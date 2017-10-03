- 2017-10-10 08:05:05
- Article ID: 682496
Explorations of the Universal Glue
The newly upgraded CEBAF Accelerator opens door to strong force studies.
The Science
Scientists have been rigorously commissioning the experimental equipment to prepare for a new era of nuclear physics experiments. This equipment is at the newly upgraded Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility (CEBAF) at Jefferson Lab in Newport News, Virginia. These activities have already led to the first scientific result. This research demonstrates the feasibility of detecting a potential new form of matter.
The Impact
The result demonstrates the feasibility of detecting hybrid mesons. These mesons are particles that are built of the same stuff as ordinary protons and neutrons: quarks bound together by the “glue” of the strong force. But unlike ordinary mesons, the glue in hybrid mesons behaves differently. The research provides a window into how mesons and other particles that are smaller than atoms are built by the strong force. The study also offers insights into “quark confinement” — why no quark has ever been found alone.
Summary
The first experimental result has been published from the newly upgraded Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility (CEBAF). The 12-GeV CEBAF Upgrade is a $338 million, multi-year project to triple CEBAF's original operational energy for investigating the quark structure of the atom's nucleus. The upgrade is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2017. This first result demonstrates the feasibility of detecting a potential new form of matter. It comes from the Gluonic Excitations Experiment, which is staged in the new Experimental Hall D that was built as part of the upgrade. GlueX collaborators are working to produce new particles, called hybrid mesons, which are particles in which both the quarks and the strong-force gluons have a role in the structure. Producing and studying the spectrum of these particles will provide nuclear physicists a window to “quark confinement” — why no quark has ever been found alone. Data were collected over a two-week period following equipment commissioning in the spring of 2016. The experiment produced two ordinary mesons called the neutral pion and the eta, and the production mechanisms of these two particles were carefully studied. The data provided powerful new information on meson production mechanisms, ruling out several, and the data also showed that the GlueX experiment can produce timely results.
Funding
This work was supported in part by the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. National Science Foundation, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, the Russian Foundation for Basic Research, the UK Science and Technology Facilities Council, the Chilean Comisión Nacional de Investigación Científica y Tecnológica, the National Natural Science Foundation of China, the China Scholarship Council, and the Hubei Nuclear Solid Physics Key Laboratory. This material is based upon work supported by the U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Science, Office of Nuclear Physics under contract DE-AC05-06OR23177.
Publication
H. Al Ghoul, et al. (GlueX Collaboration), “Measurement of the beam asymmetry Σ for π0 and η photoproduction on the proton at Eγ = 9 GeV.” Physical Review C 95, 042201 (2017). [DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevC.95.042201]
MORE NEWS FROMDepartment of Energy, Office of Science
MEDIA CONTACT
Kristin Manke
kristin.manke@science.doe.gov
CHANNELS
CITATIONS
Physical Review C 95, 042201 (2017). [DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevC.95.042201]
KEYWORDS
Nuclear Physics, Nuclear Science, CEBAF, Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility, Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (Jefferson Lab) , JLAB, Jefferson Lab, Accelerators, accelerator physics, accelerator science, universal glue, Physical Review C, GlueX Collaboration, Protons, Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility (CEBAF), Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility, hybrid mesons, mesons, Gluonic Excitations Experiment, Proton, Glues, Universe, Standard Model, Standard Model of physics, Standard Model of Particle Physics, Particle Physics, particle accelerator, particle accelerators
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Spin-Current Generation Gets Mid-IR Boost with Plasmonic Metamaterial
Researchers have begun to use metamaterials, engineered composites that have unique properties not found in nature, to enhance the absorption rates of plasmonic absorbers, and a team in Japan used a trilayered metamaterial to develop a wavelength-selective plasmonic metamaterial absorber on top of a spintronic device to enhance the generation of spin currents from the heat produced in the mid-infrared regime. The research is reported this week in APL Photonics.
Precise Radioactivity Measurements: A Controversy Settled
Simultaneous measurements of x-rays and gamma rays emitted in radioactive nuclear decays show that the vacancy left by an electron's departure, not the atomic structure, influences whether gamma rays are released.
Forget About It
Inspired by human forgetfulness - how our brains discard unnecessary data to make room for new information -- scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, in collaboration with Brookhaven National Laboratory and three universities, conducted a recent study that combined supercomputer simulation and X-ray characterization of a material that gradually "forgets." This could one day be used for advanced bio-inspired computing.
OLYMPUS Experiment Sheds Light on Inner Workings of Protons
Seven-year study explains how packets of light are exchanged when protons meet electrons.
Scientists Use Machine Learning to Translate 'Hidden' Information that Reveals Chemistry in Action
UPTON, NY--Chemistry is a complex dance of atoms. Subtle shifts in position and shuffles of electrons break and remake chemical bonds as participants change partners. Catalysts are like molecular matchmakers that make it easier for sometimes-reluctant partners to interact. Now scientists have a way to capture the details of chemistry choreography as it happens.
Understanding the Rice Genome for Bioenergy Research
Genome-wide rice studies yield first major, large-scale collection of mutations for grass model crops, vital to boosting biofuel production.
Columbia Researchers Observe Exotic Quantum Particle in Bilayer Graphene
A Columbia team has definitively observed an intensely studied anomaly in condensed matter physics--the even-denominator fractional quantum Hall state--via transport measurement in bilayer graphene. "Observing the 5/2 state in any system is a remarkable scientific opportunity, since it encompasses some of the most perplexing concepts in modern condensed matter physics, such as emergence, quasi-particle formation, quantization, and even superconductivity ...[It may have] great potential for real-world applications, particularly in quantum computing." (Science)
Liverwort Genes and Land Plant Evolution
An international team including DOE Joint Genome Institute researchers analyzed the genome sequence of the common liverwort (Marchantia polymorpha) to identify genes and gene families deemed crucial to plant evolution and have been conserved over millions of years and across plant lineages.
Paper-Based Supercapacitor Uses Metal Nanoparticles to Boost Energy Density
Using a simple layer-by-layer coating technique, researchers from the U.S. and Korea have developed a paper-based flexible supercapacitor that could be used to help power wearable devices. The device uses metallic nanoparticles to coat cellulose fibers in the paper, creating supercapacitor electrodes with high energy and power densities - and the best performance so far in a textile-based supercapacitor.
New 'Molecular Trap' Cleans More Radioactive Waste From Nuclear Fuel Rods
A new method for capturing radioactive waste from nuclear power plants is cheaper and more effective than current methods, a potential boon for the energy industry, according to new research published in the journal Nature Communications.
Matthew Latimer Receives 2017 Lytle Award
A staff member at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Acceleratory Laboratory, Matthew Latimer is in charge of seven spectroscopy beamlines at SSRL. He was recently selected for the 2017 Farrel W. Lytle Award, established by the SSRL Users' Organization Executive Committee. The award promotes accomplishments in synchrotron science and supports collaboration among visiting scientists and staff who conduct research at SSRL.
Jefferson Lab Completes 12 GeV Upgrade
Nuclear physicists are now poised to embark on a new journey of discovery into the fundamental building blocks of the nucleus of the atom. The completion of the 12 GeV Upgrade Project of the Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility (CEBAF) at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (Jefferson Lab) heralds this new era to image nuclei at their deepest level.
Sunderrajan to Lead Science and Technology Partnerships and Outreach Directorate
Suresh Sunderrajan has been named the associate laboratory director (ALD) for the Science and Technology Partnerships and Outreach (STPO) Directorate at the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory.
Career Awards Advance Research for Jefferson Lab Researchers
Two researchers affiliated with the U.S. Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility have received 2017 Early Career Research Program awards from the DOE's Office of Science.
U.S. Department of Energy Awards Danforth Center $16M to Enhance Sorghum for Bioenergy
This project aims to deliver stress-tolerant sorghum lines, addressing DOE's mission in the generation of renewable energy resources.
Four Los Alamos Scientists Named as 2017 Laboratory Fellows
Four Los Alamos National Laboratory scientists have been named 2017 Fellows.
Creation of New Financial Product Aims to Solve "Valley of Death" for Promising Energy Technologies
With a DOE grant, two professors will create a new investment tool to manage risk and catalyze funding at critical stages for energy companies
UNH Earns Highest National Rating for Sustainability
The University of New Hampshire is one of only three higher education institutions in the world to have earned a STARS Platinum rating--the highest possible--in recognition of its sustainability achievements from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE).
Kasper Kjaer Wins First LCLS Young Investigator Award
Kasper Kjaer is the winner of the inaugural LCLS Young Investigator Award given by the Users Executive Committee of the Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS). The prize recognizes scientists in the early stages of their career for exceptional research performed with the LCLS X-ray free-electron laser at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.
U.S. Department of Commerce Invests in Entrepreneurship Efforts at UTEP and El Paso County
The U.S. Department of Commerce announced that UTEP has been awarded a $500,000 grant to create and expand cluster-focused proof-of-concept and commercialization programs through the Economic Development Administration's (EDA) Regional Innovation Strategies (RIS) program.
Precise Radioactivity Measurements: A Controversy Settled
Simultaneous measurements of x-rays and gamma rays emitted in radioactive nuclear decays show that the vacancy left by an electron's departure, not the atomic structure, influences whether gamma rays are released.
OLYMPUS Experiment Sheds Light on Inner Workings of Protons
Seven-year study explains how packets of light are exchanged when protons meet electrons.
Explorations of the Universal Glue
The newly upgraded CEBAF Accelerator opens door to strong force studies.
Understanding the Rice Genome for Bioenergy Research
Genome-wide rice studies yield first major, large-scale collection of mutations for grass model crops, vital to boosting biofuel production.
Bringing Visual "Magic" to Light
Scientists create widely controllable ultrathin optical components that allow virtual objects to be projected in real environments.
Speeding Materials Discovery Puts Solar Fuels on the Fast Track to Commercial Viability
In just two years, a process that was developed by Molecular Foundry staff and users has nearly doubled the number of materials with the potential for using sunlight to produce fuel.
Water in One Dimension
Confined within tiny carbon nanotubes, extremely cold water molecules line up in a highly ordered chain.
Adding Stress Boosts Performance, Stability for Fuel Cells
Scientists design outstanding catalysts by controlling the composition and shape of these tiny plate-like structures on the nanoscale.
Drawing at the One-Nanometer Length Scale
Scientists set record resolution for patterning materials at sizes as small as a single nanometer using microscope-based lithography.
The Road Less Traveled: How to Switch Assembly Pathways
Big impacts on crystal formation result from small changes and reveal design principles for new materials for solar cells, more.
Spotlight
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project
Furman University
Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?
Salisbury University
Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems
Northeastern University
Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13
Cornell University
Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines
Kansas State University
High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor
Rowan University
Showing results0-4 Of 2215