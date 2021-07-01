Scientists at Indiana University have found that significant amounts of the two main components of cannabis, THC and CBD, enter the embryonic brain of mice in utero and impair the mice's ability as adults to respond to fluoxetine, a drug commonly...

The number of specialty behavioral health establishments, their workforce and their wages have increased steadily between 2011 and 2019, according to a new study by Indiana University and University of Michigan researchers.

Study examines how neighborhood and social network characteristics relate to adult binge drinking.

A group that invests in Indiana University-affiliated innovation has been awarded TechPoint's 2021 Investor of the Year Mira Award in recognition of their intentional effort to invest in women and minority-led startups.

IU researchers tackle the challenges of conducting intrastate policy surveillance and find accessing county and municipal laws challenging in Indiana.

A study led by researchers at IUPUI shows that tracking the diet of blow fly using isotope analysis is an effective way to monitor changes in the environment without disturbing local wildlife.

Since 2016, a federal regulation has allowed nurse practitioners and physician assistants to obtain a waiver to prescribe buprenorphine, a medication used to treat opioid use disorder as a medication assisted treatment.

Worldwide, 1 in 4 people will suffer from a depressive episode in their lifetime. While current diagnosis and treatment approaches are largely trial and error, a breakthrough study by Indiana University School of Medicine researchers sheds new...

