- 2017-09-07 12:05:09
- Article ID: 680717
Cotton Gin Trash Finding New Life for Electrical Power
Writer: Blair Fannin, 979-845-2259, b-fannin@tamu.edu
Contact: Dr. Sergio Capareda, 979-458-3028, scapareda@tamu.edu
A demonstration was held recently on the campus of Texas A&M University in College Station showcasing a biomass-fueled fluidized bed gasifier, utilizing cotton gin trash and wood chips to power an electric generator. The fluidized bed gasification system was developed in the 1980s when a patent was issued to Drs. Calvin Parnell Jr. and W.A. Lepori, who were both part of the Texas Agricultural Experiment Station now Texas A&M AgriLife Research.
Cotton gin trash and other biomass feedstocks have been used as fuel to generate heat energy for power production. The technology has been a focal point for Dr. Sergio Capareda, AgriLife Research agricultural engineer in the department of biological and agricultural engineering at Texas A&M, who researched the technology while working on his graduate degree during the late 1980s. Parnell and LePori were Capareda’s graduate advisors.
Cotton gin trash is produced in abundance at cotton gins across Texas and usually left unutilized, Capareda said. During harvest season, piles of cotton gin trash can be found at gins throughout the state.
“The process is gasification,” Capareda said. “We limit the amount of air to thermally convert the biomass so the products are combustible gases. These are collectively called synthesis gas. Carbon monoxide and hydrogen, plus a little methane, ethlyene, these are a combustible mixture. Combustible in a sense that you can feed it into an internal combustible engine coupled with a generator so you can turn this fuel into electrical power.”
“It’s easier said than done, because you have to remove the biochar and all the tar in the syngas before it goes into the engine. We have cleaned up the gas very well in this technology.”
The technology converts biomass into electrical power, making it an attractive opportunity for the ag, processing industry and electric utilities.
“For this particular demonstration, we used the conversion of cotton gin trash into electrical power,” Capareda said. “We also used wood waste and turned it into electrical power. With the price of electrical power at 10 cents per kilowatt-hour, the economics are very simple. If you run a 1 megawatt system and sell power for 10 cents per kilowatt an hour, your gross revenue is $1 million. If you find some countries overseas where power is very high, this technology is very attractive.”
Capareda said the biomass used in the system has to be consistent, meaning whether you are using cotton gin trash or wood chips, it has to be relatively dry and clean without soil, rocks or metals.
“That’s how you begin, make sure it is dry and consistent,” he said. “Then you can run this system 24/7. We need 1.5-2 tons per hour or about 36 tons a day to generate 1 megawatt depending on the type of biomass. High-energy content biomass would need a little less than that. It also depends on heating value and moisture content of biomass.”
Bob Avant, director of corporate relations for AgriLife Research, said
“(This technology) has taken a very evolutionary approach going from a very basic system to one that is computerized. We’re very excited about it and think it has some good applications. We have a number of very big companies interested in this intellectual property.”
YouTube Video Available:
-30-
Find more stories, photos, videos and audio at http://today.agrilife.org
We grant permission for the use of this news as a free service to the
news media. Articles may be used either in their entirety or in part,
provided that attribution remains. You may use the stories and art, or
you may put the stories, art and/or news videos on your websites.
High resolution photos, audio and video also are provided with many of
our articles for your use at agrilife.org/today
MORE NEWS FROMTexas A&M AgriLife
MEDIA CONTACT
Blair Fannin
Media Relations
b-fannin@tamu.edu
Phone: 979-845-2259
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Critical Materials Institute Develops New Acid-Free Magnet Recycling Process
A new rare-earth magnet recycling process developed by researchers at the Critical Materials Institute (CMI) dissolves magnets in an acid-free solution and recovers high purity rare earth elements.
Cotton Gin Trash Finding New Life for Electrical Power
COLLEGE STATION - Finding sustainable markets for gin trash, wood chips and other waste products could be viable in producing more electrical power for a growing global population, according to researchers. A demonstration was held recently on the campus of Texas A&M University in College Station showcasing a biomass-fueled fluidized bed gasifier, utilizing cotton gin trash and wood chips to power an electric generator. The fluidized bed gasification system was developed in the 1980s when a patent was issued to Drs. Calvin Parnell Jr. and W.A. Lepori, who were both part of the Texas Agricultural Experiment Station now Texas A&M AgriLife Research.
Iowa State Physicists Contribute to Higgs Boson Analysis, Understanding
Iowa State physicists have been part of the search for evidence the Higgs boson, as predicted, most often decays into two bottom quarks. It has been a challenge -- billions of the quarks are produced in the Large Hadron Collider and most aren't tied to the Higgs.
Argonne Efforts Accelerate 3-D Printing Journey
Argonne scientists' first glimpse inside additive manufacturing process yields important advancements
Finding Better Wind Energy Potential with the New European Wind Atlas
Over the last 25 years, the world has seen an increased dependency on wind energy that promises to continue growing. This has created an ever-evolving process to develop a method that can accurately assess a region's wind energy potential. The European Union and other countries have begun development of the New European Wind Atlas, the details of which a Danish researcher discusses in this week's Journal of Renewable and Sustainable Energy.
Newly-Discovered Semiconductor Dynamics May Help Improve Energy Efficiency
Researchers examining the flow of electricity through semiconductors have uncovered another reason these materials seem to lose their ability to carry a charge as they become more densely "doped."
Deforestation Long Overlooked as Contributor to Climate Change
When it comes to tackling climate change, the focus often falls on reducing the use of fossil fuels and developing sustainable energy sources. But a new Cornell University study shows that deforestation and subsequent use of lands for agriculture or pasture, especially in tropical regions, contribute more to climate change than previously thought.
Engineers Develop Tools to Share Power From Renewable Energy Sources During Outages
A team of engineers at the University of California San Diego developed algorithms that would allow homes to use and share power from their renewable energy sources during outages by strategically disconnecting these devices, called solar inverters, from the grid. The algorithms work with existing technology and would improve systems' reliability by 25 to 35 percent.
Carbon in Floodplain Unlikely to Cycle into the Atmosphere
Microbes leave a large fraction of carbon in anoxic sediments untouched, a key finding for understanding how watersheds influence Earth's ecosystem.
X-Ray Footprinting Solves Mystery of Metal-Breathing Protein
Berkeley Lab scientists have discovered the details of an unconventional coupling between a bacterial protein and a mineral that allows the bacterium to breathe when oxygen is not available.
University of Arkansas Receives $3.2 Million From the Department of Energy
The U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy has awarded Distinguished Professor Alan Mantooth a total of $3.2 million for two projects that will accelerate the development and deployment of a new class of efficient, lightweight and reliable power converters.
Los Alamos Laboratory Director Charles F. McMillan to Retire at End of Year
Charles F. (Charlie) McMillan today informed employees of Los Alamos National Laboratory that he intends to step down as Laboratory Director at the end of this calendar year.
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University celebrated the grand opening of its new $70 million, 114,000 square-foot Smart Energy Building today, Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Innovative Technologies Complex, on campus.
Cheatham to Lead Technology Deployment and Outreach at PNNL
New director will increase impact of PNNL's science and technology
High-Impact Innovations Honored as R&D 100 Award Finalists
Eight Los Alamos National Laboratory innovations were selected as finalists for the 2017 R&D 100 Awards, which honor the top 100 proven technological advances of the past year as determined by a panel selected by R&D Magazine.
SLAC's Blair Ratcliff Wins American Physical Society's Instrumentation Award
The American Physical Society has recognized Blair Ratcliff, an emeritus physicist at SLAC and Stanford University, with the 2017 Division of Particles and Fields Instrumentation Award "for the development of novel detectors exploiting Cherenkov radiation" - an advance that greatly enhanced BABAR's capabilities and influenced the design of other experiments.
ORNL Researchers Turn to Deep Learning to Solve Science's Big Data Problem
ORNL researchers have been awarded $2 million to apply novel machine learning techniques to large-scale scientific data.
Two Argonne Scientists Receive DOE Early Career Research Program Awards
Argonne scientists Matt Dietrich and Tom Peterka have received DOE Early Career Research Program awards. Peterka was awarded for his work to redefine scientific data models to be communicated, stored and analyzed more efficiently. Dietrich was recognized for his work probing potential new physics beyond the Standard Model that could help explain why matter came to dominate the universe.
Thesis Prize Winner Explores the Proton's Spectrum
When it comes to laying bare the secrets of the proton, Priyashree Roy's efforts at the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility have already contributed a whole swath of new information useful to researchers. Now, the thesis she wrote about her work has earned her the 2016 Jefferson Science Associates Thesis Prize.
Kathryn Hastie Wins Spicer Award for Lassa Virus Work at SLAC's X-Ray Synchrotron
Kathryn Hastie, staff scientist at The Scripps Research Institute, has spent the last decade studying how the deadly Lassa virus - which causes up to half a million cases of Lassa fever each year in West Africa - enters human cells via a cell surface receptor.
Crystals Grow by Twisting, Aligning and Snapping Together
Van der Waals force, which that enables tiny crystals to grow, could be used to design new materials.
Vitamin B12 Fuels Microbial Growth
Scarce compound, vitamin B12, is key for cellular metabolism and may help shape microbial communities that affect environmental cycles and bioenergy production.
Carbon in Floodplain Unlikely to Cycle into the Atmosphere
Microbes leave a large fraction of carbon in anoxic sediments untouched, a key finding for understanding how watersheds influence Earth's ecosystem.
Bacterial Cell Wall Changes Produce More Fatty Molecules
New strategy greatly increases the production and secretion of biofuel building block lipids in bacteria able to grow at industrial scales.
Two for the Price of One: Exceeding 100 Percent Efficiency in Solar Fuel Production
Scientists capture excess light energy to produce fuel, essentially storing sunlight's energy for a rainy day.
The Tricky Trifecta of Solar Cells
The quest for solar cell materials that are inexpensive, stable, and efficient leads to a breakthrough in thin film organic-inorganic perovskites.
Avoiding Disruptions that Halt Fusion Reactions
New supercomputing capabilities help understand how to cope with large-scale instabilities in tokamaks.
Extreme-Scale Code Models Extremely Hot Plasma to Explain Spontaneous Transition
For the first time, scientists modeled the spontaneous bifurcation of turbulence to high-confinement mode, solving a 35-year-old mystery.
Launching a Supercomputer: How to Set Up Some of the World's Fastest Computers
Setting up a supercomputer is far more complicated than just bringing it home from the electronics store. Staff members of the Department of Energy's supercomputing user facilities spend years on the process, from laying out requirements through troubleshooting. In the end, they run some of the most powerful computers in the world to help solve some of science's biggest problems.
A New Oxidation State for Plutonium
Plutonium has more verified and accessible oxidation states than any other actinide element, an important insight for energy and security applications.
Spotlight
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project
Furman University
Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?
Salisbury University
Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems
Northeastern University
Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13
Cornell University
Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines
Kansas State University
High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor
Rowan University
Time Use Expert's 7-Year Fight for Better Gas Mileage
University of Maryland, College Park
Showing results0-4 Of 2215