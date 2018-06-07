Moving the needle on climate change will require substantive and disruptive innovation across multiple industry sectors. Public and private investment focused on a few key areas could have a significant impact, according to a new policy playbook released by the Batten Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation on 8 June.

Doe Science news source
The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
  • 2018-06-11 11:05:13
  • Article ID: 695911

UVA Darden Releases Policy Playbook Identifying Six Actions to Catalyze Clean-Tech Innovation

  • Mike Lenox leads a brainstorming session at the 2018 Jefferson Innovation Summit, which led to the six recommended actions to spur clean-tech innovation discussed in the Batten Institute's new policy playbook.

By Rebecca Duff

Moving the needle on climate change will require substantive and disruptive innovation across multiple industry sectors. Public and private investment focused on a few key areas could have a significant impact, according to a new policy playbook released by the University of Virginia Darden School of BusinessBatten Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation on 8 June .

The new policy playbook identifies six actions that, if deployed, could speed the rate of clean-technology innovation in the United States. Recommendations presented in the playbook are the result of discussions held during the 2018 Jefferson Innovation Summit in Washington, D.C., where 50 delegates drawn from a variety of fields in the public and private sector brainstormed ideas for charging the country’s innovation engine.

“The playbook suggests fresh and innovative ideas for influencing change,” said Darden Professor Mike Lenox. “Recognizing that federal leadership on clean energy technology is unlikely in the current environment, the six actions identified take a bottom-up approach to stakeholder engagement.”

One of those actions is the launch of a national “moonshot” on clean technology. Climate change poses one of the most significant challenges faced by society and a challenge of this magnitude needs ambitious goals backed by extensive scientific research and significant investment on a global scale — similar to putting a man on the moon. Today, that moonshot investment will likely have to come from outside the federal government, and will require leadership from a consortium of private companies, state and city governments, universities and nonprofits.

The six actions are complementary in their implementation and supportive of a shared mission to innovate the technologies and industries of the future that address climate change and drive economic development.

  • Launch a national moonshot on clean technology

  • Create a national clean-tech bank

  • Establish early stage investment programs for underserved regions

  • Build the utility of the future

  • Declare a “New Deal” for clean technology

  • Educate the public on clean technology

In publishing the policy playbook, the Batten Institute hopes to encourage the delegates and others in the public and private sectors to create and support initiatives that put the proposed ideas into action.

The playbook was released as part of the Batten Institute’s Business Innovation and Climate Change Initiative. Through this initiative, the Batten Institute has also published reports and podcasts on current and future decarbonization in key industry sectors, including transportation, energy and industrials.

View the full policy playbook on the Business Innovation and Climate Change website.

 

About the University of Virginia Darden School of Business

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business delivers the world’s best business education experience to prepare entrepreneurial, global and responsible leaders through its MBA, Ph.D. and Executive Education programs. Darden’s top-ranked faculty is renowned for teaching excellence and advances practical business knowledge through research. Darden was established in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a top public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

MORE NEWS FROM

University of Virginia Darden School of Business
Contact patient services
MEDIA CONTACT

Sophie Zunz
Media Relations Director
zunzs@darden.virginia.edu
Phone: 434-924-7502

CHANNELS
Climate Science, Energy, Entrepreneurship, Environmental Science, Technology, DOE Science News, Local - Virginia
KEYWORDS

University of Virginia Darden, Darden, UVA Darden, UVA Darden School of Business, univeristy of virginia darden school of business, Mike Lenox, Batten Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Climate Change, business innovation

Related topics
Participating Labs
SEE ORIGINAL STUDY
view all latest news
Breaking

Simulating Turbulent Bubbly Flows in Nuclear Reactors

PNNL Technology Clears Way for Ethanol-Derived Jet Fuel ...

Experiments at Berkeley Lab Help Trace Interstellar Dust Back to Solar System's Formation ...

Designing a better superconductor with geometric frustration ...

Robust MOF Material Exhibits Selective, Fully Reversible and Repeatable Capture of Toxic Atmospheric Gas ...

Diamond Dust Shimmering Around Distant Stars ...

Simulations of Magnetically Confined Plasmas Reveal a Self-Regulating Stabilizing Mechanism ...

ORNL Launches Summit Supercomputer ...

Non-Crystal Clarity: Scientists Find Ordered Magnetic Patterns in Disordered Magnetic Material ...

A boon for physicists: new insights into neutrino interactions from MicroBooNE ...

Celebrating 40 years of empowerment in science ...

Seeing All the Colors of the Plasma Wind ...

Hidden Magnetism Appears under Hidden Symmetry ...

New Model Sheds Light on Key Physics of Magnetic Islands That Halt Fusion Reactions ...

HARC Leads Energy Resilience and Efficiency through New DOE CHP TAP Award ...

'Super Window' Could Save $10 Billion Annually in Energy Costs ...

Vermont Start-Up's Small Packets a Big Deal for Energy Industry ...

Exploring Greener Approaches to Nitrogen Fixation ...

Renewable Solvents Derived From Lignin Lowers Waste in Biofuel Production ...

Scientists Studying Nuclear Spin Make a Surprising Discovery ...

Blast from the past ...

Berkeley Lab Paves the Way for Real-time Ptychographic Data Streaming ...

New Algorithm Enhances Ptychographic Image Reconstruction ...

Simulating Turbulent Bubbly Flows in Nuclear Reactors ...

Scientists From Around the World Come to New Jersey to Discuss How to Control Plasma-Surface Interactions for Fusion ...

Demystifying the future of connected and autonomous vehicles ...

Rutgers-led Research Could Lead to More Efficient Electronics ...

From Leaves to Clouds: Revealing How Trees' Emissions Shape The Air Around Us ...

NOvA experiment sees strong evidence for antineutrino oscillation ...

How an Enzyme Repairs DNA via a "Pinch-Push-Pull" Mechanism ...

Celebrating 50 Years of Evaluated Nuclear Data ...

Mississippi State Physicists Net High Impact Experimental Result on the Weak Force ...

Solving a Magnesium Mystery in Rechargeable Battery Performance ...

X-Ray Laser Scientists Develop a New Way to Watch Bacteria Attack Antibiotics ...

Nuclear Scientists Calculate Value of Key Property that Drives Neutron Decay ...

From Face Recognition to Phase Recognition: Neural Network Captures Atomic-Scale Rearrangements ...

ORNL ramps up production of key radioisotope for cancer-fighting drug ...

Changing the Surroundings Improves Catalysis ...

How to Draw a Line Narrower Than a Cold Virus ...

Scientists Simulate a Sliver of the Universe to Tackle a Subatomic-Scale Physics Problem ...

New Machine Learning Approach Could Accelerate Bioengineering ...

Scientists improve ability to measure electrical properties of plasma ...

Better, Faster, Stronger: Building Batteries That Don't Go Boom ...

Study: Graphene Layered with Magnetic Materials Could Drive Ultrathin Spintronics ...

Checking the Global Pulse for Electric Vehicles ...

Powering Up With a Smart Window ...

Remnant Superconductivity From Invisible Stripes ...

Cracking the Code of Superconductivity and Magnetism ...

Columbia Researchers Squeeze Light into Nanoscale Devices and Circuits ...

Understanding the Generation of Light-Induced Electrical Current in Atomically Thin Nanomaterials ...

CFN User Spotlight: Laura Fabris Develops Nanoparticle-Based Tags to Detect Cancer and Viruses at the Single-Cell Level ...
X
X
X

  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

PNNL Technology Clears Way for Ethanol-Derived Jet Fuel

News Release RICHLAND, Wash. -- ASTM International recently revised ASTM D7566 Annex A5 -- the Standard Specification for Aviation Turbine Fuel Containing Synthesized Hydrocarbons -- to add ethanol as an approved feedstock for producing alcohol-to-jet synthetic paraffinic kerosene (ATJ-SPK). The revision of ASTM D7566 Annex A5 clears the way for increased adoption of sustainable aviation fuels because ethanol feedstocks can be made from so many different low-cost sources.

Experiments at Berkeley Lab Help Trace Interstellar Dust Back to Solar System's Formation

Experiments conducted at the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory helped to confirm that samples of interplanetary particles - collected from Earth's upper atmosphere and believed to originate from comets - contain dust leftover from the initial formation of the solar system.

Designing a better superconductor with geometric frustration

Notre Dame study shows a magnet-controlled "switch" in superconductor configuration provides unprecedented flexibility in managing the location of vortex filaments, altering the properties of the superconductor.

Robust MOF Material Exhibits Selective, Fully Reversible and Repeatable Capture of Toxic Atmospheric Gas

Scientists have developed a metal-organic framework material offering selective, reversible and repeatable capture of nitrogen dioxide from ambient air. This could lead to cost-effective capture of greenhouse gases, to facilitate sequestration and help mitigate air pollution and global warming.

Diamond Dust Shimmering Around Distant Stars

Some of the tiniest diamonds in the universe - bits of crystalline carbon hundreds of thousands of times smaller than a grain of sand - have been detected swirling around three infant star systems in the Milky Way. These microscopic gemstones are neither rare nor precious; they are, however, exciting for astronomers who identified them as the source of a mysterious cosmic microwave "glow" emanating from several protoplanetary disks in our galaxy.

Simulations of Magnetically Confined Plasmas Reveal a Self-Regulating Stabilizing Mechanism

A mysterious mechanism that prevents instabilities may be similar to the process that maintains the Earth's magnetic field.

Non-Crystal Clarity: Scientists Find Ordered Magnetic Patterns in Disordered Magnetic Material

A team of scientists working at Berkeley Lab has confirmed a special property known as "chirality" - which potentially could be exploited to transmit and store data in a new way - in nanometers-thick samples of multilayer materials that have a disordered structure.

A boon for physicists: new insights into neutrino interactions from MicroBooNE

Physicists on the MicroBooNE collaboration at the Department of Energy's Fermilab have produced their first collection of science results. The measurements are of three independent quantities that describe neutrino interactions with argon atoms.

Seeing All the Colors of the Plasma Wind

2-D velocity imaging helps fusion researchers understand the role of ion winds (aka flows) in the boundary of tokamak plasmas.

Hidden Magnetism Appears under Hidden Symmetry

Sometimes a good theory just needs the right materials to make it work. That's the case with recent findings by UT's physicists and their colleagues, who designed a two-dimensional magnetic system that points to the possibility of devices with increased security and efficiency, using only a small amount of energy


  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

UVA Darden Releases Policy Playbook Identifying Six Actions to Catalyze Clean-Tech Innovation

Moving the needle on climate change will require substantive and disruptive innovation across multiple industry sectors. Public and private investment focused on a few key areas could have a significant impact, according to a new policy playbook released by the Batten Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation on 8 June.

Work Begins on New SLAC Facility for Revolutionary Accelerator Science

The Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory has started to assemble a new facility for revolutionary accelerator technologies that could make future accelerators 100 to 1,000 times smaller and boost their capabilities.

Oak Ridge National Laboratory Launches America's New Top Supercomputer for Science

The U.S. Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory unveiled Summit as the world's most powerful and smartest scientific supercomputer.

Takeuchi Receives European Inventor Award 2018 in the Non-EPO Countries Category

Prolific patent-holder won for inventing battery that increases the lifespan of implantable defibrillators fivefold, greatly reducing need for reoccurring surgery

Steve Kevan Named Next Director of Berkeley Lab's Advanced Light Source

After an international search, Stephen D. "Steve" Kevan has been named the new director of the Advanced Light Source (ALS) at the U.S. Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

International corrosion society elects first Sandia fellow

Sandia National Laboratories materials scientist David Enos has been elected a fellow of NACE International, the chief professional society for corrosion engineering. He is the first Sandia employee to receive the honor.

Power to the People

The University of Utah College of Engineering has received a $2 million grant to create a laboratory and develop new technology for communities with backup power sources, known as microgrids, so they can quickly and more securely operate in the event of a massive power outage due to a natural disaster or cyberattack.

The U. S. Department of Energy Announces $34 Million for Small Business Research and Development Grants

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry announced that the Department of Energy will award 219 grants totaling $34 million to 183 small businesses in 41 states. Funded through DOE's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, today's selections are for Phase I research and development.

Raising the Heat to Lower the Cost of Solar Energy

Sandia National Laboratories will receive $10.5 million from the Department of Energy to research and design a cheaper and more efficient solar energy system.The work focuses on refining a specific type of utility-scale solar energy technology that uses mirrors to reflect and concentrate sunlight onto a receiver on a tower.

Solar Turbines, Inc. Selects Penn State to Establish Center of Excellence in Gas Turbines

After completing an extensive evaluation of institutions of higher learning in the United States and Europe, Solar Turbines Incorporated has chosen Penn State as a university partner to establish a center of excellence in gas turbines. The center involves numerous faculty across Penn State's College of Engineering.


  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Simulations of Magnetically Confined Plasmas Reveal a Self-Regulating Stabilizing Mechanism

A mysterious mechanism that prevents instabilities may be similar to the process that maintains the Earth's magnetic field.

Seeing All the Colors of the Plasma Wind

2-D velocity imaging helps fusion researchers understand the role of ion winds (aka flows) in the boundary of tokamak plasmas.

Renewable Solvents Derived From Lignin Lowers Waste in Biofuel Production

New class of solvents breaks down plant biomass into sugars for biofuels and bioproducts in a closed-loop biorefinery concept.

Scientists Studying Nuclear Spin Make a Surprising Discovery

The size of a nucleus appears to influence the direction of certain particles emitted from collisions with spinning protons.

Simulating Turbulent Bubbly Flows in Nuclear Reactors

With a better understanding of bubbly flows, researchers can improve the safety and operation of our nuclear reactors.

Solving a Magnesium Mystery in Rechargeable Battery Performance

Study reveals surprising, bad chemical reactivity in battery components previously considered compatible.

Changing the Surroundings Improves Catalysis

Water changes how cobalt-based molecule turns carbon dioxide into chemical feedstock.

How to Draw a Line Narrower Than a Cold Virus

Scientists use ion beams to write high-purity metal structures, enabling nanofabrication opportunities.

Powering Up With a Smart Window

Window material repeatedly switches from being see-through to blocking the heat and converting sunlight into electricity.

Remnant Superconductivity From Invisible Stripes

Scientists used an intense light to unveil hidden rivers that transport electricity with no loss.


Spotlight

Thursday June 07, 2018, 03:05 PM

Celebrating 40 years of empowerment in science

Argonne National Laboratory

Monday May 07, 2018, 10:30 AM

Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Wednesday May 02, 2018, 04:05 PM

Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE's 28th National Science Bowl(r)

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Thursday April 12, 2018, 07:05 PM

The Race for Young Scientific Minds

Argonne National Laboratory

Wednesday March 14, 2018, 02:05 PM

Q&A: Al Ashley Reflects on His Efforts to Diversify SLAC and Beyond

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday February 15, 2018, 12:05 PM

Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week

University of Virginia Darden School of Business

Friday February 09, 2018, 11:05 AM

Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities

California State University, Channel Islands

Wednesday January 17, 2018, 12:05 PM

Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018

Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)

Wednesday January 17, 2018, 12:05 PM

Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code

Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)

Wednesday December 20, 2017, 01:05 PM

Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Monday December 18, 2017, 01:05 PM

The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Monday December 18, 2017, 12:05 PM

Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Tuesday October 03, 2017, 01:05 PM

Stairway to Science

Argonne National Laboratory

Thursday September 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

After-School Energy Rush

Argonne National Laboratory

Thursday September 28, 2017, 10:05 AM

Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Thursday September 21, 2017, 03:05 PM

From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday September 07, 2017, 02:05 PM

Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday August 31, 2017, 05:05 PM

Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building

Binghamton University, State University of New York

Wednesday August 23, 2017, 05:05 PM

Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code

Argonne National Laboratory

Saturday May 20, 2017, 12:05 PM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday May 17, 2017, 11:05 AM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Monday May 15, 2017, 01:05 PM

ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday April 07, 2017, 11:05 AM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Wednesday April 05, 2017, 12:05 PM

High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career

Argonne National Laboratory

Tuesday March 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Friday March 24, 2017, 10:40 AM

Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Wednesday February 15, 2017, 04:05 PM

Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition

Argonne National Laboratory

Friday January 27, 2017, 04:00 PM

Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Tuesday November 08, 2016, 12:05 PM

Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday May 13, 2016, 04:05 PM

More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Monday April 25, 2016, 05:05 PM

Giving Back to National Science Bowl

Ames Laboratory

Friday March 25, 2016, 12:05 PM

NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Tuesday February 02, 2016, 10:05 AM

Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Monday November 16, 2015, 04:05 PM

Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth

Ames Laboratory

Tuesday October 20, 2015, 01:05 PM

Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Tuesday April 22, 2014, 11:30 AM

University of Utah Makes Solar Accessible

University of Utah

Wednesday March 06, 2013, 03:40 PM

Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday November 16, 2012, 10:00 AM

Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City

Texas Tech University

Wednesday November 23, 2011, 10:45 AM

Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter

Temple University

Wednesday July 06, 2011, 06:00 PM

New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday April 22, 2011, 09:00 AM

First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money

Wake Forest University

Friday April 15, 2011, 12:25 PM

Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun

American University

Thursday February 10, 2011, 05:00 PM

ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof

University of Chicago

Tuesday January 25, 2011, 12:35 PM

Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction

Ithaca College

Tuesday December 07, 2010, 05:00 PM

UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park

University of California San Diego

Monday November 01, 2010, 12:50 PM

Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday September 10, 2010, 12:40 PM

Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit

Ithaca College

Tuesday July 27, 2010, 10:30 AM

Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute

Texas Tech University

Friday May 07, 2010, 04:20 PM

Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program

Creighton University

Wednesday May 05, 2010, 09:30 AM

National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy

JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society




Showing results

0-4 Of 2215