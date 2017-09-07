New Frontiers Water Forum to Focus on Water Management Strategies for California's Central Coast

Newswise — SEASIDE, Calif., September 7, 2017 – National and international innovators, policymakers and scientific researchers are slated to gather at the Greater Vision 2017 New Frontiers Water Forum on Friday, October 6, 2017 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Seaside, CA., in an all-day event. For tickets for this event go to: csumb.edu/greatervision.

In addition to the day’s speakers and presenters, an Expo featuring innovative technologies, the latest water research, water suppliers and sponsors, will be open throughout the day.

"The goal of the forum is to explore and discuss new vistas in water management for residential, agricultural and industrial needs for California's Central Coast," said Shyam Kamath, Dean of CSUMB's College of Business. Andrew Lawson, Dean of the CSUMB College of Science, looks forward “to a day of engaging discussions that will result in a deeper understanding of our water challenges and solutions.”

The afternoon keynote speaker, David L. Sedlak, is the Malozemoff Professor in the Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering at U.C. Berkeley. He is Co-Director of the Berkeley Water Center and Deputy Director of the NSF Engineering Research Center for Reinventing the Nation’s Urban Water Infrastructure (ReNUWIt). He is the author of Water 4.0: The Past, Present and Future of the World’s Most Vital

Resource and the 2014 recipient of the National Water Research Institute Clarke Prize. His research addresses water reuse and the practice of using municipal wastewater effluent to sustain aquatic ecosystems and augment drinking water supplies. It also addresses the treatment and reuse of water from urban runoff and contaminated groundwater from industrial sites as clean water supplies.

The evening capnote speaker, Doc Hendley, is the Founder and President of Wine To Water & 2009 CNN Hero, and an expert on the immense power of relationships to transcend perceived barriers to water availability. Wine to Water commits funds raised through wine tastings to repair broken wells, install rainwater harvesting tanks and other sanitation modalities. Doc Hendley has taken personal risks to do the hard work of providing water and clean water education in far flung locations around the globe. He is the author of Wine to Water: How One Man Saved Himself While Trying to Save the World.

Greater Vision is an annual event addressing contemporary issues in agriculture and society. This year’s event, a collaborative project of the Grower-Shipper Association Foundation and CSUMB, is targeted to the Tri-County community, professionals, students and is open to the public. This year’s event is made possible by grants from the Lenore and Dale Meyer Fund of the Community Foundation for Monterey County.