Scientists recently reexamined data from the MiniBooNE experiment at Fermilab taken between 2009 and 2011, and they found the first direct evidence of mono-energetic neutrinos, or neutrinos with definite energy, that are energetic enough to produce a muon.

- 2018-06-05 13:05:37
- Article ID: 695631
Blast from the past
In 2002, scientists began the Booster Neutrino Experiment, known as MiniBooNE, at Fermilab to learn more about how neutrinos — very light, neutral fundamental particles — interact with matter. Scientists recently reexamined data from the experiment taken between 2009 and 2011, and they found the first direct evidence of mono-energetic neutrinos, or neutrinos with definite energy, that are energetic enough to produce a muon.
“It’s a nice story about how it was almost five years before we realized there was something important in the data. The moral of the story is to keep all the data …” — Joe Grange, Argonne physicist
Neutrinos are extremely light and are only influenced by the weak subatomic force, so they rarely interact with matter. In fact, they could travel through light-years of lead before interacting with it. The particles are very difficult to detect, but not difficult to create. Because of the neutrino’s elusiveness, scientists have to work with beams composed of large numbers of the particles. They shoot the beams at nuclei in a detector, hoping for neutrinos to collide with the target material.
“One complication of using these large beams is that the energies of the neutrinos are widely varied and somewhat unpredictable,” said Argonne physicist Joe Grange, one of the scientists that helped discover mono-energetic neutrinos. “This makes it difficult to fully interpret the data.”
The new discovery could help experimentalists solve this problem. The scientists realized that mono-energetic neutrinos were being released from a nearby neutrino beamline at Fermilab, and they decided to look at the MiniBooNE data to see if any of these neutrinos were detected during that experiment.
Sure enough, analysis of the MiniBooNE data showed evidence of thousands of neutrino-nucleus collisions where the neutrinos all started out with the same energy, 236 mega-electron-volts (MeV). During the MiniBooNE experiment, particles called kaons created in a proton absorber of another experiment decayed into particles called muons and muon neutrinos. The muon neutrinos then traveled to the MiniBooNE detector. Because the kaons were at rest when they decayed, and because they decayed into only two particles, the neutrinos all had the same amount of starting energy before colliding with the nuclei in the MiniBooNE detector.
The decay of a kaon is a well-known reaction. “With this discovery, we can improve our understanding of how neutrinos interact with matter and also plan for future experiments that could leverage this interaction for the search for new physics processes,” said Grange. Channeling this decay as a source of neutrinos for experiments would eliminate the uncertainty of the neutrino energies, making analyses simpler and potentially more illuminating.
In addition to inspiring future experimental setups, the data are also helping scientists to learn about the behavior of nuclei when bombarded with neutrinos and can help them refine models of the interactions. When a muon neutrino collides with a nucleus in a detector, a muon having one of a range of different energies can pop out. It is this spectrum of possible energies of the new muons that the scientists observed directly in this study, and it speaks to the way the neutrino transfers energy to the nucleus upon contact.
“A lot of work has been done shooting electrons at nuclei and seeing how they behave electromagnetically,” said Grange. “But less work has been done to see how neutrinos interact weakly because of how difficult neutrinos are to work with.”
The experimental aspect of this discovery could also help scientists search for the theorized sterile neutrino, a neutrino that only interacts through the gravitational force and not the weak force. A mid-1990s experiment at DOE’s Los Alamos National Laboratory yielded neutrino data that were incompatible with data from a separate experiment at the European laboratory CERN, and that discrepancy might be explained by the existence of this “ghost” particle.
The original goal of the MiniBooNE experiment was to confirm or refute the existence of sterile neutrinos. Although the experiment may end up inconclusive, the new discovery from the depths of its data could help future experimentalists to detect their existence. Scientists are already working towards experiments that will use neutrinos from this specific kaon decay to search for sterile neutrinos.
“It’s a nice story about how it was almost five years before we realized there was something important in the data,” said Grange. “The moral of the story is to keep all the data and continue thinking about what other information is in there that you haven’t yet extracted.”
The results of the study were published in a paper titled “First Measurement of Monoenergetic Muon Neutrino Charged Current Interactions” in Physical Review Letters.
Other scientists that led the effort include Joshua Spitz, Rory Fitzpatrick and Johnathon Jordan from the University of Michigan.
This study was supported by the Department of Energy’s Office of Science, Fermilab, the National Science Foundation and Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Argonne National Laboratory seeks solutions to pressing national problems in science and technology. The nation's first national laboratory, Argonne conducts leading-edge basic and applied scientific research in virtually every scientific discipline. Argonne researchers work closely with researchers from hundreds of companies, universities, and federal, state and municipal agencies to help them solve their specific problems, advance America's scientific leadership and prepare the nation for a better future. With employees from more than 60 nations, Argonne is managed by UChicago Argonne, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science.
The U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit the Office of Science website.
MORE NEWS FROMArgonne National Laboratory
MEDIA CONTACT
Chel Lancaster
Communications/Marketing
chel@anl.gov
Phone: 630-252-6138
CHANNELS
CITATIONS
Physical Review Letters, April 6, 2018
KEYWORDS
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Renewable Solvents Derived From Lignin Lowers Waste in Biofuel Production
New class of solvents breaks down plant biomass into sugars for biofuels and bioproducts in a closed-loop biorefinery concept.
Scientists Studying Nuclear Spin Make a Surprising Discovery
The size of a nucleus appears to influence the direction of certain particles emitted from collisions with spinning protons.
Blast from the past
Scientists recently reexamined data from the MiniBooNE experiment at Fermilab taken between 2009 and 2011, and they found the first direct evidence of mono-energetic neutrinos, or neutrinos with definite energy, that are energetic enough to produce a muon.
Simulating Turbulent Bubbly Flows in Nuclear Reactors
With a better understanding of bubbly flows, researchers can improve the safety and operation of our nuclear reactors.
Rutgers-led Research Could Lead to More Efficient Electronics
A Rutgers-led team of physicists has demonstrated a way to conduct electricity between transistors without energy loss, opening the door to low-power electronics and, potentially, quantum computing that would be far faster than today's computers. Their findings, which involved using a special mix of materials with magnetic and insulator properties, are published online in Nature Physics.
The Perfect Couple: Higgs and Top Quark Spotted Together
Today two experiments at the Large Hadron Collider announced a discovery that finally links the two heaviest known particles: the top quark and the Higgs boson. The CMS and ATLAS experiments have seen simultaneous production of both particles during a rare subatomic process.
From Leaves to Clouds: Revealing How Trees' Emissions Shape The Air Around Us
Scientists supported by the Department of Energy are studying how biological emissions from trees interact with the atmosphere. These emissions, known as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), react with other gases to become particles. These particles, called secondary organic aerosols, influence cloud formation. The GoAmazon project studies this process in the Amazonian rainforest to provide data that can improve climate models.
NOvA experiment sees strong evidence for antineutrino oscillation
The NOvA collaboration has announced its first results using antineutrinos, and has seen strong evidence of muon antineutrinos oscillating into electron antineutrinos over long distances, a phenomenon that has never been unambiguously observed.
How an Enzyme Repairs DNA via a "Pinch-Push-Pull" Mechanism
In a study published in the May 21, 2018 issue of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a team of researchers - aided with supercomputing resources from the San Diego Supercomputer Center (SDSC) based at UC San Diego - created a dynamic computer simulation to delineate a key biological process that allows the body to repair damaged DNA.
Story Tips from the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, June 2018
A direct brain-to-computer interface may be on the horizon. New insights into how quickly microorganisms break down organic matter in warming Arctic soil. Using liquid salt that contains FLiBe to cool molten salt reactors. Compact, powerful solar.
International corrosion society elects first Sandia fellow
Sandia National Laboratories materials scientist David Enos has been elected a fellow of NACE International, the chief professional society for corrosion engineering. He is the first Sandia employee to receive the honor.
Power to the People
The University of Utah College of Engineering has received a $2 million grant to create a laboratory and develop new technology for communities with backup power sources, known as microgrids, so they can quickly and more securely operate in the event of a massive power outage due to a natural disaster or cyberattack.
The U. S. Department of Energy Announces $34 Million for Small Business Research and Development Grants
U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry announced that the Department of Energy will award 219 grants totaling $34 million to 183 small businesses in 41 states. Funded through DOE's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, today's selections are for Phase I research and development.
Raising the Heat to Lower the Cost of Solar Energy
Sandia National Laboratories will receive $10.5 million from the Department of Energy to research and design a cheaper and more efficient solar energy system.The work focuses on refining a specific type of utility-scale solar energy technology that uses mirrors to reflect and concentrate sunlight onto a receiver on a tower.
Solar Turbines, Inc. Selects Penn State to Establish Center of Excellence in Gas Turbines
After completing an extensive evaluation of institutions of higher learning in the United States and Europe, Solar Turbines Incorporated has chosen Penn State as a university partner to establish a center of excellence in gas turbines. The center involves numerous faculty across Penn State's College of Engineering.
ORNL Facility Receives American Nuclear Society's Historic Landmark Designation
The American Nuclear Society has designated the Radiochemical Engineering Development Center at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory an ANS Nuclear Historic Landmark, recognizing more than 50 years of isotope production and nuclear fuel cycle research.
Steven Cowley named director of DOE's Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Steven Cowley, a theoretical physicist and international authority on fusion energy, has been named director of the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL), effective July 1.
Scientists Turn X-ray Laser Into World's Fastest Water Heater
Scientists have used a powerful X-ray laser at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory to heat water from room temperature to 100,000 degrees Celsius in less than a tenth of a picosecond, or millionth of a millionth of a second.
PNNL Part of a New National Center for Near-Atomic Resolution of Biological Molecules
A collaboration between the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and Oregon Health & Science University has been chosen as a national center for a Nobel Prize-winning method of imaging, cryo-electron microscopy, that is revolutionizing structural biology.
SLAC Will Open One of Three NIH National Service Centers for Cryo-Electron Microscopy
The National Institutes of Health announced today that it will establish a national service and training center for cryogenic electron microscopy research at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.
Renewable Solvents Derived From Lignin Lowers Waste in Biofuel Production
New class of solvents breaks down plant biomass into sugars for biofuels and bioproducts in a closed-loop biorefinery concept.
Scientists Studying Nuclear Spin Make a Surprising Discovery
The size of a nucleus appears to influence the direction of certain particles emitted from collisions with spinning protons.
Simulating Turbulent Bubbly Flows in Nuclear Reactors
With a better understanding of bubbly flows, researchers can improve the safety and operation of our nuclear reactors.
Solving a Magnesium Mystery in Rechargeable Battery Performance
Study reveals surprising, bad chemical reactivity in battery components previously considered compatible.
Changing the Surroundings Improves Catalysis
Water changes how cobalt-based molecule turns carbon dioxide into chemical feedstock.
How to Draw a Line Narrower Than a Cold Virus
Scientists use ion beams to write high-purity metal structures, enabling nanofabrication opportunities.
Powering Up With a Smart Window
Window material repeatedly switches from being see-through to blocking the heat and converting sunlight into electricity.
Remnant Superconductivity From Invisible Stripes
Scientists used an intense light to unveil hidden rivers that transport electricity with no loss.
Cracking the Code of Superconductivity and Magnetism
Neutron probes and theory reveal how electrons cooperate at lower temperatures.
The Secret to Measuring an Antineutrino's Energy
Scientists are developing better models that describe both neutrino and antineutrino data, which can offer insights into the nature of the universe.
Spotlight
Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE's 28th National Science Bowl(r)
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Q&A: Al Ashley Reflects on His Efforts to Diversify SLAC and Beyond
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week
University of Virginia Darden School of Business
Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities
California State University, Channel Islands
Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Showing results0-4 Of 2215