Doe Science news source

New Effort by Argonne Helps Power Utilities and Others Better Plan for the Future

Meet the Director: Hans Christen ...
Green Fleet Technology ...
Scientists Demonstrate New Real-Time Technique for Studying Ionic Liquids at Electrode Interfaces ...
Strategic Petroleum Reserve Taps Sandia Expertise in Salt ...
Assembling Life's Molecular Motor ...
Engineering Researchers Apply Data Science to Better Predict Effect of Weather and Other Conditions on Solar Panels ...
More Natural Dust in the Air Improves Air Quality in Eastern China ...
New Model of Plasma Stability Could Help Researchers Predict and Avoid Disruptions in Fusion Machines ...
Fermi Satellite Observes Billionth Gamma Ray with LAT Instrument ...
Low-Energy RHIC Electron Cooling Gets Green Light, Literally ...
Scientists Help Thin-Film Ferroelectrics Go Extreme ...
Scientists Print Nanoscale Imaging Probe onto Tip of Optical Fiber ...
Ames Laboratory and Iowa State University Scientists Develop More Efficient Catalytic Material for Fuel Cell Applications ...
Argonne Welcomes Scientists to Advanced Photon Source and Center for Nanoscale Materials User Meeting ...
Finding a New Major Gene Expression Regulator in Fungi ...
Scientists Launch Flights to Gather Detailed Data on Aerosols and Clouds ...
Installing Solar to Combat National Security Risks in the Power Grid ...
X-Ray Imaging and Computer Modeling Help Map Electric Properties of Nanomaterials ...
Brookhaven Lab Chemist Etsuko Fujita to Be Honored at Asian American and Pacific Islander Celebration ...
Bacterial Boost for Bio-Based Fuels ...
Brookhaven's John Shanklin Named a Battelle 'Inventor of the Year' ...
Speedy X-Ray Detector Arrives at NSLS-II ...
New Effort by Argonne Helps Power Utilities and Others Better Plan for the Future ...
First EPA-Approved Outdoor Field Trial for Genetically Engineered Algae ...
First Result from Jefferson Lab's Upgraded CEBAF Opens Door to Exploring the Universal Glue ...
Researchers Develop a New Catalyst for Water Splitting ...
FIONA to Take on the Periodic Table's Heavyweights ...
Casting a Wide Net ...
New Software Tools Streamline DNA Sequence Design-and-Build Process ...
Origin of Milky Way's Hypothetical Dark Matter Signal May Not Be So Dark ...
The Ultrafast Interplay Between Molecules and Materials ...
Supercapacitors: WOODn't That Be Nice ...
Groundwater Flow Is Key for Modeling the Global Water Cycle ...
Finding the Correct Path ...
Opening Efficient Routes to Everyday Plastics ...
Fight to the Top: Silver and Gold Compete for the Surface of a Bimetallic Solid ...
New Director Says Sandia Will Respond to Whatever Future Brings ...
Story Tips From the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, May 2017 ...
Saving Energy Through Light Control ...
Teaching Perovskites to Swim ...
Sunblock for Bacteria ...
Tailoring Materials' Properties for Nuclear Energy ...
Microbes Making the Most of Their Energy Sources ...
Unexpected Damage Found Rippling Through Promising Exotic Nanomaterials ...
Scientists Set Record Resolution for Drawing at the One-Nanometer Length Scale ...
Uncrowded Coils Record Resolution for Drawing at the One-Nanometer Length Scale ...
Fast Electrons and the Seeds of Disruption ...
Special Delivery: First Shipment of Magnetic Devices for Next-Gen X-Ray Laser ...
Plasma Turbulence Generates Flow in Fusion Reactors ...
Where Scientist Meets Machine: A Fresh Approach to Experimental Design at SLAC X-Ray Laser ...
Green Fleet Technology

New research at Penn State addresses the impact delivery trucks have on the environment by providing green solutions that keep costs down without sacrificing efficiency.

Scientists Demonstrate New Real-Time Technique for Studying Ionic Liquids at Electrode Interfaces

This electron microscope-based imaging technique could help scientists optimize the performance of ionic liquids for batteries and other energy storage devices.

How Scientists Turned a Flag Into a Loudspeaker

A paper-thin, flexible device created at Michigan State University not only can generate energy from human motion, it can act as a loudspeaker and microphone as well, nanotechnology researchers report in the May 16 edition of Nature Communications.

Assembling Life's Molecular Motor

As part of a project dedicated to modeling how single-celled purple bacteria turn light into food, a team of computational scientists from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) simulated a complete ATP synthase in all-atom detail. The work builds on the project's first phase--a 100-million atom photosynthetic organelle called a chromatophore--and gives scientists an unprecedented glimpse into a biological machine whose energy efficiency far surpasses that of any artificial system.

Engineering Researchers Apply Data Science to Better Predict Effect of Weather and Other Conditions on Solar Panels

In a new study, a team of researchers from Case Western Reserve University and Gebze Technical University (GTU) in Turkey used data science to determine and predict the effects of exposure to weather and other conditions on materials in solar panels.

More Natural Dust in the Air Improves Air Quality in Eastern China

Man-made pollution in eastern China's cities worsens when less dust blows in from the Gobi Desert, according to a new study. That's because dust plays an important role in determining the air temperatures and thereby promoting winds to blow away man-made pollution. Less dust means the air stagnates, with man-made pollution sticking around longer.

New Model of Plasma Stability Could Help Researchers Predict and Avoid Disruptions in Fusion Machines

PPPL physicists have helped develop a new computer model of plasma stability in doughnut-shaped fusion machines known as tokamaks. The model could help scientists predict when a plasma might become unstable and then avoid the underlying conditions.

Can the Motion of Checking Your Smartwatch Charge It?

Triboelectric nanogenerators (TENGs) are small devices that convert movement into electricity, and might just be what bring us into an era of energy-harvesting clothes and implants. But could TENGs, even theoretically, give us wearable electronics powered solely by the wearer's day-to-day body motion? The short answer is yes. New research published this week in APL Materials demonstrates the ability of mechanical energy produced by typical body motions to power a watch or smartphone.

Scientists Help Thin-Film Ferroelectrics Go Extreme

Scientists have created the first-ever polarization gradient in thin-film ferroelectrics, greatly expanding the range of functional temperatures for a key material used in a variety of everyday applications. The discovery could pave the way for developing devices capable of supporting wireless communications in extreme environments.

Scientists Print Nanoscale Imaging Probe onto Tip of Optical Fiber

Combining speed with incredible precision, a team of researchers has developed a way to print a nanoscale imaging probe onto the tip of a glass fiber as thin as a human hair, accelerating the production of the promising new device from several per month to several per day.


Jefferson Science Associates, LLC Recognized for Leadership in Small Business Utilization

Jefferson Lab/Jefferson Science Associates has a long-standing commitment to doing business with and mentoring small businesses. That commitment and support received national recognition at the 16th Annual Dept. of Energy Small Business Forum and Expo held May 16-18, 2017 in Kansas City, Mo.

ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission has approved a new doctoral program in data science and engineering as part of the Bredesen Center for Interdisciplinary Research and Graduate Education.

SurfTec Receives $1.2 Million Energy Award to Develop Novel Coating

The Department of Energy has awarded $1.2 million to SurfTec LLC, a company affiliated with the U of A Technology Development Foundation, to continue developing a nanoparticle-based coating to replace lead-based journal bearings in the next generation of electric machines.

Ames Laboratory Scientist Inducted Into National Inventors Hall of Fame

Iver Anderson, senior metallurgist at Ames Laboratory, has been inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

DOE HPC4Mfg Program Funds 13 New Projects to Improve U.S. Energy Technologies Through High Performance Computing

A U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) program designed to spur the use of high performance supercomputers to advance U.S. manufacturing is funding 13 new industry projects for a total of $3.9 million.

Penn State Wind Energy Club Breezes to Victory in Collegiate Wind Competition

The Penn State Wind Energy Club breezed through the field at the U.S. Department of Energy Collegiate Wind Competition 2017 Technical Challenge, held April 20-22 at the National Wind Technology Center near Boulder, Colorado--earning its third overall victory in four years at the Collegiate Wind Competition.

NYIT-Vancouver Awarded BC Housing Grant to Promote Smart Home Technologies

NYIT-Vancouver has received funding to establish a lab with the latest energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies.

NCAR to Develop Advanced Wind and Solar Energy Forecasting System for Kuwait

Expanding its work in renewable energy, the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) is launching a three-year project to develop specialized forecasts for a major wind and solar energy facility in Kuwait.

OU Engineering Professor Receives National Science Foundation Early CAREER Award

A University of Oklahoma Gallogly College of Engineering professor, Steven P. Crossley, is the recipient of a five-year, National Science Foundation Early CAREER Award in the amount of $548,829 for research that can be used to understand catalysts that are important for a broad range of chemical reactions ranging from the production of renewable fuels and chemicals for natural gas processing. The research will be integrated with educational and outreach programs intended for American Indian students, emphasizing the importance of sustainable energy.

3 Small Energy Firms to Collaborate with PNNL

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory is collaborating with three small businesses to address technical challenges concerning hydrogen for fuel cell cars, bio-coal and nanomaterial manufacturing.


Casting a Wide Net

Designed molecules will provide positive impacts in energy production by selectively removing unwanted ions from complex solutions.

New Software Tools Streamline DNA Sequence Design-and-Build Process

Enhanced software tools will accelerate gene discovery and characterization, vital for new forms of fuel production.

The Ultrafast Interplay Between Molecules and Materials

Computer calculations by the Center for Solar Fuels, an Energy Frontier Research Center, shed light on nebulous interactions in semiconductors relevant to dye-sensitized solar cells.

Supercapacitors: WOODn't That Be Nice

Researchers at Nanostructures for Electrical Energy Storage, an Energy Frontier Research Center, take advantage of nature-made materials and structure for energy storage research.

Groundwater Flow Is Key for Modeling the Global Water Cycle

Water table depth and groundwater flow are vital to understanding the amount of water that plants transmit to the atmosphere.

Finding the Correct Path

A new computational technique greatly simplifies the complex reaction networks common to catalysis and combustion fields.

Opening Efficient Routes to Everyday Plastics

A new material from the Inorganometallic Catalyst Design Center, an Energy Frontier Research Center, facilitates the production of key industrial supplies.

Fight to the Top: Silver and Gold Compete for the Surface of a Bimetallic Solid

It's the classic plot of a buddy movie. Two struggling bodies team up to drive the plot and do good together. That same idea, when it comes to metals, could help scientists solve a big problem: the amount of energy consumed by making chemicals.

Saving Energy Through Light Control

New materials, designed by researchers at the Center for Excitonics, an Energy Frontier Research Center, can reduce energy consumption with the flip of a switch.

Teaching Perovskites to Swim

Scientists at the ANSER Energy Frontier Research Center designed a two-component layer protects a sunlight-harvesting device from water and heat.


Meet the Director: Hans Christen

Released: 2017-05-17 13:05:43

Source Newsroom: Department of Energy, Office of Science

  • Credit: Photo courtesy of Genevieve Martin, ORNL

    Hans Christen directs nanoscale material science research at the Center for Nanophase Material Sciences in east Tennessee.

Meet the director:

You might say lunar rocks from NASA Apollo missions started Hans Christen on his way to Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) as the director for the Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences (CNMS).  In 1991, Christen, a native of Switzerland, looked to the United States for a postdoctoral position. Many years earlier, his academic advisor had spent time at ORNL examining the Apollo lunar rocks. Through his advisor’s ORNL connections, Christen learned of an opportunity to work at the Oak Ridge lab with support from the Swiss National Science Foundation.

Christen came to ORNL with the intention of working one or two years, then returning to Switzerland. But after two years at Oak Ridge, then a stint at an R&D start-up in Maryland, he came back to ORNL to a staff position, working with the condensed matter sciences division. After 13 years here and in a similar position working in material sciences division, he became the division director for CNMS.

“My experience working at ORNL and in industry was good preparation. I’ve seen CNMS evolve from its very beginning.”

CNMS in East Tennessee is now home.

 

The director’s background:  

He describes science as his way of life. “It’s a question of curiosity – which is one of the two parts of science. One – it is an absolutely necessary enterprise for our society to come up with solutions,” says Christen. “And two, on a personal level, it is a sense of curiosity – trying to figure out how things work. As you watch things, you want to know how they work; you take things apart; you observe. It’s the same kind of curiosity that makes you want to find out why materials behave in a certain way.”

His need to find answers led him to his love for science and his career. Christen is his family’s only scientist. “No one has any relation to science in my entire family. They are schoolteachers, artists, farmers, pastors,” says Christen.

 

The Facility:

The Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences was the first of five DOE Office of Science nanoscale centers, opening its door in 2006. In FY 2016, 601 unique users conducted research at the CNMS facility.   

Christen appreciates his role. “The importance of science in furthering our understanding of the world – realizing the impact that can be made by helping others with their work - it is really an honor to make it possible for our own researchers and our users to do their work. It is rewarding to hear from users when they explain how they benefitted from being at CNMS.”

“While nano science has been around for 10-15 years, we are now at a cusp,” says Christen. The next 5-10 years will allow us to fully integrate our experimental and theoretical capabilities – enabling real breakthroughs.” 

Material scientists are making great strides towards their research goal: precisely synthesizing a desired material from the atoms of common elements. This enables predictive material science – the knowledge to predict how the material will behave before the researcher makes the structure.  Every atom would be chosen for its specific properties and placed precisely to build a 3-D nano structure. Advanced microscopy will be able to see where every atom sits and what every atom does. From a computational perspective, it will be possible to understand the role of every single atom in a nanostructure that we create. 

“This will be possible and it will happen. It is a very exciting time,” says Christen.

 

Typical day:

The majority of the CNMS staff are active researchers. They spend half of their time conducting their own research; the second half is spent working with the users from outside institutions to conduct research at CNMS. “What we have is a working web of capabilities that play together and give the user much more than just a piece of equipment – we provide the missing pieces for the user from the synergy of our in-house experts,” explains Christen. The interaction of staff and user breeds a climate of natural feedback to advance the work.

Sharing of equipment is common; all equipment can be accessed by all users. An additional benefit is the integration into a national lab and proximity to a research university. “We are a gateway to access other equipment at ORNL. We have researchers with joint appointments with other ORNL divisions and with the University of Tennessee. In addition to the large user community, we have student interns from many universities here for a short time,” says Christen. “It creates a very lively environment and gives an opportunity to train the next generation of researchers.”

 

Typical experiments:

Users come to CNMS for synthesis and fabrication, imaging, and computational abilities.

They come to synthesize polymer samples or make structures in which fluids flow, then continue their work at their home institution.

They also come to prepare their materials for studies at another ORNL facility, the Spallation Neutron Source. One technique available at CNMS is selective deuteration - replacing some of the hydrogen atoms in a polymer with a different isotope, i.e., deuterium. The deuterium does not change the response of the material but it does change how the material appears to neutrons, helping the researchers when they examine the material via neutron scattering.

And they come for imaging and characterization capabilities, to understand the structure of a defect in their samples, for example. They often use scanning probe microscopes, a technique for which CNMS staff have developed and licensed a clever engineering approach:  oscillate the tip of a scanning force microscope at a whole range of frequencies, a sensitive and quantitative technique.

CNMS computer scientists also help users convert their computational projects to take advantage of high performance computation resources available at the Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility.

 

Best advice for a future director at CNMS:

“Be open and learn,” advises Christen. “The center works as a team and I enjoy being part of that. My favorite part of the job is knowing that we do something of relevance; we help users, we contribute to finding solutions for society.”

 

 

In Fiscal Year 2016, CNMS and the other twenty-six user facilities welcomed 33,754 researchers - from academic, industry, and government laboratories in all 50 states and the District of Columbia – to perform new scientific research.  For details on the Office of Science User Facilities, go to: https://science.energy.gov/user-facilities/

The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information please visit https://science.energy.gov.

Sandra Allen McLean is a Communications Specialist in the Office of Science, sandra.mclean@science.doe.gov

Sidebar:

Nanophase materials: objects made of nanophase materials are made of the same atoms as the conventional materials. The difference lies in how the nanophase material is assembled of smaller pieces - such as grains, fibers, or even voids - and the number of atoms in each grain, based on its size.

The grains are less than 100 nanometers in diameter (a nanometer is one billionth of a meter, approximately the width of three-four atoms; an average human hair is 25,000 nanometers wide).

The fewer atoms in nanophase materials means there is a large surface-to-volume ratio of the atoms so that each atom is not very far from a surface or an interface. By manufacturing material with smaller grains, the researcher causes the nanophase material to have different properties.

These nanophase materials respond differently to electricity, light, and mechanical stress than conventional materials do. For example, gold is chemically inert, but at the nanoscale, gold becomes extremely reactive.