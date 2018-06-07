- 2018-06-07 14:05:50
- Article ID: 695790
Celebrating 40 years of empowerment in science
Last week at Argonne, they celebrated the 40th anniversary of that group, the Chicago Area Chapter of the Association for Women in Science (AWIS). From this group have emerged women who pioneered careers in science across the country, from life and physical sciences to mathematics, social science and engineering.
With 5,000 members nationwide, AWIS is a nonprofit organization dedicated to achieving equity and full participation of women in all areas of science, technology and engineering.
“Make your own story interesting. Tell yourself you can become a success, pursue your goals and help others along the way.” — Kawtar Hafidi, director of Argonne’s Physics division
“AWIS is extremely grateful for Argonne’s partnership, not only for the last 40 years, but for today,” said Marina Damiano, president of Chicago’s AWIS chapter. “There is no way we could have done this without them; we are extremely grateful to have them as collaborators.”
The Chicago chapter, formed in 1978, has more than 200 members representing government, corporate, private and academic institutions. The chapter strives to provide opportunities for networking and communication among women in science, promote equal employment opportunities and professional advancement for women scientists and publicize the activities of countless women who have influenced science.
Emily Zvolanek, program initiator for Argonne’s Women in Science and Technology group, was excited to welcome Chicago’s chapter to the campus.
“It’s a great opportunity to show others the research that’s happening at Argonne,” said Zvolanek. “It’s another way to build stronger relationships with women scientists in the city. You never know where the next amazing collaboration might come from.”
More than half of AWIS members have doctorates in their respective fields and hold positions at all levels of industry, academia and government. There are as many reasons to celebrate the history of the chapter as there are members.
The celebration allowed women scientists at all career stages to network and bolster each other’s careers and knowledge in the field. This is especially helpful for women first starting out.
Groups such as AWIS help women navigate the working world, said Jasmine Harris, a Ph.D. student from the University of Illinois-Chicago who shared her research at the celebration.
“It’s still difficult for women to balance work and family,” said Harris. “I want to move up in my career, but I have family obligations. Programs like AWIS help us move in the right direction.”
Over the years, women scientists at Argonne have made outstanding contributions to the field of science. In 1948, Maria Goeppert Mayer developed the “nuclear shell model” to explain how neutrons and protons are structured within atomic nuclei. The work won her a shared 1963 Nobel Prize in physics. That legacy continues today, as the number of women at Argonne increase, as well as the leadership positions they hold. Recently, four women became directors of science divisions, including Physics, Mathematics and Computer Science, Chemical Sciences and Engineering, and Environmental Sciences.
Argonne has made a focused effort to create a workplace of diversity and inclusion, one reason that women find it a nurturing environment for growth and development.
In 2017, Kawtar Hafidi was named director of Argonne’s Physics division. She originally came to Argonne in 1999 because of its outstanding research reputation. She credits AWIS and organizations like it with helping “fight the good fight every day.” Hafidi shared her journey during the evening’s presentations.
“Success is measured by what you’ve overcome,” Hafidi told the audience, in her encouraging remarks. “Make your own story interesting. Tell yourself you can become a success, pursue your goals and help others along the way.”
Last week’s celebration also included speakers from around Chicago whose work has focused on bolstering female students and scientists, and speakers who have become leaders in scientific fields. One workshop focused on “Overcoming Imposter Syndrome” — i.e., feelings of inadequacy despite evident success — and encouraged women to acknowledge their own accomplishments.
The work for equality is not done, said Cindy Simpson, who led the workshop and serves as chief business development officer for the group’s national office.
Studies have shown, said Simpson, that mentoring bolsters women in their careers; and the Chicago chapter excels at developing and maintaining mentoring circles, she added.
The group’s inaugural Pioneer Woman Award went to Marianne Schiffer, a senior biophysicist at Argonne who has long supported and mentored women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields. Schiffer began as a student at Argonne in 1961, and is now a researcher emeritus. After 57 years, she still comes to Argonne every day.
“I love it,” Schiffer said. “I enjoy the work, I enjoy working with people, and I still learn new things.”
Argonne National Laboratory seeks solutions to pressing national problems in science and technology. The nation's first national laboratory, Argonne conducts leading-edge basic and applied scientific research in virtually every scientific discipline. Argonne researchers work closely with researchers from hundreds of companies, universities, and federal, state and municipal agencies to help them solve their specific problems, advance America's scientific leadership and prepare the nation for a better future. With employees from more than 60 nations, Argonne is managed by UChicago Argonne, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science.
The U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit the Office of Science website.
MORE NEWS FROMArgonne National Laboratory
MEDIA CONTACT
Chris Kramer
Manager, Media Relations
ckramer@anl.gov
Phone: 630-252-5580
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Seeing All the Colors of the Plasma Wind
2-D velocity imaging helps fusion researchers understand the role of ion winds (aka flows) in the boundary of tokamak plasmas.
Hidden Magnetism Appears under Hidden Symmetry
Sometimes a good theory just needs the right materials to make it work. That's the case with recent findings by UT's physicists and their colleagues, who designed a two-dimensional magnetic system that points to the possibility of devices with increased security and efficiency, using only a small amount of energy
Theorists Love Giant Formulas (Even More Than Coffee)
SLAC theorist Lance Dixon and collaborators have calculated the formula for the energy-energy correlation (EEC) with more precision than ever before.
New Model Sheds Light on Key Physics of Magnetic Islands That Halt Fusion Reactions
Article describes results of new simulation of magnetic islands.
Renewable Solvents Derived From Lignin Lowers Waste in Biofuel Production
New class of solvents breaks down plant biomass into sugars for biofuels and bioproducts in a closed-loop biorefinery concept.
Scientists Studying Nuclear Spin Make a Surprising Discovery
The size of a nucleus appears to influence the direction of certain particles emitted from collisions with spinning protons.
Blast from the past
Scientists recently reexamined data from the MiniBooNE experiment at Fermilab taken between 2009 and 2011, and they found the first direct evidence of mono-energetic neutrinos, or neutrinos with definite energy, that are energetic enough to produce a muon.
Simulating Turbulent Bubbly Flows in Nuclear Reactors
With a better understanding of bubbly flows, researchers can improve the safety and operation of our nuclear reactors.
Rutgers-led Research Could Lead to More Efficient Electronics
A Rutgers-led team of physicists has demonstrated a way to conduct electricity between transistors without energy loss, opening the door to low-power electronics and, potentially, quantum computing that would be far faster than today's computers. Their findings, which involved using a special mix of materials with magnetic and insulator properties, are published online in Nature Physics.
The Perfect Couple: Higgs and Top Quark Spotted Together
Today two experiments at the Large Hadron Collider announced a discovery that finally links the two heaviest known particles: the top quark and the Higgs boson. The CMS and ATLAS experiments have seen simultaneous production of both particles during a rare subatomic process.
Takeuchi Receives European Inventor Award 2018 in the Non-EPO Countries Category
Prolific patent-holder won for inventing battery that increases the lifespan of implantable defibrillators fivefold, greatly reducing need for reoccurring surgery
Steve Kevan Named Next Director of Berkeley Lab's Advanced Light Source
After an international search, Stephen D. "Steve" Kevan has been named the new director of the Advanced Light Source (ALS) at the U.S. Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.
International corrosion society elects first Sandia fellow
Sandia National Laboratories materials scientist David Enos has been elected a fellow of NACE International, the chief professional society for corrosion engineering. He is the first Sandia employee to receive the honor.
Power to the People
The University of Utah College of Engineering has received a $2 million grant to create a laboratory and develop new technology for communities with backup power sources, known as microgrids, so they can quickly and more securely operate in the event of a massive power outage due to a natural disaster or cyberattack.
The U. S. Department of Energy Announces $34 Million for Small Business Research and Development Grants
U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry announced that the Department of Energy will award 219 grants totaling $34 million to 183 small businesses in 41 states. Funded through DOE's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, today's selections are for Phase I research and development.
Raising the Heat to Lower the Cost of Solar Energy
Sandia National Laboratories will receive $10.5 million from the Department of Energy to research and design a cheaper and more efficient solar energy system.The work focuses on refining a specific type of utility-scale solar energy technology that uses mirrors to reflect and concentrate sunlight onto a receiver on a tower.
Solar Turbines, Inc. Selects Penn State to Establish Center of Excellence in Gas Turbines
After completing an extensive evaluation of institutions of higher learning in the United States and Europe, Solar Turbines Incorporated has chosen Penn State as a university partner to establish a center of excellence in gas turbines. The center involves numerous faculty across Penn State's College of Engineering.
ORNL Facility Receives American Nuclear Society's Historic Landmark Designation
The American Nuclear Society has designated the Radiochemical Engineering Development Center at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory an ANS Nuclear Historic Landmark, recognizing more than 50 years of isotope production and nuclear fuel cycle research.
Steven Cowley named director of DOE's Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Steven Cowley, a theoretical physicist and international authority on fusion energy, has been named director of the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL), effective July 1.
Scientists Turn X-ray Laser Into World's Fastest Water Heater
Scientists have used a powerful X-ray laser at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory to heat water from room temperature to 100,000 degrees Celsius in less than a tenth of a picosecond, or millionth of a millionth of a second.
Seeing All the Colors of the Plasma Wind
2-D velocity imaging helps fusion researchers understand the role of ion winds (aka flows) in the boundary of tokamak plasmas.
Renewable Solvents Derived From Lignin Lowers Waste in Biofuel Production
New class of solvents breaks down plant biomass into sugars for biofuels and bioproducts in a closed-loop biorefinery concept.
Scientists Studying Nuclear Spin Make a Surprising Discovery
The size of a nucleus appears to influence the direction of certain particles emitted from collisions with spinning protons.
Simulating Turbulent Bubbly Flows in Nuclear Reactors
With a better understanding of bubbly flows, researchers can improve the safety and operation of our nuclear reactors.
Solving a Magnesium Mystery in Rechargeable Battery Performance
Study reveals surprising, bad chemical reactivity in battery components previously considered compatible.
Changing the Surroundings Improves Catalysis
Water changes how cobalt-based molecule turns carbon dioxide into chemical feedstock.
How to Draw a Line Narrower Than a Cold Virus
Scientists use ion beams to write high-purity metal structures, enabling nanofabrication opportunities.
Powering Up With a Smart Window
Window material repeatedly switches from being see-through to blocking the heat and converting sunlight into electricity.
Remnant Superconductivity From Invisible Stripes
Scientists used an intense light to unveil hidden rivers that transport electricity with no loss.
Cracking the Code of Superconductivity and Magnetism
Neutron probes and theory reveal how electrons cooperate at lower temperatures.
Spotlight
Celebrating 40 years of empowerment in science
Argonne National Laboratory
Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE's 28th National Science Bowl(r)
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Q&A: Al Ashley Reflects on His Efforts to Diversify SLAC and Beyond
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week
University of Virginia Darden School of Business
Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities
California State University, Channel Islands
Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Showing results0-4 Of 2215