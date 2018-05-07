An international team led by scientists at Berkeley Lab and UC Berkeley discovered how to exploit defects in nanoscale and microscale diamonds and potentially enhance the sensitivity of magnetic resonance imaging and nuclear magnetic resonance systems while eliminating the need for their costly and bulky superconducting magnets.

- 2018-05-18 14:05:20
- Article ID: 694826
Diamond 'Spin-Off' Tech Could Lead to Low-Cost Medical Imaging and Drug Discovery Tools
Team led by Berkeley Lab and UC Berkeley researchers exploits tiny defects in diamonds to pave the way for enhanced biological imaging and drug studies
An international team led by scientists at the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) and UC Berkeley discovered how to exploit defects in nanoscale and microscale diamonds and potentially enhance the sensitivity of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) systems while eliminating the need for their costly and bulky superconducting magnets.
"This has been a longstanding unsolved problem in our field, and we were able to find a way to overcome it and to show that the solution is very simple," said Ashok Ajoy, a postdoctoral researcher in the Materials Sciences Division at Berkeley Lab, and the Department of Chemistry at UC Berkeley, who served as the lead author of the study. "No one has ever done this before. The mechanism that we discovered is completely new."
MRI machines are employed to locate cancerous tumors and aid in the development of treatment plans, while NMR machines are used to examine the atomic-scale structure and chemistry of drug compounds and other molecules.
The new technique, described in the May 18 edition of the Science Advances journal, could lead to the direct use of these tiny diamonds for rapid and enhanced biological imaging. Researchers will also seek to transfer this special tuning, known as spin polarization, to a harmless fluid such as water, and to inject the fluid into a patient for faster MRI scans. The high surface area of the tiny particles is key in this effort, researchers noted.
Enhancing this spin polarization in the electrons of the diamonds' atoms can be likened to aligning some compass needles facing in many different directions to the same direction. These "hyperpolarized" spins could provide a sharper contrast for imaging than conventional superconducting magnets.
"This important discovery in the hyperpolarization of nano- and microscale diamonds has enormous scientific and commercial implications," Ajoy said, as some of the most advanced MRI and NMR machines can be incredibly expensive and out of reach for some hospitals and research institutions.
"This could help expand the market for MRI and NMR," he said, and could also potentially shrink the devices from room-sized to benchtop-sized, which “has been the dream from the start." Ajoy is a member of the Alex Pines research lab at UC Berkeley – Pines is a senior faculty scientist in Berkeley Lab's Materials Sciences Division, and a pioneer in the development of NMR as a research tool.
Scientists had struggled to overcome a problem in properly orienting the diamonds to achieve a more uniform spin polarization – and this problem was even more pronounced in collections of very small diamonds that presented a chaotic jumble of orientations. Earlier efforts, for example, had explored whether drilling tiny features into diamond samples could aid in controlling their spin polarization.
The tunable spin properties in diamonds with defects known as nitrogen vacancies – in which nitrogen atoms take the place of carbon atoms in the crystal structure of diamonds – have also been studied for potential use in quantum computing. In those applications, scientists seek to control the spin polarization of electrons as a way to transmit and store information like the ones and zeros in more conventional magnetic computer data storage.
In the latest study, scientists found that by zapping a collection of microscale diamonds with green laser light, subjecting it to a weak magnetic field, and sweeping across the sample with a microwave source, they could enhance this controllable spin polarization property in the diamonds by hundreds of times compared with conventional MRI and NMR machines.
Emanuel Druga, an electrician in the UC Berkeley College of Chemistry R&D shops, devised a large measurement tool for the new technique that proved instrumental in confirming and fine-tuning the spin polarization properties of the diamond samples.
"It allowed us to debug this in about a week," Ajoy said.
The device helped researchers to home in on a good size for the diamond crystals. At first, they were using crystals that measured about 100 microns, or 100 millionths of an inch across. The tiny samples of pinkish diamonds resemble fine red sand. After testing, they found that diamonds measuring about 1 to 5 microns performed about twice as well.
The tiny diamonds can be manufactured in economical processes by converting graphite into diamond, for example.
The team of scientists has already developed a miniaturized system that uses off-the-shelf components to produce the laser light, microwave energy, and magnetic field required to produce the spin polarization in the diamond samples, and they have applied for patents on the technique and the hyperpolarization system.
"You could think of retrofitting existing NMR magnets with one of these systems," said Raffi Nazaryan, who participated in the study as an undergraduate researcher at Berkeley Lab and UC Berkeley. Prototypes of the system cost just several thousand dollars, he noted.
While the spin is short-lived, researchers said they are exploring ways to continuously polarize the samples, and are also researching how to transfer this polarization to liquids.
Ajoy said, "We could potentially recycle the liquid so it flows in a closed loop, or keep injecting newly polarized liquid."
Scientists from The City College of New York, Peking University in China, TU Dortmund University in Germany, and the Graduate Center of the City University of New York also participated in the study. This work was supported by the National Science Foundation, the Research Corporation for Science Advancement.
###
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory addresses the world’s most urgent scientific challenges by advancing sustainable energy, protecting human health, creating new materials, and revealing the origin and fate of the universe. Founded in 1931, Berkeley Lab’s scientific expertise has been recognized with 13 Nobel Prizes. The University of California manages Berkeley Lab for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science. For more, visit www.lbl.gov.
DOE’s Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit science.energy.gov.
MORE NEWS FROMLawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
MEDIA CONTACT
Glenn Roberts
Science Writer
geroberts@lbl.gov
Phone: (510) 486-5582
Mobile: (510) 520-0843
CHANNELS
CITATIONS
Science Advances, May 18, 2018
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Diamond 'Spin-Off' Tech Could Lead to Low-Cost Medical Imaging and Drug Discovery Tools
An international team led by scientists at Berkeley Lab and UC Berkeley discovered how to exploit defects in nanoscale and microscale diamonds and potentially enhance the sensitivity of magnetic resonance imaging and nuclear magnetic resonance systems while eliminating the need for their costly and bulky superconducting magnets.
PROSPECTing For Antineutrinos
The Precision Reactor Oscillation and Spectrum Experiment (PROSPECT) has completed installation of a novel antineutrino detector that will probe the possible existence of a new form of matter - sterile neutrinos.
How to Cope with Cases of Mistaken Identity: MINERvA's Tale of Pions and Neutrinos
Neutral pion production is a major character in a story of mistaken identity worthy of an Agatha Christie novel.
Perfecting the Noise-Canceling Neutrino Detector
MicroBooNE neutrino experiment cuts through the noise, clearing the way for signals made by the hard-to-detect particle.
Supersonic Waves May Help Electronics Beat the Heat
Researchers at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory made the first observations of waves of atomic rearrangements, known as phasons, propagating supersonically through a vibrating crystal lattice--a discovery that may dramatically improve heat transport in insulators and enable new strategies for heat management in future electronics devices.
Riding Bacterium to the Bank
Jet fuel, pantyhose and plastic soda bottles are all products currently derived from petroleum. Sandia National Laboratories scientists have demonstrated a new technology based on bioengineered bacteria that makes it feasible to produce all three from renewable plant sources.
Flexible, Highly Efficient Multimodal Energy Harvesting
A piezoelectric ceramic foam supported by a flexible polymer support provides a 10-fold increase in the ability to harvest mechanical and thermal energy over standard piezo composites, according to Penn State researchers.
PNNL Successfully Vitrifies Three Gallons of Radioactive Tank Waste
News Release RICHLAND, Wash. -- In a first-of-its-kind demonstration, researchers at the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have vitrified low-activity waste from underground storage tanks at Hanford, immobilizing the radioactive and chemical materials within a durable glass waste form.Approximately three gallons of low-activity Hanford tank waste were vitrified at PNNL's Radiochemical Processing Laboratory in April.
Living Large: Exploration of Diverse Bacteria Signals Big Advance for Gene Function Prediction
Scientists at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab), including researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Joint Genome Institute (JGI), have developed a workflow that enables large-scale, genome-wide assays of gene importance across many conditions. The study, "Mutant Phenotypes for Thousands of Bacterial Genes of Unknown Function," has been published in the journal Nature and is by far the largest functional genomics study of bacteria ever published.
Quarks Feel the Pressure in the Proton
Inside every proton in every atom in the universe is a pressure cooker environment that surpasses the atom-crushing heart of a neutron star. That's according to the first measurement of a mechanical property of subatomic particles, the pressure distribution inside the proton, which was carried out by scientists at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility.
ORNL Facility Receives American Nuclear Society's Historic Landmark Designation
The American Nuclear Society has designated the Radiochemical Engineering Development Center at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory an ANS Nuclear Historic Landmark, recognizing more than 50 years of isotope production and nuclear fuel cycle research.
Steven Cowley named director of DOE's Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Steven Cowley, a theoretical physicist and international authority on fusion energy, has been named director of the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL), effective July 1.
Scientists Turn X-ray Laser Into World's Fastest Water Heater
Scientists have used a powerful X-ray laser at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory to heat water from room temperature to 100,000 degrees Celsius in less than a tenth of a picosecond, or millionth of a millionth of a second.
PNNL Part of a New National Center for Near-Atomic Resolution of Biological Molecules
A collaboration between the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and Oregon Health & Science University has been chosen as a national center for a Nobel Prize-winning method of imaging, cryo-electron microscopy, that is revolutionizing structural biology.
SLAC Will Open One of Three NIH National Service Centers for Cryo-Electron Microscopy
The National Institutes of Health announced today that it will establish a national service and training center for cryogenic electron microscopy research at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.
Planck Collaboration Wins 2018 Gruber Cosmology Prize
The Planck Team--including researchers in Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory's (Berkeley Lab's) Computational Research and Physics divisions--have been awarded the 2018 Gruber Cosmology Prize.
PPPL Physicists to Create New X-Ray Diagnostics for the WEST Fusion Device in France
A team of PPPL scientists has won a DOE Office of Science award to develop new X-ray diagnostics for WEST -- the Tungsten (W) Environment in Steady-state Tokamak -- in Cadarache, France.
Construction Begins on One of the World's Most Sensitive Dark Matter Experiments
The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science and the National Science Foundation have approved funding and start of construction for the SuperCDMS SNOLAB experiment, which will begin in the early 2020s to hunt for light dark matter particles. DOE's Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory is playing a major role in building this new experiment, which is hosted at SNOLAB in Canada and managed by DOE's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.
Construction Begins on One of the World's Most Sensitive Dark Matter Experiments
The U.S. Department of Energy has approved funding and start of construction for the SuperCDMS SNOLAB experiment, which will begin operations in the early 2020s to hunt for hypothetical dark matter particles called weakly interacting massive particles, or WIMPs. The experiment will be at least 50 times more sensitive than its predecessor, exploring WIMP properties that can't be probed by other experiments and giving researchers a powerful new tool to understand one of the biggest mysteries of modern physics.
Argonne Scientist Wins International Award for Magnetism Research
Samuel Bader, a longtime materials scientist at the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory, is one of three researchers to earn the 2018 prestigious Magnetism Award and Neel Medal of the International Union of Pure and Applied Physics.
The Secret to Measuring an Antineutrino's Energy
Scientists are developing better models that describe both neutrino and antineutrino data, which can offer insights into the nature of the universe.
How to Cope with Cases of Mistaken Identity: MINERvA's Tale of Pions and Neutrinos
Neutral pion production is a major character in a story of mistaken identity worthy of an Agatha Christie novel.
Perfecting the Noise-Canceling Neutrino Detector
MicroBooNE neutrino experiment cuts through the noise, clearing the way for signals made by the hard-to-detect particle.
Keeping Tabs on Polysulfides in Batteries
Optimizing lithium-sulfur battery electrolytes for long life.
Huge "Thermometer" Takes Temperatures of Tiny Samples
New spectroscopic technique measures heat in itty-bitty volumes that could reveal insights for electronics and energy technology.
Water, Water, Everywhere, but How Does It Flow?
Scientists use new X-ray technique to see how water moves at the molecular level.
Magnetized Plasmas That "Twist Light" Can Produce Powerful Microscopes and More
A non-twisting laser beam moving through magnetized plasma turns into an optical vortex that traps, rotates, and controls microscopic particles, opening new frontiers in imaging.
Whistling While You Work: Fusion Scientists Find Inspiration in Atmospheric Whistles
Just like lightning, fusion plasmas contain odd electromagnetic whistler waves that could control destructive electrons in fusion reactors.
Zero Tolerance in Tokamaks: Eliminating Small Instabilities Before They Become Disruptions
Energetic ions and beam heating cause or calm instabilities, depending on the tokamak's magnetic field.
MURR Becomes First Reactor Facility to Join DOE's Isotope Program
DOE and MURR partner to ensure scientists have access to essential research isotopes.
Spotlight
Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE's 28th National Science Bowl(r)
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Q&A: Al Ashley Reflects on His Efforts to Diversify SLAC and Beyond
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week
University of Virginia Darden School of Business
Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities
California State University, Channel Islands
Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Showing results0-4 Of 2215