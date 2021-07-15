Coronavirus News Source

COVID Variants and a Surge Among the Unvaccinated: Live Expert Panel for July 23rd, 2021

Newswise
15-Jul-2021 3:00 PM EDT, by Newswise
favorite_border

REGISTRATION FOR MEDIA

Panelists will discuss the threat posed by new COVID variants and continued vaccine hesitancy.  

Panelists will be asked questions such as...

  • Cases have risen from an average nationally of about 10k per day to now 40k in the last few days: how has "reopening" and lifting of mask mandates fueled this increase?
  • Reports are that upwards of 95% of new infections and 99% of hospitalizations are unvaccinated: how can these hold-outs be convinced? 
  • Could a new variant get past the vaccines? 
  • How have the demographic impacts changed - are minorities and people living in poverty still disproportionately affected?

Media: Do you have some questions? Feel free to email them to [email protected] or bring them to the panelists on camera during the event.

Panelists:

  • Dr. Eleanor Wilson, MD, MHS, Associate Professor of Medicine, Institute of Human Virology, a Global Virus Network Center of Excellence at the University of Maryland School of Medicine
  • Dr. Perry Halkitis, Ph.D., MS, MPH, public health psychologist, researcher, educator, and advocate who is Dean and Professor of Biostatistics and Urban-Global Public Health at the School of Public Health at Rutgers University

When: Thursday, July 23, 1PM-2PM EDT 

Where: Newswise Live Zoom Room

REGISTRATION FOR MEDIA

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
Behavioral Science Children's Health Drug Resistance Emergency Medicine Environmental Health Family and Parenting Government/Law Healthcare Immunology Infectious Diseases Pharmaceuticals Public Health Vaccines Coronavirus
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5993
Released: 15-Jul-2021 3:00 PM EDT
COVID Variants and a Surge Among the Unvaccinated: Live Expert Panel for July 23rd, 2021
 Newswise

Panelists will discuss the threat posed by new COVID variants and continued vaccine hesitancy.

Comment
Released: 15-Jul-2021 2:50 PM EDT
Identification of Over 200 Long COVID Symptoms Prompts Call for UK Screening Programme
 University College London

Patients who experience long COVID have reported more than 200 symptoms across 10 organ systems*, in the largest international study of 'long-haulers' to date, led by UCL scientists together with a patient-led research collaborative.

Comment
Newswise: What if We Could Give Viruses a One-Two Punch?
Released: 15-Jul-2021 2:30 PM EDT
What if We Could Give Viruses a One-Two Punch?
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Researchers at Stanford and Berkeley Lab’s Molecular Foundry have developed virus-killing molecules called peptoids. The technology could make possible an emerging category of antiviral drugs that could treat everything from herpes and COVID-19 to the common cold.

Comment
Released: 15-Jul-2021 2:30 PM EDT
Common Medication Used to Reduce Cholesterol Levels May Reduce COVID-19 Severity
 University of California San Diego Health

Using anonymized medical records from a national registry, UC San Diego researchers confirm earlier findings that statins may substantially minimize adverse outcomes from SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Comment
Released: 15-Jul-2021 1:35 PM EDT
Pandemic Layoffs Pushed Hospitality Workers to Leave Industry
 Washington State University

The psychological toll of losing a job due to COVID-19 caused many young hotel and restaurant workers to consider changing careers, according to a Washington State University study.

Comment
Released: 15-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
Even on Facebook, COVID-19 Polarized Members of U.S. Congress
 Ohio State University

Facebook posts by members of the U.S. Congress reveal the depth of the partisan divide over the COVID-19 pandemic, new research shows.

Comment
Released: 15-Jul-2021 11:25 AM EDT
New Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate Provides Effective Option for Low- to Mid-Income Countries
 Emory Health Sciences

A multidisciplinary team of researchers is the first to show combining yeast-expression technology and a novel adjuvant formulation to produce a COVID-19 vaccine candidate is effective against SARS-COV-2 and promises to be easy to produce at large scale and cost-effective, important aspects for vaccinating people worldwide, especially in low- to middle-income countries.

Comment
Newswise: Hopkins Med News Update
Released: 15-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT
Hopkins Med News Update
 Johns Hopkins Medicine

NEWS STORIES IN THIS ISSUE: - Johns Hopkins Medicine Celebrates Its Contributions to Keto Therapy as Diet Turns 100 - COVID-19 News: Can Dietary Supplements Help the Immune System Fight Coronavirus Infection? - Johns Hopkins Medicine Helps Develop Physician Training to Prevent Gun Injuries, Deaths - COVID-19 News: Study Says Pandemic Impaired Reporting of Infectious Diseases - Johns Hopkins Medicine Helps Create Treatment Guide for Neurodegenerative Disorders - Johns Hopkins Pediatrics Says, ‘Get Kids Required Vaccines Before Going Back to School’﻿

Comment
14-Jul-2021 10:05 AM EDT
Black, Latinx People Confident in COVID-19 Safety Precautions but Skeptical About Vaccines
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Black and Latinx people intensely sought information on COVID-19 and engaged in public health measures such as mask-wearing and testing due to devastating experiences during the pandemic but are still skeptical about vaccines, according to a Rutgers study.

Comment
Newswise: 270673_web.jpg
Released: 15-Jul-2021 10:30 AM EDT
A rapid method to quantify antibodies against SARS-CoV-2
 Hokkaido University

Scientists have developed a rapid, highly accurate test to detect antibodies against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 in human serum, opening a new avenue for understanding the full extent of the pandemic and evaluating the effectiveness of vaccines.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5993

close
1.735