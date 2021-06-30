Oak Brook, IL USA

SLAS Discovery’s July Special Edition “Drug Discovery Targeting COVID-19” Now Available

The July edition of SLAS Discovery is a Special Edition featuring the cover article, “Development of a High-Throughput Screening Assay to Identify Inhibitors of the SARS-CoV-2 Guanine-N7-Methyltransferase Using RapidFire Mass Spectrometry” by...
30-Jun-2021 12:45 PM EDT

SLAS Announces Open Access Journal Publishing with Elsevier in 2022

The Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) is pleased to announce the transition of SLAS Discovery and SLAS Technology to a Gold Open Access publishing model as of January 1, 2022. SLAS will partner with Elsevier, which will make...
17-Jun-2021 12:30 PM EDT

SLAS Technology June Special Issue on 3D Cell Culture

The June edition of SLAS Technology is a Special Issue entitled, “Emerging Trends in 3D Cell Culture: High-Throughput Screening, Disease Modeling and Translational Medicine.” Free online access to the articles in this collection is courtesy of...
4-Jun-2021 4:50 PM EDT

SLAS Discovery’s “A Perspective on Synthetic Biology in Drug Discovery and Development—Current Impact and Future Opportunities” Available Now

The June edition of SLAS Discovery features the cover article, “A Perspective on Synthetic Biology in Drug Discovery and Development—Current Impact and Future Opportunities” by Florian David, Ph.D. (Chalmers University of Technology,...
4-Jun-2021 4:40 PM EDT

SLAS Technology April Issue Dives into Reactive Oxygen Species

The April edition of SLAS Technology features the cover article “Therapeutic Potential of Reactive Oxygen Species: State of the Art and Recent Advances” by Valeria Graceffa, Ph.D. (Institute of Technology Sligo, Sligo, Ireland).
1-Apr-2021 7:05 AM EDT

SLAS Discovery Special Issue “Advances in Protein Degradation” Available Now

The April edition of SLAS Discovery is a special issue on advances in protein degradation curated by guest editors M. Paola Castaldi, Ph.D., and Stewart L. Fisher, Ph.D.
1-Apr-2021 7:05 AM EDT

March SLAS Discovery Explores COVID-19 Drug Therapies Six Months Later

The March edition of SLAS Discovery features the cover article, “Therapeutic and Vaccine Options for COVID-19: Status After 6 Months of the Disease Outbreak” by Christian Ogaugwu (Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria ), Dawid...
1-Mar-2021 6:05 AM EST

Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening Announces $100,000 Graduate Education Fellowship Grant Awarded to David McIntyre of Boston University

The Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) is pleased to announce David McIntyre, Ph.D. candidate from Boston University (Boston, MA, USA), as the 2021 SLAS Graduate Education Fellowship Grant recipient.
25-Feb-2021 8:05 AM EST


About

SLAS (Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening) is an international community of more than 19,000 individual scientists, engineers, researchers, technologists and others from academic, government and commercial laboratories. The SLAS mission is to be the preeminent global organization providing forums for education and information exchange and to encourage the study of, and improve the practice of life sciences discovery and technology. For more information, visit www.SLAS.org.

SLAS DISCOVERY: 2018 Impact Factor 2.192. Editor-in-Chief Robert M. Campbell, Ph.D., Eli Lilly and Company, Indianapolis, IN (USA). SLAS Discovery (Advancing Life Sciences R&D) was previously published (1996-2016) as the Journal of Biomolecular Screening (JBS).

SLAS TECHNOLOGY: 2018 Impact Factor 2.048. Editor-in-Chief Edward Kai-Hua Chow, Ph.D., National University of Singapore (Singapore). SLAS Technology (Translating Life Sciences Innovation) was previously published (1996-2016) as the Journal of Laboratory Automation (JALA)

Contacts

Kathy Daniels
Marketing Communications Manager

 kdaniels@slas.org

630-256-7527 x108

Alexis Hayes
Marketing Coordinator

 ahayes@slas.org

630-256-7527 x111

Jill Hronek
Director of Communications & Marketing

 jhronek@slas.org

630-256-7527
