- 2018-06-04 07:05:04
- Article ID: 695496
From Leaves to Clouds: Revealing How Trees' Emissions Shape The Air Around Us
Data from the GoAmazon project is illuminating the connections between forests and atmosphere.
Jardine was part of the DOE Office of Science's "Green Ocean Amazon" or GoAmazon project, which focused on better understanding the Amazon Basin's water cycle. By taking data on a swaying, narrow platform taller than a 10-story building, Jardine hoped to peer into one part of this system — how tropical leaves produce emissions.
"You really feel what it's like to be a leaf in the upper canopy," he said.
The Amazon is the world's largest and most diverse tropical rainforest, stretching over nine countries. While human-made emissions pollute the air in the dry season, the air above the Amazon in the wet season is one of the cleanest places on earth.
That contrast makes it the perfect place for Jardine and other researchers to study how trees let off emissions and what effects those emissions have on climate.
Trees and other plants produce hundreds to thousands of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). These carbon-based chemicals easily evaporate from a liquid or solid into air at much lower temperatures than most chemicals. For example, your nose is sensing VOCs when you smell pine trees. Other VOCs are human-made, such as ones that produce the "new car smell." While human-made VOCs dominate in urban areas, VOCs produced by trees play a major role in the Amazon.
Within minutes to hours of trees releasing them, VOCs react with ozone and other chemicals in the atmosphere. They group together to become larger compounds or react with human-made emissions from diesel vehicles or fossil fuel-burning power plants. In both cases, they form secondary organic aerosols (SOAs), solid or liquid particles suspended in gas.
From forming smog to influencing cloud formation, SOAs drive a number of atmospheric and climatic processes. The interactions between aerosols, VOCs, and other biological emissions create one of the biggest uncertainties in climate models. The Department of Energy's Office of Science is supporting research on VOCs from trees and the SOAs they form.
The Big Impact of Tiny Particles
For compounds that often last fewer than two hours before reacting with something else, VOCs have a big impact. That's especially true in the tropics, where 30 to 50 percent of the trees emit VOCs. Via the SOAs they transform into, VOCs affect weather and climate in two major ways.
First, SOAs make up a large proportion of the tiny particles in the atmosphere. They influence how much sunlight the atmosphere absorbs or scatters, and thus the amount of light and heat that reaches Earth's surface.
Second, water vapor condenses on SOAs. Sometimes, the particle collects enough water to become a cloud droplet. If it continues to grow, it can become a rain droplet that falls to earth. The GoAmazon project tackled the challenge of gathering data on VOCs, SOAs, and their effects on weather. The GoAmazon team took data from January 2014 to December 2015 using the Atmospheric Radiation Measurement (ARM) Climate Research Facility, an Office of Science user facility.
What Happens When a Tree Breathes?
To map the role of biological VOCs in the rainforest, scientists have to understand how and why trees produce them. That's easier said than done.
The number of factors that determine VOC production is staggering. The season, species of tree, leaf age, carbon dioxide concentration in the air around the tree, light, and temperature are just a few. In addition, plants not only release VOCs; some even take certain VOCs in.
Another challenge is simply taking data in and above the forest canopy. One of researchers' main ways to sample air is to fly custom planes stuffed full of complex instruments right over the canopy.
In contrast to models, "the aircraft-based measurements provide [data on] the real atmosphere," said Jian Wang, a scientist at DOE's Brookhaven National Laboratory.
To understand the levels of isoprene (a major VOC) just above the canopy, the GoAmazon team ran eight different research flights in both the wet and dry seasons. Their data showed isoprene emission rates were three times higher than satellite data had revealed and 35 percent higher than models predicted. In particular, they found that neither models nor satellites took into account different elevations or the variety of plant species in the Amazon.
"We have to know who the players are and what their sources are," said Jardine.
Jardine and his team had a complementary approach — they perched for days on end atop a narrow tower rising out of the jungle. After hiking through the forest before sunrise, they sampled gases from different levels of the tower every 10 minutes. They then analyzed the contents using a specialized instrument that uses chemicals' masses to identify them.
Tracking the differences, they found that trees produced far more isoprene during the day than at night and during the dry season than the wet season. The more sunlight and higher the temperatures, the more isoprene plants emitted. The team also found that the more stress the leaves were under, the more isoprene they produced.
Both studies illustrated how complex the influences on trees' VOC production are. Taking these influences into account is essential to improving the data that goes into climate models.
The tower study also found that in particularly stressful circumstances, VOCs could react with oxygen inside of the plants themselves. Previous studies Jardine participated in with both loblolly pine needles and mango leaves show that this phenomenon extends beyond the Amazon. The fact that plants may produce secondary products themselves is another factor models need to include. In addition, it points to the potential importance of VOCs within plants themselves. They may actually help plants deal with environmental stressors.
What It Takes to Become a Secondary Organic Aerosol
Once trees release emissions into the air, even more interactions emerge. Which VOCs form which SOAs depends on the level of the VOCs, the gases the VOCs react with, and how much those mix together. VOCs can often react with oxygen and other chemicals several different times as they move through the atmosphere, each time producing different products. "It is important to know what will happen to the VOCs and SOAs when they're transported [away] from sources," said Alla Zelenyuk-Imre, a researcher at DOE's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL). These transformations affect both the SOAs' characteristics and how they influence cloud formation.
To investigate these reactions, scientists use both field and laboratory studies. Field studies, such as GoAmazon, offer real-world data. But scientists often can't fully analyze these chemical reactions in the field.
"The fundamental lab studies can help understand and interpret the more complex observation data," said Nga Lee "Sally" Ng, a researcher at Georgia Tech. "Both the lab and the field studies really complement each other."
A 2015 study led by Ng expanded scientists' understanding of isoprene's role in SOA formation. Previously, most scientists thought that the levels of nitrogen oxides — often produced by cars, trucks, and fossil fuel-burning power plants — determined SOA levels. Her study found that isoprene and the chemicals that form as a result of it were even more important than the nitrogen oxide levels alone. It was the complex interactions between VOCs (including isoprene) and the nitrogen oxides that had the largest effect of all on the SOA's characteristics.
Since then, other laboratory studies have examined how VOCs interact with a variety of pollutants from fossil fuel combustion, including sulfate and ammonia produced by agriculture. In both studies, the human-made emissions coated the biological VOCs. That fundamentally changed both how the VOCs became SOAs and the SOAs' characteristics themselves.
With these insights from the lab, the GoAmazon project examined how these interactions played out in the real world. In particular, the research team dug deep into the relationship between plants' emissions and human-made pollution.
To go where the data were, they flew a plane right through a floating column of pollution from the city of Manaus, which is deep in the Amazon. The scientists found VOCs reacted with oxygen several times faster and more intensely inside the polluted area than outside of it. In addition, the pollution fundamentally changed the process of VOCs turning into SOAs. Researchers measured a number of chemical compounds inside the plume that were absent outside of it.
On the ground, scientists sampled air in a large clearing surrounded by rainforest. By exposing ambient air to high concentrations of the gases that react with VOCs within a container, they simulated the results of days' or months' worth of SOA production. They found there were four to five times more SOAs during the dry season than the wet season. Surprisingly, they also found that there were significantly more SOAs than VOCs alone could produce. That result suggests that VOCs aren't the only gases playing a major role in SOA formation — yet another gap in our understanding.
Up in the Air
Things really take off when SOAs drift up into the atmosphere.
"Aerosols act like a seed to form clouds," said Ng. If enough water vapor condenses on them, they can eventually become raindrops.
But a lot has to happen before it rains. SOAs' size, what they're made of, how they move, and how long they've been in the air all determine how well they absorb or release water.
One of the GoAmazon studies looked at how carbon-based particles (mostly natural) and non-carbon-based particles (mostly human-made) absorbed and released water differently. Previous lab studies suggested the way particles collect water vapor depends mostly on the concentrations of pollutants interacting with SOAs. But in the real world, it depended much more on the concentrations of SOAs and other aerosols themselves.
Another GoAmazon study provided results that contradicted commonly held perceptions. Scientists didn't think the tiniest aerosols could affect cloud formation. They simply weren't big enough. But the study found that these tiny particles can actually make storms in the Amazon more intense, clouds bigger, and rain more likely to fall.
"This study opens a new door to understanding how aerosols affect clouds and weather in those warm and humid regions," said Jiwen Fan, another PNNL scientist.
While the study didn't determine if these tiny aerosols developed from VOCs, a follow-up study is looking at this issue. Expanding scientists' knowledge of SOAs' effects on cloud formation helps scientists trace how weather and climate systems change over time.
The Amazon's intertwined ecological relationships, ranging from the trees to the clouds, continues to surprise scientists.
As Jardine said, "Looking at the interfaces of these systems is very challenging, but it's also where most of the opportunity is."
The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information please visit https://science.energy.gov.
Shannon Brescher Shea is a senior writer/editor in the Office of Science, shannon.shea@science.doe.gov.
MORE NEWS FROMDepartment of Energy, Office of Science
MEDIA CONTACT
Shannon Shea
Senior Writer/Editor
Shannon.Shea@science.doe.gov
Phone: 202-586-6044
CHANNELS
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
From Leaves to Clouds: Revealing How Trees' Emissions Shape The Air Around Us
Scientists supported by the Department of Energy are studying how biological emissions from trees interact with the atmosphere. These emissions, known as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), react with other gases to become particles. These particles, called secondary organic aerosols, influence cloud formation. The GoAmazon project studies this process in the Amazonian rainforest to provide data that can improve climate models.
NOvA experiment sees strong evidence for antineutrino oscillation
The NOvA collaboration has announced its first results using antineutrinos, and has seen strong evidence of muon antineutrinos oscillating into electron antineutrinos over long distances, a phenomenon that has never been unambiguously observed.
How an Enzyme Repairs DNA via a "Pinch-Push-Pull" Mechanism
In a study published in the May 21, 2018 issue of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a team of researchers - aided with supercomputing resources from the San Diego Supercomputer Center (SDSC) based at UC San Diego - created a dynamic computer simulation to delineate a key biological process that allows the body to repair damaged DNA.
Story Tips from the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, June 2018
A direct brain-to-computer interface may be on the horizon. New insights into how quickly microorganisms break down organic matter in warming Arctic soil. Using liquid salt that contains FLiBe to cool molten salt reactors. Compact, powerful solar.
Mississippi State Physicists Net High Impact Experimental Result on the Weak Force
Two Mississippi State physicists are seeing more than a decade of research yield a new high-precision result that will expand scientists' knowledge of the weak force in protons. Published this month in the international journal of science, Nature, the Q-weak project conducted by the Jefferson Lab Q-weak Collaboration sought to precisely measure the proton's weak charge, a quantity that signifies the influence the weak force exerts on protons. MSU Professors James Dunne and Dipangkar Dutta have worked with the consortia since 2004 and 2006, respectively.
X-Ray Laser Scientists Develop a New Way to Watch Bacteria Attack Antibiotics
An international team of researchers has found a new way to investigate how tuberculosis bacteria inactivate an important family of antibiotics: They watched the process in action for the first time using an X-ray free-electron laser, or XFEL.
Nuclear Scientists Calculate Value of Key Property that Drives Neutron Decay
Supercomputer simulations of neutrons' inner turmoil and a new method that filters out "noise" yield the highest-ever precision calculation of nucleon axial coupling, a property crucial to predicting neutron lifetime.
From Face Recognition to Phase Recognition: Neural Network Captures Atomic-Scale Rearrangements
UPTON, NY--If you want to understand how a material changes from one atomic-level configuration to another, it's not enough to capture snapshots of before-and-after structures. It'd be better to track details of the transition as it happens. Same goes for studying catalysts, materials that speed up chemical reactions by bringing key ingredients together; the crucial action is often triggered by subtle atomic-scale shifts at intermediate stages.
Scientists Simulate a Sliver of the Universe to Tackle a Subatomic-Scale Physics Problem
A team led by Berkeley Lab researchers has enlisted powerful supercomputers to calculate a quantity, known as the "nucleon axial coupling" or gA, that is central to our understanding of a neutron's lifetime.
New Machine Learning Approach Could Accelerate Bioengineering
Scientists from the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) have developed a way to use machine learning to dramatically accelerate the design of microbes that produce biofuel.
Power to the People
The University of Utah College of Engineering has received a $2 million grant to create a laboratory and develop new technology for communities with backup power sources, known as microgrids, so they can quickly and more securely operate in the event of a massive power outage due to a natural disaster or cyberattack.
The U. S. Department of Energy Announces $34 Million for Small Business Research and Development Grants
U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry announced that the Department of Energy will award 219 grants totaling $34 million to 183 small businesses in 41 states. Funded through DOE's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, today's selections are for Phase I research and development.
Raising the Heat to Lower the Cost of Solar Energy
Sandia National Laboratories will receive $10.5 million from the Department of Energy to research and design a cheaper and more efficient solar energy system.The work focuses on refining a specific type of utility-scale solar energy technology that uses mirrors to reflect and concentrate sunlight onto a receiver on a tower.
Solar Turbines, Inc. Selects Penn State to Establish Center of Excellence in Gas Turbines
After completing an extensive evaluation of institutions of higher learning in the United States and Europe, Solar Turbines Incorporated has chosen Penn State as a university partner to establish a center of excellence in gas turbines. The center involves numerous faculty across Penn State's College of Engineering.
ORNL Facility Receives American Nuclear Society's Historic Landmark Designation
The American Nuclear Society has designated the Radiochemical Engineering Development Center at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory an ANS Nuclear Historic Landmark, recognizing more than 50 years of isotope production and nuclear fuel cycle research.
Steven Cowley named director of DOE's Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Steven Cowley, a theoretical physicist and international authority on fusion energy, has been named director of the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL), effective July 1.
Scientists Turn X-ray Laser Into World's Fastest Water Heater
Scientists have used a powerful X-ray laser at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory to heat water from room temperature to 100,000 degrees Celsius in less than a tenth of a picosecond, or millionth of a millionth of a second.
PNNL Part of a New National Center for Near-Atomic Resolution of Biological Molecules
A collaboration between the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and Oregon Health & Science University has been chosen as a national center for a Nobel Prize-winning method of imaging, cryo-electron microscopy, that is revolutionizing structural biology.
SLAC Will Open One of Three NIH National Service Centers for Cryo-Electron Microscopy
The National Institutes of Health announced today that it will establish a national service and training center for cryogenic electron microscopy research at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.
Planck Collaboration Wins 2018 Gruber Cosmology Prize
The Planck Team--including researchers in Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory's (Berkeley Lab's) Computational Research and Physics divisions--have been awarded the 2018 Gruber Cosmology Prize.
Solving a Magnesium Mystery in Rechargeable Battery Performance
Study reveals surprising, bad chemical reactivity in battery components previously considered compatible.
Changing the Surroundings Improves Catalysis
Water changes how cobalt-based molecule turns carbon dioxide into chemical feedstock.
How to Draw a Line Narrower Than a Cold Virus
Scientists use ion beams to write high-purity metal structures, enabling nanofabrication opportunities.
Powering Up With a Smart Window
Window material repeatedly switches from being see-through to blocking the heat and converting sunlight into electricity.
Remnant Superconductivity From Invisible Stripes
Scientists used an intense light to unveil hidden rivers that transport electricity with no loss.
Cracking the Code of Superconductivity and Magnetism
Neutron probes and theory reveal how electrons cooperate at lower temperatures.
The Secret to Measuring an Antineutrino's Energy
Scientists are developing better models that describe both neutrino and antineutrino data, which can offer insights into the nature of the universe.
How to Cope with Cases of Mistaken Identity: MINERvA's Tale of Pions and Neutrinos
Neutral pion production is a major character in a story of mistaken identity worthy of an Agatha Christie novel.
Perfecting the Noise-Canceling Neutrino Detector
MicroBooNE neutrino experiment cuts through the noise, clearing the way for signals made by the hard-to-detect particle.
Keeping Tabs on Polysulfides in Batteries
Optimizing lithium-sulfur battery electrolytes for long life.
Spotlight
Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE's 28th National Science Bowl(r)
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Q&A: Al Ashley Reflects on His Efforts to Diversify SLAC and Beyond
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week
University of Virginia Darden School of Business
Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities
California State University, Channel Islands
Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Showing results0-4 Of 2215