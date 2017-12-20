Two Argonne Scientists Recognized for a Decade of Breakthroughs

Two scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory have been named to the Web of Science’s Highly Cited List of 2017, ranking in the top 1 percent of their peers by citations and subject area.

Materials Scientist Khalil Amine and Energy and Environmental Policy Scientist David Streets say they are thrilled to see their work — and the laboratory — recognized in such a way.

“What makes this unique is that it reflects back on 10 years of research,” Amine said. “It’s an incredible honor, one for which I am very grateful.”

“I appreciate that researchers around the world value my work and are using it to further their own research. Argonne’s goal is to advance scientific understanding, and this is one measure of our success in that regard.” — David Streets, energy and environmental policy scientist at Argonne

The citation analysis, conducted by Clarivate Analytics, identifies the most frequently cited researchers, as determined by the extent to which their papers “have supported, influenced, inspired, and challenged other researchers around the globe.” The list includes more than 3,300 “highly cited researchers” in 21 science and social science fields.

“This means a lot to me,” Streets said. “I appreciate that researchers around the world value my work and are using it to further their own research. Argonne’s goal is to advance scientific understanding, and this is one measure of our success in that regard.”

According to Clarivate Analytics, the organization identifies highly cited researchers by using a compilation of science performance metrics and trend data based on scholarly paper publication counts and citation data from the Web of Science — the premier web-based environment for scientific and scholarly research literature totaling over 33,000 journals.

Khalil Amine, an Argonne Distinguished Fellow and Electrochemical Society Fellow, is head of the Technology Development group in the Battery Technology department within Argonne’s Chemical Sciences and Engineering division. He has enabled many discoveries in electrical energy storage. These include high-energy and high-power cathode materials for next-generation batteries that have the potential to power advanced electric vehicles globally.

Amine also is an advisor to the U.S. National Research Consul on battery-related technologies and a member of the Electrochemical Society, Materials Research Society, and American Ceramic Society. He has published 493 papers, secured more than 176 patents and patent applications, and garnered many scientific awards.

David Streets, who works in Argonne’s Energy Systems division, studies how human activities — particularly the generation and use of energy — affect the atmosphere. He has been active in the preparation of integrated assessments and policy evaluations of acid deposition, energy policy, urban air quality, and global climate change.

More recently, Streets has participated in United Nations Environment Programme studies of black carbon, ozone, and mercury. His research has focused on energy and environmental problems in China and throughout Asia.

Streets has participated in five NASA Asian air quality missions since 2000; this work has enhanced scientists’ understanding of air pollution in Asia and pollution transport to North America.

During the past three years, he researched the global emission of mercury, key to the development of more accurate atmospheric models. Mercury occurs naturally, but mining and fossil fuel combustion have led to widespread global mercury pollution.

