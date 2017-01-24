Newswise — UC Irvine’s Paul Merage School of Business has launched a new Master of Finance (MFin) program following extensive research indicating high demand from recruiters and students alike. The new program is accepting applications now and classes are scheduled to begin Fall 2017.

“Job projection statistics reveal a positive trend in finance-related jobs with growth at both the state and national levels. In addition, services and products built on finance-related technologies (FinTech) is also on the rise providing tremendous new opportunities. Our Master of Finance program will prepare graduates for these financial-specific careers in the complex regulatory environment of banking, investing, risk management and real estate, and give them the leverage to succeed in the evolving finance industry,” said Jon Kaplan, interim director of the Master of Finance and assistant dean of the Full-Time MBA program at the Merage School.

The Merage School Master of Finance is a 12-month, full-time program consisting of six required courses and seven electives (for a total of 52 units). Students have the opportunity to specialize in areas including corporate finance, investment management, wealth management or real estate. All students will have access to the vast resources at the Merage School including the Charles Schwab® Trading and Technology Lab, Center for Investment and Wealth Management and Center for Real Estate.

The MFin program will be taught by world-class Merage School faculty and geared toward recent graduates with a background in business, accounting or finance, and entry- to mid-level finance professionals and risk managers interested in moving into a leadership role within their organizations.

The first application deadline for the Fall 2017 Master of Finance program is February 1, with a final deadline of July 1. May 1 is the final deadline for international applicants. Visit merage.uci.edu/go/mfin for more information or email mfin@merage.uci.edu.

About The Paul Merage School of Business at UC Irvine

