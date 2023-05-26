Newswise — The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) is pleased to announce the Lifetime and Midcareer 2023 Award Recipients.Each year, ASN recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and achievements in clinical care, education, and research through our lifetime achievement and midcareer awards. Above all, kidney professionals imbue their work with compassion, dedication, and respect for the people whose lives they improve.Congratulations to these outstanding professionals whose focus on excellence in advancing our field is an inspiration to all of us.
ASN Lifetime Achievement Awards
Belding H. Scribner Award
Philip K.T. Li, MD
John P. Peters Award
Katherine R. Tuttle, MD, FASN
ASN-AHA Donald W. Seldin Young Investigator Award
Benjamin S. Freedman, PhD
Robert G. Narins Award
Michael Emmett, MD
Homer W. Smith Award
Ali G. Gharavi, MD
Barbara T. Murphy Award
Rulan S. Parekh, MD, MS, FASN
ASN Midcareer Awards
Distinguished Clinical Service Award
Michael Heung, MD, MS, FASN
Eric L. Wallace, MD, FASN
Distinguished Mentor Award
Ann M. O’Hare, MD, MA
Connie Rhee, MD, MS
Distinguished Educator Award
Anna Marie Burgner, MD
Jason Cobb, MD
Distinguished Researcher Award
Thomas J. Carroll, PhD
Ian H. de Boer, MD, MS
Distinguished Leader Award
Kenar D. Jhaveri, MD, FASN
Jeffrey Perl, MD
