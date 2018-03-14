Doe Science news source
The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
  • 2018-04-11 16:05:40
  • Article ID: 692630

Sending Electrons on a Roller-Coaster Ride

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory / Richard Fenner.

    Susan Bettenhausen (left), William Jansma (right) and Matthew Kasa (center) work on the helical superconducting undulator being readied for installation at Argonne’s Advanced Photon Source.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory / Richard Fenner.

    Matthew Kasa and Susan Bettenhausen of the APS Accelerator Division Magnetic Devices Group put the finishing touches on installation of the Helical Superconducting Undulator in Sector 7 of the APS storage ring.

  • Credit: Image by Argonne National Laboratory / Richard Fenner.

    Argonne’s Helical Superconducting Undulator team includes Efim Gluskin, Yury Ivanyushenkov, Yuko Shiroyanagi, Joel Fuerst, Ibrahim Kesgin, Matt Kasa, Quentin Hasse and Susan Bettenhausen (left to right).

A first-of-its-kind X-ray instrument for frontier research with high-brightness X-rays is now in operation at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory. The new device utilizes a unique superconducting technology that speeds electrons on a path much like that of a roller coaster.

The insertion device (ID), called a Helical Superconducting Undulator (HSCU), was designed at the Advanced Photon Source (APS), a DOE Office of Science User Facility at Argonne. The device offers three primary advantages over other types of IDs for producing high-brightness X-rays: (1) it generates a stronger magnetic field than other IDs; (2) it allows researchers to select a single energy from the X-ray beam without using any X-ray optics; and (3) it produces an X-ray beam with circular polarization. Argonne developed the helical undulator with $2 million in funding from the DOE Office of Science.

“By looking at the X-rays and how they scatter and shimmer, we can tell how molecules are moving around in the material and on what timescales they are moving around.” — Jonathan Lang, director of the X-ray Science division at the APS.

Taken together, these advantages are exciting to researchers because the device allows them to collect data faster and more cleanly than with other, similar technology, as the HSCU does not require an extra optical device to perform experiments.

A typical ID is a set of powerful periodic magnetic structures that create high-brightness, forward-directed synchrotron radiation emission by forcing a stored charged particle beam (electrons at the APS) to perform wiggles or undulations as it passes through the device. The HSCU is the latest in a two-decade-long series of innovative IDs designed and delivered by Argonne scientists and engineers for the APS and other DOE synchrotron X-ray facilities.

A helical superconducting undulator is a very challenging device to integrate into an operating electron storage ring, such as the one at the APS, because it introduces strong limitations on the handling of the electron beam in the storage ring. It might cause disruptions in ring operations and, hence, in delivery of X-rays to waiting researchers. The ingenious mechanical and magnetic design of the HSCU coil geometry developed by APS engineers and physicists makes it nondisruptive to the steady operation of the APS storage ring. Researchers only know the HSCU is there because of the X-ray beams it delivers.

Efim Gluskin, an Argonne Distinguished Fellow and former APS division director who has led the undulator program at the APS from its inception, likened the motion of the electron bunch in the HSCU to the looping motion of a coiling roller coaster like the X Flight ride at the Six Flags Great America amusement park near Chicago. As electrons corkscrew through the device’s magnetic field, they generate the circularly polarized radiation.

But in order to force the spiral motions of electrons, a special magnet had to be built with a strong spiraling magnetic field. That goal was accomplished by wrapping superconducting wires around a corkscrew-shaped section of iron. The end result is a 1.1-meter-long superconducting electromagnet with many spiral-shaped, alternating-north-south magnetic poles; when the HSCU is energized, these magnetic poles send the electrons on their spiral path.

The HSCU provides researchers with a more intense X-ray beam that allows for faster data acquisition than conventional undulators, at timescales of a billionth of a second. Like conventional undulators, the new type of undulator can enable research on a range of complex phenomena, including the evolving dynamics of complex fluid flow and the magnetism of metals.

When operating conventional undulators, scientists must use an extra device equipped with X-ray optical components called monochromators to select their preferred X-ray beam energy. But the HSCU immediately delivers a monochromatic X-ray beam directly from the undulator to the sample being studied without the help of a monochromator. This design not only provides a more intense beam, but also a more coherent (or perfect) beam since any optic will have small imperfections that can introduce unwanted distortions into the X-ray beam. On the top of that advantage, the ability to produce circularly polarized radiation is important, since circular light is sensitive to properties of a material such as magnetism and molecular chirality — or handedness — that linear or unpolarized light cannot see. 

The new undulator began operating at the Sector 7-ID X-ray beamline of the APS on January 19, 2018. This beamline, managed by the Argonne X-ray Sciences division, is dedicated to ultrafast time-resolved measurements of materials. Scientists are planning to use the new device to study the dynamics of fuel injection; a better understanding of that process could lead to more fuel-efficient motor vehicles.

“They can bring this beam directly from the undulator and do a standard imaging experiment, like you would have an X-ray taken in a doctor’s office or a dental facility. But you can do it very fast here,” at intervals of a billionth of a second, said Jonathan Lang, director of the X-ray Science division at the APS.

Another technique that will benefit from the new undulator is X-ray photon correlation spectroscopy. This technique is the X-ray equivalent of shining a laser pointer against a wall; the spot it generates appears to shimmer, the result of intensity variations. “That’s caused by the roughness of the wall,” Lang said.

If that roughness were to change millions of times per second, scientists would be able to detect the corresponding change in the wall’s interference pattern using X-ray photon correlation spectroscopy. The single wavelength provided by the new undulator will permit experimenters to examine how materials evolve at even faster timescales than were possible before. “By looking at the X-rays and how they scatter and shimmer, we can tell how molecules are moving around in the material and on what timescales they are moving around,” Lang said.

The new undulator will also be used to perform phase contrast imaging to highlight certain aspects of the phenomena under study, such as diesel fuel that is composed of various light elements called hydrocarbons. Phase contrast imaging can enhance the contrast between the hydrocarbons and the air during experiments, letting researchers see structures that cannot be observed using conventional X-ray imaging, which only displays variations in density. For example, X-rays taken at a doctor’s office show bone more clearly than the much lighter soft tissue.

Gluskin expects the new superconducting undulators will become a common tool for future light sources and free electron lasers because they outperform existing permanent magnet undulators in delivery of bright X-ray beams for a wide energy range. The HSCU in particular opens the door for the next generation of more compact and cost-saving free electron lasers.

Superconducting undulator technology is also essential for the APS Upgrade. The upgrade will equip researchers with a next-generation facility to more precisely probe atomic and molecular structure and function, extending U.S. global leadership in hard X-ray (short wavelength) science and technological research for decades to come.

“The helical superconducting undulator will allow us to try out some techniques that we want to do in the upgrade,” Lang said.

Argonne National Laboratory seeks solutions to pressing national problems in science and technology. The nation's first national laboratory, Argonne conducts leading-edge basic and applied scientific research in virtually every scientific discipline. Argonne researchers work closely with researchers from hundreds of companies, universities, and federal, state and municipal agencies to help them solve their specific problems, advance America's scientific leadership and prepare the nation for a better future. With employees from more than 60 nations, Argonne is managed by UChicago Argonne, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science.

The U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit the Office of Science website.

MORE NEWS FROM

Argonne National Laboratory
Contact patient services
MEDIA CONTACT

Karen Mellen
Communications Lead
kmellen@anl.gov
Phone: 630-252-5325

CHANNELS
Engineering, Particle Physics, Technology, DOE Science News, Energy, Local - Illinois, Local - Chicago Metro
KEYWORDS

Advanced Photon Source (APS), Programs, Synchrotron Radiation, Synchrotron instruments & techniques

Related topics
Participating Labs
SEE ORIGINAL STUDY
view all latest news
Breaking

Building Lithium-Sulfur Batteries With Paper Biomass

Sending Electrons on a Roller-Coaster Ride ...

CMI Expands Research in Tech Metals as Rapid Growth in Electric Vehicles Drives Demand for Lithium, Cobalt ...

Tubular Science Improves Polymer Solar Cells ...

Biologically Inspired Membrane Purges Coal-Fired Smoke of Greenhouse Gases ...

Fast! Hard X-Ray Flash Breaks Speed Record ...

Tiny Distortions in Universe's Oldest Light Reveal Clearer Picture of Strands in Cosmic Web ...

Diamond-Based Circuits Can Take the Heat for Advanced Applications ...

Fusion Research Ignites Innovation ...

ADMX Announces Breakthrough in Axion Dark Matter Detection Technology ...

Champions in Science: Profile of Candice Kamachi, National Science Bowl(r) Champion ...

Removing the Brakes on Plant Oil Production ...

Report: Asian-Americans See the Biggest Gains in Buying Power ...

Ultra-Powerful Batteries Made Safer, More Efficient ...

Mirror, Mirror Made Safer, More Efficient ...

Neutrino Experiment at Fermilab Delivers an Unprecedented Measurement ...

Accelerating Scientific Discovery Through Code Optimization on Many-Core Processors ...

Tick, Tock on the 'Attoclock:' Tracking X-Ray Laser Pulses at Record Speeds ...

Tiny Bubbles on the 'Attoclock:' Tracking X-Ray Laser Pulses at Record Speeds ...

Notre Dame Researchers Developing Renewable Energy Approach for Producing Ammonia ...

Freedom and Flexibility: Thinking Outside the Cell for Functional Genomics ...

Trap, Contain and Convert ...

Story Tips from the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, April 2018 ...

Building Lithium-Sulfur Batteries With Paper Biomass ...

Champions in Science: Profile of Ian Scheffler, National Science Bowl(r) Champion, 2008 ...

First Direct Observations of Methane's Increasing Greenhouse Effect at the Earth's Surface ...

Cooling Method Could Relieve Heat Woes in Data Centers, Electric Vehicles ...

Making Rusty Polymers for Energy Storage ...

What a Mesh ...

PPPL-Led Research Enhances Performance of Germany's New Fusion Device ...

The Heat Is On: Temperature Heals Lithium Dendrites ...

Nanoscale Alloys From Elements Thought to Be Incapable of Mixing ...

New Technology Cleans Solar Panels to Enhance Efficiency ...

New Book Examines Bioethanol as a Promising Alternative to Fossil Fuels ...

Scientists Develop Sugar-Coated Nanosheets to Selectively Target Pathogens ...

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry Visits SLAC, Tours Site of X-ray Laser Upgrade ...

Exceptionally Efficient Extraction May Improve Management of Nuclear Fuel ...

Berkeley Lab Scientists Print All-Liquid 3-D Structures ...

It's a Trap! ...

Scientists Have Overestimated Meteor Sizes ...

Fleet of Automated Electric Taxis Could Deliver Environmental and Energy Benefits ...

Rewriting Resistance: Genetic Changes Increase Crops' Biomass and Sugar Release ...

Measuring the Glow of Plants From Below ...

Putting Quantum Scientists in the Driver's Seat ...

Nuclear Nonproliferation: U-M Participates in Major Project Monitoring Nuclear Reactors From Afar ...

Champions in Science: Profile of Jora Jacobi, National Science Bowl(r) Competitor ...

The Future of Photonics Using Quantum Dots ...

Research Hints at Double the Driving Range for Electric Vehicles ...

Lawrence Livermore to Lead United States-United Kingdom Consortium for Demonstrating Remote Monitoring of Nuclear Reactors ...

Q&A: Bruce Gates on the Molecules That Can Drive Chemical Reactions ...

Nickel in the X-Ray Limelight ...
X
X
X

  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

CMI Expands Research in Tech Metals as Rapid Growth in Electric Vehicles Drives Demand for Lithium, Cobalt

As increasing consumer interest in electric vehicles drives the demand for supplies of lithium and cobalt (ingredients in lithium-ion batteries), the Critical Materials Institute will begin new efforts this July to maximize the efficient processing, use, and recycling of those elements.

Tubular Science Improves Polymer Solar Cells

Novel engineered polymers assemble buckyballs into columns using a conventional coating process.

Biologically Inspired Membrane Purges Coal-Fired Smoke of Greenhouse Gases

A biologically inspired membrane intended to cleanse carbon dioxide almost completely from the smoke of coal-fired power plants has been developed by scientists at Sandia National Laboratories and the University of New Mexico.

Fast! Hard X-Ray Flash Breaks Speed Record

Lasting just a few hundred billionths of a billionth of a second, these bursts offer new tool to study chemistry and magnetism.

Tiny Distortions in Universe's Oldest Light Reveal Clearer Picture of Strands in Cosmic Web

Scientists have decoded faint distortions in the patterns of the universe's earliest light to map huge tubelike structures invisible to our eyes - known as filaments - that serve as superhighways for delivering matter to dense hubs such as galaxy clusters.

Diamond-Based Circuits Can Take the Heat for Advanced Applications

When power generators transfer electricity to homes, businesses and the power grid, they lose almost 10 percent of the generated power. To address this problem, scientists are researching new diamond semiconductor circuits to make power conversion systems more efficient. Researchers in Japan successfully fabricated a key circuit in power conversion systems using hydrogenated diamond. These circuits can be used in diamond-based electronic devices that are smaller, lighter and more efficient than silicon-based devices. They report their findings in this week's Applied Physics Letters.

ADMX Announces Breakthrough in Axion Dark Matter Detection Technology

This week, the Axion Dark Matter Experiment (ADMX) unveiled a new result, published in Physical Review Letters, that places it in a category of one: It is the world's first and only experiment to have achieved the necessary sensitivity to "hear" the telltale signs of dark matter axions. This technological breakthrough is the result of more than 30 years of research and development, with the latest piece of the puzzle coming in the form of a quantum-enabled device that allows ADMX to listen for axions more closely than any experiment ever built.

Removing the Brakes on Plant Oil Production

UPTON, NY--Scientists studying plant biochemistry at the U.S. Department of Energy's Brookhaven National Laboratory have discovered new details about biomolecules that put the brakes on oil production. The findings suggest that disabling these biomolecular brakes could push oil production into high gear--a possible pathway toward generating abundant biofuels and plant-derived bioproducts.

Ultra-Powerful Batteries Made Safer, More Efficient

An international team of researchers is laying the foundation for more widespread use of lithium metal batteries. They developed a method to mitigate the formation of dendrites - crystal-like masses - that damage the batteries' performance.

Mirror, Mirror

The mirror-like physics of the superconductor-insulator transition operates exactly as expected. Scientists know this to be true following the observation of a remarkable phenomenon, the existence of which was predicted three decades ago but that had eluded experimental detection until now. The observation confirms that two fundamental quantum states, superconductivity and superinsulation, both arise in mirror-like images of each other.


  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Doing the Neutron Dance

Two materials scientists, Suzanne te Velthuis and Stephan Rosenkranz, have been named fellows of the Neutron Scattering Society of America (NSSA).

Hirohisa Tanaka Joins SLAC to Push Limits of Neutrino Physics

Accomplished neutrino physicist Hirohisa Tanaka has joined the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory as a professor of particle physics and astrophysics. He oversees a group at the lab that is preparing for research with the future Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE) at the Long-Baseline Neutrino Facility (LBNF). The experiment will give scientists unprecedented opportunities to learn more about neutrinos - fundamental particles with mysterious properties that could play crucial roles in the evolution of the universe.

William Tang Wins 2018 Global Impact Award to Advance Development of Ai Software to Help Create "a Star on Earth"

Article announces William Tang's NVIDIA award.

University Teams to Compete in Department of Energy's 2018 National Cyber Defense Competition

The U.S. Department of Energy is proud to announce the 29 university teams selected to compete in the third annual Cyber Defense Competition (CDC), taking place April 6-7, 2018.

Jefferson Lab Announces May 19 Public Open House

The free event is open to the public and offers an opportunity for people of all ages to spend the day exploring this world-class research facility. The biennial open house features tours of the lab's unique particle accelerator facilities, as well as hands-on activities and interactive displays and demonstrations.

WVU Researchers Win Inaugural R&D Grant From AVEVA

West Virginia University is one of only two universities worldwide selected to receive a research and development program award from AVEVA, a leader in engineering and industrial software. The first-of-its-kind award will be used to focus on the research and development of next generation engineering design and simulation software.

NASA Awards Research Grant to Develop More Efficient Water Management Systems for Space Exploration

Efficient and compact cooling and water management systems are critical to human exploration of space. Two mechanical engineers at Wichita State University are researching ways to improve cooling efficiency and water recycling systems by developing a new device that affects water liquid-to-vapor changes.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Professor Jian Shi Receives Air Force Young Investigator Research Program Award

Jian Shi, assistant professor of materials science and engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has won a Young Investigator Research Program (YIP) award from the Air Force Office of Scientific Research (AFOSR). Shi will use the three-year, $450,000 grant to pursue fundamental research on nanoscale complex materials that could lead to the development of next-generation resilient and high-performance energy conversion and sensing technologies.

Kerstin Kleese van Dam Receives 32nd Town of Brookhaven Annual Women's Recognition Award for Science

The award recognizes the contributions Kleese van Dam--director of Brookhaven Lab's Computational Science Initiative since 2015--has made to scientific computing and data management over the past three decades.

Jefferson Lab Announces New Accelerator Science Leader

The Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility has announced that Andrei Seryi will become its new associate director for accelerator operations, research and development in June.


  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Tubular Science Improves Polymer Solar Cells

Novel engineered polymers assemble buckyballs into columns using a conventional coating process.

Fast! Hard X-Ray Flash Breaks Speed Record

Lasting just a few hundred billionths of a billionth of a second, these bursts offer new tool to study chemistry and magnetism.

Scientists Have Overestimated Meteor Sizes

First demonstration of high-pressure metastability mapping with ultrafast X-ray diffraction shows objects aren't as large as previously thought.

Rewriting Resistance: Genetic Changes Increase Crops' Biomass and Sugar Release

Using genetic engineering, scientists improve biomass growth and conversion in woody and grassy feedstocks.

Measuring the Glow of Plants From Below

Novel observations suggest a great potential of measuring global gross primary production via solar-induced fluorescence.

Scaling Plant Traits Stymied by Uncertainty in Measured Global Photosynthesis

Multiple plausible hypotheses in how maximum photosynthetic rates scale across the Earth lead to substantial variability in predicting carbon uptake.

Small Poke -- Huge Unexpected Response

Exotic material exhibits an optical response in enormous disproportion to the stimulus -- larger than in any known crystal.

Turning Up the Heat on Remote Research Plots Without Electricity

Flexible, tunable technique warms plants without need for electricity, aiding ecosystem research in remote locales.

Engineering Yeast Tolerance to a Promising Biomass Deconstruction Solvent

Chemical genomic-guided engineering of gamma-valerolactone-tolerant yeast.

Saplings Survive Droughts via Storage

Certain species of trees retain stored water, limit root growth to survive three months without water.


Spotlight

Wednesday March 14, 2018, 02:05 PM

Q&A: Al Ashley Reflects on His Efforts to Diversify SLAC and Beyond

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday February 15, 2018, 12:05 PM

Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week

University of Virginia Darden School of Business

Friday February 09, 2018, 11:05 AM

Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities

California State University, Channel Islands

Wednesday January 17, 2018, 12:05 PM

Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018

Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)

Wednesday January 17, 2018, 12:05 PM

Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code

Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)

Wednesday December 20, 2017, 01:05 PM

Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Monday December 18, 2017, 01:05 PM

The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Monday December 18, 2017, 12:05 PM

Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Tuesday October 03, 2017, 01:05 PM

Stairway to Science

Argonne National Laboratory

Thursday September 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

After-School Energy Rush

Argonne National Laboratory

Thursday September 28, 2017, 10:05 AM

Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Thursday September 21, 2017, 03:05 PM

From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday September 07, 2017, 02:05 PM

Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday August 31, 2017, 05:05 PM

Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building

Binghamton University, State University of New York

Wednesday August 23, 2017, 05:05 PM

Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code

Argonne National Laboratory

Saturday May 20, 2017, 12:05 PM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday May 17, 2017, 11:05 AM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Monday May 15, 2017, 01:05 PM

ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday April 07, 2017, 11:05 AM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Wednesday April 05, 2017, 12:05 PM

High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career

Argonne National Laboratory

Tuesday March 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Friday March 24, 2017, 10:40 AM

Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Wednesday February 15, 2017, 04:05 PM

Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition

Argonne National Laboratory

Friday January 27, 2017, 04:00 PM

Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Tuesday November 08, 2016, 12:05 PM

Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday May 13, 2016, 04:05 PM

More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Monday April 25, 2016, 05:05 PM

Giving Back to National Science Bowl

Ames Laboratory

Friday March 25, 2016, 12:05 PM

NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Tuesday February 02, 2016, 10:05 AM

Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Monday November 16, 2015, 04:05 PM

Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth

Ames Laboratory

Tuesday October 20, 2015, 01:05 PM

Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Tuesday April 22, 2014, 11:30 AM

University of Utah Makes Solar Accessible

University of Utah

Wednesday March 06, 2013, 03:40 PM

Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday November 16, 2012, 10:00 AM

Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City

Texas Tech University

Wednesday November 23, 2011, 10:45 AM

Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter

Temple University

Wednesday July 06, 2011, 06:00 PM

New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday April 22, 2011, 09:00 AM

First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money

Wake Forest University

Friday April 15, 2011, 12:25 PM

Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun

American University

Thursday February 10, 2011, 05:00 PM

ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof

University of Chicago

Tuesday January 25, 2011, 12:35 PM

Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction

Ithaca College

Tuesday December 07, 2010, 05:00 PM

UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park

University of California San Diego

Monday November 01, 2010, 12:50 PM

Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday September 10, 2010, 12:40 PM

Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit

Ithaca College

Tuesday July 27, 2010, 10:30 AM

Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute

Texas Tech University

Friday May 07, 2010, 04:20 PM

Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program

Creighton University

Wednesday May 05, 2010, 09:30 AM

National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy

JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society

Wednesday April 21, 2010, 12:30 PM

Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday March 03, 2010, 07:00 PM

Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Thursday February 04, 2010, 02:00 PM

Turning Exercise into Electricity

Furman University

Thursday November 12, 2009, 12:45 PM

Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future

National Wildlife Federation (NWF)




Showing results

0-4 Of 2215