- 2018-05-04 09:05:21
- Article ID: 693938
Magnetized Plasmas That "Twist Light" Can Produce Powerful Microscopes and More
A non-twisting laser beam moving through magnetized plasma turns into an optical vortex that traps, rotates, and controls microscopic particles, opening new frontiers in imaging.
The Science
To get the extremely high-resolution images vital to study new materials, microbes, and more, scientists often build microscopes based on optical vortices. Forming these tiny tornadoes of light is done using quartz or liquid crystals. However, using conventional materials for microscopes has its limits. As the power of the optical vortex increases, the material literally burns up and is destroyed. To produce the optical vortices, researchers needed a better approach. They devised a way to make optical vortices with 1000 times more power than previous methods. Their design uses strong, nonuniform magnetic fields to control plasmas, or ionized gases, to create the vortices.
The Impact
The new approach, known as a plasma q-plate, will revolutionize sources for generating optical vortices. The work will impact a broad range of applications. For example, the new approach could lead to super-resolution microscopy. It could increase the bandwidth of optical fiber and millimeter-wave wireless communications. Also, the new approach could benefit quantum communication with unbreakable encryption.
Summary
Light is a travelling wave of electric and magnetic fields. We all know that when a stone is thrown into a pond, the wavefronts form concentric circles. For a laser beam of light moving uniformly in one direction, the wavefronts form parallel sheets with a centrally peaked intensity profile. There exists another special type of light beam, called an optical vortex, whose wavefronts twist and rotate as it passes through space. An optical vortex has rotating wavefronts and a hollow intensity profile. This vortex can trap, rotate, and “control” microscopic particles or droplets, thereby functioning as an “optical spanner” that enhances the control flexibility of the “optical tweezers” that can trap particles. Development of this method for cooling and trapping particles won the 1997 Nobel Prize in Physics. Super-resolution microscopes, with resolutions smaller even than the diffraction limit of light, can also be built using optical vortices (see 2014 Nobel Prize in Chemistry).
Low intensity optical vortices can be formed using birefringent material media, such as quartz or liquid crystal, which split light into parallel and perpendicular “polarizations.” However, using conventional material media for the microscopes has its limitations. As the intensity (power) of the optical vortex increases, the material literally burns up. To produce high-power optical vortices, a team employed a plasma medium. The task of creating the required structure in plasma is challenging because plasma is inherently unstructured. The team’s approach circumvents the difficulty of creating structure by introducing anisotropy through a magnetic field. The team determined that a non-twisting laser beam, after propagating through magnetized plasma, could be converted into an optical vortex. The magnetized plasmas can manipulate the laser wavefront and directly convert a high-intensity Gaussian beam, say at a terahertz, into a twisted beam with high efficiency.
Funding
This work was supported by the Department of Energy (DOE), Office of Science, Fusion Energy Sciences; DOE National Nuclear Security Administration; and Air Force Office of Scientific Research.
Publication
K. Qu, Q. Jia, and N.J. Fisch, “Plasma q-plate for generation and manipulation of intense optical vortices.” Physical Review E 96, 053207 (2017). [DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevE.96.053207]
MORE NEWS FROMDepartment of Energy, Office of Science
MEDIA CONTACT
Kristin Manke
kristin.manke@science.doe.gov
CHANNELS
CITATIONS
Physical Review E 96, 053207 (2017). [DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevE.96.053207]
KEYWORDS
Fusion Energy Sciences, fusion science, Vortex, Physical Review E, Plasma, plasma science, Microscope, microscope resolution, Microscopes, Princeton University, Light, Laser, Lasers, Laser Beam, laser beams, optical vortex, Imaging, plasma q-plate, q plate, quantum communication, Photon, Photons, magnetized plasmas, Gaussian beams
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Magnetized Plasmas That "Twist Light" Can Produce Powerful Microscopes and More
A non-twisting laser beam moving through magnetized plasma turns into an optical vortex that traps, rotates, and controls microscopic particles, opening new frontiers in imaging.
Whistling While You Work: Fusion Scientists Find Inspiration in Atmospheric Whistles
Just like lightning, fusion plasmas contain odd electromagnetic whistler waves that could control destructive electrons in fusion reactors.
A Potentially Cheap, Efficient and Eco-Friendly System for Purifying Natural Gas
Fundamental researchers have proposed a novel two-part system for separating impurities from natural gas in the Journal of Renewable and Sustainable Energy. Natural gas primarily contains methane, but impurities in the gaseous mixture need to be removed before the methane can be put into the pipeline. The newly proposed purification system combines two separation methods and, in principle, promises to improve performance, reduce costs and diminish ecological side effects compared to benchmark technologies.
Zero Tolerance in Tokamaks: Eliminating Small Instabilities Before They Become Disruptions
Energetic ions and beam heating cause or calm instabilities, depending on the tokamak's magnetic field.
MURR Becomes First Reactor Facility to Join DOE's Isotope Program
DOE and MURR partner to ensure scientists have access to essential research isotopes.
Natural Gas Prices, Not 'War On Coal,' Were Key to Coal Power Decline
Steep declines in the use of coal for power generation over the past decade were caused largely by less expensive natural gas and the availability of wind energy - not by environmental regulations.
Chemists Develop MRI-Like Technique to Detect What Ails Batteries
A team of chemists has developed an MRI-based technique that can quickly diagnose what ails certain types of batteries--from determining how much charge remains to detecting internal defects--without opening them up.
Solar Powered Sea Slugs Shed Light on Search for Perpetual Green Energy
In an amazing achievement akin to adding solar panels to your body, a Northeast sea slug sucks raw materials from algae to provide its lifetime supply of solar-powered energy, according to a study by Rutgers University-New Brunswick and other scientists.
Ultrafast Atomic Snapshots Reveal Energy Flow in Superconductor
A team including SLAC researchers has measured the intricate interactions between atomic nuclei and electrons that are key to understanding intriguing materials properties, such as high-temperature superconductivity.
S&T Researchers Co-Author First Industry-Wide Report on Sustainable Jet Fuel Emissions
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine Transportation Research Board has released a flagship report on the air quality impacts of sustainable alternative jet fuel (SAJF) emissions. The report is based in part on reviews by Missouri University of Science and Technology faculty Dr. Philip D. Whitefield, chair and professor of chemistry and director of the Center for Research in Energy and Environment (CREE), and Dr. Donald E. Hagen, professor emeritus of physics.
Brookhaven Lab's Matthew Sfeir Named a Battelle "Inventor of the Year"
Matthew Sfeir--a chemical physicist at the Center for Functional Nanomaterials--is being recognized for his research to develop enabling technologies for next-generation electronic devices, particularly in the areas of thin-film optics and solar cells.
Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE's 28th National Science Bowl(r)
Students from Lexington High School in Lexington, Massachusetts, won the 2018 U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) National Science Bowl(r) (NSB) today in Washington, D.C. In the middle school competition, students from Odle Middle School in Bellevue, Washington, took home first place.
Department of Energy to Invest $30 Million in Quantum Science Initiative
U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry announced that the Department of Energy (DOE) plans to invest up to $30 million over the next three years in Quantum Information Science (QIS).
ACM's Software System Award Honors Project Jupyter Team
The Project Jupyter team has been honored with an ACM Software System Award for developing a tool that has had a lasting influence on computing. Project Jupyter evolved from IPython, an effort pioneered by Fernando Perez, a staff scientist in Berkeley Lab's Computational Research Division.
U of C Student Receives 2018 Rosalind Franklin Investigator Award
A University of Chicago graduate student in Biophysical Sciences has received the 2018 Rosalind Franklin Investigator Award from the Advanced Photon Source Users Organization.
SLAC and Stanford Open One of the World's Most Advanced Facilities for Cryo-EM
Menlo Park, Calif. -- A new facility for cryogenic electron microscopy, or cryo-EM, has opened at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. Built and operated in partnership with Stanford University, it's equipped with four state-of-the-art instruments for cryo-EM, a groundbreaking technology whose rapid development over the past few years has given scientists unprecedented views of the inner workings of the cell.
Four Argonne Researchers Earn International Honors
Four senior researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory have received international recognition for their groundbreaking work in combustion science and technology. Chemists Lawrence Harding, Albert Wagner, Stephen Klippenstein and James Miller have been inducted as fellows of The Combustion Institute.
Berkeley Lab's Julian Borrill Elected Co-Spokesperson of CMB-S4
Berkeley Lab's Julian Borrill has been elected co-spokesperson for the CMB-S4 collaboration, the next-generation ground-based experiment to study the Cosmic Microwave Background.
First 3-D Printed Wind-Blade Mold, Energy-Saving Nanoparticles Earn Sandia National Awards
Sandia National Laboratories won the Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer's national 2018 Technology Focus Award for the first wind turbine blades made from a 3-D printed mold. The labs also won FLC's Excellence in Technology Transfer Award for advanced nanomaterial window films.
Gorski to Use NSF CAREER Award to Expand Access to Clean Water and Electricity
Christopher Gorski, assistant professor of environmental engineering at Penn State, will develop devices that use electricity to desalinate water and can also generate their own electricity, thanks to an esteemed National Science Foundation (NSF) Early Career (CAREER) award.
Magnetized Plasmas That "Twist Light" Can Produce Powerful Microscopes and More
A non-twisting laser beam moving through magnetized plasma turns into an optical vortex that traps, rotates, and controls microscopic particles, opening new frontiers in imaging.
Whistling While You Work: Fusion Scientists Find Inspiration in Atmospheric Whistles
Just like lightning, fusion plasmas contain odd electromagnetic whistler waves that could control destructive electrons in fusion reactors.
Zero Tolerance in Tokamaks: Eliminating Small Instabilities Before They Become Disruptions
Energetic ions and beam heating cause or calm instabilities, depending on the tokamak's magnetic field.
MURR Becomes First Reactor Facility to Join DOE's Isotope Program
DOE and MURR partner to ensure scientists have access to essential research isotopes.
Tracking Down Helium-4's Quarks and Gluons
Scientists obtain the first exclusive measurement of deeply virtual Compton scattering of electrons off helium-4, vital to obtaining an unambiguous 3-D view of quarks and gluons within nuclei.
A Functional Genomics Database for Plant Microbiome Studies
Catalog of candidate genes involved in plant-microbe relationships.
A Novel Method for Comparing Plant Genes
Researchers develop a method of identifying gene expression patterns in drought-resistant plants.
A Game Changer: Protein Clustering Powered by Supercomputers
New algorithm lets biologists harness massively parallel supercomputers to make sense of a protein "data deluge."
Getting Magnesium Ions to Pick Up the Pace
Magnesium ions move very fast to enable a new class of battery materials.
Seeing How Next-Generation Batteries Power-Up
Scientists directly see how the atoms in a magnesium-based battery fit into the structure of electrodes.
Spotlight
Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE's 28th National Science Bowl(r)
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Q&A: Al Ashley Reflects on His Efforts to Diversify SLAC and Beyond
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week
University of Virginia Darden School of Business
Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities
California State University, Channel Islands
Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Showing results0-4 Of 2215