COVID Variants and a Surge Among the Unvaccinated: Live Expert Panel for July 23rd, 2021

Panelists will discuss the threat posed by new COVID variants and continued vaccine hesitancy.
Panelists will be asked questions such as...
- Cases have risen from an average nationally of about 10k per day to now 40k in the last few days: how has "reopening" and lifting of mask mandates fueled this increase?
- Reports are that upwards of 95% of new infections and 99% of hospitalizations are unvaccinated: how can these hold-outs be convinced?
- Could a new variant get past the vaccines?
- How have the demographic impacts changed - are minorities and people living in poverty still disproportionately affected?
Panelists:
- Dr. Eleanor Wilson, MD, MHS, Associate Professor of Medicine, Institute of Human Virology, a Global Virus Network Center of Excellence at the University of Maryland School of Medicine
- Dr. Perry Halkitis, Ph.D., MS, MPH, public health psychologist, researcher, educator, and advocate who is Dean and Professor of Biostatistics and Urban-Global Public Health at the School of Public Health at Rutgers University
When: Thursday, July 23, 1PM-2PM EDT
Where: Newswise Live Zoom Room