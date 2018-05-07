- 2018-05-30 16:05:27
- Article ID: 695324
Changing the Surroundings Improves Catalysis
Water changes how cobalt-based molecule turns carbon dioxide into chemical feedstock.
The Science
Working under good conditions makes it easy to get a job done. But what if you could turn good to great? That’s what scientists did for a popular catalyst that drives the conversion of carbon dioxide into a chemical feedstock known as formate. A cobalt-based catalyst drives the reaction in a solvent with a super strong base that is expensive. With some back-of-the-envelope calculations, scientists predicted that the cobalt catalyst could take a different reaction path to work in water with inexpensive sodium bicarbonate, commonly known as baking soda. The result? The catalyst is the best performing nonprecious metal catalyst for converting carbon dioxide in water.
The Impact
The team’s work shows that the reaction environment, including the catalyst, solvent, and base, strongly influences the reaction. In this case, the surroundings determine how the reaction will proceed. Understanding the influence of the environment is crucial to designing the best catalysts. And the best catalysts are needed to transform carbon dioxide into a chemical that can serve as a building block for manufacturing hydrocarbon fuels and chemicals.
Summary
What if carbon dioxide could be used as a feedstock for valuable chemicals? The molecule would be turned into a hydrocarbon building block. How? By first adding hydrogen to create formate (HCOO–). A big challenge is finding a catalyst system that can drive the reaction without relying on expensive chemicals. A research team at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory devised a cobalt-based catalyst system that works in water. The catalyst is the best when it comes to driving the reaction in water without relying on precious metals or expensive bases.
The team predicted how the catalyst would react with carbon dioxide based on the expected impact of the solvent on hydride (H–) transfer, with the goal of working in water. The mechanism was different from those occurring in the traditional solvent, tetrahydrofuran. The resulting mechanism relies on inexpensive sodium bicarbonate instead of a strong and expensive base. Guided by the predictions, the team tested the catalyst in water with carbon dioxide. They characterized the catalyst’s performance by high-pressure nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy using a customized cell developed and built at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The team’s analysis demonstrated that the catalyst had worked just as predicted.
Funding
Department of Energy, Office of Science, Basic Energy Sciences, Division of Chemical Sciences, Geosciences, and Biosciences
Publications
S.A. Burgess, A.M. Appel, J.C. Linehan, and E.S. Wiedner, “Changing the mechanism for CO2 hydrogenation using solvent-dependent thermodynamics.” Angewandte Chemie International Edition 56,15002 (2017). [DOI: 10.1002/anie.201709319]
MORE NEWS FROMDepartment of Energy, Office of Science
MEDIA CONTACT
Kristin Manke
kristin.manke@science.doe.gov
CHANNELS
CITATIONS
Angewandte Chemie International Edition 56,15002 (2017). [DOI: 10.1002/anie.201709319]
KEYWORDS
Basic Energy Sciences, Basic Energy Research, Chemistry, Catalysis, Catalysts, Catalyst, Angewandte Chemie International Edition, Carbon Dioxide, carbon dioxide (CO2), CO2, Hydrogenation, Thermodynamics, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, PNNL, Cobalt, Water, formate, Feedstock, Solvent, Solvents, Green Chemistry, Chemical Science, chemical sciences
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Scientists Simulate a Sliver of the Universe to Tackle a Subatomic-Scale Physics Problem
A team led by Berkeley Lab researchers has enlisted powerful supercomputers to calculate a quantity, known as the "nucleon axial coupling" or gA, that is central to our understanding of a neutron's lifetime.
New Machine Learning Approach Could Accelerate Bioengineering
Scientists from the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) have developed a way to use machine learning to dramatically accelerate the design of microbes that produce biofuel.
Scientists improve ability to measure electrical properties of plasma
New research indicates a way to more accurately measure the electrical properties of plasma when it meets a solid surface.
Researchers predict materials to stabilize record-high capacity lithium-ion battery
A Northwestern University research team has found ways to stabilize a new battery with a record-high charge capacity. Based on a lithium-manganese-oxide cathode, the breakthrough could enable smart phones and battery-powered automobiles to last more than twice as long between charges.
Better, Faster, Stronger: Building Batteries That Don't Go Boom
Understanding how lithium reacts to pressure developed from charging and discharging a battery could mean safer, better batteries.
Study: Graphene Layered with Magnetic Materials Could Drive Ultrathin Spintronics
Researchers working at Berkeley Lab coupled graphene, a monolayer form of carbon, with thin layers of magnetic materials like cobalt and nickel to produce exotic behavior in electrons that could be useful for next-generation computing applications.
Checking the Global Pulse for Electric Vehicles
A team of Argonne researchers has reviewed 40 automotive market diffusion models from 16 countries to help determine how many plug-in electric vehicles consumers will buy over the next few decades.
Powering Up With a Smart Window
Window material repeatedly switches from being see-through to blocking the heat and converting sunlight into electricity.
Remnant Superconductivity From Invisible Stripes
Scientists used an intense light to unveil hidden rivers that transport electricity with no loss.
Columbia Researchers Squeeze Light into Nanoscale Devices and Circuits
Columbia investigators have made a major breakthrough in nanophotonics research, with their invention of a novel "home-built" cryogenic near-field optical microscope that has enabled them to directly image, for the first time, the propagation and dynamics of graphene plasmons at variable temperatures down to negative 250 degrees Celsius. If researchers can harness this nanolight, they will be able to improve sensing, subwavelength waveguiding, and optical transmission of signals.
Power to the People
The University of Utah College of Engineering has received a $2 million grant to create a laboratory and develop new technology for communities with backup power sources, known as microgrids, so they can quickly and more securely operate in the event of a massive power outage due to a natural disaster or cyberattack.
The U. S. Department of Energy Announces $34 Million for Small Business Research and Development Grants
U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry announced that the Department of Energy will award 219 grants totaling $34 million to 183 small businesses in 41 states. Funded through DOE's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, today's selections are for Phase I research and development.
Raising the Heat to Lower the Cost of Solar Energy
Sandia National Laboratories will receive $10.5 million from the Department of Energy to research and design a cheaper and more efficient solar energy system.The work focuses on refining a specific type of utility-scale solar energy technology that uses mirrors to reflect and concentrate sunlight onto a receiver on a tower.
Solar Turbines, Inc. Selects Penn State to Establish Center of Excellence in Gas Turbines
After completing an extensive evaluation of institutions of higher learning in the United States and Europe, Solar Turbines Incorporated has chosen Penn State as a university partner to establish a center of excellence in gas turbines. The center involves numerous faculty across Penn State's College of Engineering.
ORNL Facility Receives American Nuclear Society's Historic Landmark Designation
The American Nuclear Society has designated the Radiochemical Engineering Development Center at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory an ANS Nuclear Historic Landmark, recognizing more than 50 years of isotope production and nuclear fuel cycle research.
Steven Cowley named director of DOE's Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Steven Cowley, a theoretical physicist and international authority on fusion energy, has been named director of the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL), effective July 1.
Scientists Turn X-ray Laser Into World's Fastest Water Heater
Scientists have used a powerful X-ray laser at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory to heat water from room temperature to 100,000 degrees Celsius in less than a tenth of a picosecond, or millionth of a millionth of a second.
PNNL Part of a New National Center for Near-Atomic Resolution of Biological Molecules
A collaboration between the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and Oregon Health & Science University has been chosen as a national center for a Nobel Prize-winning method of imaging, cryo-electron microscopy, that is revolutionizing structural biology.
SLAC Will Open One of Three NIH National Service Centers for Cryo-Electron Microscopy
The National Institutes of Health announced today that it will establish a national service and training center for cryogenic electron microscopy research at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.
Planck Collaboration Wins 2018 Gruber Cosmology Prize
The Planck Team--including researchers in Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory's (Berkeley Lab's) Computational Research and Physics divisions--have been awarded the 2018 Gruber Cosmology Prize.
Changing the Surroundings Improves Catalysis
Water changes how cobalt-based molecule turns carbon dioxide into chemical feedstock.
How to Draw a Line Narrower Than a Cold Virus
Scientists use ion beams to write high-purity metal structures, enabling nanofabrication opportunities.
Powering Up With a Smart Window
Window material repeatedly switches from being see-through to blocking the heat and converting sunlight into electricity.
Remnant Superconductivity From Invisible Stripes
Scientists used an intense light to unveil hidden rivers that transport electricity with no loss.
Cracking the Code of Superconductivity and Magnetism
Neutron probes and theory reveal how electrons cooperate at lower temperatures.
The Secret to Measuring an Antineutrino's Energy
Scientists are developing better models that describe both neutrino and antineutrino data, which can offer insights into the nature of the universe.
How to Cope with Cases of Mistaken Identity: MINERvA's Tale of Pions and Neutrinos
Neutral pion production is a major character in a story of mistaken identity worthy of an Agatha Christie novel.
Perfecting the Noise-Canceling Neutrino Detector
MicroBooNE neutrino experiment cuts through the noise, clearing the way for signals made by the hard-to-detect particle.
Keeping Tabs on Polysulfides in Batteries
Optimizing lithium-sulfur battery electrolytes for long life.
Huge "Thermometer" Takes Temperatures of Tiny Samples
New spectroscopic technique measures heat in itty-bitty volumes that could reveal insights for electronics and energy technology.
Spotlight
Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE's 28th National Science Bowl(r)
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Q&A: Al Ashley Reflects on His Efforts to Diversify SLAC and Beyond
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week
University of Virginia Darden School of Business
Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities
California State University, Channel Islands
Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Showing results0-4 Of 2215