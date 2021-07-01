Bloomington, IN USA

Newswise: cannabis-marijuana-plant-GettyImages-527107092.jpg

Prenatal exposure to THC, CBD affects offspring's responsiveness to fluoxetine

Scientists at Indiana University have found that significant amounts of the two main components of cannabis, THC and CBD, enter the embryonic brain of mice in utero and impair the mice's ability as adults to respond to fluoxetine, a drug commonly...
Newswise: kosali-simon.jpg

Study finds specialty behavioral health establishments have increased, but more needs to be done

The number of specialty behavioral health establishments, their workforce and their wages have increased steadily between 2011 and 2019, according to a new study by Indiana University and University of Michigan researchers.
Newswise: element_12_d5488edbceb8d6d4cfb2c0bced2bec29-937-Hank-edited68645.jpg

New study examines neighborhood and social network's relation to binge drinking among adults

Study examines how neighborhood and social network characteristics relate to adult binge drinking.
Newswise: GlassAwardPhoto.jpg

IU Ventures recognized for investing in diversity with Investor of the Year Mira Award

A group that invests in Indiana University-affiliated innovation has been awarded TechPoint's 2021 Investor of the Year Mira Award in recognition of their intentional effort to invest in women and minority-led startups.
Newswise: silverman-ross.jpg

IU researchers tackle the challenges of conducting intrastate policy surveillance

IU researchers tackle the challenges of conducting intrastate policy surveillance and find accessing county and municipal laws challenging in Indiana.
Newswise: CollectingFliesinYellowstone.jpg

Blow flies may be the answer to monitoring the environment non-invasively

A study led by researchers at IUPUI shows that tracking the diet of blow fly using isotope analysis is an effective way to monitor changes in the environment without disturbing local wildlife.
Newswise: element_12_740748a484a3fbc6efffb960eb886194-kosalisimon.jpg

IU study finds efforts to increase nurse practitioners prescribing buprenorphine falls short

Since 2016, a federal regulation has allowed nurse practitioners and physician assistants to obtain a waiver to prescribe buprenorphine, a medication used to treat opioid use disorder as a medication assisted treatment.
Newswise: 20190730_Alexander_Niculescu_LK_050.jpg

Blood Test for Depression Bipolar Disorder Offers Promise of Personalized Treatment

Worldwide, 1 in 4 people will suffer from a depressive episode in their lifetime. While current diagnosis and treatment approaches are largely trial and error, a breakthrough study by Indiana University School of Medicine researchers sheds new...
About

Founded in 1820, Indiana University is one of the world's foremost public institutions. With more than 111,000 students and 19,000 employees statewide, IU continues to pursue its core missions of education and research while building a foundation for the university's enduring strengths in teaching and learning, world-class scholarship, innovation, creative activity, community engagement and academic freedom. Bloomington is the flagship campus of the university, and each one of IU's seven campuses is an accredited, four-year degree-granting institution.

