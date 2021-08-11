Newswise — Neurodegeneration and repair are the topics of the American Society for Cell Biology’s 2021 Doorstep Meeting. This highly interactive event will focus on new developments of the mechanistic basis for neurodegeneration, highlighting progress on trafficking pathways, including lipid trafficking, lysosomal pathways, autophagy, cytoskeletal dynamics and RNA biology, and novel approaches to repair damaged neurons. The meeting happens virtually on November 30 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm EST. The deadline to register is November 15. The abstract application deadline is October 1. For more information and to register, go to https://www.ascb.org/2021doorstep/

Junior and senior investigators have a unique chance to connect and jump-start new collaborations and ideas on therapeutic interventions at the Doorstep Meeting. Erika Holzbaur of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and Andrea Stavoe of the University of Texas Health McGovern Medical School are organizing the meeting. The 2021 Doorstep Meeting is generously supported by The Kavli Foundation.

The Doorstep Meeting aims to:

Provide an up-to-date view of the cell biology of neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s, and Hutchinson’s.

Empower neuroscientists to consider cell biology in their research and cell biologists to consider focusing their attention on neurons and glia.

Offer attendees and speakers with opportunities to interact one-on-one in settings that promote in-depth discussions and foster new types of collaboration between cell biologists and neuroscientists toward the development of novel approaches to understand and treat neurodegenerative disease.

Attendees of the Doorstep Meeting are invited to give a short talk. ASCB is now accepting abstracts. Participants will have the opportunity to present in front of their peers while receiving immediate feedback from experts to help strengthen their presentation skills. The application deadline is Friday, October 1. You must be registered for the Doorstep Meeting by October 26 to be considered. Attendance is limited, so don’t delay.

