Newswise — CHICAGO - The Honorable Gerard E. Lynch of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit will visit Northwestern Pritzker School of Law as the Howard J. Trienens Visiting Judicial Scholar.

He will participate in a moderated conversation with Northwestern Law Dean Daniel B. Rodriguez at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 in Lincoln Hall, 357 E. Chicago Ave., on the Law School’s Chicago campus. Register here.

Lynch was appointed U.S. Circuit Judge for the Second Circuit in 2009 by President Barack Obama. From 2000 through 2009, he was a U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of New York. In 2009, he received the Edward Weinfeld Award for Distinguished Contributions to the Administration of Justice from the New York County Lawyers’ Association, and in 2016, the Federal Bar Council awarded him the Learned Hand Medal for Excellence in Federal Jurisprudence.

Lynch has had a long history at Columbia University School of Law where he graduated first in his class in 1975. He is now the Paul J. Kellner Professor of Law at Columbia, where he has taught since 1977, primarily in the areas of criminal law and criminal procedure. He also served as vice dean from 1992 to 1997. He has received both the Law School’s student-voted Willis Reese Award and the University’s Presidential Award for outstanding teaching and in 2008 was awarded the Law School’s Wien Prize for Social Responsibility.

The Howard J. Trienens Visiting Scholar Program brings leading jurists to the law school to lecture and provide students and faculty with a perspective on the judicial process and contemporary legal issues. The program was established in 1989 by partners of Sidley and Austin to honor Northwestern University Board of Trustees member Howard J. Trienens (JD ’49), in recognition of his service to the firm and to Northwestern.

Past Howard J. Trienens speakers include Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., Supreme Court Associate Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, John Paul Stevens, Sandra Day O’Connor, Anthony M. Kennedy, the late Antonin Scalia and federal judges Guido Calabresi, senior judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and Alex Kozinski, judge, United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.