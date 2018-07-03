- 2018-07-12 16:05:10
- Article ID: 697384
How to Fit a Planet Inside a Computer: Developing the Energy Exascale Earth System Model
DOE researchers have developed a new simulation to help us learn more about Earth's present and future.
Ruby Leung, a scientist from the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), and her team were baffled by their results.
“We were seeing the sea level decreasing at an alarming rate,” she said.
Fortunately, they were only looking at a virtual Earth. They quickly realized there were errors in the Earth system computer model they were developing. Scientists use these computer programs to visualize the present and see into the future. They need to come as close as possible to modeling how Earth’s systems function in real life. Because the real Earth cycles water but never loses it, neither should the model.
Identifying the problem was simple. Fixing it wasn’t. There are hundreds of variables in the model that could affect its water cycle. Pinpointing the exact one and changing it without creating another inaccuracy can take hours or days of work. In this instance, the model wasn’t sending all the water runoff fluxes from the land into the ocean. In addition, the atmospheric model was losing a very tiny amount of water at each time step, which added up quite a lot. To fix the problem, Leung and colleagues changed the model to conserve water.
Solving this problem was just one of the many challenges the team faced as they developed DOE’s new software: the Energy Exascale Earth System Model (E3SM). By representing many of Earth’s systems and interactions in greater detail than ever before, they hope to help scientists better understand our planet today and in the future.
Understanding a Changing Earth
Earth always has been and always will be changing. But human activities are accelerating those changes and there is general agreement that global temperatures are rising. While scientists can broadly predict how rising temperatures will affect our world, policy-makers and planners need to understand what will happen to individual cities and states. That’s where Earth system models come into play.
DOE is interested in understanding how energy production could affect Earth’s systems and vice versa. While energy production can accelerate climate change, rising temperatures can also affect energy production and use. A lack of water can reduce a hydropower plant’s output or limit water available for cooling nuclear plants.
“DOE and its predecessors have always had a mission to understand the environmental consequences of energy production and use,” said David Bader, a scientist at DOE’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and E3SM team lead. “We know that the climate and Earth system is not stationary. It changes. We need a way to understand the interactions.”
The scope of Earth system models makes them unique. Scientists construct a variety of software programs to simulate different natural systems, but Earth system models bring them all together. They demonstrate how these individual systems — the atmosphere, soil, ocean, ice sheets, and more — interact. They also incorporate many aspects of human activity, such as the products of energy production, water management and use, and agriculture management as well as other land-use or land-cover changes.
These combinations help scientists understand the current and future interplay between the natural world and human activities. To ensure a model is correctly representing the present, they compare modeled results to real-life observations. The predictions looking decades into the future help people planning bridges or power plants understand how their long-term choices could affect or be affected by these changes.
A Model that Revolves Around Energy
While there’s only one Earth, there are many Earth system models. The E3SM team members designed their model to answer questions relevant to DOE’s mission.
One of the holy grails when it comes to energy planning is being able to predict how and when rain, snow, and other precipitation fall over land. Climate and land use changes could increase the atmosphere’s ability to hold moisture and cause storms to occur more frequently and intensely. In contrast, it could also lead to more evaporation, resulting in more drought. Or most likely, both could occur in different places around the world.
The new model focuses on three areas that have significant effects on surface precipitation, winds, and temperature as well as energy production: the water cycle, the way different Earth system components exchange biogeochemical fluxes, and the movement and melting of ice sheets.
“To predict precipitation, you need to really understand almost every other part of the Earth system,” said Leung. “The atmosphere is playing the role of connecting everything. The atmosphere is not local.”
Combining these systems into one model and getting the necessary level of detail isn’t something you can do on your desktop computer. Instead, it requires the big machines — the supercomputers at DOE Office of Science user facilities. E3SM programmers wrote the software to take full advantage of these computers’ hardware and operating systems. The team is also designing it so they could upgrade the model to run on DOE’s future exascale computers. These computers will be 50 times more powerful than today’s fastest computers.
Using these computers, the model will be able to provide much more detail than previous Earth system models. The team expects E3SM will offer twice the level of overall detail using the Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility’s (a DOE Office of Science user facility) new supercomputer Summit, compared to current models. Depending on the need, it can also offer the same amount of overall detail in most of the world, while providing extremely high resolution in specific areas. This regionally refined resolution will allow scientists to look at effects on a much more regional basis. That could help them better understand human activities, like farming, that vary from place to place.
This computing power will also allow them to run 10 times as many simulations as they can currently.
“We can now do more simulations using less resources,” said Mark Taylor, a scientist at DOE’s Sandia National Laboratories and E3SM Chief Computational Scientist.
Running the program on exascale computers will allow even bigger jumps in the model’s complexity and detail.
How to Create a Tool that Peers into the Future
Building a model this complicated is like rebuilding a car. You might start with the same frame, but by the time you tune up some old parts, swap out others for new ones, and get the whole thing working together, it looks and acts completely differently.
To start off, the team worked with an existing Earth system model – the Community Earth System Model.
The biggest challenge with the Community Earth System Model – and all existing Earth system models – is that there are areas where simulations are consistently inaccurate. While their modeling broadly matches up with the evidence, certain details don’t quite correspond with observations.
Unfortunately, these problems don’t have a simple fix.
“It’s not like you can change one thing and it corrects. You change one thing and you usually make something else worse because the system is interconnected,” said Bader. Just like the real Earth’s system.
There are several pathways modelers are pursuing to reduce these errors.
Revising the base model is the most logical place to start. Scientists can often improve models by tweaking the physics equations and ecological theories that are based on research findings. Observational data, such as from the DOE Office of Science’s ARM Climate Research Facility, regularly provide new insights.
Swapping out existing sub-models for new, more accurate ones is another approach. The E3SM team undertook the huge task of developing four separate, completely new sub-models representing rivers, the global ocean, sea ice, and land ice.
“There are processes that normally have not been represented in any Earth system model around the world,” said Leung, referring to the river model. “Without these parts, we are missing some of the important links in the global energy, water, and biogeochemical cycles.”
But adding in these new models isn’t a matter of cut-and-paste. Scientists need to connect them accurately so that changes in one correctly affect the others.
“You replace all of these components and you hope this model will be working better than before. But it’s not pure luck. You really need to go back to basics,” Leung said.
Similar to the “missing water” problem, the team faced a similar challenge with their ocean model. After they replaced it, they saw that the full Earth system wasn’t simulating the El Nino-Southern Oscillation, a major influence on weather patterns. The team realized that the atmosphere and ocean models were representing the relationship between the wind and water movement in the ocean differently than observations did. To make both more accurate, they revised the processes to match up with each other.
Ever Improving, Ever Experimenting
All of this hard work paid off when the team released the first version of the model this past April. But they’re far from done. In fact, they expect to produce at least three more versions in the future.
They’re already improving the current model by modifying the sub-models within it. Researchers have published a paper looking at how to improve the way the river model represents flooding in the Amazon. By using topographical data about river channels and information about how water flows between the land and river, they were able to make the sub-model more accurate. Another study describes how the river model could better show how and when different sectors of society use surface water and groundwater.
At the same time, scientists are using the current model to run a series of experiments. As they finish, they’ll release the model “data” on the DOE Earth System Grid Federation data archive of model results. The project has also made its code publically available through the popular programming website GitHub.
As the project continues, scientists are working to get a clearer glimpse into the future of our Earth than ever before.
“All of these models represent the cumulative knowledge that we’ve gained over the last 40 years,” said Bader. “That’s resulted in both a better understanding and therefore representation of both energy and Earth system processes. It’s much more complete than previous models.”
The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information please visit https://science.energy.gov.
Shannon Brescher Shea is a senior writer/editor in the Office of Science, shannon.shea@science.doe.gov.
MORE NEWS FROMDepartment of Energy, Office of Science
MEDIA CONTACT
Shannon Shea
Senior Writer/Editor
Shannon.Shea@science.doe.gov
Phone: 202-586-6044
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
How Gold Nanoparticles Could Improve Solar Energy Storage
Star-shaped gold nanoparticles, coated with a semiconductor, can produce hydrogen from water over four times more efficiently than other methods - opening the door to improved storage of solar energy and other advances that could boost renewable energy use and combat climate change, according to Rutgers University-New Brunswick researchers.
National Ignition Facility Sets New Energy Record
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's National Ignition Facility (NIF) laser system has set a new record, firing 2.15 megajoules (MJ) of energy to its target chamber - a 15 percent improvement over NIF's design specification of 1.8 MJ, and more than 10 percent higher than the previous 1.9 MJ energy record set in March 2012. Increasing NIF's energy limit will expand the parameter space for stockpile stewardship experiments and provide a significant boost to the pursuit of ignition.
Generating Electrical Power From Waste Heat
Researchers from Sandia National Laboratories have developed a tiny silicon-based device that can harness what was previously called waste heat and turn it into DC power.
Extracting Signals of Elusive Particles from Giant Chambers Filled with Liquefied Argon
In two new papers, the MicroBooNE collaboration describes how they use this detector to pick up the telltale signs of neutrinos. The papers include details of the signal processing algorithms that are critical to accurately reconstruct neutrinos' subtle interactions with atoms in the detector.
SLAC's Ultra-High-Speed 'Electron Camera' Catches Molecules at a Crossroads
An extremely fast "electron camera" at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory has produced the most detailed atomic movie of the decisive point where molecules hit by light can either stay intact or break apart. The results could lead to a better understanding of how molecules respond to light in processes that are crucial for life, like photosynthesis and vision, or that are potentially harmful, such as DNA damage from ultraviolet light.
Merging Antenna and Electronics Boosts Energy and Spectrum Efficiency
By integrating the design of antenna and electronics, researchers have boosted the energy and spectrum efficiency for a new class of millimeter wave transmitters, allowing improved modulation and reduced generation of waste heat. The result could be longer talk time and higher data rates in millimeter wave wireless communication devices for future 5G applications.
New Experimental Results from the Largest and Most Sophisticated Stellerator
An international team is running tests on the largest and most sophisticated stellerator, the Wendelstein 7-X fusion experiment. This complex machine is housed at the Max-Planck-Institute of Plasma Physics, and researchers are analyzing data from the first experiment campaign that took place in 2016, hoping to understand the science of fusion reactors. In a new report in Physics of Plasma, the scientists recount the first detailed characterization of plasma turbulence at the outer edge of the stellerator.
X-Ray Experiment Confirms Theoretical Model for Making New Materials
Experiments at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory have confirmed the predictive power of a new computational approach to materials synthesis. Researchers say that this approach, developed at the DOE's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, could streamline the creation of novel materials for solar cells, batteries and other sustainable technologies.
Diesel Doesn't Float This Boat
Marine research could soon be possible without the risk of polluting either the air or the ocean. It's thanks to a new ship design and feasibility study led by Sandia National Laboratories. Despite many advantages, the feasibility of a hydrogen-powered research vessel has never been studied or proven. Until now.
Adding an Inert Polymer to Plastic Solar Cells Enables High Efficiency and Easy Production
Polymer plastic solar cells remain an industry priority because of their light weight, flexibility and cost-effectiveness. Now scientists from Stony Brook University and the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory (BNL) have demonstrated that these types of solar cells can be more efficient and have more stability based on new research findings.
DOE Launches New Lab Partnering Service
The U.S. Department of Energy officially launched the Lab Partnering Service (LPS), an on-line, single access point platform for investors, innovators, and institutions to identify, locate, and obtain information from DOE's 17 national laboratories.
Department of Energy Announces $75 Million for High Energy Physics Research
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $75 million in funding for 77 university research awards on a range of topics in high energy physics to advance knowledge of how the universe works at its most fundamental level.
Thesis Prize Winner's Calculations Characterize Neutrino Interactions
Alessandro Baroni is helping demystify one of the most mysterious particles. His work is contributing to our understanding of neutrinos, and it has earned him the 2017 Jefferson Science Associates Thesis Prize for work performed on a thesis related to research at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
10 Questions for Steven Cowley, New Director of the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Steven Cowley, a theoretical physicist and international authority on fusion energy, became the seventh Director of the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPon July 1 and will be Princeton professor of astrophysical sciences on September 1.
Ames Laboratory to lead new Center for Advancement of Topological Semimetals
Ames Laboratory will receive $10.75 million over four yearrs for a new Center for Advancement of Topological Semimetals as one of the Department of Energy's Energy Frontier Research Centers.
DOE Awards $100 Million for Energy Frontier Research Centers
U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry announced $100 million in funding for 42 Energy Frontier Research Centers (EFRCs) to accelerate the scientific breakthroughs needed to strengthen U.S. economic leadership and energy security.
Argonne welcomes <em>The Martian</em> author Andy Weir
Best-selling science fiction author Andy Weir visited Argonne to give a series of standing-room-only talks, inspiring students and scientists alike.
United States and Italy Sign Agreement to Collaborate on Sterile Neutrino Research
Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Energy and the Italian Embassy, on behalf of the Italian Ministry of Education, Universities and Research, signed an agreement for collaboration on research with the international Short-Baseline Neutrino (SBN) program hosted at DOE's Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory.
UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors
Daniel Schwartz, University of Washington Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director, received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring (PAESMEM) from the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and the National Science Foundation (NSF) this week.
Lawrence Livermore-Developed Petawatt Laser System Fully Integrated at Eli Beamlines
After evaluation by an international peer review group, the L3-HAPLS advanced petawatt laser system has been declared fully integrated and operational at the ELI Beamlines Research Center in Dolni Břežany, Czech Republic. The group assessed the laser performance, determined that all performance parameters have been successfully met - capable of reaching the 1 petawatt, 10 hertz (Hz) design specification - and that the system is ready for integration with the experimental systems and first experiments.
Tracking Down Helium-4's Quarks and Gluons
Scientists obtain the first exclusive measurement of deeply virtual Compton scattering of electrons off helium-4, vital to obtaining an unambiguous 3-D view of quarks and gluons within nuclei.
Predicting Magnetic Explosions: From Plasma Current Sheet Disruption to Fast Magnetic Reconnection
Supercomputer simulations and theoretical analysis shed new light on when and how fast reconnection occurs.
Is Nature Exclusively Left Handed? Using Chilled Atoms to Find Out
Elegant techniques of trapping and polarizing atoms open vistas for beta-decay tests of fundamental symmetries, key to understanding the most basic forces and particles constituting our universe.
As Future Batteries, Hybrid Supercapacitors Are Super-Charged
A new supercapacitor could be a competitive alternative to lithium-ion batteries.
Forever Young Catalyst Reduces Diesel Emissions
Atom probe tomography reveals key explanations for stable performance over a cutting-edge diesel-exhaust catalyst's lifetime.
Sense Like a Shark: Saltwater-Submersible Films
A nickelate thin film senses electric field changes analogous to the electroreception sensing organ in sharks, which detects the bioelectric fields of prey.
A Bit of Quantum Logic--What Did the Atom Say to the Quantum Dot?
Let's talk! Scientists demonstrate coherent coupling between a quantum dot and a donor atom in silicon, vital for moving information inside quantum computers.
New Tech Uses Isomeric Beams to Study How and Where the Galaxy Makes One of Its Most Common Elements
A new measurement using a beam of aluminum-26 prepared in a metastable state allows researchers to better understand the creation of the elements in our galaxy.
Simulations of Magnetically Confined Plasmas Reveal a Self-Regulating Stabilizing Mechanism
A mysterious mechanism that prevents instabilities may be similar to the process that maintains the Earth's magnetic field.
Seeing All the Colors of the Plasma Wind
2-D velocity imaging helps fusion researchers understand the role of ion winds (aka flows) in the boundary of tokamak plasmas.
Spotlight
2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Argonne welcomes The Martian author Andy Weir
Argonne National Laboratory
UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors
University of Washington
Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy
Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA)
Professor Emily Liu Receives $1.8 Million DoE Award for Solar Power Systems Research
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Celebrating 40 years of empowerment in science
Argonne National Laboratory
Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE's 28th National Science Bowl(r)
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Q&A: Al Ashley Reflects on His Efforts to Diversify SLAC and Beyond
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week
University of Virginia Darden School of Business
Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities
California State University, Channel Islands
Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
Showing results0-4 Of 2215