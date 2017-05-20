Kathryn Hastie, staff scientist at The Scripps Research Institute, has spent the last decade studying how the deadly Lassa virus – which causes up to half a million cases of Lassa fever each year in West Africa – enters human cells via a cell surface receptor.

- 2017-08-18 14:05:27
- Article ID: 679789
Kathryn Hastie Wins Spicer Award for Lassa Virus Work at SLAC's X-Ray Synchrotron
The Scripps researcher is honored for groundbreaking research at the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource that accelerated the development of a vaccine for deadly Lassa fever.
Her efforts were recently rewarded when she solved the first structure of a surface glycoprotein for any member of the arenaviruses, the lethal family that includes Lassa, in experiments at the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource (SSRL) at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. The work was featured on the cover of Science and has been instrumental in accelerating development of a Lassa virus vaccine. She went on to determine three related structures with therapeutically relevant antibodies, all at SSRL.
In honor of her dedication and determination, Hastie has won SSRL’s 2017 William E. and Diane M. Spicer Young Investigator Award. The award is given each year to early-career X-ray scientists who perform research at SSRL, a DOE Office of Science User Facility.
In a nomination letter, Erica Ollmann Saphire, Scripps professor of Immunology and Microbiology, wrote that Hastie has “singlehandedly engineered a set of proteins from a major global health problem, solved multiple groundbreaking structures and provided revolutionary insights into all facets of the viral lifecycle,” adding that her work “is a game-changer for Lassa fever vaccines.”
Hastie said, “I am honored to join the ranks of the very accomplished Spicer Award recipients. It’s also very rewarding to be recognized for my contributions, having worked on this problem for so long.”
A Fascinating Virus Wreaks Havoc
Hastie came to Ollmann Saphire’s lab to study the Lassa virus as a graduate student with two bachelor’s degrees in different facets of biology from the University of Colorado. She finished her PhD in 2011 at Scripps and then stayed on as a post-doctoral fellow and now as a staff scientist.
Ollmann Saphire’s support for her work was a major factor contributing to her focus on solving the structure of Lassa’s viral machinery throughout the years, Hastie said. What started as a fascination for hemorrhagic viruses as an undergrad developed into a thorough understanding of the devastation they bring. Like Ebola virus, Lassa fever starts with flu-like symptoms and can lead to debilitating vomiting, neurological problems and even hemorrhaging from the eyes, gums and nose. The disease is 50 to 70 percent fatal when patients fall ill—and up to 90 percent fatal in pregnant women.
“I was captivated by how a virus like Lassa can cause such damage despite having only four proteins,” she said.
“During a time in my PhD work when I wasn’t having a lot of success, I took a trip to West Africa and saw the real consequences of this virus. It made the importance of the task much more real to me. We don’t ever see it in the United States, but in Africa, whole families are devastated by Lassa.”
Hastie worked with scientists at Tulane University and medical personnel at a clinic in Sierra Leone to raise and analyze human antibodies against the virus from Lassa Fever survivors. She then used the antibodies to engineer and re-engineer the glycoprotein to make it stable enough for X-ray crystallography studies, which would provide a map of the target on the virus where the antibodies need to attack.
The bright beam and “top-notch” detector at SSRL’s Beam Line 12-2 has been instrumental in her ability to map the Lassa virus structures, Hastie said.
“We do an enormous amount of screening and data collection on Beam Line 12-2. Just a month ago I was able to collect a new data set and solve a new structure for another type of antibody,” she said. “I don’t think we could have achieved what we have with a lesser beamline.”
Vaccines Within Reach
While working on the Lassa protein, Hastie also solved key structures of additional arenavirus proteins that are associated with other hemorrhagic fever viruses that cause death, neurological diseases and even birth defects around the world.
The Spicer Award selection committee chose Hastie based on her landmark success in solving multiple structures and her ongoing work on Lassa. “In addition, the research program that Dr. Hastie heads has global health impact, changes the field of biochemistry and illuminates the path forward for medically important viruses,” the committee wrote.
Hastie and Ollmann Saphire are confident that her work on Lassa will save lives – possibly tens of thousands of lives – within the foreseeable future.
“It is very likely that she will get to see vaccines and immunotherapeutics delivered to people in Sierra Leone, in the very clinic where she worked to raise those antibodies,” Ollmann Saphire said.
Hastie added, “Work is underway to get approval for some therapeutics, and we’ve just launched some studies to create vaccines based on our structures. Looking at the success others have had with Ebola, we feel pretty confident that in a few short years we might be able to do the same for Lassa.”
The Spicer Award will be presented to Hastie during the 2017 SSRL/LCLS Annual Users' Meeting and Workshops at SLAC. The award is named in honor of the late Stanford University Professor William Spicer and his wife Diane. William Spicer was a co-founder of the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Project in 1972, which would later become SSRL.
The SSRL Structural Molecular Biology Program is supported by the DOE Office of Biological and Environmental Research, and by the National Institutes of Health, National Institute of General Medical Sciences.
SLAC is a multi-program laboratory exploring frontier questions in photon science, astrophysics, particle physics and accelerator research. Located in Menlo Park, Calif., SLAC is operated by Stanford University for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science. For more information, please visit slac.stanford.edu.
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory is supported by the Office of Science of the U.S. Department of Energy. The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit science.energy.gov.
MORE NEWS FROMSLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
MEDIA CONTACT
Andrew Gordon
External Communications Manager
agordon@slac.stanford.edu
Phone: 650-926-2282
Mobile: 510-325-9303
CHANNELS
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Discovered: A Quick and Easy Way to Shut Down Instabilities in Fusion Devices
Article describes use of second neutral beam injector to suppress instabilities on the NSTX-U
Researchers Create Molecular Movie of Virus Preparing to Infect Healthy Cells
A research team has created for the first time a movie with nanoscale resolution of the three-dimensional changes a virus undergoes as it prepares to infect a healthy cell. The scientists analyzed thousands of individual snapshots from intense X-ray flashes, capturing the process in an experiment at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.
Nanotechnology Gives Green Energy a Green Color
Solar panels have tremendous potential to provide affordable renewable energy, but many people see traditional black and blue panels as an eyesore. Architects, homeowners and city planners may be more open to the technology if they could install colorful, efficient solar panels, and a new study, published this week in Applied Physics Letters, brings us one step closer. Researchers have developed a method for imprinting existing solar panels with silicon nanopatterns that scatter green light back toward an observer.
New 3-D Simulations Show How Galactic Centers Cool Their Jets
Scientists at Berkeley Lab and Purdue University developed new theories and 3-D simulations to explain what's at work in the mysterious jets of energy and matter beaming from the center of galaxies at nearly the speed of light.
Are Your Tweets Feeling Well?
Study finds opinion and emotion in tweets change when you get sick, a method public health workers could use to track health trends.
"Getting to 80%" on Energy Cutbacks Cannot Occur Unless Behaviors Change
California's plan to cut energy consumption by 80 percent by 2050 cannot be achieved with current proposed policy changes because most solutions focus on changing technologies rather than changing behavior, a new UC Davis study suggests.
New Battery Material Goes with the Flow
Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory have engineered a new material to be used in redox flow batteries, which are particularly useful for storing electricity for the grid. The material consists of carefully structured molecules designed to be particularly electrochemically stable in order to prevent the battery from losing energy to unwanted reactions.
Simulation Demonstrates How Exposure to Plasma Makes Carbon Nanotubes Grow
PPPL research performed with collaborators from Princeton University and the Institute for Advanced Computational Science at the State University of New York at Stony Brook has shown how plasma causes exceptionally strong, microscopic structures known as carbon nanotubes to grow.
Night Vision for Bird- & Bat-Friendly Offshore Wind Power
The ThermalTracker software analyzes video with night vision, the same technology that helps soldiers see in the dark, to help birds and bats near offshore wind turbines.
Drone Tech Offers New Ways to Manage Climate Change
An innovation providing key clues to how humans might manage forests and cities to cool the planet is taking flight. Cornell researchers are using drone technology to more accurately measure surface reflectivity on the landscape, a technological advance that could offer a new way to manage climate change.
Kathryn Hastie Wins Spicer Award for Lassa Virus Work at SLAC's X-Ray Synchrotron
Kathryn Hastie, staff scientist at The Scripps Research Institute, has spent the last decade studying how the deadly Lassa virus - which causes up to half a million cases of Lassa fever each year in West Africa - enters human cells via a cell surface receptor.
Southern Research to Play Key Role in Low Cost Carbon Fiber Project
Southern Research's Energy & Environment division (E&E) will participate as a subcontractor to WRI to provide renewable acrylonitrile -- the key raw material needed to produce the highest quality carbon fibers -- produced from biomass-derived second generation sugars.
Newly Upgraded Laser Allows Scientists to Peer Further Into the Extreme Universe at SLAC's LCLS
Scientists at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory recently upgraded a powerful optical laser system used to create shockwaves that generate high-pressure conditions like those found within planetary interiors. The laser system now delivers three times more energy for experiments with SLAC's ultrabright X-ray laser, providing a more powerful tool for probing extreme states of matter in our universe.
Three Brookhaven Lab Scientists Selected to Receive Early Career Research Program Funding
Three scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory have been selected by DOE's Office of Science to receive significant research funding through its Early Career Research Program.
Upcoming 232nd ECS Meeting to Feature International Energy Summit, Nobel Laureate Lecture
The 232nd ECS Meeting will include 49 topical symposia and over 2,300 technical presentations, including the 7th International Electrochemical Energy Summit, the Society's inaugural OpenCon and Hack Day events, and plenary lecture delivered by former U.S. Secretary of Energy and Nobel Prize Laureate Steven Chu.
PNNL Scientist Jiwen Fan Receives DOE Early Career Research Award
Jiwen Fan of the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory has been selected to receive a 2017 Early Career Research Program award from the U.S. Department of Energy. Fan will use the award to study severe thunderstorms in the central United States - storms that produce large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes, and torrential rainfall.
Three SLAC Scientists Receive DOE Early Career Research Grants
Three scientists at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory will receive DOE Early Career Research Program grants for research to find evidence of cosmic inflation, understand how plasmas excite particles to high energies and develop a way to accelerate particles in much shorter distances with terahertz radiation.
Four ORNL Researchers Receive DOE Early Career Funding Awards
Four Oak Ridge National Laboratory researchers specializing in nuclear physics, fusion energy, advanced materials and environmental science are among 59 recipients of Department of Energy's Office of Science Early Career Research Program awards.
Missouri S&T Professor Earns Patent for Energy Storage Technology
ceramic engineering professor at Missouri University of Science and Technology has received a federal patent for his latest innovation, a multi-layer ceramic capacitor that could help boost energy storage in applications ranging from pulse power devices to military hardware.
James Peery Named Chief Scientist of the Global Security Directorate at Oak Ridge National Laboratory
James Peery, who has led critical national security programs at Sandia National Laboratories and Los Alamos National Laboratory, has been selected as the chief scientist of the Global Security Directorate at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
Creating a Molecular Super Sponge, From the Ground Up
A new uranium-based metal-organic framework, NU-1301, could aid energy producers and industry.
Physicists Move Closer to Listening in on Sub-Atomic Conversation
Calculations of a subatomic particle called the sigma provide insight into the communication between subatomic particles deep inside the heart of matter.
Meet the Director: Chuck Black
This is a continuing profile series on the directors of the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science User Facilities. These scientists lead a variety of research institutions that provide researchers with the most advanced tools of modern science including accelerators, colliders, supercomputers, light sources and neutron sources, as well as facilities for studying the nano world, the environment, and the atmosphere.
Making an Ultra-small Silicon "Chip"
A new polymer, created with a structure inspired by crystalline silicon, may make it easier to build better computers and solar cells.
How to Keep a Vital Diagnostic Isotope in Stock
Researchers succeed in producing larger quantities of a long-lived radioisotope, titanium-44, that generates a needed isotope, scandium-44g, on demand.
When Strontium Is Away, Iridium Comes Out to Play
Developing a highly active and acid-stable catalyst for water splitting could significantly impact solar energy technologies.
On Track Towards a Zika Virus Vaccine
Antibody's molecular structure reveals how it recognizes the Zika virus
Quantum Computing Building Blocks
Scientists invented an approach to creating ordered patterns of nitrogen-vacancy centers in diamonds, a promising approach to storing and computing quantum data.
Scientists Program Yeast to Turn Plant Sugars into Biodiesel
Redox metabolism was engineered in Yarrowia lipolytica to increase the availability of reducing molecules needed for lipid production.
Soils Could Release Much More Carbon than Expected as Climate Warms
Deeper soil layers are more sensitive to warming than previously thought.
Spotlight
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project
Furman University
Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?
Salisbury University
Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems
Northeastern University
Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13
Cornell University
Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines
Kansas State University
High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor
Rowan University
Time Use Expert's 7-Year Fight for Better Gas Mileage
University of Maryland, College Park
Showing results0-4 Of 2215