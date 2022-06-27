Newswise — Taya Glotzer, M.D., FACC, FHRS, has been named the American Heart Association’s (AHA) 2022 Researcher of the Year. The award is given to a researcher who is performing cutting-edge research in the field of heart disease and/or stroke.

“Research is a cornerstone of the American Heart Association and acknowledging individuals who are making advancements is very important to us,” said Peter Cary, executive director for the New Jersey region with the AHA. “Dr. Glotzer and her work deserve recognition, and we are so thankful for her dedication to help people live longer, healthier lives.”

Dr. Glotzer, who is a professor of medicine at the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine and the director of Cardiac Research at Hackensack University Medical Center, received the award at the American Heart Association's annual gala, the New Jersey Heart Ball, on June 10.

“Dr. Glotzer is one of our supremely talented researcher-physicians,” said Robert C. Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “We applaud her achievement.”

“We are so proud of Dr. Glotzer’s contributions to the great science and innovation driven by our network,” said Ihor Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, president of Academics, Research and Innovation for Hackensack Meridian Health. “Our program to promote clinicians engaging in research continues to pay dividends for our patients - and national organizations are noticing.”

Widely published and invited regularly by organizations including the American College of Cardiology, American Heart Association, Heart Rhythm Society, and the European Society of Cardiology to present nationally and internationally, Dr. Glotzer has had a longstanding interest in the prevention of stroke, and in investigating the relationship between atrial fibrillation (AF) and stroke.

She published one of the first papers identifying the association of cardiac implanted device detected AF with poor clinical outcomes; stroke and death, in 2003. Dr. Glotzer was the primary investigator of a landmark trial (TRENDS), which showed that a device detected AF longer than 5.5 hours in the recent 30 days doubles the risk of stroke. She was part of the writing group for the Heart Rhythm Society Expert Consensus Statement on Remote Monitoring, and for the European Heart Rhythm Association consensus document on Device Detected Subclinical AF.

In response to the pandemic, Hackensack University Medical Center launched a COVID-specific cardiology research group, of which Dr. Glotzer is a member. The group is collaborating to shed light on COVID’s effect on the heart and blood vessels. In this capacity, Dr. Glotzer found abnormalities on admission EKGs that predicted poor outcomes in patients hospitalized with COVID-19. She presented her findings at the Heart Rhythm Society’s 2021 Annual Scientific Sessions.

Dr. Glotzer received her medical degree from the New York University School of Medicine in 1987, and did her residency, cardiology fellowship, and electrophysiology fellowship at NYU Langone Medical Center. She is board certified in clinical cardiac electrophysiology. She has been director of Cardiac Research at Hackensack University Medical Center since 2005, in addition to the full-time practice of cardiac electrophysiology at Hackensack University Medical Center. She is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology, and a fellow of the Heart Rhythm Society. “I love seeing and treating my patients, some of whom I’ve known for 20 years,” Dr. Glotzer said. “I feel privileged to be able to take care of them.”

For information about Hackensack Meridian Health’s cardiovascular services, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/en/Services/Heart-Care. For information about the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, visit www.hmsom.org/.