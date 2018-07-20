Doe Science news source
The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
  • 2018-08-07 12:05:56
  • Article ID: 698658

Preventing the Misuse of Next-Generation Nuclear Energy Systems

Brookhaven Lab nuclear engineer Lap-Yan Cheng has been elected to co-chair the Proliferation Resistance and Physical Protection Working Group for the Generation IV International Forum

  • Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory

    Lap-Yen Cheng of Brookhaven Lab's Nuclear Science and Technology Department is co-chairing an international working group that is developing methodologies to ensure next-generation nuclear energy systems are designed while achieving non-proliferation and security objectives.

  • Credit: Technology Roadmap Update for Generation IV Nuclear Energy Systems, Jan. 2014.

    Timeline showing the four generations of nuclear power reactors: early prototype reactors (Generation I), large commercial power plants that are still operating today (Generation II), advanced light-water (ordinary water) reactors (LWRs) and systems with improved safety features (Generation III and III+), and next-generation reactors currently under development (Generation IV). The time ranges refer to the design and initial deployments of each generation.

  • The six reactor systems that GIF selected for further research and development are based on a variety of reactor, energy conversion, and fuel cycle technologies, and range in size from very small to very large. Above is a schematic for the molten-salt reactor, one of the six candidate systems being considered. This kind of reactor uses a mixture of molten salts—salts that become liquid at elevated temperatures—as the primary coolant to remove heat from the reactor's core, where the fuel is processed, and carry it to electrical generators. In June, the DOE awarded Brookhaven Lab funding to lead a new Energy Frontier Research Center, named Molten Salts in Extreme Environments, which will explore the properties and behaviors of these materials. The other five reactors are the gas-cooled fast reactor, lead-cooled fast reactor, sodium-cooled fast reactor, supercritical water-cooled reactor, and very-high-temperature reactor.

  • Cheng (third from right) and the members of the Proliferation Resistance and Physical Protection Working Group at the 2017 annual meeting at the Joint Research Centre of the European Commission in Ispra, Italy. This year's meeting will be held in October in Paris.

By 2050, the worldwide demand for energy is projected to double as a result of population growth and economic development. Nuclear power could help meet this future need. However, designing new nuclear reactor systems will not only require advances in materials science and energy technologies but also improvements in the areas of safety, security, and environmental impact. In particular, compared to today’s reactors, these systems will have to operate with enhanced safety and reliability, use natural resources more efficiently, minimize waste production, and reduce proliferation risk—all in a way that is cost-competitive with other means of energy generation. Building these requirements into reactor designs will require significant collaboration among the international community.

In January 2000, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Nuclear Energy convened a group of senior governmental representatives from nine countries to begin discussing the cooperative research and development of next- generation nuclear energy systems. This group, called the Generation IV International Forum (GIF), was established to address key technical issues associated with designing, building, and operating advanced reactors. Since that time, five more countries have become members. GIF expects that the first Generation IV systems will be deployed commercially beginning in the 2030s.

In its research and development roadmap, GIF identified four goals to advance nuclear energy systems to this fourth generation: sustainability, safety and reliability, economic competitiveness, and proliferation resistance and physical protection. Following the expert evaluation of more than 100 reactor concepts that were assessed against these goals, GIF selected six reactor designs for further consideration. To help define design guidelines and develop methodologies for evaluating the performance of the candidate systems, GIF formed three working groups: Risk and Safety, Economics, and Proliferation Resistance and Physical Protection (PR&PP).

Lap-Yan Cheng—a nuclear engineer at DOE’s Brookhaven National Laboratory—has been elected to co-chair the PR&PP Working Group. The other co-chairs are Giacomo Cojazzi, a project leader at the European Commission Joint Research Centre in Ispra, Italy, and Per Peterson, professor and William and Jean McCallum Floyd Endowed Chair in Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley. Cheng assumed the role in May following a nomination and voting process among the individual members from each country.

“Assuming a leadership role in the PR&PP Working Group will allow Brookhaven Lab to actively engage with the international community in achieving the goal of nonproliferation while continuing with the development and deployment of nuclear energy,” said Cheng.

The PR&PP Working Group comprises more than 20 engineers, scientists, and state regulators from 11 countries and organizations: Canada, China, the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom), France, the International Atomic Energy Agency, Japan, the Nuclear Energy Agency, the Republic of Korea, Russia, South Africa, and the United States. The group is helping ensure that the systems are designed to impede technology misuse—specifically, the diversion or production of nuclear material for weapons purposes—and to offer enhanced safeguards against theft and acts of terrorism or sabotage that disrupt operations. Demonstrations and case studies based on different risk scenarios are being used to analyze the systems’ robustness against such threats. Measures to evaluate system response include the technical difficulty, cost, and time associated with overcoming proliferation barriers; the probability and consequences of failing to neutralize a threat; and the amount of resources (e.g., number of personnel) associated with safeguards and physical protection.

By considering these measures, system designers can identify and incorporate design options that will improve PR&PP performance. Such improvements will strengthen the assurance that the systems provide a very unattractive route for malicious activity. For example, designers can eliminate safety equipment that requires frequent intervention by nuclear power plant operators and replace this equipment with passive systems that rely on the laws of nature (i.e., the natural behavior of the reactor materials and design). In effect, this limited access to equipment would reduce the potential of an incident occurring. Similarly, designers can minimize the number of entry and exit points for fuel transfer between system elements to enhance the containment of nuclear material.

“Proliferation resistance and physical protection are essential to the success of the overall Generation IV program, as these areas affect all the other goals that the reactors are being designed to address—higher safety, improved fuel efficiency, and reduced waste production,” said William Horak, chair of Brookhaven Lab’s Nuclear Science and Technology Department. “Brookhaven Lab has been an advanced reactor lab since its founding in 1947, and Lap-Yan’s appointment shows our continued leadership role in the development of advanced reactors. With his extensive experience working on Brookhaven’s former High-Flux Beam Reactor and collaborating with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission on advanced reactor designs, Lap-Yan is an excellent choice to co-lead the PR&PP Working Group.”

Cheng holds bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees in nuclear engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Since joining Brookhaven Lab in 1988, he has served in a variety of leadership roles—including lead of the Nuclear Systems and Structural Analysis Group—and provided technical support to various DOE research reactor programs. In the area of proliferation risk analysis, Cheng has evaluated reactor systems and fuel cycle options for DOE’s Office of Nuclear Energy and National Nuclear Security Administration, developed software tools and models for evaluating proliferation risk and conducting emergency planning and accident management studies, and engaged industry in the development of safeguards by design. Most recently, he was invited as one of two representatives from the PR&PP Working Group to conduct a weeklong training and outreach workshop in Beijing, China. This workshop, which took place from July 9 to 13, focused on the methodologies that have been developed so far by all three GIF Working Groups.   

“With the increasing number of developing countries exploring the idea of introducing nuclear into the energy supply mix, it is important for the international community to recognize the four goals identified by GIF to advance nuclear energy systems,” said Cheng. “I look forward to co-chairing the PR&PP Working Group and continuing the mission of engaging other stakeholders in the nuclear energy community.”

Brookhaven National Laboratory is supported by the Office of Science of the U.S. Department of Energy. The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit science.energy.gov.

Follow @BrookhavenLab on Twitter or find us on Facebook.

MORE NEWS FROM

Brookhaven National Laboratory
MEDIA CONTACT

Ariana Tantillo
Science Writer
Media & Communications Office
Brookhaven National Laboratory
(631) 344-2347
atantillo@bnl.gov

CHANNELS
DOE Science News, Energy, Nuclear Power, DOE Science News, Local - New York, Local - New York Metro
KEYWORDS

Nuclear Energy, Nuclear Reactors, Nonproliferation, National Security, chair appointment, nuclear security, Nuclear Power

Related topics
Participating Labs
SEE ORIGINAL STUDY
view all latest news
Breaking

Pictures of Success in 3-D Printing

Quantum Computing of an Atomic Nucleus ...

New Approach Yields High-Purity Radium for Medical Applications ...

Preventing the Misuse of Next-Generation Nuclear Energy Systems ...

Catching the Dance of Antibiotics and Ribosomes at Room Temperature ...

Looking Inside a Nuclear Fuel Pin to Improve Nuclear Energy ...

Can solar energy save the bees? ...

Workshop advances plans for coping with disruptions on ITER ...

'Strange Metals' Just Got Stranger ...

In a First, Scientists Precisely Measure How Synthetic Diamonds Grow ...

Crash Course in Old Mining Tech Creates Cheap, Easy Way to Recycle Lithium Ion Batteries ...

Particle physicists team up with AI to solve toughest science problems ...

New Competition for MOFs: Scientists Make Stronger COFs ...

As Temperatures Rise, Earth's Soil Is 'Breathing' More Heavily ...

Story Tips from the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, August 2018 ...

Large Supercrystals Promise Superior Sensors ...

The Quest for Longer-Lasting Solar Cells ...

New Research Demonstrates Silicon-Based, Tandem Photovoltaic Modules Can Compete in Solar Market ...

DUNE collaboration completes Interim Design Report for gigantic particle detectors ...

Software Framework Designed to Accelerate Drug Discovery Wins IEEE International Scalable Computing Challenge ...

Looking Inside the Lithium Battery's Black Box ...

Tin Type the Lithium Battery's Black Box ...

Engineers Use Tiki Torches in Study of Soot, Diesel Filters ...

Pictures of Success in 3-D Printing ...

Quantum Computing: Learning to Speak a Whole New Technology ...

Newest Supercomputer to Help Develop Fusion Energy in International Device ...

ORNL develops new capability to evaluate human-driven change in Eastern U.S. streams ...

A Catalytic Support Material Takes a Leading Role ...

Vibrations at an Exceptional Point ...

Remembering Berkeley Lab's First Electrical Engineer: William R. 'Bill' Baker ...

Berkeley Lab-Developed Digital Library is a Game Changer for Environmental Research ...

Designing the Computational Architecture of the Future ...

Nanocrystals Emit Light by Efficiently 'Tunneling' Electrons ...

Two Faces Offer Limitless Possibilities ...

Relax, Just Break It ...

Steering Light with Dynamic Lens-on-MEMS ...

Putting Bacteria to Work ...

New Computer Model Predicts How Fracturing Metallic Glass Releases Energy at the Atomic Level ...

Sugar-Coated Sheets Selectively Target Pathogens ...

Splitting Water: Nanoscale Imaging Yields Key Insights ...

Feeding Plants to This Algae Could Fuel Your Car ...

No More Zigzags: Scientists Uncover Mechanism That Stabilizes Fusion Plasmas ...

Oleo Sponge Successful in Real-World Conditions Off California Coast ...

A Supercool Component for a Next-Generation Dark Matter Experiment ...

Brixon, Inc. licenses ORNL's innovative sensor technology for security applications ...

Solutions to Water Challenges Reside at the Interface ...

Four Ways the Electric System Can Better Integrate Microgrids ...

Chang-Hong Yu: Running a Physics Marathon ...

Theorists Publish Highest-Precision Prediction of Muon Magnetic Anomaly ...

Slippery When Dry ...

How to Fit a Planet Inside a Computer: Developing the Energy Exascale Earth System Model ...
X
X
X

  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Quantum Computing of an Atomic Nucleus

The first-ever computation of an atomic nucleus, the deuteron, on a quantum chip demonstrates that even today's rudimentary quantum computers can solve nuclear physics questions.

New Approach Yields High-Purity Radium for Medical Applications

Proton-irradiated thorium targets are successfully mined for therapeutic radium isotopes.

Catching the Dance of Antibiotics and Ribosomes at Room Temperature

Researchers at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory have developed a new imaging technique to better understand the mechanisms that lead to hearing loss when aminoglycosides are introduced to the body. Using the lab's Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS) X-ray laser and Stanford Synchrotron Lightsource (SSRL), SLAC researchers, in collaboration with researchers at Stanford University, were able to observe interactions between the drugs and bacterial ribosomes at both extremely low and room temperatures, revealing never-before-seen details.

Can solar energy save the bees?

In response to the population decline of pollinating insects, such as wild bees and monarch butterflies, Argonne researchers are investigating ways to use "pollinator-friendly solar power."

'Strange Metals' Just Got Stranger

Scientists at the Florida State University-headquartered National High Magnetic Field Laboratory have discovered a behavior in materials called cuprates that suggests they carry current in a way entirely different from conventional metals such as copper. The research, published today in the journal Science, adds new meaning to the materials' moniker, "strange metals."

In a First, Scientists Precisely Measure How Synthetic Diamonds Grow

Scientists have now observed for the first time how diamonds grow from seed at an atomic level, and discovered just how big the seeds need to be to kick the crystal growing process into overdrive.

Crash Course in Old Mining Tech Creates Cheap, Easy Way to Recycle Lithium Ion Batteries

Using 100-year-old minerals processing methods, chemical engineering students have found a solution to a looming 21st-century problem: how to economically recycle lithium ion batteries.

Particle physicists team up with AI to solve toughest science problems

A group of researchers, including scientists at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, summarize current applications and future prospects of machine learning in particle physics in a paper published today in Nature.

New Competition for MOFs: Scientists Make Stronger COFs

Hollow molecular structures known as COFs suffer from an inherent problem: It's difficult to keep a network of COFs connected in harsh chemical environments. Now, a team at the Berkeley Lab has used a chemical process discovered decades ago to make the linkages between COFs much more sturdy, and to give the COFs new characteristics that could expand their applications.

As Temperatures Rise, Earth's Soil Is 'Breathing' More Heavily

The vast reservoir of carbon stored beneath our feet is entering Earth's atmosphere at an increasing rate, according to a new study in the journal Nature. Blame microbes: When they chew on decaying leaves and dead plants, they convert a storehouse of carbon into carbon dioxide that enters the atmosphere.


  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

UW, PNNL to host energy research center focusing on bio-inspired design and assembly

The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded an expected $10.75 million, four-year grant to the University of Washington, the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and other partner institutions for a new interdisciplinary research center to define the enigmatic rules governing how molecular-scale building blocks assemble into ordered structures & hierarchical materials.

Argonne among 10 recipients of competitive grant for ultrafast science

Argonne has been awarded U.S. Department of Energy funds to probe materials and chemical processes on time scales of a quadrillionth of a second or less.

One cool camera: LSST's cryostat assembly completed

Work on the camera for the future Large Synoptic Survey Telescope (LSST) has reached a major milestone with the completion and delivery of the camera's fully integrated cryostat. With 3.2 gigapixels, the LSST camera will be the largest digital camera ever built for ground-based astronomy. It's being assembled at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.

Risa Wechsler named director of KIPAC

Risa Wechsler has been appointed director of the Kavli Institute for Particle Astrophysics and Cosmology (KIPAC), a joint institute of the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University. On Sept. 15, she'll take over from Tom Abel, whose five-year term at the helm of the institute is coming to an end.

Ming Yi wins Spicer Award for superconductor research at SLAC's X-ray synchrotron

In recognition of her foundational superconductor research, Ming Yi has been awarded the 2018 William E. and Diane M. Spicer Young Investigator Award, which is presented to a young scientist who has made significant contributions to the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource (SSRL) and the light source community. SSRL is a DOE Office of Science user facility at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.

DOE Model Leverages Supercomputer Capabilities at National Laboratories

The U.S. Department of Energy announced $10 million in funding for 13 projects that will enhance sophisticated computer models for understanding weather and climate patterns.

From Concept to Commercialization: 40 Years of Concentrating Solar Power Research

From testing space shuttle tiles to making electricity from sunlight, the world's first multimegawatt solar tower has contributed to energy research, space exploration, defense testing and solar energy commercialization since it was commissioned at Sandia National Laboratories in July 1978. The solar tower is a key component of a specific type of utility-scale solar energy technology that uses hundreds of large mirrors to reflect and concentrate sunlight onto a receiver on a tower. The heat from the concentrated sunlight is absorbed by either a liquid, gas or solid and stored or used immediately in a heat exchanger to generate electricity. This type of energy, called concentrating solar power, is appealing because it can supply renewable energy -- even when the sun is not shining -- without using batteries for storage. To mark the National Solar Thermal Test Facility's 40th anniversary this month, present and past Sandia leaders and researchers, industry leaders and government represen

EIC Center at Jefferson Lab Announces Fellowship Awards

The Electron-Ion Collider Center at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (EIC Center at Jefferson Lab) has announced the winners of four fellowships to pursue research related to a proposed electron-ion collider over the next year.

Emma McBride and Caterina Vernieri Receive 2018 Panofsky Fellowships at SLAC

Emma McBride and Caterina Vernieri are the recipients of this year's Panofsky Fellowships at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. McBride will develop techniques to study matter in extreme conditions like the ones inside planets and stars. Vernieri will continue her research on the Higgs boson and its interactions with other elementary particles, which could lead to the discovery of new phenomena on nature's most fundamental level.

Department of Energy Announces $30 Million for "Ultrafast" Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced funding for research that will take advantage of new and emerging capabilities to probe materials and chemical processes at time scales of a quadrillionth of a second or less.


  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Quantum Computing of an Atomic Nucleus

The first-ever computation of an atomic nucleus, the deuteron, on a quantum chip demonstrates that even today's rudimentary quantum computers can solve nuclear physics questions.

New Approach Yields High-Purity Radium for Medical Applications

Proton-irradiated thorium targets are successfully mined for therapeutic radium isotopes.

Steering Light with Dynamic Lens-on-MEMS

Scientists add active control to design capabilities for new lightweight flat optical devices.

Sugar-Coated Sheets Selectively Target Pathogens

Researchers design self-assembling nanosheets that mimic the surface of cells.

Tracking Down Helium-4's Quarks and Gluons

Scientists obtain the first exclusive measurement of deeply virtual Compton scattering of electrons off helium-4, vital to obtaining an unambiguous 3-D view of quarks and gluons within nuclei.

Predicting Magnetic Explosions: From Plasma Current Sheet Disruption to Fast Magnetic Reconnection

Supercomputer simulations and theoretical analysis shed new light on when and how fast reconnection occurs.

Is Nature Exclusively Left Handed? Using Chilled Atoms to Find Out

Elegant techniques of trapping and polarizing atoms open vistas for beta-decay tests of fundamental symmetries, key to understanding the most basic forces and particles constituting our universe.

As Future Batteries, Hybrid Supercapacitors Are Super-Charged

A new supercapacitor could be a competitive alternative to lithium-ion batteries.

Forever Young Catalyst Reduces Diesel Emissions

Atom probe tomography reveals key explanations for stable performance over a cutting-edge diesel-exhaust catalyst's lifetime.

Sense Like a Shark: Saltwater-Submersible Films

A nickelate thin film senses electric field changes analogous to the electroreception sensing organ in sharks, which detects the bioelectric fields of prey.


Spotlight

Friday July 20, 2018, 03:00 PM

Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Thursday July 19, 2018, 05:00 PM

Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter '82 Career Development Professor

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Tuesday July 03, 2018, 11:05 AM

2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Monday July 02, 2018, 12:00 PM

High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Friday June 29, 2018, 06:05 PM

Argonne welcomes The Martian author Andy Weir

Argonne National Laboratory

Thursday June 28, 2018, 06:05 PM

UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors

University of Washington

Monday June 18, 2018, 09:55 AM

Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy

Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA)

Friday June 15, 2018, 10:00 AM

Professor Emily Liu Receives $1.8 Million DoE Award for Solar Power Systems Research

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Thursday June 07, 2018, 03:05 PM

Celebrating 40 years of empowerment in science

Argonne National Laboratory

Monday May 07, 2018, 10:30 AM

Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Wednesday May 02, 2018, 04:05 PM

Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE's 28th National Science Bowl(r)

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Thursday April 12, 2018, 07:05 PM

The Race for Young Scientific Minds

Argonne National Laboratory

Wednesday March 14, 2018, 02:05 PM

Q&A: Al Ashley Reflects on His Efforts to Diversify SLAC and Beyond

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday February 15, 2018, 12:05 PM

Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week

University of Virginia Darden School of Business

Friday February 09, 2018, 11:05 AM

Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities

California State University, Channel Islands

Wednesday January 17, 2018, 12:05 PM

Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018

Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)

Wednesday January 17, 2018, 12:05 PM

Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code

Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)

Wednesday December 20, 2017, 01:05 PM

Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Monday December 18, 2017, 01:05 PM

The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Monday December 18, 2017, 12:05 PM

Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Tuesday October 03, 2017, 01:05 PM

Stairway to Science

Argonne National Laboratory

Thursday September 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

After-School Energy Rush

Argonne National Laboratory

Thursday September 28, 2017, 10:05 AM

Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Thursday September 21, 2017, 03:05 PM

From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday September 07, 2017, 02:05 PM

Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday August 31, 2017, 05:05 PM

Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building

Binghamton University, State University of New York

Wednesday August 23, 2017, 05:05 PM

Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code

Argonne National Laboratory

Saturday May 20, 2017, 12:05 PM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday May 17, 2017, 11:05 AM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Monday May 15, 2017, 01:05 PM

ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday April 07, 2017, 11:05 AM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Wednesday April 05, 2017, 12:05 PM

High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career

Argonne National Laboratory

Tuesday March 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Friday March 24, 2017, 10:40 AM

Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Wednesday February 15, 2017, 04:05 PM

Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition

Argonne National Laboratory

Friday January 27, 2017, 04:00 PM

Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Tuesday November 08, 2016, 12:05 PM

Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday May 13, 2016, 04:05 PM

More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Monday April 25, 2016, 05:05 PM

Giving Back to National Science Bowl

Ames Laboratory

Friday March 25, 2016, 12:05 PM

NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Tuesday February 02, 2016, 10:05 AM

Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Monday November 16, 2015, 04:05 PM

Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth

Ames Laboratory

Tuesday October 20, 2015, 01:05 PM

Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Tuesday April 22, 2014, 11:30 AM

University of Utah Makes Solar Accessible

University of Utah

Wednesday March 06, 2013, 03:40 PM

Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday November 16, 2012, 10:00 AM

Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City

Texas Tech University

Wednesday November 23, 2011, 10:45 AM

Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter

Temple University

Wednesday July 06, 2011, 06:00 PM

New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday April 22, 2011, 09:00 AM

First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money

Wake Forest University

Friday April 15, 2011, 12:25 PM

Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun

American University




Showing results

0-4 Of 2215