Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Nov. 30, 2022) --

Speeding Up Treatment for Pregnancy-Related Hypertension

An initiative developed by Cedars-Sinai investigators improves the timeliness of treatment for women with severe pregnancy-related hypertension. The team also found race and ethnicity did not play a role in either speeding or slowing the timeliness of treatment. The new treatment protocol, detailed in The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety, was led by John Ozimek, DO, and Sarah Kilpatrick, MD, PhD. Read more>

Bloating Common Issue Among Americans, Study Reports

Nearly 1 in 7 Americans experience bloating on a weekly basis, and most aren’t seeking professional care for it, according to a new study led by Brennan Spiegel, MD, MSHS, and Janice Oh, MD. Of the people who reported experiencing bloating, about 58.5% said they have never sought care for their symptoms. The findings are published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Read more>

Cardiothoracic Surgeon to Lead Smidt Heart Institute's ECMO Program

The Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai has selected board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon Tyler Gunn, MD, to be the director of the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation, or ECMO, Program in the Department of Cardiac Surgery. Gunn, who was both a resident and fellow during the COVID-19 pandemic, says his time spent on the medical front lines fueled his passion for treating patients on ECMO. Read more>

Sam Torbati, MD, Named Cedars-Sinai’s Levin-Gordon Chair in Emergency Medicine

Sam Torbati, MD, co-chair and medical director of the Cedars-Sinai Ruth and Harry Roman Emergency Department, has been named the Levin-Gordon Chair in Emergency Medicine in Honor of Joel M. Geiderman, MD. The academic endowed chair honor recognizes excellence in emergency medicine clinical care at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Read more>

Vascular Surgeon, Researchers Join Smidt Heart Institute

The Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai announces the expansion of its faculty in both vascular and cardiac surgery. Joining the team is Elizabeth Chou, MD, a surgeon in the Division of Vascular Surgery, and researchers David Lefer, PhD, director of translational research in the Department of Cardiac Surgery, and Traci Goodchild, PhD, who will serve as director of operations in the Cardiac Surgery Translational Core Lab. Read more>

Cardiovascular Societies Give Significantly Fewer Awards to Women Physicians, Researchers

A study led by Martha Gulati, MD, and published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, found that seven major cardiovascular societies were more likely to distribute awards to men and white individuals when compared to women and those who identify as Asian, Hispanic/Latino, and Black. Read more>

Study: Which People With Chronic Pancreatitis Will Develop Diabetes?

A new study published in Diabetes Care describes risk factors that could make it more likely for people who have chronic pancreatitis, an ongoing inflammation of the pancreas, to develop diabetes. The study, led by Mark Goodarzi, MD, PhD, director of the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, also highlights behaviors patients could change to reduce diabetes risk. Read more>

AI Tool Predicts Poor Blood Flow to the Heart

Cedars-Sinai investigators and colleagues have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that uses computed tomography (CT) scans to identify patients at risk of poor blood flow to the heart. The tool, detailed in the journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging, can accurately predict reduced blood flow within both the coronary arteries and the heart muscle. Damini Dey, PhD, is the corresponding author of the paper. Read more>

Biomarkers That Predict Preeclampsia Risk

In a study of pregnant women in the United States, Cedars-Sinai investigators found that a specific imbalance of two placental proteins could predict which women were at risk of developing a severe form of preeclampsia, a life-threatening blood pressure disorder. The study was published in the journal NEJM Evidence and led by Sarah Kilpatrick, MD, PhD, S. Ananth Karumanchi, MD, and Ravi Thadhani, MD, MPH. Read more>

Cedars-Sinai Ranks in Top 10 Nationally in NIH Funding

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded Cedars-Sinai investigators more than $100 million in grants during federal fiscal year 2022, placing the organization among the nation’s top independent hospitals for federal research funding. Cedars-Sinai received 190 grants, totaling $102,108,325 during the fiscal year. As a result, the institution ranked #9 in total NIH funding among independent hospitals. Read more>

Developing Therapies for Treatment-Resistant Prostate Cancer

Investigators from Cedars-Sinai Cancer have identified an investigational therapeutic approach that could be effective against treatment-resistant prostate cancer. Results of the Phase II clinical trial were published in the peer-reviewed journal Molecular Therapy and authored by Neil Bhowmick, PhD, Edwin Posadas, MD, and Sungyong You, PhD. Read more>

During Pandemic, High Blood Pressure Control Declined

Hypertension control and management worsened during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new analysis conducted at three large health systems, led by Cedars-Sinai investigators. The findings demonstrate the importance of ensuring ongoing access to healthcare with telemedicine and home blood pressure monitoring during emergencies. The study, published in Hypertension, was led by Hiroshi Gotanda, MD, PhD, and Teryl Nuckols, MD, MSHS. Read more>

AI Model May Predict C-Section Delivery

Cedars-Sinai investigators have developed a method that may predict if a woman will deliver vaginally or via a cesarean section. The method involves a machine-learning model, a computer program created to look for patterns in data. The findings are detailed in a study published in the American Journal of Perinatology and led by Melissa Wong, MD, MHDS, and Kimberly Gregory, MD, MPH. Read more>

Cedars-Sinai Awarded $8M to Launch New Stem Cell Clinic

Cedars-Sinai has been awarded a five-year, $8 million grant from California’s stem cell agency to launch an innovative new clinic that will expand patients’ access to stem cell and gene therapies, increase research and training in regenerative medicine, foster greater collaboration with eight similar clinics across the state and help educate the public about stem cell, and related therapies. Michael Lewis, MD, is the program director of the new Alpha Stem Cell Clinic. Read more>

Surgeon to Lead Breast Program at Huntington Cancer Center

Jeannie Shen, MD, a fellowship-trained breast surgeon who is board-certified in general surgery, has been appointed medical director of the Breast Program at Huntington Cancer Center, an affiliate of Cedars-Sinai Cancer, and medical director of Huntington Hospital International Health. Shen will support the growth and vision of a comprehensive breast program for the San Gabriel Valley. Read more>

New Specialists Join Breast Cancer Team

Breast surgical oncologists Kjirsten Carlson Betz, MD, and Marissa Boyle, MD, have joined the Cedars-Sinai Cancer Division of Surgical Oncology. Both bring expertise, compassion and commitment to patients who rely on Cedars-Sinai for leading-edge breast cancer treatment and care. Carlson Betz will treat patients at Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Boyle will treat patients at the Cedars-Sinai main campus. Read more>

