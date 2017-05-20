The ThermalTracker software analyzes video with night vision, the same technology that helps soldiers see in the dark, to help birds and bats near offshore wind turbines.

- 2017-08-11 09:05:47
- Article ID: 679417
Night Vision for Bird- & Bat-Friendly Offshore Wind Power
PNNL's ThermalTracker software can aid responsible wind farm siting and operations
Night vision goggles use thermal imaging, which captures infrared light that’s invisible to the human eye. Now, researchers at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory are using thermal imaging to help birds and bats near offshore wind farms. PNNL is developing software called ThermalTracker to automatically categorize birds and bats in thermal video. Birds and bats fly over offshore waters, but they’re difficult to track in such remote locations.
“ThermalTracker can help developers and regulators make informed decisions about siting and operating offshore wind projects,” said PNNL engineer Shari Matzner, who leads ThermalTracker’s development. “We need scientific tools like this to better understand how offshore wind turbines can coexist with birds and bats.”
The software can help determine if there are many birds or bats near an offshore wind project and if they could be affected by the project. If that’s the case, officials can consider adjusting the location of a proposed project or modifying an existing project’s operations.
Biologists at the non-profit Biodiversity Research Institute are testing the system this summer to determine how well it identifies birds compared to their field observations in Maine, one of the states considering offshore wind power.
“This is an extraordinary collaboration between technology developers, engineers and wildlife biologists who are working together on cutting-edge technology,” said Wing Goodale, deputy director of Biodiversity Research Institute. “Developing technology to detect bird and bat avoidance at terrestrial and offshore wind farms will promote a better understanding of the nature of wildlife risks — or lack thereof — at any type of wind farm, and reduce uncertainty about the potential for unintended impacts during operation. These cameras could provide a reliable method of detecting bird and bat response to offshore wind projects, where it is not possible to conduct traditional wildlife monitoring.”
Offshore potential
Winds are stronger over the ocean than on land, and DOE estimates the U.S. could potentially generate nearly twice the amount of electricity it currently uses if we captured the energy in winds that blow off our shores.
Offshore wind power is starting to take off in the U.S. The nation’s first commercial offshore wind project is spinning off of Rhode Island and another proposed project near New York recently received early approval. Offshore wind is further along in Europe, where nearly 3,600 offshore turbines have a total generation capacity of about 12,000 megawatts.
For the birds
American officials are aiming to make U.S. offshore wind environmentally responsible, including limiting its impact on birds and bats near American shores. Today, most wind power sites are evaluated for birds and bats by biologists who stand in a field and take notes on what they see. For offshore wind power sites, scientists board a boat, but can only observe in daylight and when the weather cooperates. Remote sensing technologies could enable longer-term bird and bat monitoring that is also less expensive and labor-intensive.
Scientists have long used thermal imaging to observe bats, which are nocturnal and can’t be seen with traditional video at night. But while thermal cameras see general animal shapes when visibility is low, they don’t provide clear images or color, which makes identifying animals difficult.
PNNL’s solution involves algorithms that can identify birds and bats based on their flight behaviors. The ThermalTracker software specifically evaluates two characteristics: the shape of the path that birds or bats take to fly from point A to B, and how frequently their wings beat up and down. The software evaluates thermal video for these behaviors and then determines whether the observed animals are bats or belong to bird families such as gulls, terns or swallows.
Upping the game
Two previously published papers describe how an early version of ThermalTracker detected 81 percent of all animals recorded in thermal video and correctly classified 82 percent of those observed animals. And it took humans an average of five times longer to arrive at the same conclusions as the software.
Now, Matzner and her PNNL colleagues are improving their software. They’ve already updated its algorithms so it can detect animals as video is being recorded, instead of processing video after the fact. Live data processing means the software only saves video when a bird or bat is detected. With less data to store, the system can be used for long-term observation and provide more complete information about birds and bats near offshore wind power sites.
The team is also creating a system that has “stereo vision,” or 3D video by using two thermal cameras instead of the just one. Having 3D video provides depth perception, which helps determine if birds are flying at the heights where turbines spin and if birds are avoiding existing turbines. Stereo vision will also reveal how far a bird is from a camera, which can determine bird size and, in turn, more accurately identify a bird.
Testing it out
BRI field researchers are testing the new stereo camera system this summer. While the two-camera system records, the Institute’s scientists are documenting which birds they observe, how far away birds are, and how well the camera system works.
Next, Matzner and her colleagues will use the field biologists’ notes to refine ThermalTracker algorithms so the software can better identify birds and bats from 3D video.
ThermalTracker’s original source code – without real-time processing and using video from just one camera – is open source and can be downloaded for free at https://github.com/pnnl/ThermalTracker. The more advanced code is still being developed.
This research was initially funded through PNNL’s internal Laboratory-Directed Research Program and is now supported by DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.
REFERENCES:
- Valerie I. Cullinan, Shari Matzner, Corey A. Duberstein, “Classification of birds and bats using flight tracks,” Ecological Informatics, April 2, 2015, DOI: 10.1016/j.ecoinf.2015.03.004, http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1574954115000692
- Shari Matzner, Valerie I. Cullinan, Corey A. Duberstein, “Two-dimensional thermal video analysis of offshore bird and bat flight,” Ecological Informatics, Sept. 11, 2015, DOI: 10.106/j.ecoinfo.2015/09.001, http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1574954115001478
# # #
Interdisciplinary teams at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory address many of America's most pressing issues in energy, the environment and national security through advances in basic and applied science. Founded in 1965, PNNL employs 4,400 staff and has an annual budget of nearly $1 billion. It is managed by Battelle for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science. As the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, the Office of Science is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information on PNNL, visit the PNNL News Center, or follow PNNL on Facebook, Google+, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.
Biodiversity Research Institute’s mission is to assess emerging threats to wildlife and ecosystems through collaborative research, and to use scientific findings to advance environmental awareness and inform decision makers. BRI has been researching topics related to wildlife and renewable energy since 2009. For more information on BRI, visit: www.briloon.org.
MORE NEWS FROMPacific Northwest National Laboratory
MEDIA CONTACT
Franny White
PIO
frances.white@pnnl.gov
Phone: 509-375-6904
Mobile: 360-333-4793
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Night Vision for Bird- & Bat-Friendly Offshore Wind Power
The ThermalTracker software analyzes video with night vision, the same technology that helps soldiers see in the dark, to help birds and bats near offshore wind turbines.
Drone Tech Offers New Ways to Manage Climate Change
An innovation providing key clues to how humans might manage forests and cities to cool the planet is taking flight. Cornell researchers are using drone technology to more accurately measure surface reflectivity on the landscape, a technological advance that could offer a new way to manage climate change.
Energy Efficiency Takes a 'Village'
The city of the future could start with a village - Missouri University of Science and Technology's Solar Village, to be exact. S&T researchers will study the Solar Village and its residents as their living laboratory over the next three years thanks to an $800,000 grant from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, funded as part of the National Science Foundation's Cyber-Physical System initiative. The research team is led by Dr. Simone Silvestri, principal investigator and assistant professor of computer science, and Dr. Denise Baker, co-principal investigator and assistant professor of psychological science
Updated Computer Code Improves Prediction of Energetic Particle Motion in Plasma Experiments
A computer code used by physicists around the world to analyze and predict tokamak experiments can now approximate the behavior of highly energetic atomic nuclei, or ions, in fusion plasmas more accurately than ever.
Defining Standards for Genomes From Uncultivated Microorganisms
In Nature Biotechnology, an international team led by DOE Joint Genome Institute researchers has developed standards for the minimum metadata to be supplied with single amplified genomes (SAGs) and metagenome-assembled genomes (MAGs) submitted to public databases.
Distributed Wind Power Keeps Spinning, Growing
America's use of distributed wind - which is wind power generated near where it will be used - continues to grow, according to the 2016 Distributed Wind Market Report.
Annual Wind Power Report Confirms Technology Advancements, Improved Project Performance, and Low Wind Energy Prices
Wind energy pricing for land-based, utility-scale projects remains attractive to utility and commercial purchasers, according to an annual report released by the U.S. Department of Energy and prepared by Berkeley Lab. Prices offered by newly built wind projects in the United States are averaging around 2 cents/kWh, driven lower by technology advancements and cost reductions.
New Battery Is Activated by Your Spit
Researchers at Binghamton University, State University of New York have developed the next step in microbial fuel cells (MFCs): a battery activated by spit that can be used in extreme conditions where normal batteries don't function.
Researchers Discover Potentially Harmful Airborne Nanoparticles Produced Through Burning of Coal
Environmental scientists led by the Virginia Tech College of Science have discovered that the burning of coal produces incredibly small airborne particles of a highly unusual form of titanium oxide with the potential to be toxic to humans.
World's Smallest Neutrino Detector Finds Big Physics Fingerprint
After more than a year of operation at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the COHERENT experiment, using the world's smallest neutrino detector, has found a big fingerprint of the elusive, electrically neutral particles that interact only weakly with matter.
Three SLAC Scientists Receive DOE Early Career Research Grants
Three scientists at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory will receive DOE Early Career Research Program grants for research to find evidence of cosmic inflation, understand how plasmas excite particles to high energies and develop a way to accelerate particles in much shorter distances with terahertz radiation.
Four ORNL Researchers Receive DOE Early Career Funding Awards
Four Oak Ridge National Laboratory researchers specializing in nuclear physics, fusion energy, advanced materials and environmental science are among 59 recipients of Department of Energy's Office of Science Early Career Research Program awards.
Missouri S&T Professor Earns Patent for Energy Storage Technology
ceramic engineering professor at Missouri University of Science and Technology has received a federal patent for his latest innovation, a multi-layer ceramic capacitor that could help boost energy storage in applications ranging from pulse power devices to military hardware.
James Peery Named Chief Scientist of the Global Security Directorate at Oak Ridge National Laboratory
James Peery, who has led critical national security programs at Sandia National Laboratories and Los Alamos National Laboratory, has been selected as the chief scientist of the Global Security Directorate at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
Franklin Fuller and Cornelius Gati Named 2017 Panofsky Fellows at SLAC
Franklin Fuller and Cornelius Gati have been awarded 2017 Panofsky Fellowships by the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, where they will work over the next five years to get significantly more information about how catalysts work and develop new and improved biological imaging methods.
Brookhaven Lab to Lead 2017 New York Scientific Data Summit at NYU, Aug. 7-9
The annual conference will bring together government, academia, industry, and utilities to focus on key topics critical to enabling scientific discovery from big data.
Arkansas Professor Receives $500k to Improve Transportation Fuel Cells
A University of Arkansas at Little Rock professor has received $500,000 to develop high-performance, cost-effective transportation fuel cells. Dr. Tansel Karabacak, professor of physics and astronomy at UA Little Rock, received $400,000 from the U.S. Department of Energy. UA Little Rock will provide $100,000 in matching funds. The main goal of the research is to produce transportation fuel cells that cost less, last longer, and provide more power.
ORNL's Qualls Tapped for Key New Reactor Development Position
The Department of Energy's Office of Nuclear Energy has selected Lou Qualls as the national technical director for molten salt reactors (MSRs). In his new role, Qualls--a nuclear engineer who joined DOE's Oak Ridge National Laboratory in 1988--will serve as a liaison among the nuclear industry, the national laboratory system and DOE in defining the future of MSR technology in the United States.
Information Scientist Herbert Van de Sompel to Receive Paul Evan Peters Award
Herbert Van de Sompel, research scientist at the Research Library of the Los Alamos National Laboratory, has been named the 2017 recipient of the Paul Evan Peters Award from the Coalition for Networked Information (CNI), the Association of Research Libraries, and EDUCAUSE.
CSU Joins Effort to Drive Clean Energy Innovation
The California State University (CSU) has partnered with the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) to develop the next generation of clean energy entrepreneurs.
Meet the Director: Chuck Black
This is a continuing profile series on the directors of the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science User Facilities. These scientists lead a variety of research institutions that provide researchers with the most advanced tools of modern science including accelerators, colliders, supercomputers, light sources and neutron sources, as well as facilities for studying the nano world, the environment, and the atmosphere.
Making an Ultra-small Silicon "Chip"
A new polymer, created with a structure inspired by crystalline silicon, may make it easier to build better computers and solar cells.
How to Keep a Vital Diagnostic Isotope in Stock
Researchers succeed in producing larger quantities of a long-lived radioisotope, titanium-44, that generates a needed isotope, scandium-44g, on demand.
When Strontium Is Away, Iridium Comes Out to Play
Developing a highly active and acid-stable catalyst for water splitting could significantly impact solar energy technologies.
On Track Towards a Zika Virus Vaccine
Antibody's molecular structure reveals how it recognizes the Zika virus
Quantum Computing Building Blocks
Scientists invented an approach to creating ordered patterns of nitrogen-vacancy centers in diamonds, a promising approach to storing and computing quantum data.
Scientists Program Yeast to Turn Plant Sugars into Biodiesel
Redox metabolism was engineered in Yarrowia lipolytica to increase the availability of reducing molecules needed for lipid production.
Soils Could Release Much More Carbon than Expected as Climate Warms
Deeper soil layers are more sensitive to warming than previously thought.
Weaving a Fermented Path to Nylons
Microbial enzymes create precursors of nylon while avoiding harsh chemicals and energy-demanding heat.
Loosening of Lignocellulose: Switchgrass and Success in Sugar Release
Using a genetically modified line of switchgrass, scientists reduced plant cell wall recalcitrance while increasing sugar release over three generations.
Spotlight
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project
Furman University
Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?
Salisbury University
Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems
Northeastern University
Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13
Cornell University
Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines
Kansas State University
High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor
Rowan University
Time Use Expert's 7-Year Fight for Better Gas Mileage
University of Maryland, College Park
Showing results0-4 Of 2215