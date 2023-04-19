Newswise — According to a March 2023 survey commissioned by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, one-third of adults (32%) "always or often" lose sleep at night due to worries about environmental issues. The survey found that younger generations are more likely to experience this problem, with 41% of Generation Z and 37% of millennials reporting they “always or often” lose sleep due to environmental worries. In contrast, only 11% of baby boomers and 6% of the Silent Generation reported the same sleep concern.

“Global warming, pollution and weather events are an ongoing concern and worries about these environmental issues are affecting how people sleep,” said Jennifer Martin, a licensed clinical psychologist and president of AASM. “As Earth Day approaches, it’s important to manage stress over climate change and other environmental issues and to make healthy sleep a priority.”

Below are some tips from the AASM to help manage worries and improve sleep health:

Disconnect from Technology : Avoid checking social media, news updates, or any other technology that may trigger environmental worries before bedtime.

: Avoid checking social media, news updates, or any other technology that may trigger environmental worries before bedtime. Create a Soothing Sleep Environment : Keep your bedroom lights dim; keep the room at a comfortable, cool temperature; and use a comfortable pillow, mattress, and bedding that promote restful sleep.

: Keep your bedroom lights dim; keep the room at a comfortable, cool temperature; and use a comfortable pillow, mattress, and bedding that promote restful sleep. Establish a Relaxing Bedtime Routine: Try reading, taking a relaxing bath, or meditating to unwind before going to bed.

Keep these tips in mind or connect with a specialist at an AASM-accredited sleep center near you to discuss any serious sleep concerns. To learn more about the importance of healthy sleep and to find more sleep tips, visit SleepEducation.org.

###

About the Survey

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine commissioned an online survey of 2,005 adults in the U.S. The overall margin of error fell within +/- 2 percentage points with a confidence interval of 95 percent. Fieldwork took place between March 24-29, 2023. Atomik Research is an independent market research agency.

About the American Academy of Sleep Medicine

Established in 1975, the AASM advances sleep care and enhances sleep health to improve lives. The AASM has a combined membership of 12,000 accredited sleep centers and individuals, including physicians, scientists and other health care professionals who care for patients with sleep disorders. As the leader in the sleep field, the AASM sets standards and promotes excellence in sleep medicine health care, education and research (aasm.org).