- 2017-12-15 06:05:17
- Article ID: 686915
More Electronic Materials Opened Up with New Metal-Organic Framework
More materials for electronic applications could be identified, thanks to the discovery of a new metal-organic framework (MOF) that displays electrical semiconduction with a record high photoresponsivity, by a global research collaboration involving the University of Warwick.
Research published today in Nature Communications shows how high photoconductivity and semiconductor behaviour can be added to MOFs - which already have a huge international focus for their applications in gas storage, sensing and catalysis.
The new work, conducted by Universities in Brazil, the United Kingdom and France – including researchers at Warwick’s Department of Chemistry - found that the new MOF has a photoresponsivity of 2.5 × 105 A.W-1- the highest ever observed.
The MOF has been prepared using cobalt (II) ions and naphthalene diimides and acid as ligands. The structure shows anisotropic redox conduction, according to the directions of the crystal lattice. The conduction mechanism is sensitive to light, and may be modified or modulated according to the incident wavelength.
Photoactive and semiconducting MOFs are rare but desirable for electrical and photoelectrical devices.
These results are the first of this kind concerning MOFs and are the starting point for the possibility of discovery of even more functional materials, displaying properties suitable for practical applications.
The potential for use in electronic components and photoconversion devices, such as solar cells and photocatalysts provides a very exciting future for such materials.
Professor Richard Walton, from Warwick’s Department of Chemistry, commented:
"The material we have discovered paves the way for new applications of a topical family of materials in many areas ranging from technology to energy conversion. We illustrate how MOFs that combine organic and inorganic components can produce unique functional materials from readily available chemicals.
"Our work was underpinned by Warwick’s strengthening collaborative links with Brazilian universities and our exceptional equipment for materials analysis ”
The study was carried out with an international collaboration between the University of Warwick (UK), Universidade de São Paulo (Brazil), the Advanced Technology Institute at the University of Surrey (UK), and the University of Grenoble-Alpes (France).
Notes to editors:
The research, ‘Electrical conduction modulated by light in a cobalt and naphthalene diimide metal-organic framework’, is published in Nature Communications. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-017-02215-7
The collaboration between Universidade de São Paulo (Ribeirão Preto) and Warwick was initially funded by a Santander/Warwick Brazil Partnership Project in 2012 and led to a “special visiting researcher” position at Ribeirão Preto for Professor Richard Walton 2014-2018, funded by Conselho Nacional de Desenvolvimento Científico e Tecnológico in Brazil (CNPq) to study the preparation of new functional materials.
This resulted in visits to Warwick by a number of Brazilian research students over the past 4 years, including Evandro Castaldelli, the first author of this paper. The research performed at Warwick made use of state-of-the-art equipment available in the X-ray Diffraction Research Technology Platform (currently directed by Richard Walton), one of eight such facilities to provide underpinning technologies for interdisciplinary research at Warwick to enable world leading research (https://warwick.ac.uk/research/rtp/).
The University of Warwick & Brazil:
The University of Warwick has numerous significant links with Brazil – fostering key research collaborations, student recruitment in the country, and study abroad exchange programmes.
Warwick’s lead partners in Brazil are the Universidade de São Paulo (USP), Universidade Estadual Paulista ‘Júlio de Mesquita Filho’ (UNESP) and the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) - with the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio) providing an opportunity for undergraduates to experience Brazil through Study Aboard.
There is a growing network of around ninety Warwick researchers who are currently engaged in some form of collaboration with Brazilian institutions.
MORE NEWS FROMUniversity of Warwick
MEDIA CONTACT
Luke Walton
International Press Manager
l.walton.1@warwick.ac.uk
CITATIONS
Nature Communications
KEYWORDS
Solar, Energy, Electronics, electronics materials, Materials, Semiconductor, photoconductivity
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Columbia Engineers Develop Floating Solar Fuels Rig for Seawater Electrolysis
Chemical Engineering Prof Daniel Esposito has developed a novel photovoltaic-powered electrolysis device that can operate as a stand-alone platform that floats on open water. His floating PV-electrolyzer can be thought of as a "solar fuels rig" that bears some resemblance to deep-sea oil rigs--but it would produce hydrogen fuel from sunlight and water instead of extracting petroleum from beneath the sea floor. (International Journal of Hydrogen Energy)
National MagLab's Latest Magnet Snags World Record, Marks New Era of Scientific Discovery
The Florida State University-headquartered National High Magnetic Field Laboratory has shattered another world record with the testing of a 32-tesla magnet -- 33 percent stronger than what had previously been the world's strongest superconducting magnet used for research and more than 3,000 times stronger than a small refrigerator magnet.
Clearing the Air
A greater understanding of the dynamics of chemical reactions is leading to better models of atmospheric chemistry. Through this work, scientists are gaining insight into a key chemical able to break down some major air pollutants.
The Wet Road to Fast and Stable Batteries
An international team of scientists --- including several researchers from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory -- - has discovered an anode battery material with superfast charging and stable operation over many thousands of cycles.
Light Perfects Interfaces
Shining light on a growing semiconductor modifies its interface with the surface and could improve the optical properties of each.
Advance in Light Filtering Technology Has Implications for LCD Screens, Lasers and Beyond
Vector polarizers are a light filtering technology hidden behind the operation of many optical systems. They can be found, for instance, in sunglasses, LCD screens, microscopes, microprocessors, laser machining and more. Optical physicists published details of their new vector polarizer design this week in APL Photonics. The newly proposed design is a major advance in polarization technology because it enables flexible filtering of a wide range of light sources and generation of new light states.
Accelerating the Self-Assembly of Nanoscale Patterns for Next-Generation Materials
Scientists have come up with a way to massively speed up the ordering process for self-assembling materials. The resulting ultra-small, well-ordered patterns could be used in the fabrication of microelectronics, antireflective surfaces, magnetic data storage systems, and fluid-flow devices.
Beta of Neurodata Without Borders Software Now Available
Neuroscientists can now explore a beta version of the new Neurodata Without Borders: Neurophysiology (NWB:N 2.0) software and offer input to developers before it is fully released next year.
Scientists Discover Path to Improving Game-Changing Battery Electrode
Researchers from Stanford University, two Department of Energy national labs and the battery manufacturer Samsung created a comprehensive picture of how the same chemical processes that give cathodes their high capacity are also linked to changes in atomic structure that sap performance.
ESnet's Petascale DTN Project Speeds up Data Transfers between Leading HPC Centers
A new Petascale Data Transfer Node project aims to to achieve regular disk-to-disk, end-to-end transfer rates of one petabyte per week between major supercomputing facilities, which translates to achievable throughput rates of about 15 Gbps on real world science data sets.
LLNL Releases Newly Declassified Nuclear Test Videos
Researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) released 62 newly declassified videos today of atmospheric nuclear tests films that have never before been seen by the public.
NAU Researchers Join DOE Project to Study the Soil Microbiome and Its Effect on Carbon Persistence
NAU Regents' Professor Bruce Hungate, director of the Center for Ecosystem Science and Society (Ecoss), recently joined a new initiative lead by LLNL to study how the soil microbiome controls the mechanisms that regulate the stabilization of the organic matter in soil.
Four Scientists Win the Los Alamos Medal
Los Alamos National Laboratory will award four former researchers with the Los Alamos Medal for their scientific contributions.
Stewart Prager Honored with FPA Distinguished Career Award
Announcement of Fusion Power Associates career award for Stewart Prager
WVU Physicists Among Collaborators Granted $7 Million to Form U.S. Department of Energy Center of Excellence
Scientists pause each afternoon at Kirtland Air Force Base in Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, New Mexico, awaiting the daily lightning flash and unmistakable floor jolt that accompanies a Z shot
US Dept. Of Energy Grant to Advance Combined Heat and Power Systems in the Midwest
The University of Illinois at Chicago has received a five-year, $4.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to help industrial, commercial, institutional and utility entities evaluate and install highly efficient combined heat and power (CHP) technologies.CHP, also known as cogeneration, is a single system that produces both thermal energy and electricity.
Applications Open: ECS Toyota Young Investigator Fellowship 2018-2019
ECS, in a continued partnership with the Toyota Research Institute of North America (TRINA), a division of Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing North America, Inc. (TEMA), is requesting proposals from young professors and scholars pursuing innovative electrochemical research in green energy technology.
Successful Startup Founder to Lead Entrepreneurship Program at Argonne
John Carlisle has been named the director of Chain Reaction Innovations (CRI), a program aimed at accelerating job creation through innovation, based at the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory.
Department of Energy Supports Argonne Nuclear Technologies
This fall, U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry announced nearly $4.7 million in funding for the department's Argonne National Laboratory across 16 projects in three divisions. Four of those TCF awards, representing more than $1 million in funds, are slated for Argonne's Nuclear Engineering division.
Southern Research Develops Gasifier Technology to Unlock Coal's Potential
Southern Research has been selected to receive nearly $1.7 million in U.S. Department of Energy funding to develop a new, cost-efficient gasifier capable of converting low-grade coal into synthesis gas (syngas) that can be used in a number of applications.
Molecular Mousetraps Capture More Nuclear Waste
Cage-like molecules with internal chemical hooks remove three times more hazardous radioactive iodine compounds than current methods.
New Quantum Liquid Crystal--In the Driver's Seat
Lasers reveal a new state of matter--the first 3-D quantum liquid crystal.
Chemical "Pressure" Tuning Magnetic Properties
Unexpectedly, a little chemical substitution stabilizes unusual magnetic phase of vortexes called skyrmions.
Stirring up a Quantum Spin Liquid with Disorder
New, unexpected paradigm discovered: Disorder may actually promote an exotic quantum state, with potential for ultrafast computing.
Light Perfects Interfaces
Shining light on a growing semiconductor modifies its interface with the surface and could improve the optical properties of each.
Underappreciated Microbes Now Get Credit for Holding Down Two Jobs in Soil
Soil microbes work as both decomposers and synthesizers of carbon compounds in soil, offering new answers with impacts to crops and eco-health.
Energy, Economy, and the Earth: The Benefits of Creating Feedback Loops
Scientists reduce uncertainties in future climate prediction by directly coupling an energy-economy model to an Earth system model.
How Grasslands Regulate Their Productivity in Response to Droughts
Scientists show that grasslands are more sensitive to changes in the amount of moisture in the air than to changes in precipitation.
Building Confidence in Hydrologic Models
Scientists evaluate seven hydrologic models to understand how each model agrees and differs.
El Nino and Liquid Water Clouds Contribute to Antarctic Melt in 2015-2016
Atmospheric Radiation Measurement (ARM) observations provide clues on atmospheric contributions to an Antarctic melt event.
Spotlight
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project
Furman University
Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?
Salisbury University
Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems
Northeastern University
Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13
Cornell University
Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines
Kansas State University
High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor
Rowan University
Showing results0-4 Of 2215