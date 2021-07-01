Our News on Newswise
Prenatal exposure to THC, CBD affects offspring's responsiveness to fluoxetine
Scientists at Indiana University have found that significant amounts of the two main components of cannabis, THC and CBD, enter the embryonic brain of mice in utero and impair the mice's ability as adults to respond to fluoxetine, a drug commonly...
1-Jul-2021 7:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Study finds specialty behavioral health establishments have increased, but more needs to be done
The number of specialty behavioral health establishments, their workforce and their wages have increased steadily between 2011 and 2019, according to a new study by Indiana University and University of Michigan researchers.
2-Jun-2021 10:15 AM EDT Add to Favorites
New study examines neighborhood and social network's relation to binge drinking among adults
Study examines how neighborhood and social network characteristics relate to adult binge drinking.
7-May-2021 3:20 PM EDT Add to Favorites
IU Ventures recognized for investing in diversity with Investor of the Year Mira Award
A group that invests in Indiana University-affiliated innovation has been awarded TechPoint's 2021 Investor of the Year Mira Award in recognition of their intentional effort to invest in women and minority-led startups.
30-Apr-2021 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
IU researchers tackle the challenges of conducting intrastate policy surveillance
IU researchers tackle the challenges of conducting intrastate policy surveillance and find accessing county and municipal laws challenging in Indiana.
22-Apr-2021 9:25 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Blow flies may be the answer to monitoring the environment non-invasively
A study led by researchers at IUPUI shows that tracking the diet of blow fly using isotope analysis is an effective way to monitor changes in the environment without disturbing local wildlife.
15-Apr-2021 10:25 AM EDT Add to Favorites
IU study finds efforts to increase nurse practitioners prescribing buprenorphine falls short
Since 2016, a federal regulation has allowed nurse practitioners and physician assistants to obtain a waiver to prescribe buprenorphine, a medication used to treat opioid use disorder as a medication assisted treatment.
12-Apr-2021 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Blood Test for Depression Bipolar Disorder Offers Promise of Personalized Treatment
Worldwide, 1 in 4 people will suffer from a depressive episode in their lifetime.
While current diagnosis and treatment approaches are largely trial and error, a breakthrough study by Indiana University School of Medicine researchers sheds new...
8-Apr-2021 8:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Law, School Discipline Experts Available to Comment on Supreme Court Ruling on High Schooler's Free Speech Case
23-Jun-2021 3:10 PM EDT
Law, Health Economics Experts Available to Comment on U.S. Supreme Court Decision to Uphold the ACA
17-Jun-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Cybersecurity experts from Indiana University available to comment on recent ransomware attacks
2-Jun-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Health, safety tips for summer activities: IU experts available to comment
26-May-2021 2:00 PM EDT
IU experts available to comment on anniversary of the first CDC published article on the AIDS epidemic
25-May-2021 3:20 PM EDT
Expert available to comment on nearsightedness in children during Myopia Awareness Week
An Indiana University optometrist is available to comment on myopia during Myopia Awareness Week. Myopia is the most common ocular disorder in the world, affecting an estimated 1.98 billion people worldwide, according to the World Health...
24-May-2021 2:50 PM EDT
Skin cancer expert available during Melanoma Awareness Month and as summer approaches
20-May-2021 3:05 PM EDT
IU Kelley School of Business expert who studies causes and effects of recalls available to discuss Peloton
5-May-2021 5:05 PM EDTSee All Experts