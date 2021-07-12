Dr. Chandra Ford, founding director of the Center for the Study of Racism, Social Justice & Health and professor of Community Health Sciences, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, is available as expert on health equity.

Prof. Ford's expertise includes: health equity; social epidemiology/social determinants of health; health implications of racism; and the conceptualization & measurement of race, ethnicity and related constructs.

Ford is Professor of Community Health Sciences and Founding Director of the Center for the Study of Racism, Social Justice & Health in the Fielding School of Public Health at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA). She is lead editor (with Derek Griffith, Marino Bruce and Keon Gilbert) of Racism: Science & Tools for the Public Health Professional (APHA Press, 2019), which was named an Outstanding Academic Title for 2020 by the American Library Association’s Choice magazine.

She earned a doctorate in Health Behavior from the the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health and completed postdoctoral fellowships in Social Medicine (at UNC School of Medicine) and Epidemiology (at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health), the latter as a W. K. Kellogg Foundation Kellogg Health Scholar.

She is available for media inquiries (print and broadcast), and will be interviewed Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 12:30pm Pacific, as part of the Fielding School's student-led "Q&A" program, which can be viewed on the UCLA Fielding School’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube channels.