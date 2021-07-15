COVID Variants and a Surge Among the Unvaccinated: Live Expert Panel for July 23rd, 2021

REGISTRATION FOR MEDIA

Panelists will discuss the threat posed by new COVID variants and continued vaccine hesitancy.

Panelists will be asked questions such as...

Cases have risen from an average nationally of about 10k per day to now 40k in the last few days: how has "reopening" and lifting of mask mandates fueled this increase?

Reports are that upwards of 95% of new infections and 99% of hospitalizations are unvaccinated: how can these hold-outs be convinced?

Could a new variant get past the vaccines?

How have the demographic impacts changed - are minorities and people living in poverty still disproportionately affected?

Media: Do you have some questions? Feel free to email them to [email protected] or bring them to the panelists on camera during the event.

Panelists:

Dr. Eleanor Wilson, MD, MHS , Associate Professor of Medicine, Institute of Human Virology, a Global Virus Network Center of Excellence at the University of Maryland School of Medicine

, Associate Professor of Medicine, Institute of Human Virology, a Global Virus Network Center of Excellence at the University of Maryland School of Medicine Dr. Perry Halkitis, Ph.D., MS, MPH, public health psychologist, researcher, educator, and advocate who is Dean and Professor of Biostatistics and Urban-Global Public Health at the School of Public Health at Rutgers University

When: Thursday, July 23, 1PM-2PM EDT

Where: Newswise Live Zoom Room

