Newswise — KENNESAW, Ga. (Feb 6, 2017) — IgniteHQ, north Georgia’s premier business incubator and accelerator, is pleased to announce that Mark Hubbard has been named its new Executive Director, effective today, February 6, 2017. The selection was made after a regional search conducted by a committee assembled by the IgniteHQ Board.

Hubbard joins IgniteHQ from the Alpharetta Technology Commission where he launched and led the ATC Innovation Center and served as the Center’s CEO. A well-known mentor and investor, Hubbard brings decades of management and capital markets experience to IgniteHQ as the organization prepares to open its new Marietta headquarters at the end of February.

“I am thrilled and honored to serve the business, entrepreneurial and university communities in this important role,” said Mr. Hubbard. “I am excited to join the extraordinary team at IgniteHQ and to build on the momentum already generated in the past couple of years. We are eager to share the amazing, impactful work that we have planned," Hubbard said.

"From an impressive pool of local, regional, and national candidates, Mark distinguished himself through his passion for entrepreneurs and his experience in working alongside mentors, venture capitalists, service providers, corporations, and entrepreneurial support organizations such as the Cobb Chamber,” said IgniteHQ board member Charles Ross. “He has a robust network and he brings a unique perspective to this role. He will be a valued coach and a strong champion for our community’s entrepreneurs. I look forward to working with him," Ross said.

During more than 20 years serving at the highest levels of some of the world’s largest investment management companies, Hubbard directed billions of dollars of capital and launched one of China’s most successful asset management joint ventures. Known as an adept strategist and operator, he also founded a global private equity firm and has been a leader on the Vanguard of Impact Investing, Social Entrepreneurship, and Sustainable Nonprofit Management.

In partnership with Kennesaw State University and in collaboration with the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, IgniteHQ is an outgrowth of the Chamber’s Competitive EDGE program. IgniteHQ supports Georgia’s entrepreneurial community by enabling the long-term success and growth of both new and early stage companies. IgniteHQ provides entrepreneurs space to conduct their business and access to unique educational programming, mentoring, advisory services, and collaboration opportunities.