- 2017-10-03 12:05:13
- Article ID: 682174
Blurring the Line between Animate and Inanimate: "Active" Matter Drives Self-Propelled Fluid
For the first time, self-organized, soft machines powered by molecular motors propelled fluid for hours across meters.
The Science
The Impact
This new mechanism to harvest energy and propel fluids has no known upper limit. It harnesses the local movement of nanometer-sized machines to drive the transition from a chaotic fluid to one that flows persistently in one direction over long distances. Self-propelled fluids could save energy for a range of technologies that depend on controlled fluid transport. These technologies include tiny sensors, diagnostic devices, microfluidic fuel cells for phones and cooling methods for supercomputers.
Summary
Many technologies require expensive external energy to move fluids. In contrast, cells and other microscopic biological materials move fluids using far less energy. This motion comes from stored energy accessed by molecular motors constructed from proteins. Mimicking such materials that derive energy solely from the local environment to perform work (“active” matter) remains a fundamental science challenge. Previously, this self-propulsion of fluids was only achieved over small distances, millimeters or centimeters. Now scientists at Brandeis University demonstrated that a fluid composed of protein microtubules and molecular motors autonomously flows through 3-D channels ranging in size from microns (the width of a hair) to meters (1 meter equals slightly more than 3 feet). For these active fluids confined in 3-D donut-like and cylindrical pipes, a transition from chaotic, directionless to coherent, unidirectional flows occurs abruptly when the width and height of the channel are within a factor of 3 of each other (i.e., an aspect ratio of 1 to 3).
The critical feature that induces this transition is a rearrangement of active motors and filament bundles near the channel surface. In general, the protein motors move linearly along the filaments. This extending, buckling, fracturing and reforming create stress and whirlpools in its immediate vicinity. At the point where the aspect ratio reaches 1:3, the bundle orientation becomes trapped. The resulting stresses induce more unidirectional flows. In turn, the layers of fluid passing over each other stabilize the flow and amplify bundle orientation across the pipe surface. This positive feedback loop yields the transition to globally coherent currents able to transport material over longer distances. This transition is a robust feature of confined active fluids and is an intrinsic 3-D phenomenon depending solely on the aspect ratio of the confining geometry. By applying concepts from biology for managing fluid transport, it is now possible to assemble self-organized machines fueled by the collective motion of constituent nanometer-sized motors that produce useful work by powering large-scale fluid flow.
Funding
Research primarily supported by the U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Science, Office of Basic Energy Sciences (K.T.W., S.J.D. and Z.D). Additional support provided by the National Science Foundation (J.B.H., S.F., and optical, microfluidic, and biosynthesis facilities) and the Templeton Foundation.
Publication
K.T. Wu, J.B. Hishamunda, D.T.N. Chen, S.J. DeCamp, Y.W. Chang, A. Fernández-Nieves, S. Fraden, and Z. Dogic, “Transition from turbulent to coherent flows in confined three-dimensional active fluids.” Science 355, eaal1979(2017). [DOI: 10.1126/science.aal1979]
MORE NEWS FROMDepartment of Energy, Office of Science
MEDIA CONTACT
Kristin Manke
kristin.manke@science.doe.gov
CHANNELS
CITATIONS
Science 355, eaal1979(2017). [DOI: 10.1126/science.aal1979]
KEYWORDS
Basic Energy Sciences, Basic Energy Research, Material Science, material sciences, Materials Science, Materials Science & Engineering, materials science engineering, materials sciences, active fluids, Fluids, Liquids, Liquid, Fluid, self propelling liquid, self-propelling liquid, Science, Science magazine, fluid flow, fluid behavior, Brandeis, Brandeis University, soft machines, Molecular Motor, Molecular Motors, Energy, liquid flow, active liquids, Nanoscience, nanosciences
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Drawing at the One-Nanometer Length Scale
Scientists set record resolution for patterning materials at sizes as small as a single nanometer using microscope-based lithography.
The Road Less Traveled: How to Switch Assembly Pathways
Big impacts on crystal formation result from small changes and reveal design principles for new materials for solar cells, more.
Blurring the Line between Animate and Inanimate: "Active" Matter Drives Self-Propelled Fluid
For the first time, self-organized, soft machines powered by molecular motors propelled fluid for hours across meters.
New Efficient Catalyst for Key Step in Artificial Photosynthesis
UPTON, NY--Chemists at the U.S. Department of Energy's Brookhaven National Laboratory have designed a new catalyst that speeds up the rate of a key step in "artificial photosynthesis"--an effort to mimic how plants, algae, and some bacteria harness sunlight to convert water and carbon dioxide into energy-rich fuels.
A Sea of Spinning Electrons
Picture two schools of fish swimming in clockwise and counterclockwise circles. It's enough to make your head spin, and now scientists at Rutgers University-New Brunswick and the University of Florida have discovered the "chiral spin mode" - a sea of electrons spinning in opposing circles.
A Potential New and Easy Way to Make Attosecond Laser Pulses: Focus a Laser on Ordinary Glass
Scientists from the Stanford PULSE Institute at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory have found a potential new way to make attosecond laser pulses using ordinary glass - in this case, the cover slip from a microscope slide.
Small Scale Energy Harvesters Show Large Scale Impact
Nano-scale modeling of piezoelectric energy harvester offers a new nano-scale sensor design and demonstrates important design elements for efficient implementation.
New Study Finds Expected Savings from School Energy Efficiency Upgrade Outpace Actual Returns
Students returning to school this Fall may not think much about the significant amount of energy it takes to keep the lights on and their classroom smartboards operating, but principals, superintendents, and building managers are taking note. According to the EPA, schools nationwide spend $8 billion a year on energy - second only to personnel in K-12 operating budgets.
Turbocharging Engine Design
Researchers at the Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory have moved the development process into the passing lane. For the first time, Argonne's scientists and engineers pinpointed engine designs for a given fuel using the Mira supercomputer at the heart of the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility (ALCF), a DOE Office of Science User Facility.
Researchers Develop a Way to Better Predict Corrosion from Crude Oil
Using X-ray techniques, scientists are developing an analysis tool that can more accurately predict how sulfur compounds in a batch of crude oil might corrode equipment- an important safety issue for the oil industry.
Sunderrajan to Lead Science and Technology Partnerships and Outreach Directorate
Suresh Sunderrajan has been named the associate laboratory director (ALD) for the Science and Technology Partnerships and Outreach (STPO) Directorate at the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory.
Career Awards Advance Research for Jefferson Lab Researchers
Two researchers affiliated with the U.S. Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility have received 2017 Early Career Research Program awards from the DOE's Office of Science.
U.S. Department of Energy Awards Danforth Center $16M to Enhance Sorghum for Bioenergy
This project aims to deliver stress-tolerant sorghum lines, addressing DOE's mission in the generation of renewable energy resources.
Four Los Alamos Scientists Named as 2017 Laboratory Fellows
Four Los Alamos National Laboratory scientists have been named 2017 Fellows.
Creation of New Financial Product Aims to Solve "Valley of Death" for Promising Energy Technologies
With a DOE grant, two professors will create a new investment tool to manage risk and catalyze funding at critical stages for energy companies
UNH Earns Highest National Rating for Sustainability
The University of New Hampshire is one of only three higher education institutions in the world to have earned a STARS Platinum rating--the highest possible--in recognition of its sustainability achievements from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE).
Kasper Kjaer Wins First LCLS Young Investigator Award
Kasper Kjaer is the winner of the inaugural LCLS Young Investigator Award given by the Users Executive Committee of the Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS). The prize recognizes scientists in the early stages of their career for exceptional research performed with the LCLS X-ray free-electron laser at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.
U.S. Department of Commerce Invests in Entrepreneurship Efforts at UTEP and El Paso County
The U.S. Department of Commerce announced that UTEP has been awarded a $500,000 grant to create and expand cluster-focused proof-of-concept and commercialization programs through the Economic Development Administration's (EDA) Regional Innovation Strategies (RIS) program.
A Quantum Computer to Tackle Fundamental Science Problems
Two Berkeley Lab teams will receive DOE funding to develop near-term quantum computing platforms and tools to be used for scientific discovery in the chemical sciences. One team will develop novel algorithms, compiling techniques and scheduling tools, while the other team will design prototype four- and eight-qubit processors to compute these new algorithms.
Berkeley Lab Aims to Strengthen the Cybersecurity of the Grid
As part of the Department of Energy's (DOE's) commitment to building cyber-resilient energy delivery systems, a new project led by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory will develop tools to detect and counter cyber attacks on the grid via solar panels.
Drawing at the One-Nanometer Length Scale
Scientists set record resolution for patterning materials at sizes as small as a single nanometer using microscope-based lithography.
The Road Less Traveled: How to Switch Assembly Pathways
Big impacts on crystal formation result from small changes and reveal design principles for new materials for solar cells, more.
Blurring the Line between Animate and Inanimate: "Active" Matter Drives Self-Propelled Fluid
For the first time, self-organized, soft machines powered by molecular motors propelled fluid for hours across meters.
Fungi: Gene Activator Role Discovered
Specific modifications to fungi DNA may hold the secret to turning common plant degradation agents into biofuel producers.
First Look at a Living Cell Membrane
Neutrons provide the solution to nanoscale examination of living cell membrane and confirm the existence of lipid rafts.
High Yield Biomass Conversion Strategy Ready for Commercialization
Researchers convert 80 percent of biomass into high-value products with strategy that's ready for commercialization.
Consequences of Drought Stress on Biofuels
Switchgrass cultivated during a year of severe drought inhibited microbial fermentation and resulting biofuel production.
Clay Minerals and Metal Oxides Change How Uranium Travels Through Sediments
Montmorillonite clays prevent uranium from precipitating from liquids, letting it travel with groundwater.
Tundra Loses Carbon with Rapid Permafrost Thaw
Seven-year-study shows plant growth does not sustainably balance carbon losses from solar warming and permafrost thaw.
Crystals Grow by Twisting, Aligning and Snapping Together
Van der Waals force, which that enables tiny crystals to grow, could be used to design new materials.
Spotlight
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project
Furman University
Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?
Salisbury University
Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems
Northeastern University
Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13
Cornell University
Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines
Kansas State University
High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor
Rowan University
Showing results0-4 Of 2215