Newswise — New First Destination data collected by the Office of Personal and Career Development show that 98 percent of the Wake Forest undergraduate class of 2016 are either employed or in graduate school (based on a 91 percent knowledge rate).

First Destination data, information collected on students up to six months after graduation, show that while more than a third of Wake Forest graduates remain in North Carolina to contribute their talents to our state, graduates also land jobs nationwide and worldwide.

Earlier this year, Wake Forest University was named one of 200 outstanding colleges in Princeton’s 2016 publication, “Colleges That Pay You Back: The 200 Schools That Give You the Best Bang for your Tuition Buck.”

"Wake Forest is committed to the long-term success of our alumni, and we proactively stay connected,” said Mercy Eyadiel, Wake Forest’s associate vice president, career development and corporate engagement. “The strong relationships between Wake Forest alumni, parents, employers and the University build networks of support for each new class of Wake Forest grads seeking to gain a foothold or advance in various industries.”

As a national leader in building a college-to-career community, Wake Forest continues to innovate and improve the programming and resources available to students and alumni.

Here’s what’s new with Wake Forest’s career development program:

+ Support for Wake’s New Engineering Program: Wake Forest’s career development office is gearing up for the launch of its engineering program, one of Wake Downtown’s new anchoring academic programs, which will begin offering classes this fall. The University is working closely with STEM companies to keep ahead of local and national trends and applications in labs and environments relevant to the engineering curriculum. With networking key to helping students and grads launch careers, Wake Forest is connecting with alumni at more than 200 companies who can provide mentorship, internships and employment opportunities across a broad spectrum of industries and job functions related to the new program.

+ Career Courses: Wake Forest’s offers four career courses to help undergrads prepare for post-graduation success. The classes help students determine their personal strengths and values, explore the range of careers available and tackle the practical aspects of an independent life including: personal budgeting, health and insurance benefits and basic financial planning. Three of the four career courses offered will be available online this summer, making it possible for students to take the classes at convenient times from any location.

+ Career Treks: During Wake Forest’s three Career Treks, one to New York City, one to Washington, D.C. and one to San Francisco, undergrads meet with area employers from a variety of industries, take tours and ask questions. Students network with industry leaders and alumni working in their fields of interest in cities where they are interested in living after graduation. More than 300 students have participated in a Career Trek since they began in 2014. Examples of companies visited include: Wolf Trap National Park for Performing Arts, Macy's, Bloomberg and LinkedIn.

Additional information on Wake Forest’s Office of Personal and Career Development, including first-destination data, is available at opcd.wfu.edu.

