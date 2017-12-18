- 2017-12-19 17:05:12
- Article ID: 687118
New Physics Understanding Provides Attractive Path for Developing Fusion Energy via a Steady-State Tokamak
International collaborators advance physics basis for tokamak plasma confinement at low rotation, potentially benefiting a fusion reactor.
The Science
Confining a fusion reactor’s plasma (similar to the matter at the heart of a star) in a doughnut-shaped magnetic bottle, known as a tokamak, without relying on the benefits of plasma rotation has been a long-standing challenge. The challenge is because fusion reactors that would be used for energy production are projected to have low rotation. For decades, experiments showed that the confinement degraded when the rotation was reduced. When the rotation slowed, the plasma become more turbulent and energy leaked out faster. Scientists have discovered a new steady-state plasma operation regime at the DIII-D National Fusion Facility that suppresses turbulence via magnetic shear and does not rely on rotation.
The Impact
In the new plasma operation regime, the beneficial effect of rotation shear is replaced by magnetic shear. Magnetic shear also opposes the formation of large turbulent eddies, which are a concern in fusion reactors. Maintaining a high degree of plasma confinement without plasma rotation could enable the economically attractive operation of a steady-state fusion reactor. The low transport achieved in these studies leads to very high levels of performance through a “transport barrier” in the plasma, approaching plasma parameters that would be required in fusion reactor power plants.
Summary
A collaboration of U.S.- and China-based magnetic fusion scientists is developing the physics basis for maintaining excellent energy confinement even in low-rotation plasmas where confinement normally suffers. In joint experiments on the DIII-D tokamak (San Diego, USA), scientists demonstrated an operating scenario known as “high poloidal beta (βP) scenario.” The scenario achieves improved energy confinement quality relative to standard H-mode (H98≥1.5) through the formation of an internal transport barrier at a large plasma radius. The confinement persists even at low plasma rotation. To achieve this result, the international team systematically analyzed the influence of toroidal rotation, plasma pressure, and current profile on turbulence suppression both in experiments and simulations. They discovered that in this scenario, a toroidal plasma characteristic known as the Shafranov Shift, which is proportional to the plasma pressure normalized to the poloidal field pressure, is responsible for turbulence suppression and the formation of the large-radius (r≥0.7) internal transport barrier. In Shafranov Shift stabilization, rotation plays a minor role in turbulence suppression. Transport simulations are in excellent agreement with the DIII-D experiments. The agreement gives confidence in the interpretation of how the mechanism works and in predictions for scenario extension. Experiments to adapt the DIII-D scenario on the superconducting tokamak EAST (Hefei, China) have led to the realization of the first 61 sec pure radiofrequency wave heated fully non-inductive H-mode with internal transport barrier features, an important first step for extending this scenario to long pulse high performance. Modeling using the trapped gyro-Landau-fluid transport code shows favorable projections of the high bP scenario to burning plasmas in ITER and the China Fusion Engineering Test Reactor.
Funding
This work is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Science, Fusion Energy Sciences under cooperative agreement DE-FC02-04ER54698. This work is supported by National Natural Science Foundation of China under grants 11575248, 11305209, and 11575246. This work is sponsored in part by National Magnetic Confinement Fusion Science Program of China under contracts 2015GB103001, 2015GB102004, 2015GB101000, and 2015GB110001. This work is also sponsored in part by the Youth Innovation Promotion Association Chinese Academy of Sciences (grant 2016384). Research was done in the DIII-D National Fusion Facility.
Publications
A.M. Garofalo, X. Gong, B.A. Grierson, Q. Ren, W.M. Solomon, E.J. Strait, M.A. Van Zeeland, C.T. Holcomb, O. Meneghini, S.P. Smith, et al., “Compatibility of internal transport barrier with steady-state operation in the high bootstrap fraction regime on DIII-D.” Nuclear Fusion 55, 123025 (2015).
C.T. Holcomb, W.W. Heidbrink, J.R. Feron, M.A. Van Zeeland, A.M. Garofalo, W.M. Solomon, X. Gong, D. Mueller, B. Grierson, E.M. Bass, et al., “Fast-ion transport in qmin>2, high-β steady-state scenarios on DIII-D.” Physics of Plasmas 22, 055904 (2015). [DOI: 10.1063/1.4921152]
Q. Ren, L.L. Lao, A.M. Garofalo, C.T. Holcomb, W.M. Solomon, E.A. Belli, S.P. Smith, O. Meneghini, J. Qian, G. Li, et al., “Test of bootstrap current models using high-βp EAST-demonstration plasmas on DIII-D.” Plasma Physics and Controlled Fusion 57, 025020 (2015).
Q.L. Ren, A.M. Garofalo, X.Z. Gong, C.T. Holcomb, L.L. Lao, G.R. McKee, O. Meneghini, G.M. Staebler, B.A. Grierson, J.P. Qian, et al., “Progress toward steady-state tokamak operation exploiting the high bootstrap current fraction regime.” Physics of Plasmas 23, 062511 (2016). [DOI: 10.1063/1.4948724]
S. Ding, G.S. Xu, Q. Wang, W.M. Solomon, Y. Zhao, X. Gong, A.M. Garofalo, C.T. Holcomb, G. McKee, Z. Yan, et al., “Scenario development for high βp low torque plasma with qmin above 2 and large-radius internal transport barrier in DIII-D.” Nuclear Fusion 57, 022016 (2017).
C. Pan, G.M. Staebler, L.L. Lao, A.M. Garofalo, X. Gong, Q. Ren, J. McClenaghan, G. Li, S. Ding, J. Qian, et al., “Investigation of energy transport in DIII-D High-βp EAST-demonstration discharges with the TGLF turbulent and NEO neoclassical transport models.” Nuclear Fusion 57, 036018 (2017).
MORE NEWS FROMDepartment of Energy, Office of Science
MEDIA CONTACT
Kristin Manke
kristin.manke@science.doe.gov
CHANNELS
CITATIONS
Nuclear Fusion 55, 123025 (2015),
Physics of Plasmas 22, 055904 (2015). [DOI: 10.1063/1.4921152],
Plasma Physics and Controlled Fusion 57, 025020 (2015),
Physics of Plasmas 23, 062511 (2016) [DOI: 10.1063/1.4948724],
Nuclear Fusion 57, 022016 (2017),
Nuclear Fusion 57, 036018 (2017)
KEYWORDS
Fusion Energy Sciences, fusion energy, fusion science, DIII-D National Fusion Facility, fusion and plasma sciences, Fusion, General Atomics, Nuclear Fusion, Physics of Plasmas, plasma physics, Plasma Physics and Controlled Fusion, Physics, Tokamak, tokamaks, Confinement, confining plasma, plasmas, plasma disruptions, fusion reactors, Fusion reactor design, Nuclear Reactor, Nuclear Reactors, plasma turbulence, Turbulence, Turbulent, Chinese Academy of Sciences
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Microwaves Can Plug Leaks in Fusion Plasmas
Microwave heating significantly alters Alfven waves, offering insights into the physics of the waves themselves.
Currents Always Find the Fastest Detour
Scientists map electrical currents emanating from the boundary of a tokamak plasma, providing new information for reactor design.
New Physics Understanding Provides Attractive Path for Developing Fusion Energy via a Steady-State Tokamak
International collaborators advance physics basis for tokamak plasma confinement at low rotation, potentially benefiting a fusion reactor.
Neutron Star Mergers Create Heavy Elements
Gravitational wave observations combined with optical and gamma-ray data confirm earlier predictions, offer insights into how the galaxy produces lead, mercury, and other elements.
A Functional Genomics Database for Plant Microbiome Studies
In Nature Genetics, a team led by JGI researchers assembled a catalog of bacterial genomes to identify and characterize candidate genes that aid bacteria in adapting to plant environments, specifically genes involved in bacterial root colonization.
Watching a Particle in a Dangerous Crowd
A new x-ray beam technique tracks atomic-level changes under real-world operating conditions.
Ringing Atomic Bell Probes Electrons
Measured strong coupling of vibrations and electrons could lead to controlled magnetism and electronic properties.
Star Mergers: A New Test of Gravity, Dark Energy Theories
Observations and measurements of a neutron star merger have largely ruled out some theories relating to gravity and dark energy, and challenged a large class of cosmological theories.
Putting Molten History on the Map
Focused x-ray beam revealed structural changes from laser heating, pinning down elusive melting point.
Theorists Propose Conditions Needed to Search for New Form of Matter
UPTON, NY-- As scientists have explored the structure and properties of matter at ever deeper levels they've discovered many exotic new materials, including superconductors that carry electric current with no resistance, liquid crystals that align to produce brilliant dynamic displays, and materials exhibiting various forms of magnetism.
Developing Next-Generation Sensing Technologies
Recently, the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) announced $20 million in funding for 15 projects that will develop a new class of sensor systems to enable significant energy savings via reduced demand for heating and cooling in residential and commercial buildings.
Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants
Offshore wind is becoming a reality in the United States, especially in the northeast states. To support this development, the Center for Future Energy System (CFES) at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute will present a webinar titled "Turbine and Transmission System Technologies for Offshore Wind (OSW) Power Plants." The program will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. Advance registration is required.
LLNL Releases Newly Declassified Nuclear Test Videos
Researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) released 62 newly declassified videos today of atmospheric nuclear tests films that have never before been seen by the public.
NAU Researchers Join DOE Project to Study the Soil Microbiome and Its Effect on Carbon Persistence
NAU Regents' Professor Bruce Hungate, director of the Center for Ecosystem Science and Society (Ecoss), recently joined a new initiative lead by LLNL to study how the soil microbiome controls the mechanisms that regulate the stabilization of the organic matter in soil.
Four Scientists Win the Los Alamos Medal
Los Alamos National Laboratory will award four former researchers with the Los Alamos Medal for their scientific contributions.
Stewart Prager Honored with FPA Distinguished Career Award
Announcement of Fusion Power Associates career award for Stewart Prager
WVU Physicists Among Collaborators Granted $7 Million to Form U.S. Department of Energy Center of Excellence
Scientists pause each afternoon at Kirtland Air Force Base in Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, New Mexico, awaiting the daily lightning flash and unmistakable floor jolt that accompanies a Z shot
US Dept. Of Energy Grant to Advance Combined Heat and Power Systems in the Midwest
The University of Illinois at Chicago has received a five-year, $4.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to help industrial, commercial, institutional and utility entities evaluate and install highly efficient combined heat and power (CHP) technologies.CHP, also known as cogeneration, is a single system that produces both thermal energy and electricity.
Applications Open: ECS Toyota Young Investigator Fellowship 2018-2019
ECS, in a continued partnership with the Toyota Research Institute of North America (TRINA), a division of Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing North America, Inc. (TEMA), is requesting proposals from young professors and scholars pursuing innovative electrochemical research in green energy technology.
Successful Startup Founder to Lead Entrepreneurship Program at Argonne
John Carlisle has been named the director of Chain Reaction Innovations (CRI), a program aimed at accelerating job creation through innovation, based at the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory.
Microwaves Can Plug Leaks in Fusion Plasmas
Microwave heating significantly alters Alfven waves, offering insights into the physics of the waves themselves.
Currents Always Find the Fastest Detour
Scientists map electrical currents emanating from the boundary of a tokamak plasma, providing new information for reactor design.
New Physics Understanding Provides Attractive Path for Developing Fusion Energy via a Steady-State Tokamak
International collaborators advance physics basis for tokamak plasma confinement at low rotation, potentially benefiting a fusion reactor.
Proton-Proton Fusion: Powering the Sun
Large-scale simulations of quarks promise precise view of reactions of astrophysical importance.
Neutron Star Mergers Create Heavy Elements
Gravitational wave observations combined with optical and gamma-ray data confirm earlier predictions, offer insights into how the galaxy produces lead, mercury, and other elements.
Watching a Particle in a Dangerous Crowd
A new x-ray beam technique tracks atomic-level changes under real-world operating conditions.
Ringing Atomic Bell Probes Electrons
Measured strong coupling of vibrations and electrons could lead to controlled magnetism and electronic properties.
Putting Molten History on the Map
Focused x-ray beam revealed structural changes from laser heating, pinning down elusive melting point.
Is There Structure in Glass Disorder?
For one of the strongest known materials, calculations clarify a long-standing debate about how atoms pack together.
Bending a New Tool for Low Power Computing
Theory predicts that bending a film will control spin direction and create a spin current for next-generation electronics.
Spotlight
The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project
Furman University
Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?
Salisbury University
Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems
Northeastern University
Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13
Cornell University
Showing results0-4 Of 2215