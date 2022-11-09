Newswise — Bethesda, Md. – How can we have open-minded talks about guns and safety? A new podcast, launched this week by the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) Center for the Study of Traumatic Stress (CSTS), hopes to address this question. Through a series of interviews and stories, the podcast, “Let’s Talk About Your Guns,” will offer practical and non-judgmental ways to talk about safe storage of firearms in tough situations.

The podcast, featuring eight episodes, will be available on CSTS’s website as well as YouTube, Apple podcast, Spotify, and Stitcher. Each episode will focus on various aspects of gun safety. About 40 percent of Americans have a gun at home, and this series is designed to unpack real-life scenarios such as guns and suicide, dementia, children, and health care workers.

“This podcast is not about whether you are for or against keeping guns in your home. It is about saving lives. Our goal is to motivate and empower people to have honest conversations about guns and safety with people they care about,” said Dr. James West, a CSTS scientist who led the new podcast’s creation.

The first episode focuses on dementia, and how to navigate aging, gun ownership, and safety with expert advice from emergency room physician and firearm safety researcher Dr. Emmy Betz from the University of Colorado School of Medicine. This episode will provide practical advice for having tough conversations with loved ones, and ideas on how to plan ahead. The second episode will discuss gun safety in times of crisis, and what to say to a loved one when you’re worried about their access to guns, and features Dr. Mike Anestis, a suicide and gun safety expert and executive director of the New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center at Rutgers University, who will discuss alternative storage plans in times of crisis.

“Prevention starts with having a conversation about how to put barriers and time between a suicidal impulse and a fatal act,” said West, who is also an associate professor of Psychiatry at USU.

To learn more about the podcast and the Center for the Study of Traumatic Stress, visit https://www.cstsonline.org/suicide-prevention-program/podcasts.

