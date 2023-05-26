Newswise — The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) is pleased to announce the Lifetime and Midcareer 2023 Award Recipients.Each year, ASN recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and achievements in clinical care, education, and research through our lifetime achievement and midcareer awards. Above all, kidney professionals imbue their work with compassion, dedication, and respect for the people whose lives they improve.Congratulations to these outstanding professionals whose focus on excellence in advancing our field is an inspiration to all of us.

ASN Lifetime Achievement Awards

Belding H. Scribner Award

Philip K.T. Li, MD

John P. Peters Award

Katherine R. Tuttle, MD, FASN

ASN-AHA Donald W. Seldin Young Investigator Award

Benjamin S. Freedman, PhD

Robert G. Narins Award

Michael Emmett, MD

Homer W. Smith Award

Ali G. Gharavi, MD

Barbara T. Murphy Award

Rulan S. Parekh, MD, MS, FASN

ASN Midcareer Awards

Distinguished Clinical Service Award

Michael Heung, MD, MS, FASN

Eric L. Wallace, MD, FASN

Distinguished Mentor Award

Ann M. O’Hare, MD, MA

Connie Rhee, MD, MS

Distinguished Educator Award

Anna Marie Burgner, MD

Jason Cobb, MD

Distinguished Researcher Award

Thomas J. Carroll, PhD

Ian H. de Boer, MD, MS

Distinguished Leader Award

Kenar D. Jhaveri, MD, FASN

Jeffrey Perl, MD

