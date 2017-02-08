Panel to Examine Media's Role in Racial, Political Discourse
Newswise — The University of Illinois at Chicago's African American studies department will present "The Press, Race, and Contemporary Politics," a panel discussion addressing the role of news media in debates about race and politics.
WHEN:
Feb. 28
4:30 – 6 p.m.
WHERE:
Jane Addams Hull-House Museum
Residents' Dining Hall
800 S. Halsted St.
DETAILS:
From urban uprisings and the formation of black activist movements to the tumultuous 2016 presidential campaign, a panel of journalists and media scholars will look at examples of racial discourse in the news, particularly regarding African Americans as agents and actors.
Among the questions to be addressed: What are some of the high and low points in news coverage about African Americans? How does the press frame or represent African American protest? How was race positioned as a factor in the presidential campaign? How did African American-owned media respond to and shape political debates?
Featured panelists include Kathy Chaney, print managing editor of EBONY magazine and Chicago chapter president of the National Association of Black Journalists; Jane Rhodes, UIC professor and head of African American studies; Andrew Rojecki, UIC associate professor of communication; and Charles Whitaker, associate dean of journalism and a Helen Gurley Brown professor at Northwestern University.
Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, call (312) 996-2950.