  • 2018-06-13 09:00:51
  • Article ID: 696049

Carlex Glass America licenses ORNL superhydrophobic coatings for automotive applications

  Credit: Jason Richards/Oak Ridge National Laboratory, U.S. Dept. of Energy

    ORNL’s Tolga Aytug uses thermal processing and etching capabilities to produce a transparent superhydrophobic coating technology. The highly durable, thin coating technology was licensed by Carlex Glass America, aimed initially at advancing superhydrophobic coatings for the automotive sector.

  • Credit: Jason Richards/Oak Ridge National Laboratory, U.S. Dept. of Energy

    An ORNL-developed thin glass film with superhydrophobic properties repels water that carries away dust and dirt, reduces light reflection and resists fingerprints and smudges.

  Credit: Carlex Glass America, LLC

    Inside the clean room, Carlex employees carefully place a PVC interlayer between two pieces of windshield glass.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn., June 13, 2018—Carlex Glass America LLC has exclusively licensed optically clear, superhydrophobic coating technology from the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory aimed initially at advancing glass products for the automotive sector.  

ORNL’s development of a water-repellent, transparent coating that carries away dust and dirt, reduces light reflection and resists fingerprints and smudges resulted from more than three years of research on superhydrophobic glass-based coatings. 

Nashville, Tenn.-based Carlex manufactures automotive glass products including windshields, sideglass and rear glass components for top tier automakers, original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket industries. Carlex intends to leverage the benefits of ORNL’s thin, highly durable superhydrophobic coating technology to help improve driver visibility and safety, especially during inclement weather, a leading cause of vehicle crashes, injuries and fatalities. 

“This agreement with ORNL is rooted in our belief that collaboration between industry and scientific research is critical to driving disruptive innovation and developing cutting-edge technologies that will have a positive outcome on society,” said Michael Bard, director of Advanced Product Development at Carlex. 

“We’re enhancing products to assure that Carlex remains at the forefront of addressing today’s driver safety challenges, while also developing technologies that will meet the complex needs of a thriving and changing automotive industry,” Bard said. 

“ORNL brings a great degree of creativity in approaching innovation. This, combined with Carlex’ deep knowledge and expertise in automotive glass industry, gives us confidence that we will achieve great success,” he added. 

Carlex will further develop ORNL’s superhydrophobic technology at its Advanced Product Development Innovation Center in Nashville. 

The science behind superhydrophobic 

To be superhydrophobic, a surface must achieve a water droplet contact angle exceeding 150 degrees. ORNL’s coating enables a contact angle ranging between 155 and 165 degrees, so water literally bounces off, taking away dust particles. 

The ORNL research team developed the superhydrophobic technology by depositing a thin glass film on a glass surface and heating the coated glass to transform the surface into two material compositions. A selective etching process produces a porous three-dimensional network of high-silica content glass that resembles microscopic coral and enables water-repellent and antireflective properties. 

“The thin nanostructured layer of porous glass film enables these combined properties, making it suitable for commercial applications, particularly for automotive glass,” said ORNL’s Tolga Aytug, coinventor of the technology. 

Aytug led the technology’s development and collaborated with Jeff Cornett, ORNL’s industrial and economic development manager, and Eugene Cochran, ORNL senior commercialization manager on the licensing agreement with Carlex. 

Other superhydrophobic technology coinventors were David Christen and John Simpson. The technology was recognized with a Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer Award in 2017 and an R&D 100 Award in 2015. The research was originally supported by ORNL’s Technology Innovation Program, and the work with Carlex was recently funded by ORNL’s technology transfer royalty funds. 

Based out of Nashville, Tenn., Carlex Glass America, LLC is a premier global Tier 1 supplier of original equipment and replacement glass for original equipment manufacturers, automakers and aftermarket industries. Carlex is a subsidiary of Central Glass Co., Ltd., of Japan. 

UT-Battelle manages ORNL for DOE's Office of Science. The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time.

###

MORE NEWS FROM

Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Contact patient services
MEDIA CONTACT

Sara Shoemaker
Media Relations Specialist
shoemakerms@ornl.gov
Phone: 865-576-9219

Automotive, DOE Science News, Energy, Materials Science
superhydrophobic coating, automotive glass, Carlex Glass America, Windshield, driver visibility, Driver Safety, vehicle crash, inclement weather, Thin Films, Technology Transfer

PNNL Technology Clears Way for Ethanol-Derived Jet Fuel

News Release RICHLAND, Wash. -- ASTM International recently revised ASTM D7566 Annex A5 -- the Standard Specification for Aviation Turbine Fuel Containing Synthesized Hydrocarbons -- to add ethanol as an approved feedstock for producing alcohol-to-jet synthetic paraffinic kerosene (ATJ-SPK). The revision of ASTM D7566 Annex A5 clears the way for increased adoption of sustainable aviation fuels because ethanol feedstocks can be made from so many different low-cost sources.

Experiments at Berkeley Lab Help Trace Interstellar Dust Back to Solar System's Formation

Experiments conducted at the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory helped to confirm that samples of interplanetary particles - collected from Earth's upper atmosphere and believed to originate from comets - contain dust leftover from the initial formation of the solar system.

Designing a better superconductor with geometric frustration

Notre Dame study shows a magnet-controlled "switch" in superconductor configuration provides unprecedented flexibility in managing the location of vortex filaments, altering the properties of the superconductor.

Robust MOF Material Exhibits Selective, Fully Reversible and Repeatable Capture of Toxic Atmospheric Gas

Scientists have developed a metal-organic framework material offering selective, reversible and repeatable capture of nitrogen dioxide from ambient air. This could lead to cost-effective capture of greenhouse gases, to facilitate sequestration and help mitigate air pollution and global warming.

Diamond Dust Shimmering Around Distant Stars

Some of the tiniest diamonds in the universe - bits of crystalline carbon hundreds of thousands of times smaller than a grain of sand - have been detected swirling around three infant star systems in the Milky Way. These microscopic gemstones are neither rare nor precious; they are, however, exciting for astronomers who identified them as the source of a mysterious cosmic microwave "glow" emanating from several protoplanetary disks in our galaxy.

Simulations of Magnetically Confined Plasmas Reveal a Self-Regulating Stabilizing Mechanism

A mysterious mechanism that prevents instabilities may be similar to the process that maintains the Earth's magnetic field.

Non-Crystal Clarity: Scientists Find Ordered Magnetic Patterns in Disordered Magnetic Material

A team of scientists working at Berkeley Lab has confirmed a special property known as "chirality" - which potentially could be exploited to transmit and store data in a new way - in nanometers-thick samples of multilayer materials that have a disordered structure.

A boon for physicists: new insights into neutrino interactions from MicroBooNE

Physicists on the MicroBooNE collaboration at the Department of Energy's Fermilab have produced their first collection of science results. The measurements are of three independent quantities that describe neutrino interactions with argon atoms.

Seeing All the Colors of the Plasma Wind

2-D velocity imaging helps fusion researchers understand the role of ion winds (aka flows) in the boundary of tokamak plasmas.

Hidden Magnetism Appears under Hidden Symmetry

Sometimes a good theory just needs the right materials to make it work. That's the case with recent findings by UT's physicists and their colleagues, who designed a two-dimensional magnetic system that points to the possibility of devices with increased security and efficiency, using only a small amount of energy


Vasilis Fthenakis Receives IEEE's William R. Cherry Award

UPTON, NY; Vasilis Fthenakis, a Senior Scientist Emeritus at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory and Founder and Director of the Center for Life Cycle Analysis at Columbia University, will receive the 2018 William R. Cherry Award from the Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

New PPPL director Steve Cowley is honored with knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II

Steven Cowley, newly named director of the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) effective July 1, has received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth "for services to science and the development of nuclear fusion."

UVA Darden Releases Policy Playbook Identifying Six Actions to Catalyze Clean-Tech Innovation

Moving the needle on climate change will require substantive and disruptive innovation across multiple industry sectors. Public and private investment focused on a few key areas could have a significant impact, according to a new policy playbook released by the Batten Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation on 8 June.

Work Begins on New SLAC Facility for Revolutionary Accelerator Science

The Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory has started to assemble a new facility for revolutionary accelerator technologies that could make future accelerators 100 to 1,000 times smaller and boost their capabilities.

Oak Ridge National Laboratory Launches America's New Top Supercomputer for Science

The U.S. Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory unveiled Summit as the world's most powerful and smartest scientific supercomputer.

Takeuchi Receives European Inventor Award 2018 in the Non-EPO Countries Category

Prolific patent-holder won for inventing battery that increases the lifespan of implantable defibrillators fivefold, greatly reducing need for reoccurring surgery

Steve Kevan Named Next Director of Berkeley Lab's Advanced Light Source

After an international search, Stephen D. "Steve" Kevan has been named the new director of the Advanced Light Source (ALS) at the U.S. Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

International corrosion society elects first Sandia fellow

Sandia National Laboratories materials scientist David Enos has been elected a fellow of NACE International, the chief professional society for corrosion engineering. He is the first Sandia employee to receive the honor.

Power to the People

The University of Utah College of Engineering has received a $2 million grant to create a laboratory and develop new technology for communities with backup power sources, known as microgrids, so they can quickly and more securely operate in the event of a massive power outage due to a natural disaster or cyberattack.

The U. S. Department of Energy Announces $34 Million for Small Business Research and Development Grants

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry announced that the Department of Energy will award 219 grants totaling $34 million to 183 small businesses in 41 states. Funded through DOE's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, today's selections are for Phase I research and development.


Simulations of Magnetically Confined Plasmas Reveal a Self-Regulating Stabilizing Mechanism

A mysterious mechanism that prevents instabilities may be similar to the process that maintains the Earth's magnetic field.

Seeing All the Colors of the Plasma Wind

2-D velocity imaging helps fusion researchers understand the role of ion winds (aka flows) in the boundary of tokamak plasmas.

Renewable Solvents Derived From Lignin Lowers Waste in Biofuel Production

New class of solvents breaks down plant biomass into sugars for biofuels and bioproducts in a closed-loop biorefinery concept.

Scientists Studying Nuclear Spin Make a Surprising Discovery

The size of a nucleus appears to influence the direction of certain particles emitted from collisions with spinning protons.

Simulating Turbulent Bubbly Flows in Nuclear Reactors

With a better understanding of bubbly flows, researchers can improve the safety and operation of our nuclear reactors.

Solving a Magnesium Mystery in Rechargeable Battery Performance

Study reveals surprising, bad chemical reactivity in battery components previously considered compatible.

Changing the Surroundings Improves Catalysis

Water changes how cobalt-based molecule turns carbon dioxide into chemical feedstock.

How to Draw a Line Narrower Than a Cold Virus

Scientists use ion beams to write high-purity metal structures, enabling nanofabrication opportunities.

Powering Up With a Smart Window

Window material repeatedly switches from being see-through to blocking the heat and converting sunlight into electricity.

Remnant Superconductivity From Invisible Stripes

Scientists used an intense light to unveil hidden rivers that transport electricity with no loss.


