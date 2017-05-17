With the Trump Administration being scrutinized over the firing of former FBI director James Comey, the divulging of intelligence to foreign officials, and continued questions about Russian involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, experts are available to discuss in constitutional law, legal ethics, investigation procedures, and impeachment.

Jessica Gabel Cino is an associate dean of the Georgia State University College of Law

Cino can discuss investigations, criminal law, and how a case on impeachment would be put together. An associate dean for academic affairs, she teaches criminal law and procedure, trial procedure, white collar crime, forensic evidence, contracts, and science and law.

She also has written on a wide-range of topics, including the validity of forensic evidence, genetic testing, forensic DNA identification, trial and jury tactics, bankruptcy fraud, lender liability, legal ethics and bioethics.

Clark D. Cunningham is a professor of law and the W. Lee Burge Chair of Law and Ethics at the Georgia State University College of Law.

Cunningham has written extensively regarding the underlying controversy over the Clinton emails that was initially given as the official reason for the termination of James Comey, former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Cunningham specializes in legal ethics, constitutional law, criminal justice, comparative law, and statutory interpretation, among other subjects. He also teaches law students about professional responsibility, and has written extensively about how the meaning of "search" (as in "search and seizure" in the Fourth Amendment) has evolved in constitutional law.

