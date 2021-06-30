The July edition of SLAS Discovery is a Special Edition featuring the cover article, “Development of a High-Throughput Screening Assay to Identify Inhibitors of the SARS-CoV-2 Guanine-N7-Methyltransferase Using RapidFire Mass Spectrometry” by...

The Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) is pleased to announce the transition of SLAS Discovery and SLAS Technology to a Gold Open Access publishing model as of January 1, 2022. SLAS will partner with Elsevier, which will make...

The June edition of SLAS Technology is a Special Issue entitled, “Emerging Trends in 3D Cell Culture: High-Throughput Screening, Disease Modeling and Translational Medicine.” Free online access to the articles in this collection is courtesy of...

The June edition of SLAS Discovery features the cover article, “A Perspective on Synthetic Biology in Drug Discovery and Development—Current Impact and Future Opportunities” by Florian David, Ph.D. (Chalmers University of Technology,...

The April edition of SLAS Technology features the cover article “Therapeutic Potential of Reactive Oxygen Species: State of the Art and Recent Advances” by Valeria Graceffa, Ph.D. (Institute of Technology Sligo, Sligo, Ireland).

The April edition of SLAS Discovery is a special issue on advances in protein degradation curated by guest editors M. Paola Castaldi, Ph.D., and Stewart L. Fisher, Ph.D.

The March edition of SLAS Discovery features the cover article, “Therapeutic and Vaccine Options for COVID-19: Status After 6 Months of the Disease Outbreak” by Christian Ogaugwu (Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria ), Dawid...

The Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) is pleased to announce David McIntyre, Ph.D. candidate from Boston University (Boston, MA, USA), as the 2021 SLAS Graduate Education Fellowship Grant recipient.

