Doe Science news source
The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
  • 2018-05-14 13:05:20
  • Article ID: 694446

Huge "Thermometer" Takes Temperatures of Tiny Samples

New spectroscopic technique measures heat in itty-bitty volumes that could reveal insights for electronics and energy technology.

  • Credit: Image courtesy of Oak Ridge National Laboratory

    Scientists developed a new method to measure temperature over nanoscale volumes. The width of these volumes is much smaller than a human hair. The picture shows scientists Andrew Lupini (left) and Juan Carlos Idrobo (right) with the microscope that made it possible. The new microscope is called a Nion HERMES. It has extremely high energy resolution and a narrow electron beam. Using spectroscopic techniques called electron energy loss and gain spectroscopy, researchers determined the temperature of a material at the nanoscale. Knowing nanoscale temperatures could reveal insights to advance electronics, catalysis, and energy storage and generation technology.

The Science

The tool is a 13-foot-tall electron microscope nicknamed a “quantum spectrometer.” Scientists took advantage of spectroscopic techniques that have high spatial resolution when coupled with a narrow probe. They measured the local temperature of a material from a small volume. The width of the volume was about a billionth of a meter wide. That is approximately 100,000 times thinner than a human hair.

The Impact

Useful, yet unusual. At the nanoscale, materials don’t behave as they usually do (that is, when they are in larger quantities). For example, a block of gold is inert, but gold at the nanoscale is a catalyst. This discovery promises to improve our ability to understand physical and chemical behaviors that arise at the nanoscale. This tool could map atomic-scale vibrations due to heat. The vibrations affect microelectronic devices, semiconducting materials, and other technologies.

Summary

Atoms are always shaking. The higher the temperature, the more the atoms shake. In this study, scientists used a specialized instrument made by the Nion Company that produces images with both high spatial resolution and great spectral detail. The instrument is called HERMES, short for high-energy-resolution, monochromated, electron-energy-loss-spectroscopy scanning transmission electron microscope.

Scientists used HERMES to measure the temperature of semiconducting hexagonal boron nitride. They observed atomic vibrations that correspond to heat in the material. They characterized nanoscale environments at room temperature to about 1300 degrees Celsius (2372 degrees Fahrenheit) using a newly developed Protochips heating device. Unlike typical thermometers, the HERMES “thermometer” does not require prior temperature calibration. The experimenter need only know the energy and intensity of an atomic vibration in a material—both of which are measured during the experiment.

This experiment used electron energy gain and loss spectroscopies to study atomic vibrations. In electron energy loss spectroscopy, the microscope’s electron beam loses energy as it passes through the sample. In contrast, in energy gain spectroscopy, the electrons gain energy from interacting with the sample. The scientists calculated the ratio between energy gain and loss to derive the temperature of the tiny portion of the sample through which the electrons traveled. This gives the “thermometer” nanoscale resolution. It may now be possible to characterize local temperature during phase transitions in materials. HERMES could be useful for studying devices working across a wide range of temperatures, from electronics operating under ambient conditions to vehicle catalysts performing at over 300 degrees Celsius (around 570 degrees Fahrenheit).

Funding

This research was supported by the Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences, a Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science user facility at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), and by the Materials Sciences and Engineering Division of DOE’s Office of Science, Basic Energy Sciences (BES). This research used resources of the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center, a DOE Office of Science user facility at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and instrumentation within ORNL’s Materials Characterization Core. This work used the Extreme Science and Engineering Discovery Environment (XSEDE), which is supported by the National Science Foundation. Theoretical work at Vanderbilt University was supported by a DOE BES award and by the McMinn Endowment.

Publication

J.C. Idrobo, A.R. Lupini, T. Feng, R.R. Unocic, F.S. Walden, D.S. Gardiner, T.C. Lovejoy, N. Dellby, S.T. Pantelides, and O.L. Krivanek, “Temperature measurement by a nanoscale electron probe using energy gain and loss spectroscopy.” Physical Review Letters 120, 095901 (2018). [DOI 10.1103/PhysRevLett.120.095901]

MORE NEWS FROM

Department of Energy, Office of Science
Contact patient services
MEDIA CONTACT

Kristin Manke
kristin.manke@science.doe.gov

CHANNELS
All Journal News, DOE Science News, Energy, Materials Science, Quantum Mechanics, DOE Science News, Local - DC, Local - DC Metro
CITATIONS

Physical Review Letters 120, 095901 (2018). [DOI 10.1103/PhysRevLett.120.095901]

KEYWORDS

Basic Energy Sciences, Basic Energy Research, Material Science, material sciences, Materials Science, Materials Science & Engineering, materials science engineering, materials sciences, ASCR, BES, Advanced Scientific Computing Research, NERSC, CNMS, Thermometer, National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center, Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences, Nanomaterial, Nanomaterials, Nanoscience, Microscope, electron probes, Spectroscopy, PRL, Physical Review Letters , Temperature, spectroscopic measurements, quantum spectrometer, Nanoscale, Microscopes, microscope resolution, Hermes, electron energy loss spectrometry, electron energy loss spectroscopy, Instrumentation, Instrument, scientific instruments, atomic vibrations

Related topics
Participating Labs
SEE ORIGINAL STUDY
view all latest news
Breaking

MURR Becomes First Reactor Facility to Join DOE's Isotope Program

Huge "Thermometer" Takes Temperatures of Tiny Samples ...

Profiling Extreme Beams: Scientists Devise New Diagnostic for Cutting-Edge and Next-Gen Particle Accelerators ...

Water, Water, Everywhere, but How Does It Flow? ...

Made in the USA: Department of Energy Labs Help Advance Technology to Ensure Supply of Key Medical Isotopes ...

Nanodiamonds Are Forever ...

Taking the Stress out of Residual Stress Mapping ...

Tau-Tolly Microtubular! ...

NASA Spacecraft Finds New Type of Magnetic Explosion ...

Whistler Waves Appear to Scatter Runaway Electrons in Fusion Plasmas ...

APS-CNM Users Meeting Helps Scientists Plan for an Even Brighter Future ...

The Weak Side of the Proton ...

SLAC's X-ray Laser Opens New View on Proteins Related to Alzheimer's Disease ...

CFN Scientist Spotlight: Ashley Head Brings Surface Studies out of the Realm of Physics into Chemistry ...

Powerful Hurricanes Strengthen Faster Now Than 30 Years Ago ...

Engineers Studying Nanodefects Suspected of Causing Early Failures of Electrical Materials ...

Better Cleaning In Cold? Researchers Explore Ways to Enhance Detergent Performance In Low Temperature Washing ...

SimEarth In Cold? Researchers Explore Ways to Enhance Detergent Performance In Low Temperature Washing ...

Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science ...

Design for Magnetoelectric Device May Improve Your Memory ...

Magnetized Plasmas That "Twist Light" Can Produce Powerful Microscopes and More ...

Whistling While You Work: Fusion Scientists Find Inspiration in Atmospheric Whistles ...

Zero Tolerance in Tokamaks: Eliminating Small Instabilities Before They Become Disruptions ...

MURR Becomes First Reactor Facility to Join DOE's Isotope Program ...

Chemists Develop MRI-Like Technique to Detect What Ails Batteries ...

Solar Powered Sea Slugs Shed Light on Search for Perpetual Green Energy ...

Ultrafast Atomic Snapshots Reveal Energy Flow in Superconductor ...

S&T Researchers Co-Author First Industry-Wide Report on Sustainable Jet Fuel Emissions ...

Tracking Down Helium-4's Quarks and Gluons ...

PSI Researchers Seek Existence of Exotic Quantum Spin Ice ...

'Game Changing' Space-Mission Power System Passes Tests with Flying Colors ...

Shake Rattle and Code ...

Take Me Home, Country Roads: The Future of Autonomous and Electric Vehicles in Rural Areas ...

Scientists Find a New Way to Make Novel Materials by 'Un-Squeezing' ...

Story Tips from the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, May 2018 ...

Argonne's Exemplary Student Research Program Inspires Girls to Join the Sciences ...

X-Ray Scientists Create Tiny, Super-Thin Sheets of Flowing Water that Shimmer Like Soap Bubbles ...

A Functional Genomics Database for Plant Microbiome Studies ...

A Novel Method for Comparing Plant Genes ...

Unusual Magnetic Structure May Support Next-Generation Technology ...

Balancing Nuclear and Renewable Energy ...

Nuclear Radiation Detecting Device Could Lead to New Homeland Security Tool ...

Cracking the Catalytic Code ...

A Game Changer: Protein Clustering Powered by Supercomputers ...

Americans Ramp Up Use of Solar and Wind Energy in 2017 ...

LLNL Maps Out Deployment of Carbon Capture and Sequestration for Ethanol Production ...

Going with the Hypersonic Flow ...

A SLAC Legend Gives the Lab His Lifetime Collection of Precious Foils ...

Machine Speak: Left to Their Own Devices, Computers Can Figure It Out ...

New High-Resolution Exascale Earth Modeling System for Energy ...

Champions in Science: Profile of Andrew Mills, National Science Bowl(r) Champion ...
X
X
X

  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Huge "Thermometer" Takes Temperatures of Tiny Samples

New spectroscopic technique measures heat in itty-bitty volumes that could reveal insights for electronics and energy technology.

Profiling Extreme Beams: Scientists Devise New Diagnostic for Cutting-Edge and Next-Gen Particle Accelerators

The world's cutting-edge particle accelerators are pushing the extremes in high-brightness beams and ultrashort pulses to explore matter in new ways. To optimize their performance - and to prepare for next-generation facilities that will push these extremes further - scientists have devised a new tool that can measure how bright these beams are, even for pulses that last only quadrillionths or even quintillionths of a second.

Water, Water, Everywhere, but How Does It Flow?

Scientists use new X-ray technique to see how water moves at the molecular level.

Nanodiamonds Are Forever

Argonne researchers have created a self-generating, very-low-friction dry lubricant that lasts so long it could almost be confused with forever.

Taking the Stress out of Residual Stress Mapping

Researchers from the University of Virginia are using neutrons to explore fundamental work in residual stress mapping that promises more precise science down the road for Oak Ridge National Laboratory and similar facilities around the world. The UVA team's research will provide insight into the accuracy of residual stress mapping measurements in such materials when the neutron beam must travel large distances through the sample.

Tau-Tolly Microtubular!

Structural model of physiological tau-microtubule interactions sheds light on neurological diseases that correlate with their disruption

NASA Spacecraft Finds New Type of Magnetic Explosion

Four NASA spacecraft have observed magnetic reconnection in a turbulent region of the Earth's outer atmosphere known as the magnetosheath, the planet's first line of defense against the intensity of solar wind. The new insights could help us understand how such phenomena affect Earth's atmosphere.

APS-CNM Users Meeting Helps Scientists Plan for an Even Brighter Future

The Advanced Photon Source and Center for Nanoscale Materials will host the APS-CNM Users Meeting to be held at Argonne from May 7 to 10.

Revealing the Mysteries of Superconductors: Ames Lab's New Scope Takes a Closer Look

The U.S. Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory has successfully demonstrated that a new type of optical magnetometer, the NV magnetoscope, can map a unique feature of superconductive materials that along with zero resistance defines the superconductivity itself.

The Weak Side of the Proton

A new result from the Q-weak experiment at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility provides a precision test of the weak force, one of four fundamental forces in nature. This result, published recently in Nature, also constrains possibilities for new particles and forces beyond our present knowledge.


  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Planck Collaboration Wins 2018 Gruber Cosmology Prize

The Planck Team--including researchers in Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory's (Berkeley Lab's) Computational Research and Physics divisions--have been awarded the 2018 Gruber Cosmology Prize.

PPPL Physicists to Create New X-Ray Diagnostics for the WEST Fusion Device in France

A team of PPPL scientists has won a DOE Office of Science award to develop new X-ray diagnostics for WEST -- the Tungsten (W) Environment in Steady-state Tokamak -- in Cadarache, France.

Construction Begins on One of the World's Most Sensitive Dark Matter Experiments

The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science and the National Science Foundation have approved funding and start of construction for the SuperCDMS SNOLAB experiment, which will begin in the early 2020s to hunt for light dark matter particles. DOE's Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory is playing a major role in building this new experiment, which is hosted at SNOLAB in Canada and managed by DOE's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.

Construction Begins on One of the World's Most Sensitive Dark Matter Experiments

The U.S. Department of Energy has approved funding and start of construction for the SuperCDMS SNOLAB experiment, which will begin operations in the early 2020s to hunt for hypothetical dark matter particles called weakly interacting massive particles, or WIMPs. The experiment will be at least 50 times more sensitive than its predecessor, exploring WIMP properties that can't be probed by other experiments and giving researchers a powerful new tool to understand one of the biggest mysteries of modern physics.

Argonne Scientist Wins International Award for Magnetism Research

Samuel Bader, a longtime materials scientist at the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory, is one of three researchers to earn the 2018 prestigious Magnetism Award and Neel Medal of the International Union of Pure and Applied Physics.

Brookhaven Lab's Matthew Sfeir Named a Battelle "Inventor of the Year"

Matthew Sfeir--a chemical physicist at the Center for Functional Nanomaterials--is being recognized for his research to develop enabling technologies for next-generation electronic devices, particularly in the areas of thin-film optics and solar cells.

Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE's 28th National Science Bowl(r)

Students from Lexington High School in Lexington, Massachusetts, won the 2018 U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) National Science Bowl(r) (NSB) today in Washington, D.C. In the middle school competition, students from Odle Middle School in Bellevue, Washington, took home first place.

Department of Energy to Invest $30 Million in Quantum Science Initiative

U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry announced that the Department of Energy (DOE) plans to invest up to $30 million over the next three years in Quantum Information Science (QIS).

ACM's Software System Award Honors Project Jupyter Team

The Project Jupyter team has been honored with an ACM Software System Award for developing a tool that has had a lasting influence on computing. Project Jupyter evolved from IPython, an effort pioneered by Fernando Perez, a staff scientist in Berkeley Lab's Computational Research Division.

U of C Student Receives 2018 Rosalind Franklin Investigator Award

A University of Chicago graduate student in Biophysical Sciences has received the 2018 Rosalind Franklin Investigator Award from the Advanced Photon Source Users Organization.


  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Huge "Thermometer" Takes Temperatures of Tiny Samples

New spectroscopic technique measures heat in itty-bitty volumes that could reveal insights for electronics and energy technology.

Water, Water, Everywhere, but How Does It Flow?

Scientists use new X-ray technique to see how water moves at the molecular level.

Magnetized Plasmas That "Twist Light" Can Produce Powerful Microscopes and More

A non-twisting laser beam moving through magnetized plasma turns into an optical vortex that traps, rotates, and controls microscopic particles, opening new frontiers in imaging.

Whistling While You Work: Fusion Scientists Find Inspiration in Atmospheric Whistles

Just like lightning, fusion plasmas contain odd electromagnetic whistler waves that could control destructive electrons in fusion reactors.

Zero Tolerance in Tokamaks: Eliminating Small Instabilities Before They Become Disruptions

Energetic ions and beam heating cause or calm instabilities, depending on the tokamak's magnetic field.

MURR Becomes First Reactor Facility to Join DOE's Isotope Program

DOE and MURR partner to ensure scientists have access to essential research isotopes.

Tracking Down Helium-4's Quarks and Gluons

Scientists obtain the first exclusive measurement of deeply virtual Compton scattering of electrons off helium-4, vital to obtaining an unambiguous 3-D view of quarks and gluons within nuclei.

A Functional Genomics Database for Plant Microbiome Studies

Catalog of candidate genes involved in plant-microbe relationships.

A Novel Method for Comparing Plant Genes

Researchers develop a method of identifying gene expression patterns in drought-resistant plants.

A Game Changer: Protein Clustering Powered by Supercomputers

New algorithm lets biologists harness massively parallel supercomputers to make sense of a protein "data deluge."


Spotlight

Monday May 07, 2018, 10:30 AM

Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Wednesday May 02, 2018, 04:05 PM

Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE's 28th National Science Bowl(r)

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Thursday April 12, 2018, 07:05 PM

The Race for Young Scientific Minds

Argonne National Laboratory

Wednesday March 14, 2018, 02:05 PM

Q&A: Al Ashley Reflects on His Efforts to Diversify SLAC and Beyond

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday February 15, 2018, 12:05 PM

Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week

University of Virginia Darden School of Business

Friday February 09, 2018, 11:05 AM

Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities

California State University, Channel Islands

Wednesday January 17, 2018, 12:05 PM

Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018

Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)

Wednesday January 17, 2018, 12:05 PM

Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code

Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)

Wednesday December 20, 2017, 01:05 PM

Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Monday December 18, 2017, 01:05 PM

The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Monday December 18, 2017, 12:05 PM

Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Tuesday October 03, 2017, 01:05 PM

Stairway to Science

Argonne National Laboratory

Thursday September 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

After-School Energy Rush

Argonne National Laboratory

Thursday September 28, 2017, 10:05 AM

Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Thursday September 21, 2017, 03:05 PM

From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday September 07, 2017, 02:05 PM

Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday August 31, 2017, 05:05 PM

Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building

Binghamton University, State University of New York

Wednesday August 23, 2017, 05:05 PM

Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code

Argonne National Laboratory

Saturday May 20, 2017, 12:05 PM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday May 17, 2017, 11:05 AM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Monday May 15, 2017, 01:05 PM

ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday April 07, 2017, 11:05 AM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Wednesday April 05, 2017, 12:05 PM

High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career

Argonne National Laboratory

Tuesday March 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Friday March 24, 2017, 10:40 AM

Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Wednesday February 15, 2017, 04:05 PM

Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition

Argonne National Laboratory

Friday January 27, 2017, 04:00 PM

Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Tuesday November 08, 2016, 12:05 PM

Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday May 13, 2016, 04:05 PM

More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Monday April 25, 2016, 05:05 PM

Giving Back to National Science Bowl

Ames Laboratory

Friday March 25, 2016, 12:05 PM

NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Tuesday February 02, 2016, 10:05 AM

Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Monday November 16, 2015, 04:05 PM

Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth

Ames Laboratory

Tuesday October 20, 2015, 01:05 PM

Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Tuesday April 22, 2014, 11:30 AM

University of Utah Makes Solar Accessible

University of Utah

Wednesday March 06, 2013, 03:40 PM

Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday November 16, 2012, 10:00 AM

Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City

Texas Tech University

Wednesday November 23, 2011, 10:45 AM

Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter

Temple University

Wednesday July 06, 2011, 06:00 PM

New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday April 22, 2011, 09:00 AM

First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money

Wake Forest University

Friday April 15, 2011, 12:25 PM

Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun

American University

Thursday February 10, 2011, 05:00 PM

ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof

University of Chicago

Tuesday January 25, 2011, 12:35 PM

Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction

Ithaca College

Tuesday December 07, 2010, 05:00 PM

UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park

University of California San Diego

Monday November 01, 2010, 12:50 PM

Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday September 10, 2010, 12:40 PM

Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit

Ithaca College

Tuesday July 27, 2010, 10:30 AM

Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute

Texas Tech University

Friday May 07, 2010, 04:20 PM

Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program

Creighton University

Wednesday May 05, 2010, 09:30 AM

National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy

JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society

Wednesday April 21, 2010, 12:30 PM

Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)




Showing results

0-4 Of 2215