a new doctoral program in data science and engineering as part of the Bredesen Center for Interdisciplinary Research and Graduate Education.

SurfTec Receives $1.2 Million Energy Award to Develop Novel Coating

The Department of Energy has awarded $1.2 million to SurfTec LLC, a company affiliated with the U of A Technology Development Foundation, to continue developing a nanoparticle-based coating to replace lead-based journal bearings in the next generation of electric machines.

Ames Laboratory Scientist Inducted Into National Inventors Hall of Fame

Iver Anderson, senior metallurgist at Ames Laboratory, has been inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

DOE HPC4Mfg Program Funds 13 New Projects to Improve U.S. Energy Technologies Through High Performance Computing

A U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) program designed to spur the use of high performance supercomputers to advance U.S. manufacturing is funding 13 new industry projects for a total of $3.9 million.

Penn State Wind Energy Club Breezes to Victory in Collegiate Wind Competition

The Penn State Wind Energy Club breezed through the field at the U.S. Department of Energy Collegiate Wind Competition 2017 Technical Challenge, held April 20-22 at the National Wind Technology Center near Boulder, Colorado--earning its third overall victory in four years at the Collegiate Wind Competition.

NYIT-Vancouver Awarded BC Housing Grant to Promote Smart Home Technologies

NYIT-Vancouver has received funding to establish a lab with the latest energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies.

NCAR to Develop Advanced Wind and Solar Energy Forecasting System for Kuwait

Expanding its work in renewable energy, the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) is launching a three-year project to develop specialized forecasts for a major wind and solar energy facility in Kuwait.

OU Engineering Professor Receives National Science Foundation Early CAREER Award

A University of Oklahoma Gallogly College of Engineering professor, Steven P. Crossley, is the recipient of a five-year, National Science Foundation Early CAREER Award in the amount of $548,829 for research that can be used to understand catalysts that are important for a broad range of chemical reactions ranging from the production of renewable fuels and chemicals for natural gas processing. The research will be integrated with educational and outreach programs intended for American Indian students, emphasizing the importance of sustainable energy.

3 Small Energy Firms to Collaborate with PNNL

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory is collaborating with three small businesses to address technical challenges concerning hydrogen for fuel cell cars, bio-coal and nanomaterial manufacturing.

ORNL to Collaborate with Five Small Businesses to Advance Energy Tech

Five small companies have been selected to partner with the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory to move technologies in commercial refrigeration systems, water power generation, bioenergy and battery manufacturing closer to the marketplace.


Filters:

Casting a Wide Net

Designed molecules will provide positive impacts in energy production by selectively removing unwanted ions from complex solutions.

New Software Tools Streamline DNA Sequence Design-and-Build Process

Enhanced software tools will accelerate gene discovery and characterization, vital for new forms of fuel production.

The Ultrafast Interplay Between Molecules and Materials

Computer calculations by the Center for Solar Fuels, an Energy Frontier Research Center, shed light on nebulous interactions in semiconductors relevant to dye-sensitized solar cells.

Supercapacitors: WOODn't That Be Nice

Researchers at Nanostructures for Electrical Energy Storage, an Energy Frontier Research Center, take advantage of nature-made materials and structure for energy storage research.

Groundwater Flow Is Key for Modeling the Global Water Cycle

Water table depth and groundwater flow are vital to understanding the amount of water that plants transmit to the atmosphere.

Finding the Correct Path

A new computational technique greatly simplifies the complex reaction networks common to catalysis and combustion fields.

Opening Efficient Routes to Everyday Plastics

A new material from the Inorganometallic Catalyst Design Center, an Energy Frontier Research Center, facilitates the production of key industrial supplies.

Fight to the Top: Silver and Gold Compete for the Surface of a Bimetallic Solid

It's the classic plot of a buddy movie. Two struggling bodies team up to drive the plot and do good together. That same idea, when it comes to metals, could help scientists solve a big problem: the amount of energy consumed by making chemicals.

Saving Energy Through Light Control

New materials, designed by researchers at the Center for Excitonics, an Energy Frontier Research Center, can reduce energy consumption with the flip of a switch.

Teaching Perovskites to Swim

Scientists at the ANSER Energy Frontier Research Center designed a two-component layer protects a sunlight-harvesting device from water and heat.


Monday May 15, 2017, 01:05 PM

ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday April 07, 2017, 11:05 AM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Wednesday April 05, 2017, 12:05 PM

High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career

Argonne National Laboratory

Tuesday March 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Friday March 24, 2017, 10:40 AM

Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Wednesday February 15, 2017, 04:05 PM

Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition

Argonne National Laboratory

Friday January 27, 2017, 04:00 PM

Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Tuesday November 08, 2016, 12:05 PM

Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday May 13, 2016, 04:05 PM

More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Monday April 25, 2016, 05:05 PM

Giving Back to National Science Bowl

Ames Laboratory

Friday March 25, 2016, 12:05 PM

NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Tuesday February 02, 2016, 10:05 AM

Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Monday November 16, 2015, 04:05 PM

Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth

Ames Laboratory

Tuesday October 20, 2015, 01:05 PM

Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Tuesday April 22, 2014, 11:30 AM

University of Utah Makes Solar Accessible

University of Utah

Wednesday March 06, 2013, 03:40 PM

Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday November 16, 2012, 10:00 AM

Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City

Texas Tech University

Wednesday November 23, 2011, 10:45 AM

Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter

Temple University

Wednesday July 06, 2011, 06:00 PM

New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday April 22, 2011, 09:00 AM

First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money

Wake Forest University

Friday April 15, 2011, 12:25 PM

Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun

American University

Thursday February 10, 2011, 05:00 PM

ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof

University of Chicago

Tuesday January 25, 2011, 12:35 PM

Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction

Ithaca College

Tuesday December 07, 2010, 05:00 PM

UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park

University of California San Diego

Monday November 01, 2010, 12:50 PM

Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday September 10, 2010, 12:40 PM

Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit

Ithaca College

Tuesday July 27, 2010, 10:30 AM

Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute

Texas Tech University

Friday May 07, 2010, 04:20 PM

Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program

Creighton University

Wednesday May 05, 2010, 09:30 AM

National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy

JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society

Wednesday April 21, 2010, 12:30 PM

Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday March 03, 2010, 07:00 PM

Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Thursday February 04, 2010, 02:00 PM

Turning Exercise into Electricity

Furman University

Thursday November 12, 2009, 12:45 PM

Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future

National Wildlife Federation (NWF)

Tuesday November 03, 2009, 04:20 PM

Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project

Furman University

Thursday September 17, 2009, 02:45 PM

Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?

Salisbury University

Wednesday September 16, 2009, 11:15 AM

Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday September 16, 2009, 10:00 AM

College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill

National Wildlife Federation (NWF)

Wednesday July 01, 2009, 04:15 PM

Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems

Northeastern University

Friday February 13, 2009, 03:00 PM

Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13

Cornell University

Friday October 12, 2007, 09:35 AM

Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines

Kansas State University

Thursday August 17, 2006, 05:30 PM

High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor

Rowan University

Wednesday May 17, 2006, 06:45 PM

Time Use Expert's 7-Year Fight for Better Gas Mileage

University of Maryland, College Park




Return to article list   |    See Original

Green Fleet Technology

Article ID: 674838

Released: 2017-05-16 15:40:57

Source Newsroom: Penn State College of Engineering

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share

  • Credit: Min Xian

    Professor Vittal Prabhu is coming up with innovative new ways to cut down the effect fleet vehicles have on the environment while keeping costs down and maintaining timely deliveries.

MEDIA CONTACT

Pamela Wertz
Communications Strategist
pmk128@psu.edu
Phone: 814-863-2357

KEYWORDS

Industrial Engineering, service engineering, Sustainability, Emissions Reduction

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – New research at Penn State addresses the impact delivery trucks have on the environment by providing green solutions that keep costs down without sacrificing efficiency.

Reducing the impact large-vehicle emissions have on the environment is a real challenge due to delivery industry demands, explained Vittal Prabhu, a professor in the Harold and Inge Marcus Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering.

“The size of fleets has increased, the transportation networks have become more complex and, perhaps most importantly, there is an increased demand for timely deliveries in tighter timeframes,” he said. “Therefore, it is increasingly important to come up with innovative new ways to cut down the effect these vehicles have on the environment while keeping costs down and maintaining timely deliveries.”

Prabhu is the co-author on two recently published papers that address these complex issues and present some promising solutions for the delivery industry.

“Just-in-time delivery for green fleets: A feedback control approach” was published in 2016 by Prabhu and 2013 Penn State industrial engineering alumnus Seokgi Lee, an assistant professor at the University of Miami.

Prabhu and Lee developed a new algorithm – called Greening via Energy and Emissions in Transportation (GEET) – to more effectively route fleet vehicles in order to reduce environmental effects. 

The approach is unique because the products in this system are delivered “just-in-time,” meaning exactly when a customer specified.

“GEET determines the optimal departure time and vehicle cruising speeds that can be varied throughout the trip based on anticipated vehicle performance and delivery times,” said Prabhu. “This is the feedback part of the ‘feedback control approach’ to the problem.”

Through this new algorithm, the researchers saw, on average, a 12-16 percent reduction in fuel consumption and were able to implement this improvement within delivery systems in a short amount of time.

Lee and Prabhu teamed with 2014 Penn State industrial engineering alumnus Yuncheol Kang, an assistant professor at Hongik University in Seoul, Korea, on “Smart logistics: distributed control of green crowd-sourced parcel services,” which was also published in 2016. 

In this study, the team looked at crowd-sourced parcel services, which can be compared to “Uber for deliveries.” In crowd-sourced parcel services, an individual can download an app to find packages that need to be delivered within their own neighborhood. This form of delivery is often faster than a single delivery truck; and with the growing popularity of on-demand transportation companies, such as Uber and Lyft, the cost for these personal deliveries are dropping.

Individuals with the app see the payout for transporting a package and can decide to accept or decline the job. For this reason, this type of delivery system is difficult to model because of many unknown factors. The supply and location of drivers, along with changes in demand for people to ship packages, is largely variable.

This uncertainty can cause the overall delivery system to have significant inefficiencies specifically, drivers needlessly driving long distances to pick up packages and dropping them off. With more driving, carbon is released and the system becomes less green.

“This kind of system causes a lot of wasteful driving, which causes both economic and environmental burdens,” said Prabhu.

The researchers came up with an algorithm that attempts to pair drivers and packages to certain routes in order to reduce the overall effect of unnecessary mileage and carbon emissions.

When tested using computer simulations on a hypothetical crowd-sourced parcel company, this new method increased the company’s revenue by 6.4 percent by reducing fuel and emission costs by 2.5 percent.

It is the hope of the researchers to expand on their findings in order to offer more sustainable options to those within the delivery system sector. 

“This is hopefully just the beginning,” said Prabhu. “We will continue to look at the issues within fleet operations and determine what other efficiencies can be applied in order to cut down on emissions while maintaining customer satisfaction.”