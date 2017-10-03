- 2017-12-08 10:05:36
- Article ID: 686433
Underappreciated Microbes Now Get Credit for Holding Down Two Jobs in Soil
Soil microbes work as both decomposers and synthesizers of carbon compounds in soil, offering new answers with impacts to crops and eco-health.
The Science
In soil, bacteria and other microbes are well known for their ability to decompose organic materials, releasing carbon to the atmosphere. Less understood is how microbes add persistent carbon compounds to the soil. Scientists reviewed both roles via the concept of a “microbial carbon pump.” The pump is proposed as a mechanism for integrating how the contrasting breakdown and synthesis activities of microbes—coupled with the “entombment” of microbial residues—influence carbon levels in the soil.
The Impact
The review offers a new view of the dual roles microbes play in creating and maintaining healthy soils. Details on microbial functions in soil are essential to improve computational models. They also are vital for informing national and global discussions on soil sustainability and vulnerability. Soil health impacts crop growth, ecosystem services, and climate.
Summary
The dynamic balance between inputs versus decomposition of organic materials regulates carbon cycling in the soil. Microbes are widely investigated as major mediators of decomposition, particularly through the effects of their extracellular enzymes. Less studied is the impact of microbial growth and death on the creation of soil carbon compounds. Because the living biomass of microbes in soil is small, microbial contributions to the formation of soil carbon compounds have been underappreciated. But the rapid life cycle of microbes can produce large amounts of organic residues over time. Even though microbial residues can be intrinsically easy to decompose, recent studies suggest a significant portion can be stabilized in soils by intimate physical and chemical associations with soil minerals. Researchers reviewed the contrasting metabolic roles that microbes play in the cycling of soil carbon compounds (that is, catabolic breakdown and anabolic formation). The concept of a soil “microbial carbon pump” is borrowed from marine literature and coupled with the “entombing effect” (stabilization of microbial residues via interactions with soil minerals) to create a framework for stimulating and guiding new research efforts targeted at the role of microbial synthesis and turnover in the formation of persistent carbon compounds in soils.
Funding
This work was supported by the Strategic Priority Research Program of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the National Natural Science Foundation of China, the National Key Research and Development Program of China, and the U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Science, Office of Biological and Environmental Research.
Publication
C. Liang, J.P. Schimel, and J.D. Jastrow, “The importance of anabolism in microbial control over soil carbon storage.” Nature Microbiology 2, 17105 (2017). [DOI: 10.1038/nmicrobiol.2017.105]
To view more DOE Office of Science highlights, go to https://science.energy.gov/news/highlights/
MORE NEWS FROMDepartment of Energy, Office of Science
MEDIA CONTACT
Kristin Manke
kristin.manke@science.doe.gov
CHANNELS
CITATIONS
Nature Microbiology 2, 17105 (2017). [DOI: 10.1038/nmicrobiol.2017.105]
KEYWORDS
Biological and Environmental Research, biological and environmental sciences, Nature Microbiology, soil carbon storage, Argonne National Laboratory, Chinese Academy of Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Carbon, soil carbon, Microbes, microbial activity, Microorganism, Microorganisms, Microbiology, Anabolic, soil, soil and carbon storage, Crops, Bacteria, Decomposition, decomposing, microbial carbon pump, carbon pump, Synthesis
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Underappreciated Microbes Now Get Credit for Holding Down Two Jobs in Soil
Soil microbes work as both decomposers and synthesizers of carbon compounds in soil, offering new answers with impacts to crops and eco-health.
Energy, Economy, and the Earth: The Benefits of Creating Feedback Loops
Scientists reduce uncertainties in future climate prediction by directly coupling an energy-economy model to an Earth system model.
How Grasslands Regulate Their Productivity in Response to Droughts
Scientists show that grasslands are more sensitive to changes in the amount of moisture in the air than to changes in precipitation.
Building Confidence in Hydrologic Models
Scientists evaluate seven hydrologic models to understand how each model agrees and differs.
New Research Shows Hydropower Dams Can Be Managed Without an All-or-Nothing Choice Between Energy and Food
Nearly 100 hydropower dams are planned for construction along tributaries off the Mekong River's 2,700-mile stretch. In Science Magazine, researchers present a mathematical formula to balance power generation needs with needs of fisheries downstream.
Making Fuel Out of Thick Air
In a new study, researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, Tufts University and Oak Ridge National Laboratory teamed up to explore the potential of rhodium-based catalysts for this conversion under milder conditions.
El Nino and Liquid Water Clouds Contribute to Antarctic Melt in 2015-2016
Atmospheric Radiation Measurement (ARM) observations provide clues on atmospheric contributions to an Antarctic melt event.
Designer Yeast Consumes Plant Matter and Spits Out Fatty Alcohols for Detergents and Biofuels
Highest concentration and yield of valuable chemicals reported in industrial yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
Scientists Create Stretchable Battery Made Entirely Out of Fabric
A research team led by faculty at Binghamton University, State University of New York has developed an entirely textile-based, bacteria-powered bio-battery that could one day be integrated into wearable electronics.
Old Rules Apply in Explaining Extremely Large Magnetoresistance
Physicists at the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory compared similar materials and returned to a long-established rule of electron movement in their quest to explain the phenomenon of extremely large magnetoresistance (XMR).
Applications Open: ECS Toyota Young Investigator Fellowship 2018-2019
ECS, in a continued partnership with the Toyota Research Institute of North America (TRINA), a division of Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing North America, Inc. (TEMA), is requesting proposals from young professors and scholars pursuing innovative electrochemical research in green energy technology.
Successful Startup Founder to Lead Entrepreneurship Program at Argonne
John Carlisle has been named the director of Chain Reaction Innovations (CRI), a program aimed at accelerating job creation through innovation, based at the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory.
Department of Energy Supports Argonne Nuclear Technologies
This fall, U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry announced nearly $4.7 million in funding for the department's Argonne National Laboratory across 16 projects in three divisions. Four of those TCF awards, representing more than $1 million in funds, are slated for Argonne's Nuclear Engineering division.
Southern Research Develops Gasifier Technology to Unlock Coal's Potential
Southern Research has been selected to receive nearly $1.7 million in U.S. Department of Energy funding to develop a new, cost-efficient gasifier capable of converting low-grade coal into synthesis gas (syngas) that can be used in a number of applications.
CEBAF Begins Operations following Upgrade Completion
The world's most advanced particle accelerator for investigating the quark structure of matter is gearing up to begin its first experiments following official completion of an upgrade to triple its original design energy. The Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility (CEBAF) at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility is now back online and ramping up for the start of experiments.
Chory and Walter Awarded Breakthrough Prizes
HHMI Investigators Joanne Chory and Peter Walter are among five scientists honored for transformative advances toward understanding living systems and extending human life.
Shantenu Jha Named Chair of Brookhaven Lab's Center for Data-Driven Discovery
Jha--a computational scientist who holds a joint appointment as an associate professor at Rutgers University--will lead a center that provides the focal point for data science research and development.
Five Brookhaven Lab Scientists Named 2017 American Physical Society Fellows
Anatoly Frenkel, Morgan May, Rachid Nouicer, Eric Stach, and Peter Steinberg were recognized for their outstanding contributions to astrophysics, materials physics, and nuclear physics.
Argonne Appoints Chief of Staff
Megan Clifford has been named Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, effective January 1, 2018.
Jefferson Lab Scientist Selected to Receive Francis Slack Award
Dr. Hari Areti, has been selected to receive the Francis G. Slack Award, established by the Southeastern Section of the American Physical Society, to honor excellence in service to Physics in the Southeastern U.S.
Underappreciated Microbes Now Get Credit for Holding Down Two Jobs in Soil
Soil microbes work as both decomposers and synthesizers of carbon compounds in soil, offering new answers with impacts to crops and eco-health.
Energy, Economy, and the Earth: The Benefits of Creating Feedback Loops
Scientists reduce uncertainties in future climate prediction by directly coupling an energy-economy model to an Earth system model.
How Grasslands Regulate Their Productivity in Response to Droughts
Scientists show that grasslands are more sensitive to changes in the amount of moisture in the air than to changes in precipitation.
Building Confidence in Hydrologic Models
Scientists evaluate seven hydrologic models to understand how each model agrees and differs.
El Nino and Liquid Water Clouds Contribute to Antarctic Melt in 2015-2016
Atmospheric Radiation Measurement (ARM) observations provide clues on atmospheric contributions to an Antarctic melt event.
Designer Yeast Consumes Plant Matter and Spits Out Fatty Alcohols for Detergents and Biofuels
Highest concentration and yield of valuable chemicals reported in industrial yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
Making Polymer Chemistry Click
Scientists unlock the key to efficiently make a new class of engineering polymers.
Photosynthesis without Cells: Turning Light into Fuel
An entirely human-made architecture produces hydrogen fuel using light, shows promise for transmitting energy in numerous applications.
Craters on Graphene: Electrons Impact
Novel defect control in graphene enables direct imaging of trapped electrons that follow Einstein's rules.
A Molecular Zipper for Efficient Gas Separation
Metal-organic frameworks with chains of iron centers adsorb and release carbon monoxide with very little energy input.
Spotlight
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project
Furman University
Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?
Salisbury University
Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems
Northeastern University
Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13
Cornell University
Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines
Kansas State University
High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor
Rowan University
Showing results0-4 Of 2215