Doe Science news source
The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
  • 2017-07-31 10:05:58
  • Article ID: 678751

'Perfect Liquid' Quark-Gluon Plasma Is the Most Vortical Fluid

Swirling soup of matter's fundamental building blocks spins ten billion trillion times faster than the most powerful tornado, setting new record for "vorticity"

  • Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory

    Tracking particle spins reveals that the quark-gluon plasma created at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider is more swirly than the cores of super-cell tornados, Jupiter's Great Red Spot, or any other fluid!

  • Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory

    The STAR detector at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider at Brookhaven National Laboratory with a superimposed image of particles tracked by the detector.

  • Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory

    Telltale signs of a lambda hyperon (Λ) decaying into a proton (p) and a pion (π-) as tracked by the Time Projection Chamber of the STAR detector. Because the proton comes out nearly aligned with the hyperon's spin direction, tracking where these "daughter" protons strike the detector can be a stand-in for tracking how the hyperons' spins are aligned.

'Perfect Liquid' Quark-Gluon Plasma is the Most Vortical Fluid

 

Swirling soup of matter's fundamental building blocks spins ten billion trillion times faster than the most powerful tornado, setting new record for "vorticity"

 

August 2, 2017

 

UPTON, NY - Particle collisions recreating the quark-gluon plasma (QGP) that filled the early universe reveal that droplets of this primordial soup swirl far faster than any other fluid. The new analysis of data from the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC) - a U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science User Facility for nuclear physics research at Brookhaven National Laboratory - shows that the "vorticity" of the QGP surpasses the whirling fluid dynamics of super-cell tornado cores and Jupiter's Great Red Spot by many orders of magnitude, and even beats out the fastest spin record held by nanodroplets of superfluid helium.

 

The results, just published in Nature, add a new record to the list of remarkable properties ascribed to the quark-gluon plasma. This soup made of matter's fundamental building blocks - quarks and gluons - has a temperature hundreds of thousands of times hotter than the center of the sun and an ultralow viscosity, or resistance to flow, leading physicists to describe it as "nearly perfect." By studying these properties and the factors that control them, scientists hope to unlock the secrets of the strongest and most poorly understood force in nature - the one responsible for binding quarks and gluons into the protons and neutrons that form most of the visible matter in the universe today.

 

Specifically, the results on vorticity, or swirling fluid motion, will help scientists sort among different theoretical descriptions of the plasma. And with more data, it may give them a way to measure the strength of the plasma's magnetic field - an essential variable for exploring other interesting physics phenomena.

 

"Up until now, the big story in characterizing the QGP is that it's a hot fluid that expands explosively and flows easily," said Michael Lisa, a physicist from Ohio State University (OSU) and a member of RHIC's STAR collaboration. "But we want to understand this fluid at a much finer level. Does it thermalize, or reach equilibrium, quickly enough to form vortices in the fluid itself? And if so, how does the fluid respond to the extreme vorticity?" The new analysis, which was led by Lisa and OSU graduate student Isaac Upsal, gives STAR a way to get at those finer details.

 

Aligning spins

 

"The theory is that if I have a fluid with vorticity - a whirling substructure - it tends to align the spins of the particles it emits in the same direction as the whirls," Lisa said. And, while there can be many small whirlpools within the QGP all pointing in random directions, on average their spins should align with what's known as the angular momentum of the system - a rotation of the system generated by the colliding particles as they speed past one another at nearly the speed of light.

 

To track the spinning particles and the angular momentum, STAR physicists correlated simultaneous measurements at two different detector components. The first, known as the Beam-Beam Counters, sit at the front and rear ends of the house-size STAR detector, catching subtle deflections in the paths of colliding particles as they pass by one another. The size and direction of the deflection tells the physicists how much angular momentum there is and which way it is pointing for each collision event.

 

Meanwhile, STAR's Time Project Chamber, a gas-filled chamber that surrounds the collision zone, tracks the paths of hundreds or even thousands of particles that come out perpendicular to the center of the collisions.

 

"We're specifically looking for signs of Lambda hyperons, spinning particles that decay into a proton and a pion that we measure in the Time Projection Chamber," said Ernst Sichtermann, a deputy STAR spokesperson and senior scientist at DOE's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. Because the proton comes out nearly aligned with the hyperon's spin direction, tracking where these "daughter" protons strike the detector can be a stand-in for tracking how the hyperons' spins are aligned.

 

"We are looking for some systematic preference for the direction of these daughter protons aligned with the angular momentum we measure in the Beam-Beam Counters," Upsal said. "The magnitude of that preference tells us the degree of vorticity - the average rate of swirling - of the QGP."

 

Super spin

 

The results reveal that RHIC collisions create the most vortical fluid ever, a QGP spinning faster than a speeding tornado, more powerful than the fastest spinning fluid on record. "So the most ideal fluid with the smallest viscosity also has the most vorticity," Lisa said.

This kind of makes sense, because low viscosity in the QGP allows the vorticity to persist, Lisa said. "Viscosity destroys whirls. With QGP, if you set it spinning, it tends to keep on spinning."

 

The data are also in the ballpark of what different theories predicted for QGP vorticity. "Different theories predict different amounts, depending on what parameters they include, so our results will help us sort through those theories and determine which factors are most relevant," said Sergei Voloshin, a STAR collaborator from Wayne State University. "But most of the theoretical predications were too low," he added. "Our measurements show that the QGP is even more vortical than predicted."

 

This discovery was made during the Beam Energy Scan program, which exploits RHIC's unique ability to systematically vary the energy of collisions over a range in which other particularly interesting phenomena [https://www.bnl.gov/newsroom/news.php?a=111446] have been observed.  In fact, theories suggest that this may be the optimal range for the discovery and subsequent study of the vorticity-induced spin alignment, since the effect is expected to diminish at higher energy.

 

Increasing the numbers of Lambda hyperons tracked in future collisions at RHIC will improve the STAR scientists' ability to use these measurements to calculate the strength of the magnetic field generated in RHIC collisions. The strength of magnetism influences the movement of charged particles as they are created and emerge from RHIC collisions, so measuring its strength is important to fully characterize the QGP, including how it separates differently charged particles.

 

"Theory predicts that the magnetic field created in heavy ion experiments is much higher than any other magnetic field in the universe," Lisa said. At the very least, being able to measure it accurately may nab another record for QGP.

 

Research at RHIC and with the STAR detector is funded primarily by the DOE Office of Science (NP), and also by these agencies and organizations [http://www.bnl.gov/rhic/funding.asp].  Lisa's work is supported by the U.S. National Science Foundation.

 

Brookhaven National Laboratory is supported by the Office of Science of the U.S. Department of Energy.  The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time.  For more information, please visit science.energy.gov.

 

Follow Brookhaven Lab on Twitter [http://twitter.com/BrookhavenLab], or find us on Facebook [http://www.facebook.com/BrookhavenLab/].

 

One of ten national laboratories overseen and primarily funded by the Office of Science of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Brookhaven National Laboratory conducts research in the physical, biomedical, and environmental sciences, as well as in energy technologies and national security. Brookhaven Lab also builds and operates major scientific facilities available to university, industry and government researchers. Brookhaven is operated and managed for DOE's Office of Science by Brookhaven Science Associates, a limited-liability company founded by the Research Foundation for the State University of New York on behalf of Stony Brook University, the largest academic user of Laboratory facilities, and Battelle, a nonprofit applied science and technology organization.

 

Related Links

 

Scientific paper: "Global Λ hyperon polarization in nuclear collisions: evidence for the most vortical fluid" [http://nature.com/articles/doi:10.1038/nature23004

 

An electronic version of this news release with related graphics: [https://www.bnl.gov/newsroom/news.php?a=112068]

 

MEDIA CONTACTS: Karen McNulty Walsh [kmcnulty@bnl.gov], (631) 344-8350, or Peter Genzer [genzer@bnl.gov], (631) 344-3174

MORE NEWS FROM

Brookhaven National Laboratory
Contact patient services
MEDIA CONTACT

Karen McNulty Walsh
Principal Media & Communications Specialist
kmcnulty@bnl.gov
Phone: 631-344-8350

CHANNELS
Fusion, Nuclear Physics, Physics, Nature (journal), DOE Science News, Local - New York, Local - New York Metro, All Journal News
CITATIONS

Nature, August 3, 2017

KEYWORDS

Nuclear Physics, vorticity, quark gluon plasma, RHIC, STAR detector

Related topics
Participating Labs
SEE ORIGINAL STUDY
view all latest news
Breaking

Quantum Computing Building Blocks

Interdisciplinary Team Designs Gas Flow Cell to Analyze Catalytic Behavior ...

'Perfect Liquid' Quark-Gluon Plasma Is the Most Vortical Fluid ...

New Simulations Could Help in Hunt for Massive Mergers of Neutron Stars, Black Holes ...

Story Tips from the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, August 2017 ...

A Semiconductor That Can Beat the Heat ...

Argonne Goes Deep to Crack Cancer Code ...

Nuclear Energy Comes Full Circle: Argonne Takes Part in the Start-Up and Shut Down of Nuclear Reactors ...

Energy Storage Solution Combines Polymers and Nanosheets ...

It's Something in the Water: LLNL Scientists Extract Hydrogen as Potential Fuel Source ...

Scientists Watch 'Artificial Atoms' Assemble into Perfect Lattices with Many Uses ...

EMSL Celebrates 20 Years of Scientific Achievement ...

New Light-Activated Catalyst Grabs CO2 to Make Ingredients for Fuel ...

Physics Researchers Eye Experimental Box as Key to Tracking Nuclear Activity by Rogue Nations ...

A New Picture Emerges on the Origins of Photosynthesis in a Sun-Loving Bacteria ...

Seeing More with PET Scans: Scientists Discover New Way to Label Chemical Compounds for Medical Imaging ...

Atomic Movies May Help Explain Why Perovskite Solar Cells Are More Efficient ...

Air Force Fellows Aim High at Argonne ...

Strange Electrons Break the Crystal Symmetry of High-Temperature Superconductors ...

Neutrons Peer Into a Running Engine ...

Long Baseline Neutrino Facility Breaks Ground ...

On Track Towards a Zika Virus Vaccine ...

Making Polymer Chemistry 'Click' ...

Quantum Computing Building Blocks ...

Imaging Technology Reveals Copper Is Key to Meeting Future Food and Energy Needs ...

PPPL Researchers Perform First Basic Physics Simulation of the Impact of Recycled Atoms on Plasma Turbulence ...

New Sandia Fellowship Named After First Female Director of Nuclear Security Lab ...

"Hindcasting" Study Investigates the Extreme 2013 Colorado Flood ...

Ultrathin Device Harvests Electricity From Human Motion ...

Energy-Efficient Accelerator Was 50 Years in the Making ...

Converting Agricultural Waste for Energy Applications ...

Scientists Program Yeast to Turn Plant Sugars into Biodiesel ...

Soils Could Release Much More Carbon than Expected as Climate Warms ...

Leading the Way: ORNL Builds More Reliable, Longer-Lasting Targets for High-Powered Neutron Scattering ...

3-D Models Help Scientists Gauge Flood Impact ...

Titan Simulations Show Importance of Close 2-Way Coupling Between Human and Earth Systems ...

Report: Compact, Precise Beam Could Aid in Nuclear Security ...

Weaving a Fermented Path to Nylons ...

India's EV Drive Will Boost Power Utilities, Increase Energy Security ...

No Assembly Required: Nanoparticles That Put Themselves Together ...

Loosening of Lignocellulose: Switchgrass and Success in Sugar Release ...

Studying Argon Gas Trapped in Two-Dimensional Array of Tiny "Cages" ...

Extending the Life of Lithium-Ion Batteries ...

Mica Provides Clue to How Water Transports Minerals ...

Scientists Create First Laboratory Generation of High-Energy Shock Waves That Accelerate Astrophysical Particles ...

Unraveling the Molecular Complexity of Cellular Machines and Environmental Processes ...

Machine Learning Technique Offers Insight Into Plasma Behavior ...

Speeding Up Catalysts for Energy Storage ...

Tackling Disease in Three Dimensions: Supercomputers Help Decode RNA Structure ...

Algae Production Research Gets Boost at Los Alamos ...

Watching Neutrons Flow ...
X
X
X

  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

'Perfect Liquid' Quark-Gluon Plasma Is the Most Vortical Fluid

Particle collisions recreating the quark-gluon plasma (QGP) that filled the early universe reveal that droplets of this primordial soup swirl far faster than any other fluid. The new analysis from the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC) shows that the "vorticity" of the QGP surpasses the whirling fluid dynamics of super-cell tornado cores and Jupiter's Great Red Spot, and even beats out the fastest spin record held by nanodroplets of superfluid helium.

New Simulations Could Help in Hunt for Massive Mergers of Neutron Stars, Black Holes

Scientists at Berkeley Lab have developed new computer models to explore what happens when a black hole joins with a neutron star - the superdense remnant of an exploded star.

Story Tips from the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, August 2017

New method turns used cooking oil into biofuel with carbon from waste tires; novel technique protects fusion reactor interior wall from energy created when hydrogen isotopes reach sun-like temps; new catalyst-making process doubles output of BTX used in plastics and tires; thin film vanadium dioxide makes outstanding electrode for Li-ion batteries.

A Semiconductor That Can Beat the Heat

A newly discovered collective rattling effect in a type of crystalline semiconductor blocks most heat transfer while preserving high electrical conductivity - a rare pairing that scientists say could reduce heat buildup in electronic devices and turbine engines, among other possible applications.

Energy Storage Solution Combines Polymers and Nanosheets

Lightweight composite material for energy storage in flexible electronics, electric vehicles and aerospace applications has been experimentally shown to store energy at operating temperatures well above current commercial polymers.

It's Something in the Water: LLNL Scientists Extract Hydrogen as Potential Fuel Source

Lawrence Livermore scientists have developed a technique that helps extract hydrogen from water efficiently and cheaply.

Scientists Watch 'Artificial Atoms' Assemble into Perfect Lattices with Many Uses

Some of the world's tiniest crystals are known as "artificial atoms" because they can organize themselves into structures that look like molecules, including "superlattices" that are potential building blocks for novel materials. Now scientists from the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University have made the first observation of these nanocrystals rapidly forming superlattices while they are themselves still growing.

Critical Materials Institute Manufactures Magnets Entirely From U.S.-Sourced Rare Earths

The Critical Materials Institute, a U.S. Department of Energy Innovation Hub, has fabricated magnets made entirely of domestically sourced and refined rare-earth metals.

New Light-Activated Catalyst Grabs CO2 to Make Ingredients for Fuel

Scientists at Berkeley Lab have developed a "spongy," light-activated material that converts carbon dioxide into carbon monoxide, which can be used to turn into liquid fuels and other useful products. This is done without generating unwanted by products, a significant step forward in developing technology that could help mitigate levels of a potent greenhouse gas while generating solar-powered fuel.

A New Picture Emerges on the Origins of Photosynthesis in a Sun-Loving Bacteria

A research group led by Raimund Fromme has gained important new insights by resolving with near-atomic clarity, the very first core membrane protein structure in the simplest known photosynthetic bacterium, called Heliobacterium modesticaldum (Helios was the Greek sun god). By solving the heart of photosynthesis in this sun-loving, soil-dwelling bacterium, Fromme's research team has gained a fundamental new understanding of the early evolution of photosynthesis, and how this vital process differs between plants systems.


  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Brookhaven Lab to Lead 2017 New York Scientific Data Summit at NYU, Aug. 7-9

The annual conference will bring together government, academia, industry, and utilities to focus on key topics critical to enabling scientific discovery from big data.

Arkansas Professor Receives $500k to Improve Transportation Fuel Cells

A University of Arkansas at Little Rock professor has received $500,000 to develop high-performance, cost-effective transportation fuel cells. Dr. Tansel Karabacak, professor of physics and astronomy at UA Little Rock, received $400,000 from the U.S. Department of Energy. UA Little Rock will provide $100,000 in matching funds. The main goal of the research is to produce transportation fuel cells that cost less, last longer, and provide more power.

ORNL's Qualls Tapped for Key New Reactor Development Position

The Department of Energy's Office of Nuclear Energy has selected Lou Qualls as the national technical director for molten salt reactors (MSRs). In his new role, Qualls--a nuclear engineer who joined DOE's Oak Ridge National Laboratory in 1988--will serve as a liaison among the nuclear industry, the national laboratory system and DOE in defining the future of MSR technology in the United States.

Information Scientist Herbert Van de Sompel to Receive Paul Evan Peters Award

Herbert Van de Sompel, research scientist at the Research Library of the Los Alamos National Laboratory, has been named the 2017 recipient of the Paul Evan Peters Award from the Coalition for Networked Information (CNI), the Association of Research Libraries, and EDUCAUSE.

CSU Joins Effort to Drive Clean Energy Innovation

The California State University (CSU) has partnered with the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) to develop the next generation of clean energy entrepreneurs.

DOE User Facilities Join Forces to Tackle Biology's Big Data

Through the "Facilities Integrating Collaborations for User Science" (FICUS) initiative, 6 proposals have been selected to participate in a new partnership between the DOE Joint Genome Institute and the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center, both U.S. Department of Energy user facilities at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

Qubitekk Licenses ORNL Single-Photon Source Approach for Quantum Encryption

Qubitekk has non-exclusively licensed an Oak Ridge National Laboratory-developed method to produce quantum light particles, known as photons, in a controlled, deterministic manner that promises improved speed and security when sharing encrypted data.

Construction of Massive Neutrino Experiment Kicks Off a Mile Underground

A new era in international particle physics research officially began July 21 with a unique groundbreaking held a mile underground at the Sanford Underground Research Facility in South Dakota. Dignitaries, scientists and engineers from around the world marked the start of construction of a massive international experiment that could change our understanding of the universe. The Long-Baseline Neutrino Facility (LBNF) will house the international Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE), which will be built and operated by roughly 1,000 scientists and engineers from 30 countries.

Construction Begins on International Mega-Science Experiment to Understand Neutrinos

In a unique groundbreaking ceremony held this afternoon at the Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead, South Dakota, a group of dignitaries, scientists and engineers from around the world marked the start of construction of a massive international experiment that could change our understanding of the universe. The Long-Baseline Neutrino Facility (LBNF) will house the international Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE), which will be built and operated by a group of roughly 1,000 scientists and engineers from 30 countries.

Buchanan Named Deputy for Science and Technology at Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Michelle Buchanan, an accomplished scientific leader and researcher, has been appointed Deputy for Science and Technology at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory by new Lab Director Thomas Zacharia.


  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

On Track Towards a Zika Virus Vaccine

Antibody's molecular structure reveals how it recognizes the Zika virus

Quantum Computing Building Blocks

Scientists invented an approach to creating ordered patterns of nitrogen-vacancy centers in diamonds, a promising approach to storing and computing quantum data.

Scientists Program Yeast to Turn Plant Sugars into Biodiesel

Redox metabolism was engineered in Yarrowia lipolytica to increase the availability of reducing molecules needed for lipid production.

Soils Could Release Much More Carbon than Expected as Climate Warms

Deeper soil layers are more sensitive to warming than previously thought.

Weaving a Fermented Path to Nylons

Microbial enzymes create precursors of nylon while avoiding harsh chemicals and energy-demanding heat.

Loosening of Lignocellulose: Switchgrass and Success in Sugar Release

Using a genetically modified line of switchgrass, scientists reduced plant cell wall recalcitrance while increasing sugar release over three generations.

Extending the Life of Lithium-Ion Batteries

Scientists offer new insights into how the source of electrons in batteries fails.

Unraveling the Molecular Complexity of Cellular Machines and Environmental Processes

State-of-the-art mass spectrometer delivers unprecedented capability to scientists.

Speeding Up Catalysts for Energy Storage

Researchers develop the fastest synthetic catalyst for producing hydrogen gas, potentially leading to a new environmentally friendly, affordable fuel.

Watching Neutrons Flow

Like water, neutrons seek their own level, and watching how they flow may teach us about how the chemical elements were made.


Spotlight

Saturday May 20, 2017, 12:05 PM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday May 17, 2017, 11:05 AM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Monday May 15, 2017, 01:05 PM

ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday April 07, 2017, 11:05 AM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Wednesday April 05, 2017, 12:05 PM

High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career

Argonne National Laboratory

Tuesday March 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Friday March 24, 2017, 10:40 AM

Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Wednesday February 15, 2017, 04:05 PM

Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition

Argonne National Laboratory

Friday January 27, 2017, 04:00 PM

Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Tuesday November 08, 2016, 12:05 PM

Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday May 13, 2016, 04:05 PM

More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Monday April 25, 2016, 05:05 PM

Giving Back to National Science Bowl

Ames Laboratory

Friday March 25, 2016, 12:05 PM

NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Tuesday February 02, 2016, 10:05 AM

Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Monday November 16, 2015, 04:05 PM

Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth

Ames Laboratory

Tuesday October 20, 2015, 01:05 PM

Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Tuesday April 22, 2014, 11:30 AM

University of Utah Makes Solar Accessible

University of Utah

Wednesday March 06, 2013, 03:40 PM

Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday November 16, 2012, 10:00 AM

Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City

Texas Tech University

Wednesday November 23, 2011, 10:45 AM

Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter

Temple University

Wednesday July 06, 2011, 06:00 PM

New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday April 22, 2011, 09:00 AM

First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money

Wake Forest University

Friday April 15, 2011, 12:25 PM

Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun

American University

Thursday February 10, 2011, 05:00 PM

ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof

University of Chicago

Tuesday January 25, 2011, 12:35 PM

Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction

Ithaca College

Tuesday December 07, 2010, 05:00 PM

UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park

University of California San Diego

Monday November 01, 2010, 12:50 PM

Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday September 10, 2010, 12:40 PM

Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit

Ithaca College

Tuesday July 27, 2010, 10:30 AM

Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute

Texas Tech University

Friday May 07, 2010, 04:20 PM

Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program

Creighton University

Wednesday May 05, 2010, 09:30 AM

National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy

JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society

Wednesday April 21, 2010, 12:30 PM

Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday March 03, 2010, 07:00 PM

Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Thursday February 04, 2010, 02:00 PM

Turning Exercise into Electricity

Furman University

Thursday November 12, 2009, 12:45 PM

Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future

National Wildlife Federation (NWF)

Tuesday November 03, 2009, 04:20 PM

Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project

Furman University

Thursday September 17, 2009, 02:45 PM

Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?

Salisbury University

Wednesday September 16, 2009, 11:15 AM

Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday September 16, 2009, 10:00 AM

College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill

National Wildlife Federation (NWF)

Wednesday July 01, 2009, 04:15 PM

Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems

Northeastern University

Friday February 13, 2009, 03:00 PM

Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13

Cornell University

Friday October 12, 2007, 09:35 AM

Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines

Kansas State University

Thursday August 17, 2006, 05:30 PM

High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor

Rowan University

Wednesday May 17, 2006, 06:45 PM

Time Use Expert's 7-Year Fight for Better Gas Mileage

University of Maryland, College Park




Showing results

0-4 Of 2215